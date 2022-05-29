Makkah governor launches prison diversion project

MAKKAH: Makkah Province Gov. Prince Khalid Al-Faisal launched in Jeddah a prison diversion project and an associated research chair by Umm Al-Qura University.
The project aims to effectively integrate and rehabilitate ex-convicts by proper characterization of cases and necessary legal punishments based on comprehensive psychosocial assessments.
It seeks to create a qualitative shift in penal sections through the public, private and nonprofit sectors to create optimum reform alternatives that meet national needs.
In addition to ensuring the appropriate integration of ex-convicts into society, the project enables judicial authorities to develop and implement reform alternatives that take into account individual interests.
It will also create a suitable environment for implementing reformist alternatives and the appropriate climate for relevant government departments.
In its upcoming phase, the project will study and observe proposed alternative penalties for violations that are unorganized punitive crimes, are not governed by a legal limit and do not require arrest, provided that private rights are handled.
Before the launch of the project, the executive committee, headed by Deputy Governor of Makkah Province Prince Badr bin Sultan, held more than 14 discussion sessions, during which several topics were discussed, including the concept of alternative punishments and their legal rooting, and psychological and social intervention, and its role in alternative punishments in judicial applications.
Prince Khaled Al-Faisal witnessed the signing of an agreement to establish the chair between Umm Al-Qura University, represented by its president Dr. Maadi Al-Madhab, Abdulrahman Faqih, and on his behalf, Tariq Faqih.
The chair aims to measure the impact of correctional alternatives, analyze data and results, and study the psychological, social and economic conditions of convicts to determine appropriate reform alternatives. It also aims to study possible alternatives based on common practices and community needs.
In accordance with Vision 2030 sustainable development goals, the Kingdom continues to offer community support programs for released prisoners, which allows their rehabilitation into society.
Saudi efforts in prisoner integration already exist, such as Trahom, the National Committee for the Welfare of Prisoners and Their Families, which is sponsored by 21 companies and helps support community projects targeted at prisoner rehabilitation.
Trahom works in cooperation with 12 government bodies, including the Public Prosecution, Council of Saudi Chambers, and the ministries of health, justice, education, and human resources and social development.
International Exhibition and Forum on Afforestation Technologies kicks off in Riyadh
More than 90 speakers will engage in 20 dialogue sessions and workshops discussing scientific papers
Minister highlighted the crown prince’s keenness to encourage young Saudis to protect the environment
Updated 29 May 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: The International Exhibition and Forum on Afforestation Technologies kicked off in Riyadh on Sunday under the patronage of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Saudi Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture, Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli, inaugurated the event at Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center.
Al-Fadhli said the “Kingdom is moving towards achieving a qualitative and unprecedented leap in the Middle East in environmental protection and vegetation development.”
He added that “pioneering and ambitious initiatives” will have effects that will be “reflected globally in reducing desertification and enhancing biodiversity, pushing towards a cleaner and more sustainable future, thus improving human quality of life and enhancing well-being.”
The minister highlighted the crown prince’s keenness to encourage innovation and stimulate young Saudis to protect the environment and develop vegetation cover.
He added that the three day event will enhance the exchange of expertise and give access to the experiences of other countries, so that the Kingdom can benefit from them.
The CEO of the National Center for Vegetation Development and Combating Desertification, Dr. Khalid Al-Abdulqader, said visions, experiences, opinions would be exchanged at the forum.
The ideas of specialists, experts, environmentalists, and parties concerned with vegetation cover and combating desertification, afforestation techniques, and investment in parks and reserves would also be discussed, he said.
More than 90 speakers from 20 countries and organizations around the world will engage in 20 dialogue sessions and workshops discussing more than 50 scientific papers.
The CEO added that the exhibition and forum will build bridges of communication between more than 80 exhibitors from government agencies, the private sector, international organizations, and environmental associations to display their projects, products and innovations.
Saudi camel passport praised for ‘dedication to heritage’
New Saudi passport features visa pages with camel images
Saudis view the camel as an important symbol of national identity
Updated 29 May 2022
Hebshi Al-Shammari
RIYADH: A new Saudi passport design featuring camels posted by the Saudi Camel Club on Twitter has been praised for its attention to the Kingdom’s heritage.
The passport features a background of green colors, with a herd of camels traveling on leveled land near a mountain.
The General Directorate of Passports made no comment on the design and did not specify whether it would appear in regular or diplomatic passport categories. Many Saudis hailed the design as a dedication to national heritage and beauty.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Camel Club tweeted a photo of a herd of camels across two opposite pages of a Saudi passport, adding: “We are proud that our new passport is a sign of our culture and civilization.”
Many Saudis view camels as an important symbol of national identity.
