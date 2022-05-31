You are here

Commodities Update — Gold slips; Wheat falls; Copper hits 3-week high

Commodities Update — Gold slips; Wheat falls; Copper hits 3-week high
Gold prices fell on Tuesday as US bond yields firmed and the dollar strengthened. (Shutterstock)
Updated 31 May 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Commodities Update — Gold slips; Wheat falls; Copper hits 3-week high

Commodities Update — Gold slips; Wheat falls; Copper hits 3-week high
Updated 31 May 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Gold prices fell on Tuesday as US bond yields firmed and the dollar strengthened, with bullion heading for a second straight monthly loss for the first time since March 2021.

Higher US 10-year Treasury yields lower the appeal of zero-yield gold, while a stronger dollar makes greenback-priced bullion more expensive for overseas buyers. 

Spot gold fell 0.3 percent to $1,849.92 per ounce by 0229 GMT, bringing its monthly loss to 2.4 percent so far, and is the biggest loss since September. 

US gold futures also slipped 0.3 percent to $1,851.90. 

Silver dips, Platinum gains

Spot silver dipped 0.6 percent to $21.82 per ounce, and is down about 4.1 percent so far this month.

Platinum fell 0.5 percent to $954.48, but is still set for its first monthly gain in three at about 2.5 percent.

Palladium gained 0.5 percent to $2,042.69, but is down about 12 percent this month, its most since November. 

Wheat falls on hopes of grain exports from Ukraine

Chicago wheat futures fell on Tuesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed readiness to unlock grain cargoes blocked in Ukrainian ports.

Corn also ticked lower, while soybeans edged up.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 2.35 percent to $11.3-1/4 a bushel. 

Corn slipped 0.87 percent to $7.7-1/2 a bushel, while soybeans rose 0.52 percent to $17.41-1/4 a bushel.

Copper steadies near 3-week high on China demand optimism

London copper prices on Tuesday held steady near a more than three-week high, after better factory activity data and easing of COVID-19 lockdowns in top metals consumer China lifted demand prospects.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was flat at $9,537.50 a ton by 0342 GMT, after hitting its highest since May 5 at $9,579 on Monday.

The most-traded July copper contract in Shanghai was up 0.1 percent at $10,810.61 a ton by the midday break.

(With input from Reuters)

Egypt In-Focus: Exports to Poland jump 60% to hit $204.5m; France and Egypt to boost economic ties

Egypt In-Focus: Exports to Poland jump 60% to hit $204.5m; France and Egypt to boost economic ties
Updated 16 sec ago
Reem Walid

Egypt In-Focus: Exports to Poland jump 60% to hit $204.5m; France and Egypt to boost economic ties

Egypt In-Focus: Exports to Poland jump 60% to hit $204.5m; France and Egypt to boost economic ties
Updated 16 sec ago
Reem Walid

RIYADH: Egyptian exports to Poland surged in 2021 compared to the previous year, while France has agreed a strategy with the North African country to increase economic cooperation. 

On the local front, Egyptian farmers have delivered a significant amount of wheat in line with the Ministry of Supply and Internal Trade’s directives. 

Meanwhile, Cairo Angels Syndicate Fund has announced investment in South African fintech startup Finclusion Group.

In depth

·      Egyptian exports to Poland surged 65.8 percent to reach around $204.5 million during 2021 when compared to a year ago, local newspaper Egypt Today reported, citing the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics. This comes as the African country is keen on developing economic, trade, and investment relations with the European country at the bilateral and multinational levels, local newspaper Youm 7 reported.

·      The Ministry of International Cooperation and the French Development Agency have launched a strategy to boost economic ties, local newspaper Youm 7 reported. Titled “For shared prosperity,” the strategy falls in line with the framework of the close bilateral cooperation and economic relations between both countries. 

·      Egyptian farmers have delivered as much as 3.3 million tons of wheat to the state up until Tuesday, local newspaper Egypt Today reported, citing the Minister of Supply and Internal Trade Ali El Moselhi. This comes as the ministry has allocated up to 36 billion Egyptian pounds ($1.93 billion) to procure an estimated 6 million tons of wheat from local farmers during the April harvest season.

·      Egypt’s first formal angel investment network the Cairo Angels Syndicate Fund has announced that it will invest in South African fintech startup Finclusion Group. The investment poses as the micro venture capital fund’s second investment outside Egypt and is set to bolster the startup’s position regarding potential geographic expansion, Wamda reported, citing Timothy Nuy, co-founder and co-CEO of Finclusion Group.

Borouge completes Abu Dhabi’s largest-ever IPO with orders worth $83bn

Borouge completes Abu Dhabi’s largest-ever IPO with orders worth $83bn
Updated 2 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

Borouge completes Abu Dhabi’s largest-ever IPO with orders worth $83bn

Borouge completes Abu Dhabi’s largest-ever IPO with orders worth $83bn
Updated 2 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Borouge’s $2 billion initial public offering has drawn $83 billion in orders from Abu Dhabi’s largest-ever share sale as it plans to list on June 3.

