China In-Focus — Stocks see gains with consumer and travel in the lead as COVID-19 restrictions ease off

China In-Focus — Stocks see gains with consumer and travel in the lead as COVID-19 restrictions ease off
Chinese stocks saw gains on Monday as COVID-19 restrictions eased off. (Shutterstock)
Updated 14 sec ago
Reem Walid

China In-Focus — Stocks see gains with consumer and travel in the lead as COVID-19 restrictions ease off

China In-Focus — Stocks see gains with consumer and travel in the lead as COVID-19 restrictions ease off
Updated 14 sec ago
Reem Walid

RIYADH: Chinese stocks saw gains on Monday as COVID-19 restrictions eased off. The Asian country is set to expand cooperation with Fiji across several fronts. Also, farmers are urged to reap crops in the summers without any hindrances to curb shortages and rallying costs. Meanwhile, Brent crude oil topped $120 as manufacturing operations in the country are anticipated to resume starting June.

·      China’s stocks saw an increase on Monday with consumer and travel stocks leading the gains as authorities rolled out policies to ease COVID-19 related restrictions, Reuters reported. While the SCI300 index jumped 0.4 percent to reach 4,018.98 points, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.3 percent to reach 3,140.09 points.

·      China has reached a deal with Fiji to expand cooperation on a number of fronts, including maintaining social stability as well as national harmony, Reuters reported, citing China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi. This comes in addition to China’s pledge to work with Pacific Island nations on building a community with a shared future, Reuters reported, citing China’s President Xi.

·      Chinese farmers are set to proceed with wheat harvests in the summer without any delays, Bloomberg reported, citing Premier Li Keqiang. This comes as the country aims to fulfill Beijing’s annual food production targets in an attempt to curb food shortages and rallying prices.

·      Brent crude oil topped $120 per barrel as China announced resuming manufacturing operations starting June and as the EU revealed plans to ban imports of Russian crude, Bloomberg reported. This comes after the benchmark climbed 6 percent as of last week to reflect its highest close in two months. 

Topics: China Stock Market covid shares

China uses digital yuan to stimulate virus-hit consumption

China uses digital yuan to stimulate virus-hit consumption
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

China uses digital yuan to stimulate virus-hit consumption

China uses digital yuan to stimulate virus-hit consumption
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

SHANGHAI: China is using the digital yuan to stimulate consumption in its pandemic-hit economy, with more e-CNY applications expected in future to boost transparency and effectiveness of government policies.

The southern city of Shenzhen started distributing 30 million yuan ($4.50 million) worth of free digital cash on Monday to revive consumption and aid businesses. It comes days after Xiong’an New Area in northern Hebei province, launched a similar campaign to hand out 50 million yuan worth of e-CNY “red packets” as gifts.

China is at the fore of a global race to develop central bank digital currencies. Issuing e-CNY subsidies can both aid consumption and further promote use of the electronic yuan.

Transactions using e-CNY totaled 87.6 billion yuan at the end of 2021, with 261 million individual e-wallets opened, according to the central bank.

“Previously, when the government issued subsidies, there could be certain obstacles before the money reaches the recipients,” said G. Bin Zhao, a senior economist at PwC China.

“With e-CNY, the cash directly lands into your hands,” boosting transparency, he said.

Topics: China

PIF-backed SoftBank’s executives see pay cut following Vision Fund’s loss

PIF-backed SoftBank’s executives see pay cut following Vision Fund’s loss
Updated 2 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

PIF-backed SoftBank’s executives see pay cut following Vision Fund’s loss

PIF-backed SoftBank’s executives see pay cut following Vision Fund’s loss
Updated 2 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Public Investment Fund-backed SoftBank Group’s executives have seen a sharp cut in their pay, following the lenders’ loss from its Vision Fund unit, Bloomberg reported.

The bank’s founder and CEO Masayoshi Son’s pay was unchanged, however some top executives have seen big drops in their compensation, Bloomberg reported, citing a filing. 

The Chief Financial Officer Yoshimitsu Goto’s payment fell by 40 percent compared to last year, while Ken Miyauchi, chief of SoftBank’s domestic telecom operation, saw a 15 percent decline in his compensation.

This comes following the Vision Fund's historic $20.5 billion loss. 

Topics: economy SoftBank executive pay

Saudi stocks rise with market concerns subside: Closing bell

Saudi stocks rise with market concerns subside: Closing bell
Updated 4 min 52 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

Saudi stocks rise with market concerns subside: Closing bell

Saudi stocks rise with market concerns subside: Closing bell
Updated 4 min 52 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi stocks rose for a second straight day as investor worries eased in the market despite steep rises in oil prices and dismal predictions for the coming month.

As of Monday’s closing bell, the main index, TASI, gained 1.72 percent to reach 12,907 while the parallel market, Nomu, added 1.81 percent to 22,808.

Saudi Industrial Export Co. rallied 9.94 percent, leading the market gainers; Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance Co. slipped 6.55 percent, leading the market fallers.

