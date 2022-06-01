Government buildings in Abu Dhabi to undergo retrofitting to reduce water, energy consumption

RIYADH: More than 30 governmental buildings in Abu Dhabi will undergo renovations to reduce their water and energy consumption by 20 to 30 percent, as part of Energy Strategy 2050.

The buildings involved in the project include the Department of Health and the Department of Education and Knowledge.

Changes to the properties will include replacing insulation, installing motion sensors, and updating lighting systems to LED.

Abu Dhabi Energy Services will begin planning and development within the next few months.

Once renovations begin, the project is expected to be completed within 12 months.