Mohammed bin Tarjam, board member at Raqsh, and a marketing communications and branding expert, presented a working paper at a camel forum in 2019 referring to the animals as a “key component in strengthening national identity building.”
He emphasized the “significant role” of camels in the creation of Saudi identity, from the perspective of a “deep historical relationship.” Tarjam spoke about the importance of camel culture in disseminating the message of Prophet Muhammad and laying the foundation for the present-day Saudi state.”
His paper put forward a number of recommendations. The forum’s scientific committee adopted two recommendations, one of which was to start a project to promote national identity through “camels as an authentic cultural icon.”
The posting of camels on the pages of the Saudi passport, according to Mohammed S. Al-Otaibi, chairman of the board of the Saudi Society for Camel Studies, is “a victory for the historical Saudi identity associated with camels as a cornerstone of our great ancient and modern history.”
The camel is revered in Saudi history, he said, because “they were the means of transportation for those who remained in order to unify the vast homeland.”
Al-Otaibi said that he is “very pleased” about the passport, adding: “It puts an imprint of the glorious contemporary Saudi history beginning with the unification of the country by King Abdulaziz on the backs of camels and horses.
“I will be fond of carrying it anywhere.”
Abdullah Al-Khuzam, a member of the National Program for the Development of Handicrafts, said that camels played an important role in the lives of Saudi forefathers, and that it was that mode of transportation which united the country.
Camels should be praised for their capacity to move across difficult terrain for extended periods of time, he added.
The veteran plastic painter believes that the drawings on the new passport reflect the deep heritage and connection between man and camel.
Al-Khuzam, a well-known fine artist, said: “The images depict camels in the desert rather than as means of competition and beauty.”
He added that it is critical to connect the past with the memories of current and future generations.
“Camel, palm and desert are all icons of people in this part of the world.”
Adel Al-Jubeir appointed Saudi climate envoy by royal decree
Abdulrahman bin Ahmed bin Hamdan Al-Harbi was appointed as the Kingdom’s ambassador to China
Dr. Najem bin Abdulla Al-Zaid was appointed as Deputy Minister of Justice
Updated 29 May 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: Adel Al-Jubeir was appointed as envoy for climate affairs as part of a host of royal decrees issued on Sunday, Saudi Press Agency reported.
Al-Jubeir will keep his Minister of State for Foreign Affairs portfolio and member of the Council of Ministers status.
Abdulrahman bin Ahmed bin Hamdan Al-Harbi was appointed as the Kingdom’s ambassador to China and was relieved of his former position as governor of the General Authority for Foreign Trade.
Dr. Najem bin Abdulla Al-Zaid was appointed as Deputy Minister of Justice.
Other royal decrees include:
Abdul Rahman bin Suleiman Al-Siyari is appointed as a member of the Shoura Council.
Maj. Gen. Mohammed Al-Bassami is promoted to the rank of Lieutenant-General and appointed director of the General Directorate of Public Security.
Maj. Gen. Nayef bin Majid bin Saud is promoted to the rank of Lieutenant-General.
Ahmed bin Abdulaziz bin Ibrahim Al-Issa is appointed as director of the General Directorate of Investigation.
Abdulrahman bin Abdullah bin Abdulrahman Al-Kanhal is appointed as an advisor at the Royal Court.Hamood bin Badah Al-Muraikhi is appointed as an advisor at the Royal Court.
Tariq bin Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al-Faris is appointed as an advisor to the Secretariat of the Council of Ministers.
Badr bin Abdul Mohsen bin Abdullah bin Hadab is appointed as assistant to the Bureau of Experts at the Council of Ministers and is relieved of his former position as assistant to the Saudi commerce minister.
Khalid bin Muhammad bin Abdul Rahman Al-Salem is appointed as chairman of the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu.
Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah is relieved of his post as chairman of the board of directors at the Saudi Food and Drug Authority, and is replaced by Fahad Al-Jalajel.
Jeddah Jungle takes visitors on ultimate safari experience
Guests discover wildlife firsthand, including wild cats and other exotic animals
Updated 29 May 2022
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR
JEDDAH: For the first time in the Middle East, “Jungle Trek” has been set up for a real-life animal-watching experience, where visitors walk along shaded paths and can interact with exotic animals.
The trek is one of Jeddah Jungle’s experiences as part of the Jeddah Season.
Experiencing wildlife firsthand, Jeddah Season visitors will also get to go on a thrilling safari experience on a Jeep and encounter seven different kinds of wild cats as well as other exotic animals.
On the Safari Game Drive, visitors can learn interesting facts about the wild cats with the tour guide.
For example, lions are the only cats that live in groups — a group can include 30 lions — and their roars can be heard up to 8 km away, with female lions being the main hunters.
Another fact: There are less than 2,000 Bengal tigers left in the wild, and their strips are just as unique as human fingerprints.