Al Moammar Information Systems Co. gained 2.42 percent, following its plan to raise its capital by 20 percent, to SR300 million ($80 million).

East Pipes Integrated Co. for Industry rose 3.47 percent, after securing a SR490-million deal to supply water pipes to the Saline Water Conversion Corporation.

Solutions by stc, also known as the Arabian Internet and Communications Services Co, shed 2.26 percent, following its shareholders approving a dividend payout of SR4 per share for 2021.

Among the gainers on the list, ACWA Power Co., rose 7.04 percent, and Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. gained 6.12 percent.

In the financial sector, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi climbed 4.27 percent, while Alinma Bank edged up 1.55 percent.

Telecom giants stc and Zain KSA were both down by 0.76 percent and 0.30 percent respectively.

In the pharma sector, Aldawaa Medical Services Co. edged down 0.26 percent, while Nahdi Medical Co. edged up 0.87 percent.

Saudi Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, closed today’s trading up 0.24 percent.

The energy market saw Brent crude hit $120.20 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude hit $115.85 a barrel, as of 3:27 p.m. Saudi time.

Topics: Tadawul TASI shares

Saudi SME financing program Kafalah exceeds $17b loan portfolio: Argaam

Saudi SME financing program Kafalah exceeds $17b loan portfolio: Argaam
Updated 28 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi SME financing program Kafalah exceeds $17b loan portfolio: Argaam

Saudi SME financing program Kafalah exceeds $17b loan portfolio: Argaam
Updated 28 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Small and Medium Enterprises Financing Guarantee Program, Kafalah, has exceeded SR64 billion ($17 billion) in the total loan portfolio, of which SR42 billion were guaranteed, CEO at Kafalah Fund, Homam Hashem, told Argaam.

The total facilities funded by banks and finance companies issued by the Saudi Central Bank, or SAMA, amounted to SR203 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, according to Hashem.

The Kafalah program guarantees a minimum of 12.4 percent of this portfolio by targeting medium- and small-sized enterprises, which reached 22 percent of small enterprises, and 9 percent of medium- and small-sized enterprises, he added.

Portfolio indicators are positive and promising, indicating that the program does not view any risks as high, Hashem stated.

Kafalah offers approximately 12 products to support enterprises, among them the high Saudization program, supply chains, technology, and more.

The Kafalah program covers several business sectors, including wholesale and retail trade, catering and hotels, manufacturing industries, and administrative and support services.

 

Topics: Saudi SME Financing Banks

Egypt In-Focus: Exports to EU surge 85.9% in 2021; $5.37m allocated to support micro-enterprises

Egypt In-Focus: Exports to EU surge 85.9% in 2021; $5.37m allocated to support micro-enterprises
Updated 35 min ago
Reem Walid

Egypt In-Focus: Exports to EU surge 85.9% in 2021; $5.37m allocated to support micro-enterprises

Egypt In-Focus: Exports to EU surge 85.9% in 2021; $5.37m allocated to support micro-enterprises
Updated 35 min ago
Reem Walid

RIYADH: Egyptian exports to the EU jumped a whopping 85.9 percent during 2021. The country’s Enterprise Development Authority has signed an agreement with the Regional Association for Enterprise to finance and back micro-enterprises in Suhag city. In addition, the Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Co. is allocating a substantial amount to push the industrial partnership between the UAE, Egypt, and Jordan. Meanwhile, the Housing and Development Bank’s profits recorded a noteworthy growth rate in the first quarter.

·      The value of Egyptian exports to the EU recorded an 85.9 percent increase during 2021 to reach $14.6 billion, local newspaper Youm 7 reported, citing data from the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics. The figure reflects a $6.8 billion increase when compared to 2020’s $7.8 billion.

·      Egypt’s Enterprise Development Authority has signed an agreement with the Regional Association for Enterprise which aims to pump 100 million Egyptian pounds ($5.37 million) to finance and support micro-enterprises in Sohag city. This falls in line with the presidential initiative, also known as "A Decent Life," which includes facilitating access to micro finance for project owners in the areas that need it the most, local newspaper Youm 7 reported, citing Minister of Trade and Industry Nevin Jameh.

·      UAE-based investment company Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Co. is dedicating $10 billion for projects that are part of the industrial partnership between the UAE, Egypt, and Jordan across specific sectors. The industrial partnership aims to build long-term strategic partnerships in an attempt to boost stability, support growth, progress, and achieve economic as well as social prosperity. 

·      Egypt’s Housing and Development Bank’s profits before provisions and taxes surged in the first quarter to reach 878 million Egyptian pounds, local newspaper Daily News Egypt reported. This reflects a 7.8 percent growth rate when compared to 2021’s 814 million Egyptian pounds. Additionally, the bank’s profits after provisions and taxes also jumped 3.2 percent to reach 640 million Egyptian pounds during the same period.

Topics: Egypt EU exports

