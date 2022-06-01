Saudi retailer Alhokair receives CMA approval to reduce capital to $304m

You are here

The Saudi-listed company has grown to be one of the largest retailers in the Kingdom, Middle East and North Africa, Central Asia, and the Caucasus regions.
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co. received the Capital Market Authority's approval to reduce its capital to SR1.14 billion ($304 million), from SR2.1 billion.

The number of shares will be about 114 million shares, from 210 million, according to a statement by CMA.

Founded in 1990, the Saudi-listed company has grown to be one of the largest retailers in the Kingdom, Middle East and North Africa, Central Asia, and the Caucasus regions.

RIYADH: Saudi-based fintech HyperPay has raised $36.7 million in a funding round led by digital payment giant, Mastercard, with investments from venture capital firms Amwal Capital Partners and AB Ventures. 

The company offers payment processing, risk and fraud management, monitoring, along with instalment and invoicing systems. 

The funding will allow HyperPay to expand regionally into Egypt, Qatar, and Oman, as well as invest in product research and development, MAGNiTT reported. 

RIYADH: More than 30 governmental buildings in Abu Dhabi will undergo renovations to reduce their water and energy consumption by 20 to 30 percent, as part of Energy Strategy 2050.

The buildings involved in the project include the Department of Health and the Department of Education and Knowledge. 

Changes to the properties will include replacing insulation, installing motion sensors, and updating lighting systems to LED.

Abu Dhabi Energy Services will begin planning and development within the next few months. 

Once renovations begin, the project is expected to be completed within 12 months.

 

RIYADH: Pakistan is seeking to seal a long-term liquified natural gas deal in a bid as it attempts to curb supply crunch and potential power outages.

The deal includes acquiring one LNG cargo per month for the upcoming 10 to 15 years, Bloomberg reported, citing Shahid Khaqan Abbasi who is overseeing the country’s energy sector for the prime minister.

The timeline for the issuance of the tender is yet to be disclosed by the government, after which market response and pricing will be tested.

Pakistan intends to speak to Middle Eastern countries including Qatar, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Oman regarding the long-term LNG contract. A potential agreement with Russia also remains on the table, according to Abbasi.

This comes as the cash-strapped country had to buy costly LNG shipments from the spot market last month in order to avoid blackouts.

Despite the longest industry’s deals topping 20 years, Pakistan said that it is open to signing a 30-year contract to guarantee enough power to fuel its economy.

RIYADH: A new European Solidarity Financing Fund for Africa, FEFISOL II, has been launched with a first closing of $24.1 million and a technical support envelope of $1.07 million, according to a statement from the European Investment Bank. 

The second fund aims to finance African rural microfinance institutions and agricultural entities sourcing from small-holder farmers in the continent. 

Apart from European Investment Bank, Proparco via FISEA+, the Belgian investment company BIO, the Alternative Swiss Bank, Credit Cooperatif, Banca Etica and SOS Faim Luxembourg have also recently signed up for a stake in the fund, the statement added. 

“Financing the agricultural sector is of uttermost importance in terms of food security, employment, resilience in the face of climate change, and finally, in terms of the financial inclusion of women who, even though they represent more than half of the agricultural workforce, often do not have the same access to financing as men,” EIB said in the statement. 

The fund will be managed by Inpulse, a Brussel-based investment manager, a subsidiary of Credit Cooperatif and SIDI, and it will be structured to financially and technically support locally designed solutions to the challenges faced by Africa. 

The FEFISOL II fund will be implemented in more than 28 African countries and is expected to support 110 microfinance institutions or agricultural companies. 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources issued 86 new mining licenses in April 2022, according to data from the National Industries and Mining Information Center. 

Out of the total, 68 were to build material quarries, while 13 were exploration licenses. 

The ministry also issued five surplus mineral ore licenses in April. 

According to the latest statistics, there are currently 2,126 active mining licenses within the sector in Saudi Arabia. 

Overall, there are 559 exploration licenses, 1,359 building material licenses, 164 exploitation licenses, 29 reconnaissance licenses, and 15 surplus mineral ore licenses. 

