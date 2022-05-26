You are here

  • Home
  • OPEC+ set to stick to modest output hike for July, sources say

OPEC+ set to stick to modest output hike for July, sources say

OPEC+ set to stick to modest output hike for July, sources say
Members from the group maintain that the oil market is balanced and that the recent price hikes are not related to fundamentals
Short Url

https://arab.news/wkg77

Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

OPEC+ set to stick to modest output hike for July, sources say

OPEC+ set to stick to modest output hike for July, sources say
  • Oil prices are up 5 percent on the month so far in May, largely on expectations that the European Union will agree an oil embargo on Russian supplies
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON/DUBAI: OPEC+ is set to stick to an oil production deal agreed last year at its meeting on June 2 and raise July output targets by 432,000 barrels per day, six OPEC+ sources told Reuters, rebuffing Western calls for a faster increase to lower surging prices.

Western nations, grappling with record inflation rates that are threatening economic growth, have repeatedly asked the group to accelerate its output hikes.

Members from the group maintain that the oil market is balanced and that the recent price hikes are not related to fundamentals.

Under a deal reached in July last year, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, have been easing record production cuts by increments of about 400,000 bpd every month.

The cuts are set to be fully unwound by the end of September but the group’s oil output has been falling sharply in reality as sanctions and buyer reluctance hit Russian output, and Nigeria and Angola pump well below target.

“Why change what works perfectly?” one of the sources said.

“We will announce that we are going to increase our production by 432,000 bpd even if we are no longer able to do so,” he added

In April, OPEC+ produced 2.6 million bpd below its targets, internal data shows, with Russia accounting for half of the shortfall.

Deputy Russian Prime Minister Alexander Novak said oil and condensate production in the country is expected to drop by more than 8 percent to 480 million — 500 million tons this year.

Oil prices are up 5 percent on the month so far in May, largely on expectations that the European Union will agree an oil embargo on Russian supplies.

Brent crude was trading near $115 a barrel on Thursday.

European Council President Charles Michel on Wednesday said he is confident that an agreement can be reached before the council’s next meeting on May 30.

Russia has been significantly boosting oil sales to China and India as sales to European buyers become more problematic.

Topics: economy Oil OPEC OPEC+ Russia Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi oil refinery output up 16.6% year-on-year in March, exports down 12.2% 
Business & Economy
Saudi oil refinery output up 16.6% year-on-year in March, exports down 12.2% 
Riyadh hopes to ‘work out an agreement with OPEC+ which includes Russia,’ says energy minister
Business & Economy
Riyadh hopes to ‘work out an agreement with OPEC+ which includes Russia,’ says energy minister

Chipmaker Broadcom to buy VMware for $61bn

Chipmaker Broadcom to buy VMware for $61bn
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP

Chipmaker Broadcom to buy VMware for $61bn

Chipmaker Broadcom to buy VMware for $61bn
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP

New York: Chipmaker Broadcom announced Thursday a $61-billion deal to purchase cloud computing firm VMware, which is being called one of the biggest technology acquisitions ever.

“This transaction combines our leading semiconductor and infrastructure software businesses with an iconic pioneer and innovator in enterprise software as we reimagine what we can deliver to customers,” said Hock Tan, president and CEO of Broadcom.

Topics: economy chip shortage Computer chips

Related

Aramco and VMware to collaborate on cloud computing
Business & Economy
Aramco and VMware to collaborate on cloud computing
Saudi telecom firm stc to set up cloud computing unit with eWPTA-led consortium 
Business & Economy
Saudi telecom firm stc to set up cloud computing unit with eWPTA-led consortium 

Qatar Airways to revisit IPO plans after World Cup 2022

Qatar Airways to revisit IPO plans after World Cup 2022
Updated 4 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

Qatar Airways to revisit IPO plans after World Cup 2022

Qatar Airways to revisit IPO plans after World Cup 2022
Updated 4 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Qatar Airways will reconsider an initial public offering after the country concludes hosting World Cup 2022 later this year, CEO Akbar Al Baker told Asharq Business.

Earlier in 2012, the airline had planned to offer 50 percent stakes in an initial share sale, following three profitable years by the company.

However, it had to delay these plans due to regional conditions, which were followed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

 “If you want to invest your money, you will have to wait until the end of the decade to be able to invest in an IPO of Qatar Airways,” Al Baker said in a news conference without providing further details, according to Reuters.

Topics: Qatar aviation IPO

Related

Qatar Airways partners with utu for tax-free shopping
Corporate News
Qatar Airways partners with utu for tax-free shopping

Egypt In-focus: Egypt, South Africa sign deal to boost ties; Cairo reveals plans to promote clean energy projects

Egypt In-focus: Egypt, South Africa sign deal to boost ties; Cairo reveals plans to promote clean energy projects
Updated 30 min 28 sec ago
Reem Walid

Egypt In-focus: Egypt, South Africa sign deal to boost ties; Cairo reveals plans to promote clean energy projects

Egypt In-focus: Egypt, South Africa sign deal to boost ties; Cairo reveals plans to promote clean energy projects
Updated 30 min 28 sec ago
Reem Walid

RIYADH: Egypt and South Africa plan to strengthen bilateral and continental collaboration. The country has also decided to dedicate a large area of land for clean and renewable projects. In addition, Egypt topped the continent in the Travel and Tourism Development Index for 2021. The North African country also jumped in the Arab Sustainable Development Goals Index for the Arab region in 2022. 

