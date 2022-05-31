You are here

  • Home
  • Ericsson tops Frost Radar’s 5G ranking, again

Ericsson tops Frost Radar’s 5G ranking, again

Ericsson tops Frost Radar’s 5G ranking, again
Fredrik Jejdling, executive vice president and head of business area networks, Ericsson.
Short Url

https://arab.news/ycqgv

Updated 31 May 2022
Arab News

Ericsson tops Frost Radar’s 5G ranking, again

Ericsson tops Frost Radar’s 5G ranking, again
Updated 31 May 2022
Arab News

For the second consecutive year, Ericsson has been ranked as the leader in the Frost Radar: 5G Network Infrastructure Market 2021 report. This shows the company’s ability to scale its innovations and growth in the field consistently from 2G, 3G to 4G and now 5G.

By ranking the highest in the latest Frost Radar report, Ericsson confirms its status as the leader in terms of both innovation and growth in the 5G network infrastructure market which, according to business consulting firm Frost & Sullivan, spans 5G radio access networks, transport networks, and core networks.

Fredrik Jejdling, executive vice president and head of business area networks, Ericsson, said: “The Frost Radar report recognizes Ericsson’s investments in technology leadership for customers’ benefit. By focusing on constant innovation and 5G portfolio development, we aim to stay ahead of the curve and provide our customers with the solutions they need for building the future networks.”

Frost Radar independently evaluates companies with a significant influence on the market in a particular industry. As highlighted in the Frost Radar methodology, the Innovation and Growth scores are used to rate a company’s focus on continuous innovation and ability to translate the innovations into consistent growth.

British academy sets up program for Saudi entrepreneurs

British academy sets up program for Saudi entrepreneurs
Updated 31 May 2022
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN

British academy sets up program for Saudi entrepreneurs

British academy sets up program for Saudi entrepreneurs
Updated 31 May 2022
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN

British academy iUK has set up a program for young Saudis to thrive in the UK as entrepreneurs. The iUK Academy, an approved IOEE Enterprise Academy (Institute of Enterprise and Entrepreneurs) that supports people who aspire to launch scalable businesses in the UK, has offered insights into how emerging Saudi talent can turn entrepreneurial visions into reality.

Rupert Gather, chairman of the iUK Academy, told Arab News that the pandemic has inspired a great global reset. Aspirations were one element but, to be successful, several factors ought to be taken into consideration when assessing the potential of a business endeavor.

“Courses such as the iUK Academy’s workshop, The Entrepreneurship Experience, are therefore invaluable as it enables aspiring entrepreneurs to develop a high-level strategy to ensure that they have the necessary skills and knowledge to help execute a successful business in the UK,” he said.

Ahmed Al-Suhaimi, a Saudi partner for a creative agency, liked the idea of having an operation in another country.

“This would give us creative boutique services providers a needed advantage when trying to secure contracted work. Most of the time, international agencies get all the lucrative contracts due to the fact that the locals don’t have an international presence.”

According to the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor, 94.7 percent of Saudi nationals aged between 18 and 24 consider entrepreneurship to be a “good career choice.”

Many foreign students, including those from the Kingdom, study in the UK. Forbes recently named London the best city in the world to be a young entrepreneur, and the World Bank ranked the UK eighth for ease of doing business.

The academy has developed practical advice to get young Saudi entrepreneurs started. First, developing viable ideas to have a competitive advantage and an idea that focuses on solving a problem, is essential.

Second, is having a pitch because convincing is key. A thorough business plan should be able to explain to potential investors where the opportunity lies, why it is worth investing in, and how it is providing something that competitors in the market cannot offer.

The program also sets out how managing fundraising is key to launching a business and attracting investors, and addresses methods of securing financing for a business, such as crowdfunding and microloans.

It explains how, for a business to thrive, having a team to rely on is essential. A team can handle various aspects of a business, including operations, finance and legal.

Tech-savvy innovators and entrepreneurs have become comfortable with social media and handling online campaigns as social media is a sound strategy to raise awareness. Every market is different commercially and culturally, and the UK is no exception, so understanding how to achieve frictionless market entry is important.

Another consideration is knowing the tax regulations that must be noted and abided by in the UK, such as personal tax, business tax, or compliance issues relating to setting up a company.

“I always wanted to have a business in the UK. I love being in London, but I never knew how to look into what to do and the considerations of working in the UK market. These tips are very objective and make a lot of sense. It puts it into a neat microscope to know what to keep in mind,” said Khalid Al-Ateeq, a Saudi CEO of a publishing house.

