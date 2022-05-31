You are here

Oil Updates — Crude climbs; EU bans most Russian oil; Russian oil output slightly up

Oil Updates — Crude climbs; EU bans most Russian oil; Russian oil output slightly up
EU leaders have reached an agreement “in principle” on banning oil imports from Russia, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said early on Tuesday. (AFP)
Updated 31 May 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Updated 14 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices rose on Tuesday due to fueling worries of a tighter market, along with rising demand ahead of peak US and European summer driving season. 

Brent crude futures for July, which expires on Tuesday, gained 33 cents to $122 a barrel at 0054 GMT. The more active August contract rose 33 cents to $117.93.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were trading at $117.31 a barrel, up $2.24 from Friday’s close. There was no settlement on Monday due to a US public holiday.

EU leaders agree on Russian oil embargo

EU leaders have reached an agreement “in principle” on banning oil imports from Russia, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said early on Tuesday.

“I am very glad that the leaders were able to agree in principle on the sixth sanctions package,” she told reporters after the first day of an EU summit in Brussels.

“Council should now be able to finalize a ban on almost 90 percent of all Russian oil imports by the end of the year. This is an important step forward. On the remaining 10 percent, on these we will soon return to the issue of these remaining 10 percent of pipeline oil,” she added.

Russian oil output slightly up at 10.17 mln bpd

Russia raised oil production slightly to 10.17 million barrels per day between May 1 and 29, TASS news agency reported on Monday, still leaving output nearly 1 million bpd below levels before the West imposed sanctions on Moscow.

Production from the world’s third-biggest producer after the US and Saudi Arabia dropped by about 10 percent to 10.05 million bpd in April from February, after some buyers postponed or refused Russian barrels due to sanctions.

TASS, citing a source familiar with preliminary oil and oil condensate production data, said output had been slightly restored to 10.17 million bpd on May 1-29. The report did not give a reason for the increase.

Alexander Novak, Russian deputy prime minister, said last week Russia would produce between 480 million tons to 500 million tons of oil this year, or 9.64 million bpd to 10.04 million bpd, depending on the external conditions.

(With input from Reuters) 

 

Topics: Oil OPEC EU Russia

Saudi mining firm Ma’aden approves $3.3bn capital hike plan, dividend freeze

Saudi mining firm Ma’aden approves $3.3bn capital hike plan, dividend freeze
Updated 31 May 2022
Arab News

Saudi mining firm Ma’aden approves $3.3bn capital hike plan, dividend freeze

Saudi mining firm Ma’aden approves $3.3bn capital hike plan, dividend freeze
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Shareholders of Saudi Arabian Mining Co., also known as Ma’aden, have approved a capital hike plan in addition to the board’s proposal to withhold dividends for 2021.

The company is looking to double capital from SR12.3 billion ($3.3 billion) to SR24.6 billion by issuing bonus shares, according to a bourse filing.

The Riyadh-based firm’s shareholders will get one bonus share for every existing share, whereby the number of outstanding shares will increase from 1.23 billion to 2.46 billion.  

Ma’aden said the move comes in a bid to “strengthen its capital base,” which contributes to boosting the future growth plans.

Topics: Mining Saudi stock dividends Capital Tadawul

Israel-UAE trade to exceed 2bn in 2022 as nations sign first free trade deal

Israel-UAE trade to exceed 2bn in 2022 as nations sign first free trade deal
Updated 31 May 2022
Arab News

Israel-UAE trade to exceed 2bn in 2022 as nations sign first free trade deal

Israel-UAE trade to exceed 2bn in 2022 as nations sign first free trade deal
Updated 6 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Israel and the UAE signed a free trade agreement on Tuesday, Israel's ambassador to the UAE, Amir Hayek, said on Twitter.

The trade deal is Israel’s first with an Arab country.

 

Dorian Barak, co-founder of the UAE-Israel Business Council told Arab News: “UAE-Israel trade will exceed $2 billion in 2022, rising to around $5 billion in 5 years, bolstered by collaboration in renewables, consumer goods, tourism, and the life sciences sectors.

“Additionally, Dubai is fast becoming a hub for Israeli companies that look to South Asia, the Middle East and the Far East as markets for their goods and services. Nearly 1,000 Israeli companies will be working in and through the UAE by year’s end. It’s unprecedented.”

Israel and the UAE will sign a free trade agreement in Dubai on Tuesday in a move aimed at boosting trade between the two countries, Israel’s Economy Ministry said on Monday.

The ministry said customs duties will be eliminated on 96 percent of products, including food, agriculture, cosmetics, medical equipment and medicine. 

It also includes regulation, customs, services and government procurement.

The UAE and Israel formally established relations in 2020 as part of the US-brokered Abraham Accords that also included Bahrain and Morocco.

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: UAE Israel free trade Free Trade Agreement

Microsoft reinforces startup revolution in Saudi Arabia

Microsoft reinforces startup revolution in Saudi Arabia
Updated 30 May 2022
Nour ElShaeri

Microsoft reinforces startup revolution in Saudi Arabia

Microsoft reinforces startup revolution in Saudi Arabia
  • Program supports entrepreneurs with technology, tools and resources
Updated 30 May 2022
Nour ElShaeri

RIYADH: With Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 blueprint stirring up the entrepreneurial landscape, startups in the Kingdom are all steamed up to take their businesses to the next level.

A case in point is the widening scope of the Kingdom in Microsoft for Startups, a global incentive program of Microsoft Corp. dedicated to helping startups to scale their growth. 

