You are here

  • Home
  • Venture capital as a concept is Shariah-compliant, hints Vision 3 chairman 
TOPCEO2022

Venture capital as a concept is Shariah-compliant, hints Vision 3 chairman 

Short Url

https://arab.news/yx6k4

Updated 22 sec ago
Nour El Shaeri

Venture capital as a concept is Shariah-compliant, hints Vision 3 chairman 

Venture capital as a concept is Shariah-compliant, hints Vision 3 chairman 
Updated 22 sec ago
Nour El Shaeri

RIYADH: With the rise of entrepreneurs in the Middle East and North Africa region, venture funding has been critical for small businesses and startups to thrive in an emerging market.

In an exclusive interview with Arab News during the Top CEO event in Dubai, Khalid Abdulla Janahi, chairman at Vision 3, said that Islamic finance and ethical finance complement one another in an entrepreneurial ecosystem.

“Venture capital is the same thing as its Shariah-compliant, and it’s ethical. Because you’re taking risks, the rewards could be very high, but you could lose them too. So, I think that aspect is what’s happening today,” Janahi explained.

He added that countries with mature entrepreneurial ecosystems like the US have no Shariah compliance but invest money in entrepreneurs and sometimes celebrate failure before success, indicating that venture capitals share the risk with the entrepreneur.

Janahi stressed on the double-digit unemployment rate under 30 in Saudi Arabia, saying that for the Kingdom's ecosystem to flourish the unemployment rate must be a one-digit number which could be accomplished with a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem.

 “I see international venture capitals investing in startups in Saudi Arabia, be it Sequoia or Tiger Global. They’re coming in. So interestingly, they are doing the Musharaka side by putting money into the country,” he explained.

Janahi added that most people are going to venture capitals, and as long as investments are going into Halal businesses, it is Shariah-compliant.  

Topics: TOPCEO2022 business Vision 3

Related

Exclusive PIF’s ROSHN seen as a major player in Jeddah’s future real estate development video
Business & Economy
PIF’s ROSHN seen as a major player in Jeddah’s future real estate development

Saudi-listed companies start the year on a positive note with 73% rise in profits

Saudi-listed companies start the year on a positive note with 73% rise in profits
Updated 12 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

Saudi-listed companies start the year on a positive note with 73% rise in profits

Saudi-listed companies start the year on a positive note with 73% rise in profits
Updated 12 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Companies listed on Saudi Arabia's stock market reported 73 percent growth in their first quarter — the fifth straight quarter of positive results, driven by solid performance across most sectors.

The Tadawul-listed companies profits rose to SR184.71 billion ($49 billion) in the first quarter, from SR106.83 billion in the year-ago period, according to data by argaam.

Oil giant Saudi Aramco led the list of companies that reported a profit, followed by Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, SABIC and Kingdom Holding.

The growth was driven largely by improved performance in the energy, materials, and banks sectors, which increased by 80 percent, 52 percent, and 22 percent, respectively, compared to last year.

The quarter saw 135 companies report profits, of which 13 turned profitable, 70 recorded profit growth, while 52 reported profit declines when compared with the first quarter of last year.

Meanwhile, 50 companies experienced losses in the first quarter, of which 16 incurred losses, 21 deepened losses, and 13 trimmed their losses compared to quarter one of 2021.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia Tadawul

Related

Wafa Insurance delisted from Saudi stock exchange after bankruptcy
Business & Economy
Wafa Insurance delisted from Saudi stock exchange after bankruptcy
Saudi stock index TASI crosses 13,900 for the first time in 16 years
Business & Economy
Saudi stock index TASI crosses 13,900 for the first time in 16 years

Kuwait to start building world’s largest petroleum research center: oil ministry

Kuwait to start building world’s largest petroleum research center: oil ministry
Updated 7 min 34 sec ago
Reuters

Kuwait to start building world’s largest petroleum research center: oil ministry

Kuwait to start building world’s largest petroleum research center: oil ministry
Updated 7 min 34 sec ago
Reuters

Kuwait plans to start building the world’s largest petroleum research center by the end of the year, the oil ministry said on Twitter on Wednesday.

