AlUla showcases its green efforts at global environmental forum

RIYADH: The Royal Commission for AlUla is showcasing its efforts efforts to sustainably plant native flora and “regreening” degraded areas at the International Exhibition and Forum on Afforestation Technologies.

The exhibition is underway in Riyadh. The commission’s plan includes major trees and other flora planting projects in natural reserves and conduct scientific studies to grow native species at a specialist nursery and seed bank — known as the “Green Heart of AlUla.”

“Restoration and protection of the natural habitat of AlUla is one of the main ambitions of RCU in line with the goals of Vision 2030 and the Saudi Green Initiative,” Sami Almalki, horticulture and plant nurseries director at RCU, said.

By 2035, RCU targets replanting 200 native plant species, producing 31 million multiple-use seedlings in its plant nursery, rehabilitating some 65,000 hectares of degraded land and promoting an ecosystem restoration.