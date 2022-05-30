AlUla showcases its green efforts at global environmental forum
By 2035, RCU targets replanting 200 native plant species, producing 31 million multiple-use seedlings in its plant nursery, rehabilitating some 65,000 hectares of degraded land and promoting an ecosystem restoration.
RIYADH: The Royal Commission for AlUla is showcasing its efforts efforts to sustainably plant native flora and “regreening” degraded areas at the International Exhibition and Forum on Afforestation Technologies.
The exhibition is underway in Riyadh. The commission’s plan includes major trees and other flora planting projects in natural reserves and conduct scientific studies to grow native species at a specialist nursery and seed bank — known as the “Green Heart of AlUla.”
“Restoration and protection of the natural habitat of AlUla is one of the main ambitions of RCU in line with the goals of Vision 2030 and the Saudi Green Initiative,” Sami Almalki, horticulture and plant nurseries director at RCU, said.
Kipco to acquire Qurain Petrochemical Industries to strengthen financial standing
RIYADH: Kuwait Projects Co., known as Kipco, expects to acquire Qurain Petrochemical Industries Co. this year, as S&P signals it would struggle to enhance its financial position without the deal.
Last March, the two companies signed an agreement to assess a potential merger that would create a firm with a market value of $2.7 billion, according to Bloomberg.
“In parallel with the management’s efforts to secure the necessary funding to meet our obligations and maintain our financial standing, we continue to work toward successfully closing the merger with QPIC, group senior vice president for corporate communications and investor relations said.
“With the due diligence process well underway, the merger is progressing according to the set timeline and we are confident that it will be completed before year-end,” Eman Al-Awadhi added.
This happens after the credit rating agency S&P placed Kipco on credit watch with negative implications last week.
It said that “absent a successful merger, we don’t believe that Kipco will be able to significantly improve its balance sheet, liquidity, and high leverage while maintaining a financial performance commensurate with its current credit profile.”
SWCC to open six desalination plants in Saudi Arabia by 2024: Al-Abdul-Karim
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Saline Water Conversion Corp. will open six desalination plants by 2024 in a phased manner, beginning with the launch of two plants by late 2022.
Speaking to Arab News on the sidelines of the Innovation Driven Desalination conference, SWCC Gov. Abdullah Al-Abdul-Karim revealed that these plants would be established across various cities of the Kingdom, including Al-Shuqaiq, Al-Shoaiba, Jubail, and Alkhobar.
Each plant will have a power consumption of less than 1.7 kilowatts per cubic meter, which will reduce the cost of water production by SR1.54 ($0.42) per cubic meter.
“With production at such minimum cost, it will increase the sector’s contribution to the national gross domestic product,” he said.
The Kingdom’s production of desalinated water amounts to more than 7.9 million cubic meters per day, which represents 55 percent of the Gulf region and 22.2 percent of the global desalination, according to a report released by SWCC.
Highlighting the importance of going sustainable, Al-Abdul-Karim revealed that the water desalination industry in the Kingdom is planning to reduce its carbon emissions by 65 percent by 2024, equaling 35 million tons of carbon dioxide.
“It is a big number. It’s a big movement. And this is because the country has a plan for the future both environmentally and economically,” said Al-Abdul-Karim.
The company is also moving from conventional energy sources toward advanced and efficient systems to power these desalination plants.
“We will replace all our thermal technology with the latest reverse osmosis technology, which will fuel our plan to become carbon neutral by 2060,” he added.
During the interview, Al-Abdul-Karim added that innovation is necessary to make water “affordable, abundant, and accessible.”
“For seawater desalination, we need to let innovation impact this industry. We should have the most innovative idea to reduce the cost, increase efficiency, improve financial sustainability, and impact the economy and living standards,” he said.
He added that innovative companies worldwide could come and join hands with Saudi Arabia in the desalination industry.
“There are many innovative houses worldwide. So we are here to tell you that we are a good partner in this journey. And we are ready to have a handshake with all the companies which believe innovation is their business,” said Al-Abdul-Karim.