UAE’s Agthia Group invests $24.5 million to build a protein plant in Saudi Arabia

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi’s Agthia Group has approved a 90 million dirhams ($24.5 million) investment in Jeddah to build a manufacturing facility for Nabil, one of the firm’s protein brands.

Alan Smith, CEO of Agthia Group, said in a statement that the investment would allow the company to provide the product compliant with local regulations while expanding its protein vertical.

With this project, Agthia will be able to increase its footprint in the Kingdom, as well as support its strategy to become one of the biggest players in the Middle East and North Africa consumer packaged goods market, the statement added.

“The site design will also give us the capacity and flexibility to meet future market growth potential and will eliminate any future replacement cost in case of expansions,” Smith said.

First sales from the new facility are expected in the second half of 2023.