The tigers are an endangered species, grow faster than their orange counterparts, and are rare and happen once out of 10,000 births.
HIGHLIGHTS
• Visitors to the Jeddah Jungle can wear costume symbolizing their favorite animals. It is an educational and entertaining initiative where children and young people compete in the designs of costumes for their favorite animals.
• It also encourages them to expand their knowledge about these animals and gain new information from the zone’s guides, in addition to removing the fear of some animals, learning to coexist with them, and dealing with them as a friend to humans.
The golden tiger, also known as the strawberry tiger, is extinct in the wild. There are about 30 remaining, with Jeddah Jungle having three of these.
White lions are only born if the mother and father have the same gene, and the earliest recorded sighting of them was in 1938.
The liger — a lion and tiger breed — with a mane like a lion and stripes like a tiger, is the largest known cat in the world, and there are less than 100 ligers left in the world.
Faisal Al-Rahili, Saudi, 18, has visited Jeddah Jungle five times since it opened. The teenager said that he loves animals and grew up watching wildlife shows and channels such as Nat Geo Wild.
“I have always had a love for animals since childhood, and this safari experience is a childhood dream fulfillment,” he told Arab News.
Al-Rahili’s favorite zone is the Jungle Trek because it allows him to get close to and interact with a giraffe.
“I love everything about this place; it’s huge and there is a place for each type of animal,” he said.
Six-year-old Saudi animal lover, Omar Kaaki, listed the big cats he saw to Arab News.
“With some tigers, lions and white lions, we saw deers too and a tiger with gold stripes,” Kaaki said.
“Cheetahs and tigers are my favorite animals,” he added.
The first-grader asked his parents to take him to Jeddah Jungle. His mother, Dareen Akbar, said that the experience had brought so much joy to her son.
“He loves animals so much, as soon as we found out they are making a safari experience in Jeddah, we came here,” she told Arab News.
“It is a very nice experience, you do not have to travel abroad to go on a safari and see the animals; you can take your kids to see the animals here in your country,” she said.
Indian engineer, Mohammed Anish, visited Jeddah Jungle with his wife and children for the first time.
“It is a great place to spend quality time with your family; my kids love animals,” he told Arab News.
“Jeddah Season is fantastic and provides a very good experience,” he said.
Visitors to the Jeddah Jungle can wear costume symbolizing their favorite animals. It is an educational and entertaining initiative where children and young people compete in the designs of costumes for their favorite animals.
It also encourages them to expand their knowledge about these animals and gain new information from the zone’s guides, in addition to removing the fear of some animals, learning to coexist with them, and dealing with them as a friend to humans.
The Jeddah Jungle is home to about 1,000 species of wild creatures, as well as 200 species of rare birds. It has a reptile section, a bird section, a dog section and a farm, in addition to sections for shows and other services, and an entertainment section.
Jeddah Jungle zones are; the Tram Station, Elephant Enclosure, Lighting Garden, Lucaland, the Aviary, Taxidermy Museum, Reptile Land, the Farm, Safari Game Drive, Jungle Trek, and the Park.
The park includes an adventure zone, a children’s playground, an open theater, an archery space, paintball area, karting, and a workshop zone.
The annual Jeddah Season festival aims to highlight the city’s rich heritage and culture through a total of 2,800 activities in nine zones over the event period.
Held under the slogan, Our Lovely Days, the second Jeddah Season follows on from the success of Riyadh Season, which recorded more than 15 million visits over five months.
The festival season offers 70 interactive experiences, more than 60 recreational activities, seven Arab and two international plays, marine events, a circus, four international exhibitions, and a host of other options for families.
How a visually impaired talented Saudi realized her full potential
Through tailored training and mentoring, Ebtehal Al-Nasir is building a successful law career
Multiple schemes are helping improve quality of life and opportunities for Saudis with disabilities
Updated 29 May 2022
Caline Malek
DUBAI: Ebtehal Al-Nasir was in her first year of medical school when she lost her sight as a result of illness. She had long dreamed of becoming a doctor but suddenly it felt like a successful career in any field was now out of her reach.
“I wondered what would happen to the hard work I had put in for years,” Al-Nasir, who is originally from Qurayyat, a city in northern Saudi Arabia, told Arab News.
“I heard a lot of negative, depressing things at that time. Among them: I should be grateful that I graduated high school and that a lot of people are doing well with just a high-school degree; university is hard, how are you going to study when you can’t see? And many other similar discouraging words.
“I would hear this and yet, in my eyes, I still saw my dreams, my ambitions, my goals, my effort and my toil. Should all that have been in vain? At that time, I made a decision: I said I would finish my studies no matter the difficulties I would face.”
