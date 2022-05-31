You are here

Sweden's Alfa Laval, SSAB to launch world's first fossil-free steel heat exchanger

A concept picture of the world’s first heat exchanger made using fossil-free steel. (Supplied)
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: Sweden’s Alfa Laval and steel production firm SSAB have signed an agreement to produce the world’s first heat exchanger made using fossil-free steel, according to a statement.

The first unit with hydrogen-reduced steel is expected to roll out by 2023. 

The company said the agreement falls in line with Alfa Laval’s target of achieving carbon neutrality by 2030.

This comes as a positive move as global steel production is responsible for an estimated 7 percent of the world’s carbon emissions.

The International Energy Agency estimates that over 40 percent reduction in greenhouse emissions could be achieved by 2040 through applying energy efficiency measures.

“By bringing together their fossil-free steel and our energy-efficient heat exchangers, we can contribute to the industry’s transformation towards carbon neutrality,” the statement said, citing Tom Erixon, president and CEO of Alfa Laval.

UAE's Agthia Group invests $24.5 million to build a protein plant in Saudi Arabia

Updated 10 sec ago
Dana Alomar

Dana Alomar

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi’s Agthia Group has approved a 90 million dirhams ($24.5 million) investment in Jeddah to build a manufacturing facility for Nabil, one of the firm’s protein brands.

Alan Smith, CEO of Agthia Group, said in a statement that the investment would allow the company to provide the product compliant with local regulations while expanding its protein vertical.

With this project, Agthia will be able to increase its footprint in the Kingdom, as well as support its strategy to become one of the biggest players in the Middle East and North Africa consumer packaged goods market, the statement added.

“The site design will also give us the capacity and flexibility to meet future market growth potential and will eliminate any future replacement cost in case of expansions,” Smith said.

First sales from the new facility are expected in the second half of 2023.

 

ADB approves $250m loan to help Philippines' climate ambitions

Updated 11 min 27 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

ADB approves $250m loan to help Philippines’ climate ambitions

ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: The Asian Development Bank has approved a $250 million policy-based loan to support the Philippines in adapting and mitigating climate change.

This will help the Philippines deliver its Nationally Determined Contribution — a commitment to help advance global efforts to stabilize the world's climate under the Paris Agreement — and ramp up efforts to transform vulnerable sectors toward a climate-resilient, low-carbon economy.

Commenting on the loan, Ahmed Saeed, vice president of ADB, said: “It will support the Philippines develop, deliver, and finance a holistic approach to address climate change by transitioning to low-carbon pathways, strengthening the ability of vulnerable sectors to adapt to climate change, and increasing conservation of land and marine resources.”

Suez Canal zone aspires to become green hydrogen hub following over $10bn investments

Updated 16 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

Suez Canal zone aspires to become green hydrogen hub following over $10bn investments

Arab News

RIYADH: The Egyptian Suez Canal Economic Zone aspires to become a major hub for green hydrogen industry following investments exceeding $10 billion, head of the Suez Canal Economic Zone told CNBC Arabia.

Yehia Zaki said the total investments in the zone are expected to range between $20 billion and $30 billion.
The zone is also working to increase investments by preparing ports, building infrastructure, and providing industrial zones with all facilities, he added. 

Yehia said there are new Korean investments in the field of railway equipment manufacturing, estimated at $250 million.

Dubai's Tecom to pay $218m in post-IPO dividend

Updated 18 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai’s Tecom to pay $218m in post-IPO dividend

Arab News

RIYADH: Tecom Group is aiming for an annual dividend payout of 800 million dirhams ($218 million) following its listing in the first half of the year.

The firm, which is part of state-owned Dubai Holding, may go public as early as June, Bloomberg reported citing an unnamed source.

The initial public offering of Tecom is part of Dubai’s plans to strengthen its capital market by selling stakes in as many as 10 state assets.

The city raised $6.1 billion by listing its main utility in April, the second-largest IPO of the year, according to Bloomberg.

Details regarding the potential size or valuation were not immediately available, and no definitive decisions regarding the timeline have been made. 

Bahrain receives 11 pre-qualification bids for its metro project

Updated 34 min 15 sec ago
ARAB. NEWS

Bahrain receives 11 pre-qualification bids for its metro project

ARAB. NEWS

RIYADH: Bahrain’s ministry of transportation and telecommunications has received 11 documents from bidders showing interest to pre-qualify for a contract to construct the first phase of the Bahrain metro, International Railway Journal reported.

The 109-kilometers project is expected to be completed over four diverse stages. The first phase of the metro will include two lines measuring 29 km, 20 stations, and two interchanges.

The scope of the work for the project will include the design, build, finance, operation, maintenance, and transfer of the project. 

Bidders for the project include China Railway Group, Orascom Construction, and Hyundai Engineering & Construction, among others. The contract is anticipated to run for an estimated 35 years.

