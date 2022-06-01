You are here

Pakistan seeks long-term LNG deal to curb supply crunch, outages

The timeline for the issuance of the tender is yet to be disclosed by the government, after which market response and pricing will be tested.
The timeline for the issuance of the tender is yet to be disclosed by the government, after which market response and pricing will be tested.



RIYADH: Pakistan is seeking to seal a long-term liquified natural gas deal in a bid as it attempts to curb supply crunch and potential power outages.

The deal includes acquiring one LNG cargo per month for the upcoming 10 to 15 years, Bloomberg reported, citing Shahid Khaqan Abbasi who is overseeing the country’s energy sector for the prime minister.

The timeline for the issuance of the tender is yet to be disclosed by the government, after which market response and pricing will be tested.

Pakistan intends to speak to Middle Eastern countries including Qatar, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Oman regarding the long-term LNG contract. A potential agreement with Russia also remains on the table, according to Abbasi.

This comes as the cash-strapped country had to buy costly LNG shipments from the spot market last month in order to avoid blackouts.

Despite the longest industry’s deals topping 20 years, Pakistan said that it is open to signing a 30-year contract to guarantee enough power to fuel its economy.

Topics: Pakistan energy LNG import

RIYADH: A new European Solidarity Financing Fund for Africa, FEFISOL II, has been launched with a first closing of $24.1 million and a technical support envelope of $1.07 million, according to a statement from the European Investment Bank. 

The second fund aims to finance African rural microfinance institutions and agricultural entities sourcing from small-holder farmers in the continent. 

Apart from European Investment Bank, Proparco via FISEA+, the Belgian investment company BIO, the Alternative Swiss Bank, Credit Cooperatif, Banca Etica and SOS Faim Luxembourg have also recently signed up for a stake in the fund, the statement added. 

“Financing the agricultural sector is of uttermost importance in terms of food security, employment, resilience in the face of climate change, and finally, in terms of the financial inclusion of women who, even though they represent more than half of the agricultural workforce, often do not have the same access to financing as men,” EIB said in the statement. 

The fund will be managed by Inpulse, a Brussel-based investment manager, a subsidiary of Credit Cooperatif and SIDI, and it will be structured to financially and technically support locally designed solutions to the challenges faced by Africa. 

The FEFISOL II fund will be implemented in more than 28 African countries and is expected to support 110 microfinance institutions or agricultural companies. 

Topics: European Africa fund Support Agriculture

Saudi Arabia issues 86 new mining licenses in April


Updated 3 min 8 sec ago
Arab News




Updated 3 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources issued 86 new mining licenses in April 2022, according to data from the National Industries and Mining Information Center. 

Out of the total, 68 were to build material quarries, while 13 were exploration licenses. 

The ministry also issued five surplus mineral ore licenses in April. 

According to the latest statistics, there are currently 2,126 active mining licenses within the sector in Saudi Arabia. 

Overall, there are 559 exploration licenses, 1,359 building material licenses, 164 exploitation licenses, 29 reconnaissance licenses, and 15 surplus mineral ore licenses. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Mining

Saudi Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority exempts taxpayers from fines 

 
Updated 42 sec ago
Arab News

 

 
Updated 42 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Taxpayers in Saudi Arabia who pay their bills late will be exempt from fines until the end of November, it has been confirmed.

Saudi Arabia’s Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority has extended its exemption plan for a period of six month to mitigate pandemic repercussions. 

The period starts on Wednesday until Nov. 30, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The exemptions include fines for late registration, late payment and late submission of the declaration in all tax systems,

Topics: Saudi Zakat  Tax Tax and Customs Authority tax

Dubai Financial Market starts trading Oman crude oil futures


Updated 10 min 53 sec ago
Arab News




Updated 10 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Dubai Financial Market on Wednesday launched the trading of Oman Crude Oil Futures Contracts as the exchange seeks to attract new investors and diversify its product offerings.

The new DFM futures contract tracks the performance of Dubai Mercantile Exchange’s Oman Crude Oil Futures, allowing it to be traded in the US dollar and settled in real-time in accordance with its closing price, according to Dubai Media Office.

The trading of Oman crude oil contracts, a benchmark that is used by a number of Gulf producers to determine oil prices, was started during a market opening bell ringing ceremony.  

It said the contract will enable investors to take part in the Middle East oil price movement and diversify their portfolios alongside other DFM products. 

The new contracts are also the first outcome of the collaboration agreement between DFM and DME to develop new investment opportunities and offer retail investors the opportunity to be directly involved in the biggest and most relevant asset class in the region, the release added.

Topics: Dubai Oman Oil trading

Kuwait's $16bn Al-Zour refinery faces further delays


Updated 10 min 58 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 




Updated 10 min 58 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Commissioning of Kuwait’s planned $16 billion Al-Zour refinery is facing further delays, according to MEED.

This will hinder the schedule set by state-owned Kuwait integrated Petrochemicals Industrial Co. for the facility to become operational.

“Looking at the state of the commissioning process now, it seems unlikely that the refinery will even be partially online if we wait for a few more weeks,” MEED reported, citing one source.

This comes despite talks in November 2021 about the oil facility – which is anticipated to be one of the largest refineries in the MENA region – to become operational in early 2022.

For now, the refinery will start operating some units in the near future. However, production of actual export quality products will not be anytime soon.

Topics: Al-Zour Al-Zour refinery Kuwait

