You are here

  • Home
  • Israel, United Arab Emirates to sign free trade deal on Tuesday: Israel econ ministry

Israel, United Arab Emirates to sign free trade deal on Tuesday: Israel econ ministry

Israel, United Arab Emirates to sign free trade deal on Tuesday: Israel econ ministry
The trade deal is Israel’s first with an Arab country. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5j5rb

Updated 22 sec ago
Reuters

Israel, United Arab Emirates to sign free trade deal on Tuesday: Israel econ ministry

Israel, United Arab Emirates to sign free trade deal on Tuesday: Israel econ ministry
Updated 22 sec ago
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israel and the United Arab Emirates will sign a free trade agreement in Dubai on Tuesday in a move aimed at boosting trade between the two countries, Israel’s Economy Ministry said on Monday.

The ministry said customs duties will be eliminated on 96 percent of products, including food, agriculture, cosmetics, medical equipment and medicine, and includes regulation, customs, services and government procurement.

The UAE and Israel formally established relations in 2020 as part of the US-brokered Abraham Accords that also included Bahrain and Morocco.

The trade deal is Israel’s first with an Arab country.

Topics: economy Dubai UAE Israel

Related

UAE, China remain Saudi Arabia’s top non-oil export destinations
Business & Economy
UAE, China remain Saudi Arabia’s top non-oil export destinations
UAE’s ADQ to allocate $10bn for investments with Egypt, Jordan: WAM
Business & Economy
UAE’s ADQ to allocate $10bn for investments with Egypt, Jordan: WAM

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Monday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Monday
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Monday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Monday
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi stocks rebounded on Sunday as a rise in oil prices boosted investor sentiment in the oil-rich nation.

TASI exited the day with a 1.3 percent gain at 12,689, while the parallel market Nomu advanced 0.58 percent at 22,402.

Elsewhere in the Middle East, stock exchanges of Qatar, Oman, and Bahrain added between 0.3 and 0.6 percent and Kuwait’s BKP index surged 1.9 percent.

The Egyptian EGX30 index closed 1.1 percent lower.

In energy trading, Brent crude reached $120.08 a barrel, and US benchmark West Texas Intermediate traded at $115.99 a barrel as of 9:23 a.m. Saudi time on Monday.

Stock news

Banque Saudi Fransi appointed Bader Hamad Al-Salloom as acting CEO effective June 1

East Pipes Integrated Co. sealed a deal worth SR490 million ($130 million) for the supply of steel pipes to Saline Water Conversion Corp.

Al Moammar Information Systems Co. is planning a capital increase of 20 percent to SR300 million by issuing bonus shares

Shareholders of solutions by stc, also known as Arabian Internet and Telecommunication Co., approved a dividend payout of SR4 per share for 2021

Gulf General Cooperative Insurance Co. was awarded a contract to provide insurance services for Al Wefaq Transport Solutions Co.’s vehicle fleet

Almunajem Foods Co. announced temporary suspension by the Saudi Food and Drug Authority on one of its imported poultry products

Saudi Paper Manufacturing Co. submitted a capital increase request to the Capital Market Authority, looking to raise its capital to SR337 million

Saudi Home Loans Co.’s shareholders are set to receive cash dividends of SR0.77 per share for 2021

The real estate arm of Batic Investment and Logistics Co. acquired a plot of land in Al Madinah for SR126 million

Red Sea International Co. submitted a filing to CMA to reduce its capital by nearly 50 percent to SR302 million then increase it to SR452 million through a rights issue

Emaar The Economic City closed a SR32 million lease deal with Saudi Airlines Real Estate Development Co.

Jabal Omar Development Co.’s accumulated losses fell from SR2.13 billion to SR1.18 billion, reaching 13 percent of capital at the end of 2021

Arabian Shield named two new board members, Mohammed Alkinani and Saud Bajbair, for the term ending Sept. 10, 2022

Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co. received a letter from the Communications and Information Technology Commission, stating it will cancel its license to use the frequency spectrum in the 3500MHz band if the company doesn’t fulfill its obligations

Calendar

May 30, 2022

Start of Saudi Real Estate Co.’s subscription to new shares and rights trading

Close of Anaam International Holding Group’s rights trading

May 31, 2022

End of Retal Urban Development Co.’s IPO book-building

June 2, 2022

Close of Anaam International Holding Group’s new shares subscription

June 6, 2022

End of Saudi Real Estate Co.’s rights trading

June 9, 2022

Close of Saudi Real Estate Co.’s new shares subscription

Related

TASI starts the week in green: Opening bell
Business & Economy
TASI starts the week in green: Opening bell
Saudi stocks close higher even as recession fears remain: Closing bell
Business & Economy
Saudi stocks close higher even as recession fears remain: Closing bell

Bader Hamad Al-Salloom appointed as acting CEO for Banque Saudi Fransi 

Bader Hamad Al-Salloom appointed as acting CEO for Banque Saudi Fransi 
Updated 4 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

Bader Hamad Al-Salloom appointed as acting CEO for Banque Saudi Fransi 

Bader Hamad Al-Salloom appointed as acting CEO for Banque Saudi Fransi 
Updated 4 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Banque Saudi Fransi has appointed Bader Hamad Al-Salloom as acting CEO, following the resignation of Rayan Fayez in March.