“Ten percent of our startups in the region right now are in Saudi Arabia, and the numbers will grow way more because the ecosystem in the Kingdom is really heating up,” Roberto Croci, managing director at Microsoft for Startups, the Middle East and Africa, told Arab News.

Ten percent of our startups in the region right now are in Saudi Arabia, and the numbers will grow way more because the ecosystem in the Kingdom is really heating up.

Roberto Croci

The program supports entrepreneurs with the technology, tools and resources required to build and run their business, besides leveraging its corporate and enterprise network to provide startups with market intelligence and mentorship. It essentially bridges the gap between startups and big companies.

“If we can make these resources accessible to startups, I think we’re unlocking a huge potential,” said Croci.

He further added: “This is where we want to differentiate. At the top of the technology pillar, we want to help startups build great products that can scale and integrate with third-party applications.”

The hunt for talent 

The company has been diligently driving accelerator programs such as Founders Hub and GrowthX, focusing on improving company performance rather than funding.

“The two main pillars of our programs are centered around access to technology and markets,” Croci said while adding that the platform will launch a new accelerator program to focus on sustainability startups in the Middle East and North Africa.

The platform plans to widen its horizon by focusing not only on the funding aspect of a startup but also on the impact it leaves on society at large.

“We always read about funding rounds in the news, but what about the funding outcome? Are these startups growing? We should talk about successful startups, not those that raise huge sums, but those that leave a lasting impact on society,” opined Croci.

The company focuses on startups in stages between pre-seed and series B, especially pre-series A and series A.

Microsoft does not directly invest in startups, but when the company finds growth potential, it recommends them to M12, a venture capital fund under its fold.

The company also hosts “demo day” for the fledgling companies, an event that directly connects them with the investors.

Thanks to the encouragement, fintech and healthcare firms have emerged on top of Microsoft’s startup mountain and are well poised to unleash a growth wave in the economy. 

As they say in the angel funding circles, there is no greater joy than catching them young and watching them grow.

Topics: Microsoft Corporation Microsoft

Britain’s top CEO salaries back to pre-pandemic levels

Britain’s top CEO salaries back to pre-pandemic levels
Updated 30 May 2022
AFP

Britain’s top CEO salaries back to pre-pandemic levels

Britain’s top CEO salaries back to pre-pandemic levels
Updated 30 May 2022
AFP

LONDON: Britain’s top CEO salaries are back to pre-pandemic levels, with an average of £3.62 million ($4.58 million) for the bosses of the biggest companies on the London Stock Exchange, according to a study.

That figure represents the median FTSE-100 CEO package for 2021, according to research provided by the accountancy firm Deloitte on Monday.

It is still below the 2017 peak of £4.04 million, said Deloitte.

In 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, median pay for FTSE-100 executives fell for the fourth year in a row to £2.78 million following reduced or cancelled bonuses, voluntary pay cuts, and in some cases protests from investors.

The FTSE-100 was up 14 percent in 2021 and that the rebound in CEO pay is largely due to the return of bonuses, Deloitte noted.

“UK listed companies are subject to the highest remuneration governance standards globally, and the UK has not followed countries like the US in terms of executive pay inflation in recent years,” said Deloitte Vice Chairman Stephan Cahill.

The report also pointed out that the 2022 annual general meeting season had seen a higher level of votes in favor of proposed salaries compared to last year, reflecting less opposition from investors.

But Cahill added that with “the rising cost of living and the uncertain geopolitical environment,” such support might wane this year.

Shareholders, he said, might be scrutinizing company performance more closely before approving generous pay packages.

Topics: Britain CEOs COVID-19 Pandemic

Oil above $120 a barrel as EU meets on Russia sanctions

Oil above $120 a barrel as EU meets on Russia sanctions
Updated 30 May 2022
Reuters

Oil above $120 a barrel as EU meets on Russia sanctions

Oil above $120 a barrel as EU meets on Russia sanctions
Updated 30 May 2022
Reuters

LONDON: Oil prices climbed above $120 a barrel on Monday, hitting their highest in more than two months as traders priced in expectations that the EU will eventually reach an agreement to ban Russian oil imports.

The Brent crude futures contract for July, which will expire on Tuesday, was up $1.35, or 1.1 percent, at $120.78 a barrel by 1616 GMT. The August Brent contract, which is more active, rose $1.27, or 1.1 percent, to $116.81 a barrel.

The US West Texas Intermediate crude futures jumped $1.11, or 1 percent, to $116.18 a barrel, extending solid gains made last week.

The EU is meeting on Monday and Tuesday to discuss a sixth package of sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a “special military operation.”

“Europe has been haggling about this for the better part of a month, but increasingly the market is pricing (additional sanctions) in as a risk,” said Daniel Ghali, senior commodity strategist at TD Securities in Toronto.

EU countries failed to agree on a Russian oil import ban despite last-minute haggling before the summit got under way in Brussels on Monday. But leaders of the 27 EU countries will agree in principle to an oil embargo, a draft of their summit conclusions showed, while leaving the practical details and hard decisions until later.

“It’s still quite difficult for the European group to reduce its energy dependency on Russia in the near term,” said Leona Liu, an analyst at Singapore-based DailyFX.

Any further ban on Russian oil would tighten a crude market already strained for supply amid rising demand for gasoline, diesel and jet fuel ahead of the peak summer demand season in the US and Europe.

Underscoring market tightness, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, a group dubbed OPEC+, are set to rebuff Western calls to speed up increases in output when they meet on Thursday.

They will stick to existing plans to raise their July output target by 432,000 barrels per day, six OPEC+ sources told Reuters.

Topics: Oil OPEC Russia sanctions EU