People with disabilities account for 7.1 percent of the Saudi population, according to the General Authority for Statistics, including 811,610 who are classified as visually impaired,.
In an effort to ensure all citizens and residents enjoy a good quality of life, the Saudi government has prioritized efforts to preserve the rights of people with disabilities by enhancing the support and services available to them to ensure that their dignity is maintained. In the process, it has also worked to challenge the negative attitudes that can surround disability.
Refusing to allow blindness to define her or limit her potential, Al-Nasir and her family sought out charitable organizations and institutions that could help her adapt to life with impaired vision and, later, universities that were suitably equipped to accept students with sight issues.
Specialists at the National Association of the Blind, also known as Kafeef, and Mubseroon, a charity for people with visual disabilities, taught her how to use braille, a touch-based system of reading and writing that uses patterns of raised dots to represent the letters of the alphabet, and how to walk safely and independently using a white cane.
They also showed her how to operate specially adapted digital devices, including a smartphone and computer, using touch and sound.
These tools, together with the unstinting support of her family, gave Al-Nasir the confidence not only to return to her studies but to excel among her peers.
“I went back to university and left medicine to study business administration,” she said. “I specialized in law, which I had a passion for.
“That year, I was so grateful to receive a bachelor’s degree in law from the School of Business Administration at Northern Border University, with first class honors, and I was a top student in my college.”
In addition, Al-Nasir graduated with a diploma in English from the International Academy for Human Development in the UK, and was chosen for the Qimam Fellowship, an intensive, 12-day training program launched in 2018 to empower high-potential university students in Saudi Arabia through one-on-one mentoring and career guidance.
She is also an accredited trainer with the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation, a Saudi government agency.
All in all, in the seven years since she lost her sight, Al-Nasir has completed more than 60 courses and participated in a wide range of forums and events, the most prominent of which included representing her university during two consecutive rounds of a competition organized by the Saudi Center for Commercial Arbitration.
She said that earning a place in the Qimam Fellowship was a particularly transformative experience, which helped redefine her life goals.
“I had the opportunity to connect with inspiring CEOs” through the fellowship, she said. “One of the guest speakers that came to deliver a talk about their personal journey was especially inspiring for me. They also had a disability.
“When I was accepted into Project1932, I told my mentor about this speaker and he actually helped me connect with him directly.”
Project1932, which is designed to empower the emerging young generation of future Saudi leaders, matches selected high-potential candidates with experienced business leaders to guide them during their first years of higher education and professional careers.
“The outreach was welcome and I found it fascinating that I could connect with someone of his caliber and start to build my network with inspirational thought leaders that I met through Qimam,” Al-Nasir said.
During their one-on-one coaching sessions, she was grateful for her mentor’s honesty about the difficulties she would likely face along her chosen career path and what development goals she should focus on.
“He gave me very specific advice,” she said. “I took it seriously and worked on his advice and made massive improvements. This has truly helped me develop my skills and capabilities.”
Al-Nasir has since interned at leading law firms, and volunteered with the charitable Princess Al-Anoud Foundation and the Saudi Association of Special Education, also known as GESTER, a scientific association at King Saud University that offers tuition and support services for people with disabilities and other special needs.
This voluntary work reflects Al-Nasir’s long-running desire to help others achieve their goals. During her studies at Northern Border University, for example, she and some friends established a society that promoted inclusion and lobbied for better services for students with disabilities.
“After losing my vision, I wanted to continue my undergraduate studies at a university that was qualified for people with visual disabilities,” she said.
“This led me to set a goal on the first day there, even though it was not equipped for the disabled, which was not to graduate until I had spread awareness, even if only minimally, about the culture of the visually impaired.”
The Saudi government has developed a legal framework designed to protect people with disabilities from harm, promote equality in education, and provide them with social care, rehabilitation services and healthcare.
Authorities have also introduced employment initiatives, improvements to mobility, transportation and parking, support for sign language, and housing and mobile services for people with disabilities, while also working to ensure that they are able to participate in decision-making processes.
The Authority for Persons with Disabilities was established in 2018 to improve quality of life for disabled people in the Kingdom and empower them to participate in society in inclusive and effective ways.
It is part of the National Transformation Program, an economic action plan launched by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman under the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 development and diversification agenda.
“The Authority for Persons with Disabilities … was formed to empower persons with disabilities and enhance their role in the Kingdom,” said Al-Nasir.
She added that among other things it “aims to enable persons with disabilities to obtain suitable employment and educational opportunities, to achieve independence and integration as actors in society that contribute to the economic development of our country.”
Today, for the thousands of Saudis who, like Al-Nasir, live with disabilities, no ambition or dream is too great for them to achieve as far as education, employment or professional advancement is concerned.
“As the crown prince said, the sky is the limit for our ambitions,” Al-Nasir said.