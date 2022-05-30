You are here

China uses digital yuan to stimulate country's virus-hit consumption

China uses digital yuan to stimulate country's virus-hit consumption
A sign indicating digital yuan, also referred to as e-CNY, is pictured at a shopping mall in Shanghai. (Reuters/File)
Updated 30 May 2022
Reuters

China uses digital yuan to stimulate country's virus-hit consumption

China uses digital yuan to stimulate country's virus-hit consumption
Updated 30 May 2022
Reuters

SHANGHAI: China is using the digital yuan to stimulate consumption in its pandemic-hit economy, with more e-CNY applications expected in future to boost transparency and effectiveness of government policies.

The southern city of Shenzhen started distributing 30 million yuan ($4.50 million) worth of free digital cash on Monday to revive consumption and aid businesses. It comes days after Xiong’an New Area in northern Hebei province, launched a similar campaign to hand out 50 million yuan worth of e-CNY “red packets” as gifts.

China is at the fore of a global race to develop central bank digital currencies. Issuing e-CNY subsidies can both aid consumption and further promote use of the electronic yuan.

Transactions using e-CNY totaled 87.6 billion yuan at the end of 2021, with 261 million individual e-wallets opened, according to the central bank.

“Previously, when the government issued subsidies, there could be certain obstacles before the money reaches the recipients,” said G. Bin Zhao, a senior economist at PwC China.

“With e-CNY, the cash directly lands into your hands,” boosting transparency, he said.

Topics: China

Britain’s top CEO salaries back to pre-pandemic levels

Britain’s top CEO salaries back to pre-pandemic levels
Updated 30 May 2022
AFP

Britain's top CEO salaries back to pre-pandemic levels

Britain’s top CEO salaries back to pre-pandemic levels
Updated 30 May 2022
AFP

LONDON: Britain’s top CEO salaries are back to pre-pandemic levels, with an average of £3.62 million ($4.58 million) for the bosses of the biggest companies on the London Stock Exchange, according to a study.

That figure represents the median FTSE-100 CEO package for 2021, according to research provided by the accountancy firm Deloitte on Monday.

It is still below the 2017 peak of £4.04 million, said Deloitte.

In 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, median pay for FTSE-100 executives fell for the fourth year in a row to £2.78 million following reduced or cancelled bonuses, voluntary pay cuts, and in some cases protests from investors.

The FTSE-100 was up 14 percent in 2021 and that the rebound in CEO pay is largely due to the return of bonuses, Deloitte noted.

“UK listed companies are subject to the highest remuneration governance standards globally, and the UK has not followed countries like the US in terms of executive pay inflation in recent years,” said Deloitte Vice Chairman Stephan Cahill.

The report also pointed out that the 2022 annual general meeting season had seen a higher level of votes in favor of proposed salaries compared to last year, reflecting less opposition from investors.

But Cahill added that with “the rising cost of living and the uncertain geopolitical environment,” such support might wane this year.

Shareholders, he said, might be scrutinizing company performance more closely before approving generous pay packages.

Topics: Britain CEOs COVID-19 Pandemic

Oil above $120 a barrel as EU meets on Russia sanctions

Oil above $120 a barrel as EU meets on Russia sanctions
Updated 30 May 2022
Reuters

Oil above $120 a barrel as EU meets on Russia sanctions

Oil above $120 a barrel as EU meets on Russia sanctions
Updated 30 May 2022
Reuters

LONDON: Oil prices climbed above $120 a barrel on Monday, hitting their highest in more than two months as traders priced in expectations that the EU will eventually reach an agreement to ban Russian oil imports.

The Brent crude futures contract for July, which will expire on Tuesday, was up $1.35, or 1.1 percent, at $120.78 a barrel by 1616 GMT. The August Brent contract, which is more active, rose $1.27, or 1.1 percent, to $116.81 a barrel.

The US West Texas Intermediate crude futures jumped $1.11, or 1 percent, to $116.18 a barrel, extending solid gains made last week.

The EU is meeting on Monday and Tuesday to discuss a sixth package of sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a “special military operation.”

“Europe has been haggling about this for the better part of a month, but increasingly the market is pricing (additional sanctions) in as a risk,” said Daniel Ghali, senior commodity strategist at TD Securities in Toronto.

