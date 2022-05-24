You are here

Commodities Update — Gold inches lower; Soybean, corn ease; COFCO International sets 2030 target on soy land use

Commodities Update — Gold inches lower; Soybean, corn ease; COFCO International sets 2030 target on soy land use
US gold futures were flat at $1,848.20. (Shutterstock)
Updated 14 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Commodities Update — Gold inches lower; Soybean, corn ease; COFCO International sets 2030 target on soy land use

Commodities Update — Gold inches lower; Soybean, corn ease; COFCO International sets 2030 target on soy land use
Updated 14 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Gold edged lower on Tuesday, as the US dollar rebounded slightly after a slide in the previous session, weighing on demand for greenback-priced bullion.

Spot gold fell 0.2 percent to $1,850.40 per ounce, as of 0240 GMT, after rising to its highest since May 9 of $1,865.29 on Monday. 

US gold futures were flat at $1,848.20. 

Silver falls, Palladium up

Spot silver dipped 0.3 percent to $21.71 per ounce, while platinum eased 1.3 percent to $946.00. 

Palladium edged up 0.1 percent to $1,994.50. 

Wheat up

US wheat futures extended gains on Tuesday, supported by a slower pace of spring wheat planting and amid fears over yield for the winter crop in the US, while corn fell after output concerns in key producer Brazil eased with minor frost.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was up 0.21 percent at $11.92-1/2 a bushel, as of 0348 GMT.

Corn eased 0.45 percent to $7.82-3/4 a bushel and soybeans edged 0.28 percent lower to $16.82-1/4 a bushel.

Copper eases

London copper prices edged lower on Tuesday after hitting a more than two-week high in the previous session, as the dollar rebounded and demand worries persisted due to ongoing lockdowns in top consumer China.

Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.4 percent at $9,510.50 a ton, as of 0217 GMT, after hitting its highest since May 5 at $9,565 on Monday.

The most-active June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.2 percent to $10,827.48 a ton.

COFCO International sets 2030 target on soy land use in South America

COFCO International has committed to making its soy supply chain free of deforestation and land conversion by 2030 in environmentally sensitive regions of South America, including the Amazon and Cerrado, the Chinese-owned crop merchant said.

Like other global grain traders, COFCO International has previously pledged greater auditing of soybean crops to help stem land clearance in Brazil that is blamed for reducing biodiversity and contributing to global warming.

The 2030 target would cover the Amazon rainforest region, Brazil’s Cerrado savannah belt and the Gran Chaco zone, which spans parts of Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil and Paraguay, COFCO International’s CEO Wei (David) Dong said in a sustainability report published by the company on Monday.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: commodity Gold sliver crop wheat

Saudi IT firm MIS reports 50% decline in profits as sales fall in the first quarter

Saudi IT firm MIS reports 50% decline in profits as sales fall in the first quarter
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi IT firm MIS reports 50% decline in profits as sales fall in the first quarter

Saudi IT firm MIS reports 50% decline in profits as sales fall in the first quarter
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Al Moammar Information Systems Co. reported a 50 percent decline in first-quarter profit, dragged down by lower sales.

Known as MIS, the information technology firm’s net profit fell from SR9.3 million ($2.5 million) to SR4.6 million year-on-year, according to a bourse filing.

This came due to a revenue drop of 26 percent to SR107 million in the same period in addition to a rise in marketing, salary, and depreciation expenses.

Established in 1979, MIS is Saudi Arabia’s first listed information technology company.

Topics: IT Tadawul TASI stock

Saudi Rawabi Holding’s energy unit eyes $500m in pre-IPO funding: Bloomberg

Saudi Rawabi Holding’s energy unit eyes $500m in pre-IPO funding: Bloomberg
Updated 48 sec ago
Salma Wael

Saudi Rawabi Holding's energy unit eyes $500m in pre-IPO funding: Bloomberg

Saudi Rawabi Holding’s energy unit eyes $500m in pre-IPO funding: Bloomberg
Updated 48 sec ago
Salma Wael

RIYADH: Rawabi Energy Co., a unit of Rawabi Holding Co., seeks to raise $500 million in funding ahead of a potential initial public offering on Saudi Arabia’s stock market.

The potential IPO could take place later this year and value the company at $1 billion, Bloomberg reported citing unnamed sources.

The sources said Rawabi is working with investment banking firm Evercore in preparation for the funding.

It is also currently in talks with banks to select a financial advisor for the offering, the sources added.

Rawabi Holding and Evercore declined to comment to Bloomberg on the news.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia Rawabi IPO

Saudi finance minister says no immediate plans to transfer more funds to PIF

Saudi finance minister says no immediate plans to transfer more funds to PIF
Updated 30 min 36 sec ago
Reuters

Saudi finance minister says no immediate plans to transfer more funds to PIF

Saudi finance minister says no immediate plans to transfer more funds to PIF
  • The PIF manages over $600 billion in assets, a figure that has doubled in about two years
Updated 30 min 36 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s finance minister said on Monday there were no immediate plans to transfer more funds to the Public Investment Fund (PIF), the sovereign wealth fund at the center of the kingdom’s plans to diversify its economy away from oil.

