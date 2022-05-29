US chargé d’affaires visits Abu Dhabi International Book Fair

DUBAI: Sean Murphy, Chargé d'Affaires of the United States Embassy in Abu Dhabi, visited the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre pavilion at the 31st Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF) this week.
Welcomed by Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, the Chargé d'Affaires toured the pavilion and was briefed on the center’s activities, initiatives and projects.
The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre was established by the late ruler Sheikh Khalifa bin
Zayed Al-Nahyan to support Arabic language development and modernization, enrich the scientific, educational, cultural and creative contributions of the Arabic language, promote Arabic language proficiency and cultural understanding, and support Arab talents in the fields of writing, translation, publishing, scientific research, arts, content creation and organization of book fairs.
Meanwhile, ADIBF, which runs until May 29, is expected to attract more than 150,000 visitors. About 1,130 international, regional and local publishing houses from about 80 countries are taking part.
The annual event also features more than 1,000 speakers from 40 countries.
What We Are Reading Today: What a Mushroom Lives For
Updated 29 May 2022
Arab News
Author: Michael J. Hathaway
What a Mushroom Lives For pushes today’s mushroom renaissance in compelling new directions. For centuries, Western science has promoted a human- and animal-centric framework of what counts as action, agency, movement, and behavior. But, as Michael Hathaway shows, the world-making capacities of mushrooms radically challenge this orthodoxy by revealing the lively dynamism of all forms of life.
Many Tibetan and Yi people have dedicated their lives to picking and selling this mushroom—a delicacy that drives a multibillion-dollar global trade network and that still grows only in the wild, despite scientists’ intensive efforts to cultivate it in urban labs.
But this is far from a simple story of humans exploiting a passive, edible commodity. Rather, the book reveals the complex, symbiotic ways that mushrooms, plants, humans, and other animals interact.
Two Wheels Good examines the bicycle’s past and peers into its future, challenging myths and cliches, while uncovering cycling’s connection to colonial conquest and the gentrification of cities.
But the book is also a love letter: A reflection on the sensual and spiritual pleasures of bike riding and an ode to an engineering marvel — a wondrous vehicle whose passenger is also its engine.
In Two Wheels Good, writer and critic Jody Rosen reshapes “our understanding of this ubiquitous machine, an ever-present force in humanity’s life and dreamlife — and a flashpoint in culture wars — for more for than 200 years,” said a review on Goodreads.com.
Combining history, reportage, travelogue, and memoir, Rosen sweeps across centuries and around the globe, unfolding the bicycle’s saga from its invention in 1817 to its present-day renaissance as a “green machine,” an emblem of sustainability in a world afflicted by pandemic and climate change. Rosen is a contributing writer for The New York Times Magazine.
His work has appeared in Slate, New York, The New Yorker, and many other publications.
What We Are Reading Today: The Owl and the Nightingale
Updated 27 May 2022
Arab News
Author: Simon Armitage
The Owl and the Nightingale, one of the earliest literary works in Middle English, is a lively, anonymous comic poem about two birds who embark on a war of words in a wood, with a nearby poet reporting their argument in rhyming couplets, line by line and blow by blow.
In this engaging and energetic verse translation, Simon Armitage captures the verve and humor of this dramatic tale with all the cut and thrust of the original.
Sounding at times like antagonists in a Twitter feud, the owl and the nightingale quarrel about a host of subjects that still resonate today—including love, marriage, identity, cultural background, class distinctions, and the right to be heard.
New book by leading Japanese calligrapher unveiled at Abu Dhabi Book Fair
Updated 26 May 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: Tokyo-born Fuad Kouichi Honda is widely recognized as one of the world’s top Arabic calligraphers and he just launched his new book, “Noor Ala Noor,” during the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF) 2022, underway until May 29.
The book was released in collaboration with the Islamic Arts Museum Malaysia, where a collection of Honda’s work is on display.
“The Arab and Japanese culture share common values, aesthetics and artistic practices that have always acted like a bridge of cultural communication between the two civilizations,” said Dr Ali Bin Tamim, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Center, which inaugurated the book during a book launch ceremony in the UAE capital.
“Both Japanese and Arabic languages use calligraphy as a medium of artistic expression and allow calligraphers to reinvent existing styles and innovate and create new ways to personalize their creations. Their styles are based on age-old traditions developed ages ago and are passed down through the generations,” he added.
Syed Mohamad Albukhary, Director of the Islamic Arts Museum Malaysia, said: “The Islamic Arts Museum is proud to present this bilingual publication in honour of the works of Japanese calligrapher Fuad Honda. We hope that together we are able to contribute to enhancing the vision of Arabic art and Islamic calligraphy at the international level. Honda’s works of art carry the message of Arabic calligraphy throughout the world.”
The museum is home to thousands of artifacts and archaeological manuscripts from across the Muslim world that have contributed to the development of Islamic arts, particularly the art of Arabic calligraphy and the decoration of Qurans and manuscripts.
Albukhary hopes that the book, authored and translated by Dr Heba Barakat, will help spread Honda’s calligraphy to a wide spectrum of readers and art connoisseurs.
The Japanese Muslim, who teaches at Daito Bunka University, has won numerous awards for his work, including at the International Arabic Calligraphy Competition.
It was topography that inspired Honda to try his hand at calligraphy.
After graduating in Foreign Studies at Tokyo University, he joined a Japanese company that was working with the Saudi government to survey and make maps of the Arabian Peninsula. He traveled to the Kingdom in 1974 as a translator for the company. Several of the maps the company was using bore Arabic calligraphy and Honda says he fell in love with the art form. He started teaching himself to recreate the work he had seen.
What We Are Reading Today: The Currency of Politics: The Political Theory of Money from Aristotle to Keynes
Updated 25 May 2022
Arab News
Author: Stefan Eich
In the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, critical attention has shifted from the economy to the most fundamental feature of all market economies—money. Yet despite the centrality of political struggles over money, it remains difficult to articulate its democratic possibilities and limits.
The Currency of Politics takes readers from ancient Greece to today to provide an intellectual history of money, drawing on the insights of key political philosophers to show how money is not just a medium of exchange but also a central institution of political rule.