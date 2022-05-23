Egypt GDP topped 5% in Q1: minister to CNBC Arabia

CAIRO: Egypt's economy grew more than 5 percent in the first quarter of 2022, CNBC Arabia reported on Monday, citing Planning Minister Hala al-Saeed.
She also said the economy would grow around 6% in the 2021-22 fiscal year, which ends in June.
WASHINGTON: The Biden administration is ready to tap into the US’ national diesel reserves to tame soaring prices amid a supply crunch, a White House spokeswoman said Monday.
The Russian war against Ukraine and ensuing economic sanctions against Moscow have caused fuel prices to soar around the world.
The issue, along with rising inflation, is a major challenge for President Joe Biden and his Democratic administration ahead of midterm elections in November.
“We’re closely monitoring challenges to diesel supply and prices as a result of (President) Putin's invasion" of Ukraine, White House Press Secretary Emilie Simons wrote on Twitter.
“An emergency declaration has been prepared for @POTUS to authorize a release from reserves if necessary.”
In the US, the average price for diesel, an essential fuel for agriculture and transport companies, jumped over nine percent over the past month and as much as 75 percent, year on year.
HOUSTON: Oil prices edged slightly lower on Monday, as worries of a possible recession outweighed an outlook for higher fuel demand with the upcoming US driving season and Shanghai’s plans to reopen after a two-month coronavirus lockdown.
Brent crude futures fell 13 cents, or 0.8 percent, to $112.43 a barrel by 10:46 a.m. ET (1446 GMT). US West Texas Intermediate crude declined 52 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $109.72.
“There are black clouds gathering around the financial markets here and it has started to impact crude oil,” said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho.
“The economic wellbeing of the global economy is questionable at this point,” he added.
Both benchmarks were down after two straight sessions of gains.
Losses were limited by expectations that gasoline demand would remain high as the US was set to enter its peak driving season beginning on Memorial Day weekend at the end of May.
Despite fears that soaring fuel prices could dent demand, analysts said mobility data from TomTom and Google had climbed in recent weeks, showing more drivers on the road in places such as the US.
To address a major supply crunch and blunt rising prices, the White House is weighing an emergency declaration to release diesel from a rarely used stockpile, an administration official said.
The White House is considering tapping the Northeast Home Heating Oil Reserve, created in 2000 to help with supply issues and used only once in 2012 in the wake of Hurricane Sandy. The impact from such a release would be limited by the relatively small size of the reserve, which only contains 1 million barrels of diesel.
The EU’s inability to reach a final agreement on banning Russian oil after its invasion of Ukraine has stopped oil prices from climbing much higher. Hungary continues to hold out against the proposed ban, ensuring no sudden shock to supply for now.
“The persistent squeeze in refined petroleum products in the US and ever-present Ukraine/Russia risk underpinned prices,” said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at OANDA.
Shanghai, China’s commercial hub, aims to normalize life from June 1 as its coronavirus caseloads decline.
Lockdowns in China, the world’s top oil importer, have hammered industrial output and construction, prompting moves to prop up the economy, including a bigger than expected mortgage rate cut last Friday.
RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded higher on Wednesday, rising by 0.88 percent to $30,237.18 as of 5:50 p.m. Riyadh time.
Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $2,056.49 up by 1.93 percent, according to data from Coindesk.
India must set rules for cryptocurrencies, CoinSwitch CEO says
Despite India’s central bank’s support for a ban on cryptocurrencies because of the risks to financial stability, a move by the federal government to tax Bitcoin income has been interpreted by the industry as a sign of New Delhi’s acceptance of the technology.
CoinSwitch CEO Ashish Singhal said that India must set rules for cryptocurrencies to resolve regulatory uncertainty, protect investors, and boost the sector, according to Reuters.
At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Singhal, a former Amazon engineer who co-founded CoinSwitch, said: “Users don’t know what will happen with their holdings — is the government going to ban, not ban, how is it going to be regulated?.”
CoinSwitch, which is valued at $1.9 billion, has more than 18 million users in India, the company stated on Reuters. Andreessen Horowitz, Tiger Global, and Coinbase Ventures back the company, which is based in Bengaluru, India’s main tech hub.
Private cryptocurrencies have raised serious concerns at India’s central bank, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December 2021 said the technology should be used to strengthen democracy, not undercut it.
Hatta to Mars in the metaverse
Everdome Metaverse is hosting a land auction on May 30, 2022, where investors can bid to own a piece of Mars.
According to a statement, Everdome will launch in three phases throughout 2022, taking users from Hatta in the UAE to Mars.
With Epic Games’ Unreal Engine 5 and cutting-edge 3D scanning technology, players won’t be able to tell the difference between reality and gameplay.
Some 12,000 hexagonal plots of land for sale through auctions held over eight weeks. Each auction will feature 1,500 plots and will run for one week, located in-game areas across Everdome’s 6 unique districts.
Over the next eight weeks, 12,000 hexagonal plots of metaverse land will be available for purchase throughout the Everdome ecosystem.
A total of 1,500 plots will be offered per auction, spread out across Everdome’s six districts, and each auction will run for one week.
Rob Gryn, CEO and founder of Everdome and Metahero, said in a statement that “The future is in the metaverse, now more than ever before; people want their real-world experiences available at the press of a button, which is exactly what the metaverse offers.”
He explained that Metaverses offers experiences in sales, marketing, hospitality, and education.
A plot of land within Everdome can be developed in any way the owner sees fit, and the owner has the option of generating revenue or reselling the land, the statement said.
RIYADH: Emirates Global Aluminium and GE Gas Power have partnered to upgrade four existing gas turbines at EGA’s Al Taweelah power plant in a bid to reduce greenhouse gas emissions’ intensity.
GE’s Advanced Gas Path upgrade on the four 9F gas turbines will include hardware and software improvements to drive operational flexibility and increase output, efficiency and availability.
Upon completion, power output from the four turbines is expected to increase by up to 72 megawatts for the same amount of fuel consumed, according to a statement.
For the previous power output, greenhouse gas emissions will be reduced by up to 74,000 tonnes annually, which is equivalent to removing 16,000 cars from the UAE’s roads.
“We are pleased to work with GE to further upgrade the Al Taweelah power plant, and contribute to reducing the carbon intensity of electricity generation in the UAE,” Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, CEO of EGA, said.
The partnership represents a continuation of the services that GE has already been providing at the site since production began in 2009.
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s leading payments solutions provider stc pay has posted losses amounting to SR440 million ($117 million) for 2021.
Its revenues stood at SR834 million during the year, Argaam reported.
The parent company Saudi Telecom Co.’s share of the total losses was around SR374 million.
stc pay was established back in 2017 by Arabian Internet and Communications Services Co., better known as solutions, and paved its way to becoming the Kingdom’s first fintech unicorn.
It was transferred to telecom giant stc two years later and Western Union acquired a 15-percent stake in the company for $200 million.