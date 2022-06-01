Saudi telecom firm Etihad Atheeb narrows losses to $10m on higher sales

RIYADH: The trade exchange between Egypt and Jordan stands at $500 million. The country’s industrial sector is projected to contribute 15 percent to the gross domestic product in 2024. Meanwhile, Siemens Egypt and Petrojet have joined hands to boost several sectors including petroleum and infrastructure.
· Trade exchange between Egypt and Jordan currently stands at $500 million, local newspaper Egypt Today reported, citing Khalil El-Haj Tawfik, chairman of the Amman Chamber of Commerce. Egyptian food exports to Jordan during the first quarter reached $47 million, reflecting a 6 percent surge as compared to the same period last year.
· Egypt’s industrial sector is expected to contribute to the country’s gross domestic product by 15 percent in 2024, local newspaper Youm 7 reported, citing Minister of Planning Hala Al-Saeed.
· Automation firm Siemens Egypt and Egypt-based construction engineering firm Petrojet have signed a memorandum of understanding to boost cooperation in Egypt’s petroleum, infrastructure, utilities, and water sectors, local newspaper Daily News Egypt reported. The agreement falls under the framework of the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources strategy in line with the North African country’s Vision 2030 which includes digitizing the petroleum sector.
· Net foreign sales in the Egyptian Stock Exchange hit 780 million Egyptian pounds, local newspaper Youm 7 reported. While foreigners accounted for 22.4 percent of transactions, Egyptians accounted for 68.9 percent, and Arabs stood at 8.8 percent.