The Middle East Economic Digest said the project had stalled because of budget pressure, estimating its cost at $120 million.

The center, to be built in Al-Ahmadi, south of Kuwait City, will have 28 laboratories.

It will seek to develop improved production and refining techniques that can be used by the industry for different applications including the extraction of heavy crude and non-associated gas. 

Topics: economy Kuwait GCC Petroleum Oil

Related

Kuwait National Petroleum Co. launches its fifth liquified gas line
Business & Economy
Kuwait National Petroleum Co. launches its fifth liquified gas line
Egypt expects $8bn foreign investments for oil and gas exploration in 2022, petroleum minister reveals
Business & Economy
Egypt expects $8bn foreign investments for oil and gas exploration in 2022, petroleum minister reveals

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether up; ECB says crypto a risk to financial stability; Central African Republic to launch bitcoin investment hub

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether up; ECB says crypto a risk to financial stability; Central African Republic to launch bitcoin investment hub
Updated 31 min 49 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether up; ECB says crypto a risk to financial stability; Central African Republic to launch bitcoin investment hub

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin, Ether up; ECB says crypto a risk to financial stability; Central African Republic to launch bitcoin investment hub
  • The ECB in its biannual financial stability review said exposure to crypto by banks and other financial institutions on a wide scale could put capital at risk and damage investor confidence
Updated 31 min 49 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded higher on Wednesday, down 1.93 percent to $29,891 as of 10:52 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $1,986, up 0.45 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Crypto markets may pose risks to wider financial stability, ECB warns

Cryptocurrencies will pose a risk to financial stability if the emerging sector maintains its rapid growth seen over the last two years and financial firms deepen their involvement, the European Central Bank said on Tuesday.

The crypto market slumped sharply this month after the downfall of the major “stablecoin” terraUSD.

The crash has led to calls from the world’s top financial leaders for “swift and comprehensive” regulation of the sector.

The ECB in its biannual financial stability review said exposure to crypto by banks and other financial institutions on a wide scale could put capital at risk and damage investor confidence, lending and financial markets.

“Systemic risk increases in line with the level of interconnectedness between crypto-assets and the traditional financial sector,” it said.

Central African Republic to launch Bitcoin investment platform

Central African Republic will launch the continent’s first legal cryptocurrency investment hub, the presidency said, extending the impoverished country’s embrace of digital finance despite words of caution from the International Monetary Fund.

Marred by decades of conflict, the Central African Republic last month became the first country in Africa and only the second in the world to adopt Bitcoin as an official currency.

The government has so far provided little detail on the logistics of its Bitcoin vision.

The soon-to-be-launched “SANGO” crypto initiative has a website on which interested investors can sign up for a waiting list.

“The formal economy is no longer an option,” President Faustin-Archange Touadera said in a statement on Monday.

“An impenetrable bureaucracy is keeping us stuck in systems that do not give a chance to be competitive.”

There was no indication of when the investment hub would be open or how it would operate.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: economy cryptocurrency bitcoin ether stablecoin Regulation

Related

NFTs losing luster as cryptocurrencies crash
Business & Economy
NFTs losing luster as cryptocurrencies crash
Exclusive UAE blockchain firm aims to build Crypto Valley in the region video
Business & Economy
UAE blockchain firm aims to build Crypto Valley in the region

India In-Focus — Shares rise as financials gain; Sugar exports restricted & US official heads to India

India In-Focus — Shares rise as financials gain; Sugar exports restricted & US official heads to India
Updated 39 min 34 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

India In-Focus — Shares rise as financials gain; Sugar exports restricted & US official heads to India

India In-Focus — Shares rise as financials gain; Sugar exports restricted & US official heads to India
Updated 39 min 34 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

MUMBAI: Indian shares rose on Wednesday, after declining for two straight sessions, as banking stocks jumped amid strength in broader Asian equities, although the gains were capped by losses in the technology sector.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.50 percent at 16,205.30 by 0353 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.36 percent to 54,245.74.