EU countries failed to agree on a Russian oil import ban despite last-minute haggling before the summit got under way in Brussels on Monday. But leaders of the 27 EU countries will agree in principle to an oil embargo, a draft of their summit conclusions showed, while leaving the practical details and hard decisions until later.

“It’s still quite difficult for the European group to reduce its energy dependency on Russia in the near term,” said Leona Liu, an analyst at Singapore-based DailyFX.

Any further ban on Russian oil would tighten a crude market already strained for supply amid rising demand for gasoline, diesel and jet fuel ahead of the peak summer demand season in the US and Europe.

Underscoring market tightness, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, a group dubbed OPEC+, are set to rebuff Western calls to speed up increases in output when they meet on Thursday.

They will stick to existing plans to raise their July output target by 432,000 barrels per day, six OPEC+ sources told Reuters.

Topics: Oil OPEC Russia sanctions EU

Russia’s Gazprom cutting Dutch gas supplies

Russia’s Gazprom cutting Dutch gas supplies
Updated 30 May 2022
AFP

Russia's Gazprom cutting Dutch gas supplies

Russia’s Gazprom cutting Dutch gas supplies
Updated 30 May 2022
AFP

THE HAGUE: Russia’s Gazprom will halt gas supplies to the Netherlands’ partly state-owned energy firm GasTerra on Tuesday after it refused to pay in rubles following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Dutch company said.

Moscow has asked clients from “unfriendly countries” — including EU member states — to pay for gas in rubles, a way to sidestep Western financial sanctions against its central bank over the Feb. 24 offensive.

GasTerra had “decided not to comply with Gazprom’s unilateral payment requirements” as they would breach EU sanctions and create “financial and operational risks,” the Dutch firm said in a statement Monday.

“In response to this decision by GasTerra, Gazprom has announced that it will discontinue supply with effect from May 31, 2022,” it said.

The Russian energy giant’s move means that 2 billion cubic meters of gas will not be supplied to the Netherlands between now and October, GasTerra said, adding that it “has anticipated this by purchasing gas elsewhere.

“GasTerra has repeatedly urged Gazprom to respect the contractually agreed payment structure and delivery obligations, unfortunately to no avail,” it said.

The Dutch state directly owns a 10 percent stake in GasTerra plus another 40 percent through state-owned gas firm EBN. The rest is owned by energy giants Shell and Esso.

The Dutch government said it “understands” GasTerra’s decision.

“This decision has no consequences for the physical supply of gas to Dutch households,” Climate and Energy Minister Rob Jetten said on Twitter.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Gazprom energy

Kuwait’s central bank issues $1.2bn worth of bonds, tawarruq

Kuwait’s central bank issues $1.2bn worth of bonds, tawarruq
Updated 30 May 2022
Arab News

Kuwait's central bank issues $1.2bn worth of bonds, tawarruq

Kuwait’s central bank issues $1.2bn worth of bonds, tawarruq
Updated 30 May 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Central Bank of Kuwait has issued bonds and tawarruq with an accumulated value of 360 million Kuwaiti dinars ($1.2 billion).

Tawarruq is a financing arrangement where the buyer can obtain cash immediately through a series of sale transactions.

CBK issued a statement to the Kuwait News Agency announcing the maturity period will be six months, with a rate of return standing at 2 percent.

Most recently, the bank allocated bonds and tawarruq valued at 240 million Kuwaiti dinars on May 23 with three-month maturity and a yield rate of 1.625 percent.

Topics: Kuwait bonds tawarruq

Macro Snapshot — Spain’s inflation resumes upward trend; S.Korea export growth seen rebounding

Macro Snapshot — Spain’s inflation resumes upward trend; S.Korea export growth seen rebounding
Updated 30 May 2022
Farida El-Gazzar

Macro Snapshot — Spain's inflation resumes upward trend; S.Korea export growth seen rebounding

Macro Snapshot — Spain’s inflation resumes upward trend; S.Korea export growth seen rebounding
Updated 30 May 2022
Farida El-Gazzar

RIYADH: Spanish 12-month inflation resumed its upward trajectory in May after a dip in April as prices other than energy and food rose at their fastest pace in two decades, preliminary data from the National Statistics Institute showed on Monday.