SABB, HSBC to boost foreign exchange & remittance services

SABB, HSBC to boost foreign exchange & remittance services
Updated 31 May 2022
Arab News

SABB, HSBC to boost foreign exchange & remittance services

SABB, HSBC to boost foreign exchange & remittance services
Updated 31 May 2022
Arab News

The Saudi British Bank and HSBC have signed a memorandum of understanding to further explore an increase in cooperation and develop new foreign exchange services and real-time payments capabilities for SABB’s business in Saudi Arabia.

“Our customers, Saudis and expatriates, have important obligations that require the very best foreign exchange and remittance services, and as the Kingdom’s most international bank, we have a unique opportunity to bring the latest payments capabilities to Saudi Arabia,” said SABB Managing Director and CEO Tony Cripps.

“We’re working with our associate HSBC to bring the next generation of foreign exchange payments capabilities to the Kingdom,” Cripps added.

The decision to sign an MoU comes as foreign currency transactions surge in the Kingdom. Expatriate remittances from Saudi Arabia in 2021 reached their highest since 2015, while the value of remittances made by Saudis increased almost 35 percent last year.

“The relationship with SABB is important for the HSBC Group and this MoU opens the door to expanding our ability to support more customers in managing their international wealth and money transfer needs with even greater ease,” said Nuno Matos, HSBC’s chief executive of wealth and personal banking, who was in Riyadh for the signing of the MoU.

“It is also an opportunity to learn more about SABB’s innovations, including international wallet credits, and how new emerging technology and payments networks are being used to improve customer experience,” Matos added.

Enhancing payments capabilities is a key component of SABB’s five-year growth strategy, while innovation in payments technology is an important element of Saudi Vision 2030 and the Financial Sector Development Plan’s efforts to move the Kingdom away from being a cash-based society.

This MoU will further increase cooperation between HSBC and SABB, and support the ambitions of the two banks to increase convenience for customers and make their international payments and cross-border banking faster, simpler and even more secure.

Poco F4 GT sets new standard for smartphones

Poco F4 GT sets new standard for smartphones
Updated 30 May 2022
Arab News

Poco F4 GT sets new standard for smartphones

Poco F4 GT sets new standard for smartphones
Updated 30 May 2022
Arab News

Poco, a consumer technology brand of Xiaomi, has unveiled its latest flagship product. The brand officially launched its flagship Poco F4 GT smartphone in Saudi Arabia, introducing its smartphone technology to consumers across the Kingdom.

Combining leading-edge technology with seamless functionality, the Poco F4 GT claims to mark a new chapter of smartphone ingenuity. Boosting a state-of-the-art suite of modern features, the easy-to-use device is engineered for entertaining and everyday use.

Alan Chen, Xiaomi country manager, Saudi Arabia, said: “At Poco, we pride ourselves on delivering the experiences that our customers want, and — as such — our products are engineered to satisfy the needs of Poco consumers. As brawny as it is beautiful, functional as it is entertaining, the Poco F4 GT delivers an impressively apex performance with a flagship 4 nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, ensuring both snappy and speedy performance.

“Backed by LiquidCool Technology 3.0, a flat AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate, magnetic pop-up triggers, and 120 W HyperCharge, the F4 GT is built to last, offering a level of smoothness and stability once thought unimaginable. As with all Poco products, the F4 GT prioritizes user experience above all,” Chen added.

With a flagship 4 nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and an octa-core processor running at 3.0 GHz, Poco F4 GT aims to win over the tech savvy youth, especially hardcore gamers. The Android chipset increases CPU performance by 20 percent and GPU performance by up to 50 percent. Meanwhile, Poco F4 GT offers a fully fledged LPDDR5 RAM with up to 6,400 Mbps for shorter load times, along with an upgraded UFS 3.1 ROM.

The true test for a mobile gaming smartphone is heat management. Requiring a small device to run for extended periods can lead to poor performance. For this reason, Poco F4 GT is equipped with the latest LiquidCool Technology 3.0, one of the most advanced cooling systems in the industry. The 4,860 cmm dual VC cooling system manages to bring down high temperatures, culminating from a powerful machine optimized to run intense gaming sessions.

To feed the power, Poco F4 GT boasts the brand’s first 120 W HyperCharge and a 4,700 mAh big battery, which can be fully charged in 17 minutes. And if gamers need more juice in mid-game, Poco F4 GT can replenish its battery to 100 percent in only 27 minutes. Not only does Poco F4 GT sport rapid recharge times, the battery’s lifespan can be optimally preserved as a benefit of its AdaptiveCharge feature. This feature prevents the battery from overcharging in the critical 80 percent to 100 percent charge range throughout the night.

Poco F4 GT comes in three colors: Stealth Black, Knight Silver, and Cyber Yellow. It will be available in one variant: 12 GB+256 GB at SR2,599 ($693), exclusively in Jarir Bookstore.

