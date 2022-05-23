Future Hospitality Summit begins in Riyadh on May 24 to discuss ‘reimagined horizons’
Future Hospitality Summit begins in Riyadh on May 24 to discuss ‘reimagined horizons’/node/2087851/business-economy
Future Hospitality Summit begins in Riyadh on May 24 to discuss ‘reimagined horizons’
The two-day event, to be held under the theme “Reimagined Horizons,” will see speakers discuss the future of hotel development, destination impact, aviation, sustainability, restaurant investment and human capital.
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will host the Future Hospitality Summit in a new format this year on May 24 at the Riyadh Airport Marriott.
The two-day event, to be held under the theme “Reimagined Horizons,” will see speakers discuss the future of hotel development, destination impact, aviation, sustainability, restaurant investment and human capital, said a press release issued by the summit’s co-organizer, The Bench.
The summit will be attended by Saudi Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb and top people from the hospitality industry such as AIMS Hospitality CEO Muhammad Al-Amir; Emma Banks, vice president, F&B strategy and Development EMEA, Hilton; and Federico Gonzalez, CEO of Radisson Hotel Group.
FHS will feature a series of sessions covering topics such as the future of hotel asset management, the future of loyalty schemes, transparency and brand loyalty.
“Our focus will be on the future of our industry and delegates will have over 40 opportunities to deliberate, learn and network over two exciting days. With a range of different formats from main stage presentations, workshops and panel discussions to interviews, break-out sessions and networking opportunities, we look forward to facilitating ground-breaking conversations on what’s next for the hospitality industry,” said Jonathan Worsley, chairman of The Bench.
Saudi Arabia hosted the first FHS in October 2020, organized by the Ministry of Tourism and the G20 Saudi Secretariat, which was attended by more than 6,000 people from around the world.
Kuwait’s central bank issues $792m worth of bonds and tawarruq
Tawarruq is a financing arrangement where the buyer can obtain cash immediately through a series of sale transactions
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: The Central Bank of Kuwait has issued bonds and tawarruq with an accumulated value of 240 million Kuwaiti dinars ($792 million).
Tawarruq is a financing arrangement where the buyer can obtain cash immediately through a series of sale transactions.
CBK issued a statement announcing the maturity period will be three months, with a rate of return standing at 1.625 percent, Kuwait News Agency reported.
Last week, the bank allocated two bonds and tawarruq issues.
The first was valued at 100 million Kuwaiti dinars with a one-year maturity and a yield rate of 2.625 percent and the second was valued at 240 million Kuwaiti dinars with a six-month maturity and a yield rate of 2 percent.
China In-Focus: Investments in solar power projects surged 200%; blockchain infrastructure project to expand internationally
Updated 9 min 7 sec ago
Reem Walid
RIYADH: China’s investments in solar power projects tripled in the first four months of 2022. On the other hand, the state-backed Blockchain-based Service Network is set to launch its first major international expansion. In another development, US President Joe Biden has left it up to the 13 countries which are part of his new scheme regarding economic engagement in Asia to decide whether China will be part of the plan. Meanwhile, stocks have slipped amid surging COVID-19 cases.
· China’s investments in solar power projects surged 200 percent in the period between January and April 2022 to stand at 29 billion yuan ($4.3 billion), Bloomberg reported, citing a statement from the National Energy Administration. The figure compares to 51.3 billion yuan invested in solar over the first 11 months of 2021.
· China’s state-sanctioned blockchain infrastructure project Blockchain-based Service Network is set to launch its first-ever major international expansion, CNBC reported. The firm intends to make the international version of its product — also referred to as Spartan Network — open source for people to examine. The product is projected to be made up of six public blockchains that do not operate with cryptocurrencies.
· US President Joe Biden has launched a scheme — referred to as Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity — concerning US economic engagement in Asia as of Monday, leaving it up to the 13 founding countries to decide if China will ever get to join and how to implement the agreements, Reuters reported.
