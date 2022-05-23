‘Only the Lebanese can help Lebanon,’ Saudi finance minister tells Davos

Emir says Qatar is ready to contribute to every effort to mediate between Russia and Ukraine

LONDON: Qatar’s emir said on Monday that he is ready to contribute to every international and regional effort to find an immediate peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine.

Addressing the World Economic Forum taking place in Davos, Switzerland, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani said that solving disputes through aggression is on the rise, and that he is in touch with all parties concerned in the Ukrainian crisis.

“We should never give up trying to bring parties together. As long as we believe our efforts could save even a single life, our attempts to mediate will be worth it,” the emir said.

He expressed sympathy with the millions of people who have been forced to flee their homes due to conflict regardless of their race and religion.

“We consider the value of each European life to be just as precious as someone from our region.

“We stand in solidarity with the millions of innocent refugees who are victims of this European war, and the victims of all other wars taking place right now — victims of every race, nationality and religion. I want us to help all of them.”

Sheikh Tamim also highlighted the suffering of the Palestinian people “who have been occupied for decades with no relief in sight.

“As we rightly apply laser focus to finding a diplomatic solution to the Ukrainian crisis, I hope we can equally give as much attention and effort to resolving all those forgotten or ignored conflicts.

“The most clear example is in Palestine which has been an open wound since the establishment of the United Nations. The escalation in illegal settlement aggression has been relentless, and the same goes for the continued attacks against the Palestinian people” Sheikh Tamim said.

To applause from the audience, the emir paid tribute to veteran Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh who was killed in Jenin while covering Israeli raids on a refugee camp in the West Bank on May 11.

“Shireen was covering the suffering of the Palestinian people for decades and our hearts are broken. Her death was just as horrific as the seven journalists killed in Ukraine since March this year, 18 other journalists killed in Palestine since 2000, and many other journalists killed in the line of duty in Iraq, Syria and Yemen,” he said.

The emir criticized governments for displaying double standards on the value of people based on their religion, region or race.

“In the 21st century we should not tolerate these aggressions, and we should not accept a world where governments have double standards about the value of people based on their religion, region or race,” he said.

He also hit out at what he called unprecedented attacks on Qatar becoming the first Arab country to host the FIFA World Cup.

“For decades now, the Middle East has suffered from discrimination,” he said.

“And I have found that such discrimination is largely based on people not knowing us, and in some cases, refusing to get to know us. Even today, there are still people who cannot accept the idea, that an Arab-Muslim country would host a tournament like the World Cup.

“These individuals, including many in positions of influence, have launched attacks, at a pace never seen before,” he said.