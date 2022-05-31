You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi National Building Co. plans to switch to the main market

Saudi National Building Co. plans to switch to the main market

Saudi National Building Co. plans to switch to the main market
NBM specializes in metal scaffolding designs and it’s into installing carpentry metal, glass, and iron. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8upq2

Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi National Building Co. plans to switch to the main market

Saudi National Building Co. plans to switch to the main market
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: National Building and Marketing Co. has submitted a request to move from parallel market Nomu to the main market TASI.

Prior to the announcement, shares of the company closed Tuesday session 1.69 percent lower at SR290 ($77).

NBM specializes in metal scaffolding designs and it’s into installing carpentry metal, glass, and iron, besides manufacturing fermented iron. 

Topics: TASI Tadawul Stock Market shares

Alinma Bank reappoints Al-Hogail as chairman, names vice chairman

Alinma Bank reappoints Al-Hogail as chairman, names vice chairman
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Alinma Bank reappoints Al-Hogail as chairman, names vice chairman

Alinma Bank reappoints Al-Hogail as chairman, names vice chairman
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Alinma Bank has reappointed Abdulmalik Abdullah Al-Hogail as board chairman for a three-year term starting May 21.

It also named Saad Abdulaziz Al-Kroud as vice chairman of the board, according to a bourse filing.

The bank had earlier reported a 28 percent surge in first-quarter profit to SR825 million ($220 million), propelled by a rise in operating income.

Topics: Alinma Bank Saudi Appointment

Related

Saudi Alinma Bank achieves 28% increase in quarterly profit
Business & Economy
Saudi Alinma Bank achieves 28% increase in quarterly profit
Alinma Bank’s stock drops after shareholders approve $212m dividends
Business & Economy
Alinma Bank’s stock drops after shareholders approve $212m dividends

China in focus: Carbon output drops 1.4% amid pandemic and real estate policies

China in focus: Carbon output drops 1.4% amid pandemic and real estate policies
Updated 4 min 44 sec ago
REEM WALID 

China in focus: Carbon output drops 1.4% amid pandemic and real estate policies

China in focus: Carbon output drops 1.4% amid pandemic and real estate policies
Updated 4 min 44 sec ago
REEM WALID 

RIYADH: Carbon output in China dropped in the first quarter of 2022 amid policies relating to COVID-19 and the property market. 

The government also announced it will expand its range of fiscal tools to facilitate the country’s carbon neutrality journey. 

Meanwhile, the official manufacturing purchasing manager’s index indicates that factories in the country are still struggling yet on the road to recovery. 

In depth

  • China’s carbon output fell 1.4 percent in the first quarter of 2022, reflecting a drop for the third quarter in a row, Bloomberg reported. This is mainly attributed to the government’s tightened policies on the real estate sector as well as COVID-19 related controls.
  • China’s government has announced that it will make use of fiscal and taxation policies to back the country’s carbon neutrality journey. In line with this, the Asian country aims to create a basic financial policy by 2030 to boost green and low-carbon development. Beijing also plans to focus on mechanisms such as carbon and pollution discharge trading, Reuters reported, citing policy recommendations from the Ministry of Finance.
  • China’s official manufacturing purchasing manager’s index in May climbed to 49.6, up from 47.4 in April, Bloomberg reported, citing data from the National Bureau of Statistics. While a reading below 50 still reflects that the factories in the country are struggling, the slower pace of contraction signals that the economy is slowly recovering.
Topics: China in-focus Carbon Economy

Related

China In-Focus — Stocks see gains with consumer and travel in the lead as COVID-19 restrictions ease off
Business & Economy
China In-Focus — Stocks see gains with consumer and travel in the lead as COVID-19 restrictions ease off

EU works to exempt Gulf citizens from visas, ambassador says 

EU works to exempt Gulf citizens from visas, ambassador says 
Updated 11 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

EU works to exempt Gulf citizens from visas, ambassador says 

EU works to exempt Gulf citizens from visas, ambassador says 
Updated 11 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The EU is currently working on a system that would exempt Gulf citizens from visas, the bloc’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia has revealed. 