The firm saw strong demand from UAE retail and qualified investors, with an oversubscription level of 42 times, according to a statement.

Borouge, which is a joint venture between Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. and Austrian chemicals producer Borealis, sold almost 3 billion shares, representing 10 percent of capital.

The IPO attracted interest from big investors, including the world’s largest asset manager BlackRock Inc. and Fidelity, Bloomberg earlier reported citing unnamed sources.

Borouge, founded in the late 90s, produces plastics used in a wide range of products, from automobiles to food packaging to medicine vials and plumbing systems. 

Sweden’s Alfa Laval, SSAB to launch world’s first fossil-free steel heat exchanger

Sweden’s Alfa Laval, SSAB to launch world’s first fossil-free steel heat exchanger
Updated 4 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

Sweden’s Alfa Laval, SSAB to launch world’s first fossil-free steel heat exchanger

Sweden’s Alfa Laval, SSAB to launch world’s first fossil-free steel heat exchanger
Updated 4 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Sweden’s Alfa Laval and steel production firm SSAB have signed an agreement to produce the world’s first heat exchanger made using fossil-free steel, according to a statement.

The first unit with hydrogen-reduced steel is expected to roll out by 2023. 

The company said the agreement falls in line with Alfa Laval’s target of achieving carbon neutrality by 2030.

This comes as a positive move as global steel production is responsible for an estimated 7 percent of the world’s carbon emissions.

The International Energy Agency estimates that over 40 percent reduction in greenhouse emissions could be achieved by 2040 through applying energy efficiency measures.

“By bringing together their fossil-free steel and our energy-efficient heat exchangers, we can contribute to the industry’s transformation towards carbon neutrality,” the statement said, citing Tom Erixon, president and CEO of Alfa Laval.

UAE’s Agthia Group invests $24.5 million to build a protein plant in Saudi Arabia

UAE’s Agthia Group invests $24.5 million to build a protein plant in Saudi Arabia
Updated 7 min 26 sec ago
Dana Alomar

UAE’s Agthia Group invests $24.5 million to build a protein plant in Saudi Arabia

UAE’s Agthia Group invests $24.5 million to build a protein plant in Saudi Arabia
Updated 7 min 26 sec ago
Dana Alomar

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi’s Agthia Group has approved a 90 million dirhams ($24.5 million) investment in Jeddah to build a manufacturing facility for Nabil, one of the firm’s protein brands.

Alan Smith, CEO of Agthia Group, said in a statement that the investment would allow the company to provide the product compliant with local regulations while expanding its protein vertical.

With this project, Agthia will be able to increase its footprint in the Kingdom, as well as support its strategy to become one of the biggest players in the Middle East and North Africa consumer packaged goods market, the statement added.

“The site design will also give us the capacity and flexibility to meet future market growth potential and will eliminate any future replacement cost in case of expansions,” Smith said.

First sales from the new facility are expected in the second half of 2023.

 

ADB approves $250m loan to help Philippines’ climate ambitions

ADB approves $250m loan to help Philippines’ climate ambitions
Updated 18 min 43 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

ADB approves $250m loan to help Philippines’ climate ambitions

ADB approves $250m loan to help Philippines’ climate ambitions
Updated 18 min 43 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: The Asian Development Bank has approved a $250 million policy-based loan to support the Philippines in adapting and mitigating climate change.

This will help the Philippines deliver its Nationally Determined Contribution — a commitment to help advance global efforts to stabilize the world's climate under the Paris Agreement — and ramp up efforts to transform vulnerable sectors toward a climate-resilient, low-carbon economy.

Commenting on the loan, Ahmed Saeed, vice president of ADB, said: “It will support the Philippines develop, deliver, and finance a holistic approach to address climate change by transitioning to low-carbon pathways, strengthening the ability of vulnerable sectors to adapt to climate change, and increasing conservation of land and marine resources.”

UK to deport 30 Kurdish refugees to Iraq on ‘high threat’ charter flight
UK to deport 30 Kurdish refugees to Iraq on ‘high threat’ charter flight
Egyptian, Polish presidents hold talks in Cairo
Egyptian, Polish presidents hold talks in Cairo
Egypt In-Focus: Exports to Poland jump 60% to hit $204.5m; France and Egypt to boost economic ties
Egypt In-Focus: Exports to Poland jump 60% to hit $204.5m; France and Egypt to boost economic ties
Borouge completes Abu Dhabi’s largest-ever IPO with orders worth $83bn
Borouge completes Abu Dhabi’s largest-ever IPO with orders worth $83bn
Sweden’s Alfa Laval, SSAB to launch world’s first fossil-free steel heat exchanger
Sweden’s Alfa Laval, SSAB to launch world’s first fossil-free steel heat exchanger

