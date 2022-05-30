You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Aramco awards construction deal to Japanese contractor JGC

Saudi Aramco awards construction deal to Japanese contractor JGC

Saudi Aramco awards construction deal to Japanese contractor JGC
Short Url

https://arab.news/jms2g

Updated 44 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Aramco awards construction deal to Japanese contractor JGC

Saudi Aramco awards construction deal to Japanese contractor JGC
  • The Zuluf project, which is a giant oil field located in the Arabian Gulf, aims to increase production by around 600,000 barrels per day
Updated 44 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Japan’s JGC Holdings Corp. said it has been awarded an engineering, procurement, and construction contract by oil giant Saudi Aramco.

The deal will see JGC work on the onshore gas-oil separation plant and utility facilities, including water injection.

The Zuluf project, which is a giant oil field located in the Arabian Gulf, aims to increase production by around 600,000 barrels per day of Arabian heavy crude.

Along with its Saudi subsidiary JGC Arabia, the group will execute work related to the Zuluf central processing facilities, JGC said in a statement, without disclosing the transaction value.

“The JGC Group will continue to aim to win orders for projects planned by Saudi Aramco, realizing job creation and technology transfer to many Saudi Arabians through the execution of such projects, thereby contributing to the further development of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” it stated.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia Aramco construction Saudi Aramco

Related

Saudi Aramco joins with Repsol to build synthetic fuel plant in Spain
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco joins with Repsol to build synthetic fuel plant in Spain
Saudi Aramco could swallow Shell and BP, says Brand Finance CEO
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco could swallow Shell and BP, says Brand Finance CEO

Emotional intelligence and ‘future skills’ critical for job seekers, says Egyptian minister

Emotional intelligence and ‘future skills’ critical for job seekers, says Egyptian minister
Updated 33 sec ago
SARAH GLUBB

Emotional intelligence and ‘future skills’ critical for job seekers, says Egyptian minister

Emotional intelligence and ‘future skills’ critical for job seekers, says Egyptian minister
  • Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar warns those currently employed they should ‘upskill’ to safeguard their futures 
Updated 33 sec ago
SARAH GLUBB

LONDON: Companies in the future are going to be less likely to hire individuals based on their educational qualifications, but more on their emotional intelligence, according to Egypt’s minister of higher education and scientific research.

Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar told Arab News “(if) you work on (building) your ‘skills of the future,’ you can have great emotional intelligence that will take you to more productivity, leadership, management, and certainly more success.”

Abdel Ghaffar, who is also Egypt’s acting minister of health and population, was speaking on the sidelines of a visit to London to shore up investment opportunities in education and health care.

“You can be super intelligent because your IQ is 120 and over, but it does not mean that you will be successful,” Abdel Ghaffar said.

“A lot of people with extremely high IQ do not perform good when it comes to jobs and when it comes to productivity, and on the other hand (you have) people with average IQ but they managed to work on themselves to improve their skills, and upskill and reskill themselves.”

The minister stressed that education will remain important in the future, but interviewers and employers will be looking for people who have “improved their soft skills” as well as their “hard skills,” including communication, critical and analytical thinking, reasoning, problem solving, and team operating.

He said even those who are employed should not rely on the fact they currently have a job and are doing well, and should be encouraged to take training courses to gain or develop their future skills in these areas.

“Companies in the future will hire somebody not because he graduated from Oxford or Cambridge — (though) certainly this is important — but they will focus more on your skills and your professionalism, and how you improve your work, and part of it depends on the different types of intelligence,” he told Arab News.

A 2019 report by the Chicago-based Institute for Health and Human Potential — a training organization specialized in emotional intelligence — said the future workplace is changing to make these soft skills essential from 2020, as AI and automation take over routine mental and physical tasks.

“Emotional intelligence is becoming the key differentiator in achieving excellence in individual engagement, product innovation and customer experiences,” the report added.