Patrick Simonnet also revealed a new plan is in the works, that will be announced soon, for Saudi citizens that facilitates the process to attain multiple visas. 

In his interview with Asharq Al-Awsat, he said the EU “aims to exempt citizens of all GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries from visa requirements,” noting that “this commitment was clearly stated in the joint statement on the European Union’s strategic partnership with the Gulf states.”

Simonnet added that visa exemption would help in raising the level of exchange between the EU and Saudi Arabia in many sectors including the fields of communication, tourism, education and business.

Topics: EU visa

Related

Saudi Arabia and Bahrain get UK electronic visa waiver status
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia and Bahrain get UK electronic visa waiver status

Tarabut Gateway signs deals with four banks in Saudi Arabia

Tarabut Gateway signs deals with four banks in Saudi Arabia
Updated 21 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

Tarabut Gateway signs deals with four banks in Saudi Arabia

Tarabut Gateway signs deals with four banks in Saudi Arabia
Updated 21 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Tarabut Gateway, one of the largest banking platforms in the Middle East and North Africa region, has secured four key banking partnerships in Saudi Arabia.

The company signed the deals with Riyad Bank, Saudi British Bank, Alinma Bank, and Banque Saudi Fransi as part of the strategy to expand its operation in the Kingdom. 

“The Kingdom’s vision is ambitious and achievable, and we look forward to being a core part of the open banking ecosystem,” Abdulla Almoayed, CEO of Tarabut Gateway, said in a statement.

As financial technology and development is rising, Saudi Arabia is getting ready for an open banking transition.

Topics: Tarabut fintech Saudi Arabia

Related

Fintech gains importance in Saudi Arabia as Cabinet approves sector's strategy
Business & Economy
Fintech gains importance in Saudi Arabia as Cabinet approves sector's strategy

Saudi Arabia pushes for unified travel measures, platforms to ease air travel

Saudi Arabia pushes for unified travel measures, platforms to ease air travel
Updated 24 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia pushes for unified travel measures, platforms to ease air travel

Saudi Arabia pushes for unified travel measures, platforms to ease air travel
Updated 24 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: In an effort to push for unified travel measures and platforms, the Saudi Cabinet on Tuesday approved an indicative model for a memorandum of understanding between the Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence and its counterparts in other countries.

The MoU focuses on activating an electronic link that verifies travelers, citizens or residents compliance with health requirements in line with the COVID-19 measures.

The Cabinet also authorized the authority’s chairman, or his representative, to discuss with counterparts in other countries regarding a draft MoU in this regard, sign it, and then submit the final signed copy, to complete the procedures.

The Kingdom already announced a new Global Air Travel policy at the inaugural Future Aviation Forum in Riyadh on May 9, aiming at reducing hassles and formalities associated with international air travel.

This move is expected to make international journeys simpler, by avoiding confusion over travel requirements currently discouraging millions of people from booking flights.

Jean-Marc Bourreau, partner at Consulum Aviation, played a huge role in the implementation of the new policy which is set to be approved at the 41st ICAO General Assembly later in 2022.

The policy was encouraged by the global effects of COVID-19 but is meant to stay and evolve the future of aviation on a worldwide scale, Bourreau told Arab News in an exclusive interview during the aviation forum.

Topics: Saudi Arabia COVID-19 air travel SDAIA ICAO

Related

Exclusive Aviation authorities to create framework to ease global air travel video
Business & Economy
Aviation authorities to create framework to ease global air travel

Latest updates

Saudi National Building Co. plans to switch to the main market
Saudi National Building Co. plans to switch to the main market
Alinma Bank reappoints Al-Hogail as chairman, names vice chairman
Alinma Bank reappoints Al-Hogail as chairman, names vice chairman
China in focus: Carbon output drops 1.4% amid pandemic and real estate policies
China in focus: Carbon output drops 1.4% amid pandemic and real estate policies
EU works to exempt Gulf citizens from visas, ambassador says 
EU works to exempt Gulf citizens from visas, ambassador says 
Tarabut Gateway signs deals with four banks in Saudi Arabia
Tarabut Gateway signs deals with four banks in Saudi Arabia

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.