The PIF manages over $600 billion in assets, a figure that has doubled in about two years.

“I think there is no immediate plan to transfer any funds to PIF,” said Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan, speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

In 2020, the PIF got a $40 billion injection from the central bank, which Jadaan said at the time was done on an “exceptional basis.”

In February this year, Saudi Arabia transferred 4 percent of oil giant Saudi Aramco’s shares, now worth $92 billion, to the PIF.

Jadaan said Saudi Arabia would, in the first quarter of next year, deploy its expected surplus from this year where it would have “the most positive impact on the economy,” including to the National Development Fund, which supports private sector investment.

“So we need to make sure we allocate enough amount of money to them,” he said. “We have opportunities to invest with the PIF because they are actually making very good deals in their investments and doing very well, both inside Saudi and outside,” he added.

“And then you need to look at, you know, your reserves. Is there potential medium-term external shocks (so) that you need to build more reserves, or what you have now is enough?“

Jadaan reiterated Saudi Arabia expects economic growth of 7.4 percent this year and said inflation was seen reaching between 2.1 percent and 2.3 percent by the end of 2022.

A cap on petrol prices when oil breaches $70 was helping contain inflation, he added.

“It was the end of last year we froze the price escalation of gasoline for the internal economy and households at $70. So anything above $70, the economy will not feel that heat.” 

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF)

Saudi hospitality giant Alhokair narrows losses by 48% on higher revenues

Saudi hospitality giant Alhokair narrows losses by 48% on higher revenues
Updated 47 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi hospitality giant Alhokair narrows losses by 48% on higher revenues

Saudi hospitality giant Alhokair narrows losses by 48% on higher revenues
Updated 47 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Alhokair Group, a leading hospitality and tourism player in Saudi Arabia, has narrowed down its losses by 48 percent in the first quarter on the back of strong revenue growth.

The company managed to bring down its losses to SR31 million ($8 million) in the first quarter from SR60 million reported in the same period last year, according to a bourse filing.

Its results improved due to a 22 percent revenue growth to SR172 million for the first quarter in comparison to the first quarter of 2021.

Alhokair Group has 92 entertainment centers and 35 hotels spread in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Topics: Saudi hospitality hotels TASI

Oil Updates — Crude down on recession fears; Massive fuel price hike in Sri Lanka; New CEO for Petrobras

Oil Updates — Crude down on recession fears; Massive fuel price hike in Sri Lanka; New CEO for Petrobras
Updated 24 May 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Oil Updates — Crude down on recession fears; Massive fuel price hike in Sri Lanka; New CEO for Petrobras

Oil Updates — Crude down on recession fears; Massive fuel price hike in Sri Lanka; New CEO for Petrobras
Updated 24 May 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices fell on Tuesday as concerns over a possible recession and China’s COVID-19 curbs outweighed an expectation of tight global supply and a pick-up in fuel demand with the US summer driving season.

Brent crude futures for July slid 61 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $112.81 a barrel by 0402 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures for July delivery dropped 55 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $109.74 a barrel. Both benchmarks fell by more than $1 earlier in the session.

Sri Lanka increases fuel prices

Sri Lanka increased fuel and transport prices on Tuesday, a long-flagged move to combat its debilitating economic crisis, but the hikes are bound to exacerbate galloping inflation, at least in the short term.

Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera said in a message on Twitter that petrol prices would increase by 20 percent to 24 percent while diesel prices would rise by 35 percent to 38 percent with immediate effect.

“Cabinet also approved the revision of transportation and other service charges accordingly,” he said.

Wijesekera said also that people would be encouraged to work from home “to minimize the use of fuel and to manage the energy crisis” and that public sector officials would work from office only when instructed by the head of the institution.

Brazil picks second new Petrobras CEO in 2 months

Senior Brazilian economy ministry official Caio Mario Paes de Andrade will be the next CEO of state-run oil company Petrobras, the government said on Monday, replacing a predecessor who served less than two months in the job.

Paes de Andrade will take over from outgoing CEO Jose Mauro Coelho, picked to lead Brazil’s leading oil company in early April, becoming its fourth chief executive in the past two years.

The shakeup is President Jair Bolsonaro’s latest bid to influence Petrobras’ fuel pricing policy as he seeks to boost his re-election prospects amid galloping energy-driven inflation, according to analysts.

The mines and energy ministry said in a statement announcing the leadership shakeup that Brazil is facing extreme volatility in the oil and gas market. It did not specify the reason for Coelho’s ouster, nor say when the new chief will formally take over.

(With input from Reuters) 


 

Topics: Oil OPEC Brazil Sri Lanka