Spanish annual inflation accelerated to 8.7 percent in May, up from 8.3 percent the previous month, INE said.Twelve-month inflation stood at 9.8 percent in March, its highest level since 1985.

Annual inflation was higher than the 8.3 percent forecast by analysts polled by Reuters.

The economic fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has fueled inflation worldwide, especially through increasing prices of energy and grains.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, rose to 4.9 percent year-on-year in May, a 26-year high, from 4.4 percent a month earlier, the INE data showed.

S.Korea export growth seen rebounding

South Korean export growth is expected to have rebounded in May, but the trade balance likely remained in red, while consumer inflation is seen rising above 5 percent for the first time in nearly 13 years, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.

Outbound shipments were seen 19.3 percent higher in May than a year earlier, according to a median forecast of 19 economists, accelerating from a revised 12.9 percent annual growth seen in April and ending two months of slowdown.

Although South Korea’s economy is still under pressure from China’s COVID-19 lockdown measures and the Ukraine crisis, economists attributed the growth to the calendar effect of two more working days and a recovery in shipments to China.

Imports were seen outpacing exports by growing 31.9 percent, according to the survey, also accelerating from 18.6 percent seen in April to the fastest rise in four months.

The country’s trade balance was projected as a $2.59 billion deficit, a median of 16 forecasts showed, following a $2.5 billion deficit in the previous month.

 

German inflation reaches 8.7 percent 

German inflation rose more than expected in May, pushed up by ever-rising energy prices since the start of the war in Ukraine, data showed on Monday.

Consumer prices, harmonized to make them comparable with inflation data from other EU countries, increased an annual 8.7 percent, a rise from April’s 7.8 percent, the Federal Statistics Office said on Monday.

A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to an overall annual German HICP reading of 8 percent in May.

Turkey’s inflation seen at 76.55 percent 

Turkey’s inflation rate is expected to have risen to a nearly 24-year high of 76.55 percent in May due to high food and energy prices as well as the weakening lira, a Reuters poll showed on Monday, while the median estimate for the end of the year rose to 63.5 percent.

Turkey’s consumer price index has surged since last autumn as the lira weakened after the central bank in September embarked on a 500 basis-point easing cycle long sought by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The lira’s slide and rising food and energy prices pushed inflation to 69.97 percent in April, the highest in 20 years, despite tax cuts on basic goods and government subsidies for some electricity bills to ease the burden on household budgets.

The median estimate of 14 institutions in the Reuters poll for annual consumer price inflation in April was 76.55 percent, with forecasts ranging between 72.50 percent and 80.40 percent.

 

Japan growth to be weaker

Japan’s economy will grow at a weaker rate than previously thought this quarter despite hopes for a strong rebound in consumption after showing resilience in the three months through March, a Reuters poll of economists showed.

The world’s third-largest economy is at risk of being hobbled by slowing economic growth in China and a surge in global raw material prices — both issues that could hurt Japan’s key manufacturing sector, the poll showed.

However, the slower expansion still indicates growth will be strong enough for the economy to recover to its pre-coronavirus pandemic levels of end-2019 this quarter, about 70 percent of poll respondents said.

The economy was projected to expand an annualized 4.5 percent this quarter, below April’s estimate for 5.1 percent growth, according to the median forecast of 36 analysts in the May 18-27 poll.

“The speed at which the economy is recovering at home is slow,” said Takumi Tsunoda, senior economist at Shinkin Central Bank Research Institute.

 

UK inflation expectations stick at high levels 

The British public’s expectations for inflation have held stable this month but at high levels that are likely to keep the Bank of England on alert about price growth risks, according to a survey published on Monday.

US bank Citi and polling firm YouGov said their gauge of expectations for inflation in five to 10 years’ time held at 4.2 percent in May, unchanged from April.

Public inflation expectations for the coming 12 months edged up to 6.1 percent, matching March’s record high, from 6 percent in April.

Citi economist Benjamin Nabarro said the figures were likely to mean the BoE remains concerned about medium-term inflation expectations.

“However, we see little in today’s data that should provide a further impetus for an out-sized 50bps move,” he said, referring to the possibility of a half percentage-point interest rate increase.

(With input from Reuters) 

 

 

Topics: economy Spain South Korea Inflation Forecast GDP Growth

