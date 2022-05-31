Sweden’s Alfa Laval, SSAB to launch world’s first fossil-free steel heat exchanger

RIYADH: Sweden’s Alfa Laval and steel production firm SSAB have signed an agreement to produce the world’s first heat exchanger made using fossil-free steel, according to a statement.

The first unit with hydrogen-reduced steel is expected to roll out by 2023.

The company said the agreement falls in line with Alfa Laval’s target of achieving carbon neutrality by 2030.

This comes as a positive move as global steel production is responsible for an estimated 7 percent of the world’s carbon emissions.

The International Energy Agency estimates that over 40 percent reduction in greenhouse emissions could be achieved by 2040 through applying energy efficiency measures.

“By bringing together their fossil-free steel and our energy-efficient heat exchangers, we can contribute to the industry’s transformation towards carbon neutrality,” the statement said, citing Tom Erixon, president and CEO of Alfa Laval.