·      Egypt and South Africa have signed a joint agreement to propel bilateral and continental collaboration, local daily newspaper Ahram reported, citing a statement from the Egyptian Foreign Ministry. The deal was signed following  9 rounds of a joint committee meeting attended by Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukty and South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor. 

·      Egypt’s New and Renewable Energy Authority has revealed plans to dedicate up to 5,200 sq. km for clean energy projects initiated by both the private and public sector firms, local newspaper Daily News Egypt reported. 

·      Egypt ranked first in Africa in the Travel and Tourism Development Index for 2021, local newspaper Youm 7 reported, citing the index issued by the World Economic Forum. Egypt also ranked 5th in the Middle East and 51st globally, according to the index. On this indicator, Egypt surged 6 points when compared to 2019, making it one of the few countries that witnessed a significant improvement in the sector since 2019. 

·      Egypt has gained a total of 63.6 points in the Arab Sustainable Development Goals Index for the Arab region in 2022, local newspaper Youm 7 reported, citing the Ministry of Planning and Economic Development. This reflects improvement in the North African country’s performance in achieving sustainable development goals.

·      Egypt’s wellness online consultancy platform startup Esaal has secured $1.7 million in its seed round, bringing the firm’s total investment to $3 million, Wamda reported. Founded in 2018, Esaal plans to utilize the amount raised in further expansion across the MENA region, product and brand development, and boosting talent acquisition. 

Topics: Egypt economy South Africa clean energy projects

Related

Egypt In-focus: Trade volume with Brazil stands at $2.6bn; first sovereign sukuk to be issued this year
Business & Economy
Egypt In-focus: Trade volume with Brazil stands at $2.6bn; first sovereign sukuk to be issued this year

Aramco could swallow shell and BP, says Brand Finance CEO

Aramco could swallow shell and BP, says Brand Finance CEO
Updated 29 min 13 sec ago
TAREK ALI AHMAD

Aramco could swallow shell and BP, says Brand Finance CEO

Aramco could swallow shell and BP, says Brand Finance CEO
  • David Haigh expects Saudi Arabia to overtake UAE at top of nation brand index
Updated 29 min 13 sec ago
TAREK ALI AHMAD

DAVOS: Aramco, the Saudi Arabian oil giant, could swallow BP and Shell and buy both of them, CEO and Founder of Brand Finance David Haigh said at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting.

“In the last few years, Aramco has really been ramping up its marketing globally. You see it everywhere, sponsorship, advertising, all sorts of government relations,” Haigh told Arab News at the HCL Pavilion on Davos’s promenade. “So Aramco has awareness and (its) reputation is growing very fast.”

Saudi Aramco currently is in first place among the Brand Finance Global 500 of 2022, with a global ranking of 31. The second-highest Arab company on the global list is UAE’s ADNOC, at a global ranking of 159.

On a nation scale, the UAE is top of Brand Finance’s Global Soft Power Index of 2022 among Arab countries, with a global ranking of 15, while Saudi Arabia is in second place among Arabs, and 24th globally.

“One would expect that Saudi Arabia will be set that once you start really gearing up and by spending a lot of money, doing a lot of sponsorships and getting the name out there, that it will rise,” he said.

Haigh sees the Kingdom overtaking the UAE in the coming years, because “it’s a much bigger country and it’s probably going to spend a lot more money on doing so.”

Topics: Aramco WEF 2022

Related

Saudi Aramco shows interest in buying Valvoline's commercial unit: sources
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco shows interest in buying Valvoline's commercial unit: sources
Aramco-Total JV SATORP swings into profit of $382m in Q1
Business & Economy
Aramco-Total JV SATORP swings into profit of $382m in Q1

Saudi manufacturing firm Rozen Arabia plans listing on Nomu

Saudi manufacturing firm Rozen Arabia plans listing on Nomu
Updated 44 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi manufacturing firm Rozen Arabia plans listing on Nomu

Saudi manufacturing firm Rozen Arabia plans listing on Nomu
Updated 44 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Rozen Arabia plans to list its shares on Saudi Arabia’s parallel market, Nomu, by 2023, Argaam reported on Thursday.

As part of its pre-listing strategy, the manufacturing company, which produces tissue papers and sells plastic and hygiene products, said it is eyeing companies in similar fields for acquisition.

It plans to reach its full production capacity of about 5,000 tons and achieve the profitability of more than SR12 million ($3.2 million) for its owners and shareholders by 2023.

The company also plans to expand its capacity in the future to 15,000 tons and achieve SR100 million in sales.

Topics: NOMU Listing acquisition expansion

Related

Saudi recycling firm Tadweeer to start trading on Nomu this week
Business & Economy
Saudi recycling firm Tadweeer to start trading on Nomu this week

Latest updates

OPEC+ set to stick to modest output hike for July, sources say
OPEC+ set to stick to modest output hike for July, sources say
Chipmaker Broadcom to buy VMware for $61bn
Chipmaker Broadcom to buy VMware for $61bn
Qatar Airways to revisit IPO plans after World Cup 2022
Qatar Airways to revisit IPO plans after World Cup 2022
EU urged to act over Bulgarian pushbacks of asylum seekers
EU urged to act over Bulgarian pushbacks of asylum seekers
Metaverse-into-reality event Metacon to take place in Dubai this month
Metaverse-into-reality event Metacon to take place in Dubai this month

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.