India restricts sugar exports at 10 million tons

India has imposed restrictions on sugar exports for the first time in six years by capping this season’s exports at 10 million tons, a government order said, to prevent a surge in domestic prices after mills sold a record volume on the world market.

The government has also asked exporters to seek its permission for any overseas shipments between June 1 and Oct. 31, the order said.

India is the world’s biggest sugar producer and the second biggest exporter behind Brazil.

Benchmark white sugar prices in London jumped more than 1 percent after India’s decision.

“The government is worried about food inflation, and that’s why it is trying to ensure that enough sugar remains in the country to cater to the festival season,” said a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trading firm.

Exporters also said the decision to allow mills to export 10 million tons would help India sell a reasonably big quantity of sugar on the world market.

US Treasury official heads to India to discuss Russian oil purchases

A Biden administration official headed to India on Tuesday to talk with officials and private industry about US sanctions, the Treasury Department said, as Washington seeks to keep India’s purchases of Russian oil from rising.

Elizabeth Rosenberg, the assistant secretary for Terrorist Financing and Financial Crimes, will visit New Delhi and Mumbai through Thursday, a Treasury spokesperson said.

Another senior US official told Reuters on March 31 that a significant increase in Russian oil imports by India could expose New Delhi to “great risk” as Washington prepares to step up enforcement of sanctions against Moscow after its invasion of Ukraine. 

Rosenberg’s visit is part of a wider Biden administration effort to fan out to partners and allies around the world to talk with officials and industry about the implementation of US sanctions and export controls, the Treasury spokesperson said.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: economy India sugar commodities

Related

World Food Programme says food supply chains ‘falling apart’ in Ukraine
World
World Food Programme says food supply chains ‘falling apart’ in Ukraine
Wheat prices hit record high after India export ban
Business & Economy
Wheat prices hit record high after India export ban

Saudi Retal Urban eyes $384m capital through IPO as it opens for institutional investors

Saudi Retal Urban eyes $384m capital through IPO as it opens for institutional investors
Updated 56 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Retal Urban eyes $384m capital through IPO as it opens for institutional investors

Saudi Retal Urban eyes $384m capital through IPO as it opens for institutional investors
Updated 56 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Retal Urban Development Co. has announced its price range as it seeks up to SR1.44 billion ($384 million) from an initial public offering.

The developer set its price range at SR112-SR120 per share, the financial advisor of the offer, SNB Capital said in a bourse disclosure.

Aiming to float 12 million shares, or a 30-percent stake, on the Kingdom’s main stock market, Retal will open for institutional investors starting May 25, until May 31.

The final offer price will be determined upon completion of the book-building period, which will be followed by the individual investors’ subscription process.

“This marks a significant milestone in the growth trajectory of our business and a key step towards further solidifying our leading position in the Saudi real estate sector,” the company’s board chairman, Abdullah Al-Fozan said.

Topics: retal Stock Market Saudi Tadawul

Related

Saudi property developer Retal Urban aims to join Saudi Arabia’s IPO boom
Business & Economy
Saudi property developer Retal Urban aims to join Saudi Arabia’s IPO boom

Latest updates

Venture capital as a concept is Shariah-compliant, hints Vision 3 chairman 
Venture capital as a concept is Shariah-compliant, hints Vision 3 chairman 
Russia ready to set up corridor for ships carrying food to leave Ukraine — Ifax
Russia ready to set up corridor for ships carrying food to leave Ukraine — Ifax
Saudi-listed companies start the year on a positive note with 73% rise in profits
Saudi-listed companies start the year on a positive note with 73% rise in profits
Kuwait to start building world’s largest petroleum research center: oil ministry
Kuwait to start building world’s largest petroleum research center: oil ministry
Pakistan’s first Cannes film a ‘dream come true’
Pakistan’s first Cannes film a ‘dream come true’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.