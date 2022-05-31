You are here

UAE’s Agthia Group invests $24.5 million to build a protein plant in Saudi Arabia

Dana Alomar

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi’s Agthia Group has approved a 90 million dirhams ($24.5 million) investment in Jeddah to build a manufacturing facility for Nabil, one of the firm’s protein brands.

Alan Smith, CEO of Agthia Group, said in a statement that the investment would allow the company to provide the product compliant with local regulations while expanding its protein vertical.

With this project, Agthia will be able to increase its footprint in the Kingdom, as well as support its strategy to become one of the biggest players in the Middle East and North Africa consumer packaged goods market, the statement added.

“The site design will also give us the capacity and flexibility to meet future market growth potential and will eliminate any future replacement cost in case of expansions,” Smith said.

First sales from the new facility are expected in the second half of 2023.

 

RIYADH: The Asian Development Bank has approved a $250 million policy-based loan to support the Philippines in adapting and mitigating climate change.

This will help the Philippines deliver its Nationally Determined Contribution — a commitment to help advance global efforts to stabilize the world's climate under the Paris Agreement — and ramp up efforts to transform vulnerable sectors toward a climate-resilient, low-carbon economy.

Commenting on the loan, Ahmed Saeed, vice president of ADB, said: “It will support the Philippines develop, deliver, and finance a holistic approach to address climate change by transitioning to low-carbon pathways, strengthening the ability of vulnerable sectors to adapt to climate change, and increasing conservation of land and marine resources.”

RIYADH: The Egyptian Suez Canal Economic Zone aspires to become a major hub for green hydrogen industry following investments exceeding $10 billion, head of the Suez Canal Economic Zone told CNBC Arabia.

Yehia Zaki said the total investments in the zone are expected to range between $20 billion and $30 billion.
The zone is also working to increase investments by preparing ports, building infrastructure, and providing industrial zones with all facilities, he added. 

Yehia said there are new Korean investments in the field of railway equipment manufacturing, estimated at $250 million.

RIYADH: Tecom Group is aiming for an annual dividend payout of 800 million dirhams ($218 million) following its listing in the first half of the year.

The firm, which is part of state-owned Dubai Holding, may go public as early as June, Bloomberg reported citing an unnamed source.

The initial public offering of Tecom is part of Dubai’s plans to strengthen its capital market by selling stakes in as many as 10 state assets.

The city raised $6.1 billion by listing its main utility in April, the second-largest IPO of the year, according to Bloomberg.

Details regarding the potential size or valuation were not immediately available, and no definitive decisions regarding the timeline have been made. 

RIYADH: Bahrain’s ministry of transportation and telecommunications has received 11 documents from bidders showing interest to pre-qualify for a contract to construct the first phase of the Bahrain metro, International Railway Journal reported.

The 109-kilometers project is expected to be completed over four diverse stages. The first phase of the metro will include two lines measuring 29 km, 20 stations, and two interchanges.

The scope of the work for the project will include the design, build, finance, operation, maintenance, and transfer of the project. 

Bidders for the project include China Railway Group, Orascom Construction, and Hyundai Engineering & Construction, among others. The contract is anticipated to run for an estimated 35 years.

JEDDAH: As Saudi Arabia is steadily implementing technology in all sectors, innovation is not just about technology, but is a fusion engine of ideas and talents, said Hammed Al-Batchan, deputy minister of innovation at the environment, water and agriculture ministry.  

While speaking at the Innovation-Driven Desalination Conference in Jeddah on May 31, Al-Batchan said that Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 is something unique, as there are not many visions in the world that can be compared to the Kingdom’s goal. 

He explained innovation is about having new ideas, solving challenges, and ultimately creating value out of the efforts. 

Citing an example, Al-Batchan noted that Saudi Arabia has the first digital hospital that works from a remote location, giving aid to patients. 