Al-Salloom is currently head of the wholesale banking group at BSF and will assume this position as acting CEO starting June 1, 2022, according to a bourse filing.

Having held different leadership positions in the banking sector, he has a vast experience in the industry.

Rayan Fayez, previously managing director and CEO at BSF, had resigned almost two months ago to join the top management team at NEOM – the Kingdom’s multi-billion-dollar Giga project.

Topics: Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Solutions by stc to distribute $127m cash dividends for 2021

Solutions by stc to distribute $127m cash dividends for 2021
Updated 18 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

Solutions by stc to distribute $127m cash dividends for 2021

Solutions by stc to distribute $127m cash dividends for 2021
Updated 18 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH:  Solutions by stc, also known as the Arabian Internet and Communications Services Co., will distribute SR475 million ($127 million) as cash dividends, representing 40 percent of the share price, for the year 2021. 

In an extraordinary general assembly meeting held on May 29, the company accepted the board of directors’ recommendation to pay cash dividends of SR4 per share for 2021, according to a bourse filing.

The Saudi-listed firm has recently reported a 38 percent increase in quarterly profits to SR283 million.

Topics: IT Capital dividends Tadawul Saudi

Related

stc becomes first telecom company to join Digital Cooperation Organization
Corporate News
stc becomes first telecom company to join Digital Cooperation Organization
Saudi telecom firm stc to set up cloud computing unit with eWPTA-led consortium 
Business & Economy
Saudi telecom firm stc to set up cloud computing unit with eWPTA-led consortium 

Saudi IT firm MIS seeks 20% capital raise through bonus share issue

Saudi IT firm MIS seeks 20% capital raise through bonus share issue
Updated 29 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi IT firm MIS seeks 20% capital raise through bonus share issue

Saudi IT firm MIS seeks 20% capital raise through bonus share issue
Updated 29 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Al Moammar Information Systems Co. is looking to increase its capital by 20 percent through the issuance of bonus shares.

The information technology firm’s capital plan entails increasing capital from SR250 million ($67 million) to SR300 million, according to a bourse filing.

Shareholders are set to receive one share for every five shares held by capitalizing an amount of SR50 million from reserves and retained earnings.

“This recommendation aims to increase the capital to enhance the company's resources, which will contribute to achieving good growth rates in the coming years,” the company said.

The proposal is subject to shareholders’ approval in the general assembly meeting to be held on June 22.

Topics: MIS Capital Tadawul

Related

Saudi IT firm Al Moammar names acting CEO
Business & Economy
Saudi IT firm Al Moammar names acting CEO
Saudi IT firm Al Moammar to swing into profit in 2022
Business & Economy
Saudi IT firm Al Moammar to swing into profit in 2022

Tourism direct contribution to Saudi GDP fell to 1.7% in 2020

Tourism direct contribution to Saudi GDP fell to 1.7% in 2020
Updated 35 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

Tourism direct contribution to Saudi GDP fell to 1.7% in 2020

Tourism direct contribution to Saudi GDP fell to 1.7% in 2020
Updated 35 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Travel restrictions related to the Covid-19 pandemic saw tourism’s contribution to Saudi Arabia's GDP decline by 2.1 percentage points compared to 2019, according to the General Authority for Statistics.

Topics: Saudi Arabia tourism GDP

Latest updates

Israel, United Arab Emirates to sign free trade deal on Tuesday: Israel econ ministry
Israel, United Arab Emirates to sign free trade deal on Tuesday: Israel econ ministry
5 talking points ahead of African Champions League final between Al-Ahly, Wydad Casablanca
5 talking points ahead of African Champions League final between Al-Ahly, Wydad Casablanca
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Monday
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Monday
Bader Hamad Al-Salloom appointed as acting CEO for Banque Saudi Fransi 
Bader Hamad Al-Salloom appointed as acting CEO for Banque Saudi Fransi 
Yemeni minister warns against Houthis recruiting child fighters
Yemeni minister warns against Houthis recruiting child fighters

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.