Topics: Egypt Emotional Intelligence Khaled Abdel Ghaffar Employment

Related

UAE, Egypt and Jordan draft agreements for renewable energy projects
Business & Economy
UAE, Egypt and Jordan draft agreements for renewable energy projects
Egyptian business leader brands UK-Egypt relations ‘best they’ve ever been’ video
Business & Economy
Egyptian business leader brands UK-Egypt relations ‘best they’ve ever been’

China In-Focus — Stocks see gains with consumer and travel in the lead as COVID-19 restrictions ease off

China In-Focus — Stocks see gains with consumer and travel in the lead as COVID-19 restrictions ease off
Updated 7 min 36 sec ago
Reem Walid

China In-Focus — Stocks see gains with consumer and travel in the lead as COVID-19 restrictions ease off

China In-Focus — Stocks see gains with consumer and travel in the lead as COVID-19 restrictions ease off
Updated 7 min 36 sec ago
Reem Walid

RIYADH: Chinese stocks saw gains on Monday as COVID-19 restrictions eased off. The Asian country is set to expand cooperation with Fiji across several fronts. Also, farmers are urged to reap crops in the summers without any hindrances to curb shortages and rallying costs. Meanwhile, Brent crude oil topped $120 as manufacturing operations in the country are anticipated to resume starting June.

·      China’s stocks saw an increase on Monday with consumer and travel stocks leading the gains as authorities rolled out policies to ease COVID-19 related restrictions, Reuters reported. While the SCI300 index jumped 0.4 percent to reach 4,018.98 points, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.3 percent to reach 3,140.09 points.

·      China has reached a deal with Fiji to expand cooperation on a number of fronts, including maintaining social stability as well as national harmony, Reuters reported, citing China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi. This comes in addition to China’s pledge to work with Pacific Island nations on building a community with a shared future, Reuters reported, citing China’s President Xi.

·      Chinese farmers are set to proceed with wheat harvests in the summer without any delays, Bloomberg reported, citing Premier Li Keqiang. This comes as the country aims to fulfill Beijing’s annual food production targets in an attempt to curb food shortages and rallying prices.

·      Brent crude oil topped $120 per barrel as China announced resuming manufacturing operations starting June and as the EU revealed plans to ban imports of Russian crude, Bloomberg reported. This comes after the benchmark climbed 6 percent as of last week to reflect its highest close in two months. 

Topics: China Stock Market covid shares

Related

China In-Focus: Unipec adds 10 vessels to transport crude from Russia; Alibaba’s revenue surges 9%
Business & Economy
China In-Focus: Unipec adds 10 vessels to transport crude from Russia; Alibaba’s revenue surges 9%
China In-Focus: Airbnb to halt listings in China after 2.5 years of lockdowns weighed down operations
Business & Economy
China In-Focus: Airbnb to halt listings in China after 2.5 years of lockdowns weighed down operations

China uses digital yuan to stimulate country's virus-hit consumption

China uses digital yuan to stimulate country's virus-hit consumption
Updated 24 min 2 sec ago
Reuters

China uses digital yuan to stimulate country's virus-hit consumption

China uses digital yuan to stimulate country's virus-hit consumption
Updated 24 min 2 sec ago
Reuters

SHANGHAI: China is using the digital yuan to stimulate consumption in its pandemic-hit economy, with more e-CNY applications expected in future to boost transparency and effectiveness of government policies.

The southern city of Shenzhen started distributing 30 million yuan ($4.50 million) worth of free digital cash on Monday to revive consumption and aid businesses. It comes days after Xiong’an New Area in northern Hebei province, launched a similar campaign to hand out 50 million yuan worth of e-CNY “red packets” as gifts.

China is at the fore of a global race to develop central bank digital currencies. Issuing e-CNY subsidies can both aid consumption and further promote use of the electronic yuan.

Transactions using e-CNY totaled 87.6 billion yuan at the end of 2021, with 261 million individual e-wallets opened, according to the central bank.

“Previously, when the government issued subsidies, there could be certain obstacles before the money reaches the recipients,” said G. Bin Zhao, a senior economist at PwC China.

“With e-CNY, the cash directly lands into your hands,” boosting transparency, he said.