· After two consecutive weeks of gains, China’s stocks slipped on Monday as a result of new Covid-19 cases were reported in capital Beijing, Reuters reported. While the blue chip CSI300 index dropped 0.6 percent to stand at 4,053.98 points, the Shanghai Composite index SSEC remained almost flat standing at 3.146.86 points.
TRSDC preserves ecological heritage of Red Sea’s natural habitat
Updated 28 min 48 sec ago
Widad Taleb
RIYADH: When it comes to hospitality, The Red Sea Development Co. is pulling out all stops as it is getting ready to offer guests world-class service and unmatched luxury.
It is also leaving no stone unturned in its relentless efforts to preserve and protect the rich natural habitats and endangered species on the shores and nearby islands of the Red Sea.
To accomplish this task, TRSDC has put together an ambitious master plan and invited renowned experts in ecology, marine biology and the environment to preserve the breath-taking sceneries of the Red Sea and admire the endangered species of this region.
TRSDC’s master plan predicts a 30 percent net conservation benefit in the next two decades and leaving 75 percent of the island archipelago untouched, with nine islands designated as special conservation zones.
In addition, the company plans to power the destination with 100 percent renewable energy 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, all of which will be generated by solar and wind.
What’s more? It is building the largest battery storage facility globally to guarantee supply at night.
Arab News spoke to three experts to get a perspective on the company’s initiatives to safeguard the Red Sea’s flora and fauna.
Lamya AlOtai revealed that her group had spotted more than 100 bird species at the monitoring site.
Some of the most frequently spotted birds fell under the high conservation priority order of the National Biodiversity Strategy of Saudi Arabia. They included crab plovers, sooty falcons and ospreys. These species exhibit unique characteristics.
“For instance, crab plover is a lovely shorebird with an interesting breeding habit; they dig deep burrows to safeguard their young ones. They are the only wading birds to nest this way,” she said ardently.
Her dedicated consultants have identified over 1,700 crab plovers across 15 islands. These crab clovers mostly rely on crabs and the mangrove habitats in the vicinity.
“The Red Sea coast is also home to sooty falcons. They are known to live in hot arid environments, mountain cliffs, small rocky islands, and they are susceptible to disturbance.”
Saud Almutairi, environmental planning and appraisal specialist, TRSDC
Saud Almutairi confirmed that the company is keen to double efforts to ensure that tourists enjoy the natural surroundings of the Red Sea.
“At TRSDC, we are raising the bar for regenerative tourists. We are committed to delivering a tourist destination while conserving the environment and biodiversity,” said Almutairi.
“We are utilizing the best available science and technology to study birdlife and its relationship with other environmental components,” he added.
Almutairi noticed, for instance, that the falcons tend to breed in a hot arid environment on rocky islands in the small cavities facing the sea.
“So, it gets its natural isolation from any anthropogenic activity. Therefore, we conduct several surveys to ensure that we develop certain buffer zones to protect them.”
The company has also conducted several surveys to develop specific buffer zones to mitigate and manage environmental risks.
“We have set aside certain islands and areas as conservation zones to keep our main natural assets in this area.”
Noura Islam, assistant environmental management and assessment manager, TRSDC
Noura Islam has constantly kept an eye on some endangered species in the region, especially the marine turtles.
“These species play an essential role in balancing the biodiversity of the area. They’re also known to provide nutrients to sandy beaches, and these beaches are vital for their nesting practices. At TRSDC, we are actively working toward the protection of these species. By setting aside the islands, these islands will stay pristine.”
She added: “Marine turtles are the most valuable marine species in our project. We have two species, green turtles and hawksbill turtles.”
The company has been working with local entities to protect the species.
“For example, local entities rescued two turtles on our site and sent them to an aquarium to provide them with the necessary treatment. And once they regained their health, they were released back into the sea. And this is one of our success stories of how we protect the turtles on our site.”