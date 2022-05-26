You are here

Ataa Educational to increase capital to $112m for acquiring Naba'a

Ataa Educational to increase capital to $112m for acquiring Naba'a
The company will issue more than 2 million ordinary shares to acquire Naba'a. (AFP/File)
Updated 26 May 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Ataa Educational Co. has received approval from the Capital Market Authority to increase its capital to SR420 million ($112 million) for the acquisition of Naba'a Educational Co.

The company will issue more than 2 million ordinary shares to acquire Naba'a through its fully-owned subsidiary, Arabian Educational and Training Group, according to a bourse filing.

The Riyadh-based educational company provides educational services for students inside the Kingdom.

Saudi manufacturing firm Rozen Arabia plans listing on Nomu

Saudi manufacturing firm Rozen Arabia plans listing on Nomu
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi manufacturing firm Rozen Arabia plans listing on Nomu

Saudi manufacturing firm Rozen Arabia plans listing on Nomu
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Rozen Arabia plans to list its shares on Saudi Arabia’s parallel market, Nomu, by 2023, Argaam reported on Thursday.

As part of its pre-listing strategy, the manufacturing company, which produces tissue papers and sells plastic and hygiene products, said it is eyeing companies in similar fields for acquisition.

It plans to reach its full production capacity of about 5,000 tons and achieve the profitability of more than SR12 million ($3.2 million) for its owners and shareholders by 2023.

The company also plans to expand its capacity in the future to 15,000 tons and achieve SR100 million in sales.

Vanguard commits $290bn of assets to be net-zero by 2050

Vanguard commits $290bn of assets to be net-zero by 2050
Updated 35 sec ago
Reuters

Vanguard commits $290bn of assets to be net-zero by 2050

Vanguard commits $290bn of assets to be net-zero by 2050
  • “Vanguard should be laughed right out of the NZAM for this absurd attempt at a climate target”
Updated 35 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Vanguard, the world’s second-biggest asset manager, said it expects nine funds managing $290 billion to reach the world’s climate goal by 2050 and be at least half way there by 2030, drawing criticism from campaigners for a lack of ambition.

The privately-held US company is one of more than 230 to sign up to the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative (NZAM), a group of investors committed to supporting the goal of reaching net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by mid-century.

As part of joining, all signatories commit to setting shorter-term targets for the emissions linked to their investments.

However, the company declined to put a formal target or expectation on the bulk of its assets — more than $5 trillion — which are invested in funds that track indexes, many of them containing high-emission companies with weak climate targets.

Vanguard said more than 70 percent of its equity index fund assets were invested in companies with some form of emission reduction goal, although the bulk have yet to align fully with actions that would get them to net-zero.

Vanguard said it would engage with companies over their climate plans and commitments, but that coordinated effort was needed from companies, markets and policymakers.

In response, campaigners criticized the company’s ambition.

“Vanguard should be laughed right out of the NZAM for this absurd attempt at a climate target,” said Casey Harrell, Senior Strategist at the Sunrise Project. “Vanguard needs to start over and do better.”

Eileen Flanagan, Campaign Director of Earth Quaker Action Team, said: “Climate pledges this inadequate make us even more determined to build powerful grassroots pressure to wake up Vanguard’s current leadership.”

Al Othaim puts IPO plans for malls unit on hold amid market volatility: Bloomberg

Al Othaim puts IPO plans for malls unit on hold amid market volatility: Bloomberg
Updated 12 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

Al Othaim puts IPO plans for malls unit on hold amid market volatility: Bloomberg

Al Othaim puts IPO plans for malls unit on hold amid market volatility: Bloomberg
Updated 12 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Al Othaim family has deferred its plans to sell shares of its mall business to the public, Bloomberg reported citing unnamed sources.

The group decided to postpone the initial public offering of Abdullah Al Othaim Investment Co. due to concerns over valuation and market volatility, the sources added.

Bloomberg’s sources said it was seeking up to $500 million from the offering, which could be revived later.

Arab News earlier this month reported that the group had selected GIB Capital to manage an IPO of a 30-percent stake on the Kingdom’s stock market.  

Also known as Al Othaim Malls, the firm specializes in the construction, management, and operation of shopping malls as well as entertainment centers, restaurants, and cinemas.

UK announces 25 percent windfall tax on energy producers’ profits

UK announces 25 percent windfall tax on energy producers’ profits
Updated 23 min 13 sec ago
Reuters

UK announces 25 percent windfall tax on energy producers’ profits

UK announces 25 percent windfall tax on energy producers’ profits
  • Earlier this week the energy regulator said that a cap on gas and electricity bills was set to rise by another 40 percent in October
Updated 23 min 13 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Britain announced a 25 percent windfall tax on oil and gas producers’ profits on Thursday, alongside a package of support for households struggling to meet rising energy bills.

The announcement marks a change of heart for Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government which had previously resisted windfall taxes and called them a deterrent to investment.

Facing intense political pressure to provide more support for billpayers coping with what political opponents and campaigners have called a cost-of-living crisis, finance minister Rishi Sunak said energy firms were making extraordinary profits while Britons struggled.

“We are introducing a temporary, targeted Energy Profits Levy charged on profits of oil and gas companies at a rate of 25 percent,” Sunak said.

“We’re also building in a new investment allowance that doubles the relief for the energy companies that invest their profits in the UK.”

Earlier this week the energy regulator said that a cap on gas and electricity bills was set to rise by another 40 percent in October.

EU working on gas deal with Egypt, Israel to support supplies

EU working on gas deal with Egypt, Israel to support supplies
Updated 31 min 34 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

EU working on gas deal with Egypt, Israel to support supplies

EU working on gas deal with Egypt, Israel to support supplies
  • Since the EU imported about 40 percent of its gas from Russia last year, it will need to tap into multiple fuel sources
Updated 31 min 34 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: The EU is working on a deal to import Israeli gas through Egypt, as the bloc accelerates to reduce its dependence on Russian supplies, Bloomberg reported. 

The fuel will be converted into liquefied natural gas at processing plants in Egypt, before being shipped to the EU, according to Bloomberg. 

The agreement will boost European market opportunities for Israel, where domestic gas prices are much lower than the prices it could charge on the continent.

Since the EU imported about 40 percent of its gas from Russia last year, it will need to tap into multiple fuel sources, in addition to increasing production of renewable energy to meet demand.

The EU, Israel, and Egypt will also work to increase cooperation on clean energy projects.