Topics: China

Related

China In-Focus: Unipec adds 10 vessels to transport crude from Russia; Alibaba’s revenue surges 9%
Business & Economy
China In-Focus: Unipec adds 10 vessels to transport crude from Russia; Alibaba’s revenue surges 9%
UAE, China remain Saudi Arabia’s top non-oil export destinations
Business & Economy
UAE, China remain Saudi Arabia’s top non-oil export destinations

SoftBank’s executives see pay cut following PIF-backed Vision Fund’s loss

SoftBank’s executives see pay cut following PIF-backed Vision Fund’s loss
Updated 18 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

SoftBank’s executives see pay cut following PIF-backed Vision Fund’s loss

SoftBank’s executives see pay cut following PIF-backed Vision Fund’s loss
Updated 18 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: SoftBank Group’s executives have seen a sharp cut in their pay, following the lenders’ loss from the Saudi Public Investment Fund-backed Vision Fund unit, Bloomberg reported.

The bank’s founder and CEO Masayoshi Son’s pay was unchanged, however some top executives have seen big drops in their compensation, Bloomberg reported, citing a filing. 

The Chief Financial Officer Yoshimitsu Goto’s payment fell by 40 percent compared to last year, while Ken Miyauchi, chief of SoftBank’s domestic telecom operation, saw a 15 percent decline in his compensation.

This comes following the Vision Fund historic $20.5 billion loss. 

Topics: economy SoftBank executive pay

Related

SoftBank’s Vision Fund posts record $26bn loss as tech stocks take a beating
Business & Economy
SoftBank’s Vision Fund posts record $26bn loss as tech stocks take a beating
SoftBank Q3 profit collapses as Arm deal falls through
Business & Economy
SoftBank Q3 profit collapses as Arm deal falls through

Saudi stocks rise with market concerns subside: Closing bell

Saudi stocks rise with market concerns subside: Closing bell
Updated 31 min 35 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

Saudi stocks rise with market concerns subside: Closing bell

Saudi stocks rise with market concerns subside: Closing bell
Updated 31 min 35 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi stocks rose for a second straight day as investor worries eased in the market despite steep rises in oil prices and dismal predictions for the coming month.

As of Monday’s closing bell, the main index, TASI, gained 1.72 percent to reach 12,907 while the parallel market, Nomu, added 1.81 percent to 22,808.

Saudi Industrial Export Co. rallied 9.94 percent, leading the market gainers; Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance Co. slipped 6.55 percent, leading the market fallers.

Al Moammar Information Systems Co. gained 2.42 percent, following its plan to raise its capital by 20 percent, to SR300 million ($80 million).

East Pipes Integrated Co. for Industry rose 3.47 percent, after securing a SR490-million deal to supply water pipes to the Saline Water Conversion Corporation.

Solutions by stc, also known as the Arabian Internet and Communications Services Co, shed 2.26 percent, following its shareholders approving a dividend payout of SR4 per share for 2021.

Among the gainers on the list, ACWA Power Co., rose 7.04 percent, and Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. gained 6.12 percent.

In the financial sector, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi climbed 4.27 percent, while Alinma Bank edged up 1.55 percent.

Telecom giants stc and Zain KSA were both down by 0.76 percent and 0.30 percent respectively.

In the pharma sector, Aldawaa Medical Services Co. edged down 0.26 percent, while Nahdi Medical Co. edged up 0.87 percent.

Saudi Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, closed today’s trading up 0.24 percent.

The energy market saw Brent crude hit $120.20 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude hit $115.85 a barrel, as of 3:27 p.m. Saudi time.

Topics: Tadawul TASI shares

Related

Saudi stocks close higher even as recession fears remain: Closing bell
Business & Economy
Saudi stocks close higher even as recession fears remain: Closing bell
Saudi stocks rise as market fears recede: Opening bell
Business & Economy
Saudi stocks rise as market fears recede: Opening bell

Latest updates

Emotional intelligence and ‘future skills’ critical for job seekers, says Egyptian minister
Emotional intelligence and ‘future skills’ critical for job seekers, says Egyptian minister
Saudi Aramco awards construction deal to Japanese contractor JGC
Saudi Aramco awards construction deal to Japanese contractor JGC
China In-Focus — Stocks see gains with consumer and travel in the lead as COVID-19 restrictions ease off
China In-Focus — Stocks see gains with consumer and travel in the lead as COVID-19 restrictions ease off
China uses digital yuan to stimulate country's virus-hit consumption
China uses digital yuan to stimulate country's virus-hit consumption
SoftBank’s executives see pay cut following PIF-backed Vision Fund’s loss
SoftBank’s executives see pay cut following PIF-backed Vision Fund’s loss

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.