New Lego Ferrari set takes you on the ‘drive of your life’

New Lego Ferrari set takes you on the ‘drive of your life’
Updated 30 May 2022
Arab News

New Lego Ferrari set takes you on the ‘drive of your life’

New Lego Ferrari set takes you on the ‘drive of your life’
Updated 30 May 2022
Arab News

Supercar lovers can now place themselves firmly in the driving seat of Ferrari’s latest masterpiece with the new Lego Technic Ferrari Daytona SP3. This 3,778-piece model, priced at 2,199 dirhams ($600), is packed full of details and functions that embody the engineering prowess and elegant design of the sports racer.

To capture the essence of the racing spirit at the heart of the Ferrari brand, the new 1:8 scale Lego Technic model boasts a functioning 8-speed sequential gearbox with paddle shifter, a V12 engine with moving pistons and striking silver lacquered rims. Fans can get even closer to the action by recreating the Ferrari Daytona SP3’s elegant design and sleek aerodynamics as they build this traffic-stopping red model.

A pair of working butterfly doors open to unveil the sleek interior with a perfectly recreated cockpit and the prancing horse logo resplendent on the steering wheel.

This fourth addition to the Lego Technic Ultimate Car Concept series measures over 5.5 inches high, 23 inches long and 9.5 inches wide when fully built.

Niels B. Christiansen, Lego Group CEO, said: “This model is a testament to the pursuit of excellence that lies at the core of the Ferrari and Lego Group ethos. No detail has been overlooked in the design and as someone with an engineering background myself, I’m blown away by the attention to detail and precision of the model at such a small scale. We’re incredibly lucky to be able to partner with Ferrari to help fans turn their dreams into a reality as they build this standout example of racing excellence for real with this new set.”

For fans that want to get even closer to the action, Ferrari and the Lego Group have opened their doors to give supercar enthusiasts a sneak peek behind the scenes of the model’s design in an exclusive coffee table style book. The book delves deep into the innovation and engineering excellence that unites both brands and takes a closer look at the collaborative process of conceptualizing, designing and producing the model, featuring interviews from Lego Group and Ferrari designers and third-generation Lego Group owner Kjeld Kirk Kristiansen on why the model means so much to him.

The Lego Technic Ferrari Daytona SP3 will be available from June 1, exclusively from Lego Certified Stores, and thereafter available at selected retailers from Oct. 1.

Tawuniya launches new mobile-friendly investor relations webpage

Tawuniya launches new mobile-friendly investor relations webpage
Updated 30 May 2022
Arab News

Tawuniya launches new mobile-friendly investor relations webpage

Tawuniya launches new mobile-friendly investor relations webpage
Updated 30 May 2022
Arab News

The Company for Cooperative Insurance (Tawuniya), in collaboration with Euroland, launched a new webpage serving investor relations, to strengthen the company’s engagement with investors, in addition to raising awareness about the company’s activities in the Saudi stock exchange market, known as Tadawul.

The new IR webpage includes several new and enhanced tools and reports that add significant insights to the company’s shareholders, analysts and executives. It is designed to give a more mobile-friendly experience, allowing users to easily navigate through the company information and data, and event calendar, in a fully interactive and data-rich environment.

Tawuniya’s chief financial officer Dr. Ammr Kurdi said: “Tawuniya strives to provide the greatest digital services to its consumers and shareholders, in line with the principle of transparency. Our intent is to increase shareholders’ access to useful information and enhance information transparency, attract local and international investors, and improve performance, all in keeping with the Kingdom’s vision to grow the insurance sector.”

He added: “Among the new features the webpage contains is a subscription center, where subscribers will receive email alerts to key events including the quarterly earnings webcasts and AGM notifications and publications, such as annual reports and quarterly results, and share price alerts.”

The new IR webpage is structured to provide easy access to key facts and figures, financial performance information, share information, earnings calls and materials, dividend information, company announcements and analyst coverage.

The page also features an immersive stock chart that provides an interactive experience for investors, allowing them to access key data and comparative analysis for market indices and industry peers.

In addition, the new webpage provides investment return information, dividend history, dividend calculator, contact information, recommendations and consensus estimates.

Latest updates

Australia PM Albanese appoints record number of women to diverse cabinet
Australia PM Albanese appoints record number of women to diverse cabinet
’No joke’: Initial rounds of US National Spelling Bee get tough
’No joke’: Initial rounds of US National Spelling Bee get tough
Pokemon artist makes fantasy come true for Saudi fans
Mitsuhiro arita was born in 1971 in Fukuoka, japan, and now lives in Tokyo.
Biden says US sending medium-range rocket systems to Ukraine
Biden says US sending medium-range rocket systems to Ukraine
Nadal wins epic four-set clash with Djokovic to make French Open semis
Nadal wins epic four-set clash with Djokovic to make French Open semis

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.