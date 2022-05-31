What we are buying today: Opal Stones: A unique jewelry brand

It is never too late to explore the world of jewelry. Whether you are looking for some special stones to celebrate an occasion, searching for something demi-fine to wear everyday, or yearning for something trendier, then Opal Stones jewelry is the place to choose for exciting wares.
Founded by Hanan Bugshan, Opal Stones is a Jeddah-based brand that offers intricate gold, diamond and ruby designs. Bugshan’s striking pieces range from contemporary geometric shapes to Arabic calligraphy.
Years of passionately learning about different jewelry works inspired Bugshan to launch her own commercial brand in 2014.
Her collection consists of necklaces, bracelets, rings, anklets and earrings. Bugshan’s designs feature an innovative use of precious stones.
Bughshan took part in several training courses specializing in jewelry design, which guided her to start producing simple designs using precious stones. Bugshan’s label has received a lot of attention due to the sleek, minimalist designs of her jewelry.
Opal Stones aims to create a bond between customer and design through trinkets that can be used with any kind of attire.
Bugshan’s lifelong ambition was to be one of the best Saudi jewelry designers. It helped her to stay motivated and focused on the journey toward a successful brand.
Taking inspiration from everyday life, Bugshan creates her jewelry in a quiet environment, adding a glimpse of innovation to every piece. She hopes that Opal Stones will become a famous international brand and gain clients around the world.
You can shop Opal Stones jewelry at Autumn Lane, a concept store in Jeddah, or place an order by contacting [email protected].
For more information, visit @opal.stones on Instagram.
