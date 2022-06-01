You are here

MENA project tracker: Plastics park to be developed in Oman

MENA project tracker: Plastics park to be developed in Oman
RIYADH: Oman’s OQ, Public Establishment for Industrial Estates, and Industrial Innovation Academy are on track to launch a plastics park in the country. 

In addition, contractors have submitted bids for a large package for an Iraq-based refinery upgrade project. 

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah Gate Development Authority has signed an agreement with the Oil Sustainability Programme to use sustainable polymer materials in all its future projects.

In depth

  • The national petroleum investment company of Oman, OQ, together with the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates, and Industrial Innovation Academy have signed a memorandum of understanding to develop a plastics park in Sohar Industrial Estate, MEED reported. The agreement falls in line with the Middle Eastern country’s Vision 2040 which aims to achieve a competitive, diversified, and integrated economy.  
  • Contractors have submitted bids for the $200 million mechanical and engineering package for the Basrah refinery upgrade project in Iraq, MEED reported. The project – which will be handled by Iraq’s South Refineries Company – has an estimated worth amounting to $4.76 billion. 
  •  Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah Gate Development Authority has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Oil Sustainability Programme to integrate the usage of sustainable polymer materials in all its upcoming projects, Trade Arabia reported. Under the agreement, both parties will work together to provide the needed technical and logistic support with other entities in the field.
Topics: MENA project tracker

Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu to establish $1bn rubber tires factory

Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu to establish $1bn rubber tires factory
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu to establish $1bn rubber tires factory

Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu to establish $1bn rubber tires factory
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu has concluded a conditional investment agreement with Kingdom Tyres to build a SR4 billion ($1 billion) factory.

The facility will be built on an area of 50 hectares, according to a tweet on RCJY’s official account. 

It is also expected to provide 1200 job opportunities for Saudis trained at the High Institute for Elastomer Industries in Yanbi. 

Topics: Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu

Oman backs US crypto firm to cut natural gas flaring

Oman backs US crypto firm to cut natural gas flaring
Updated 14 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

Oman backs US crypto firm to cut natural gas flaring

Oman backs US crypto firm to cut natural gas flaring
Updated 14 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Oman’s sovereign wealth fund has acquired a stake in a US company that helps fossil fuel producers reduce gas flaring by using stranded natural gas to power crypto mining, Bloomberg reported. 

The Oman Investment Authority was part of the $350 million equity round that Crusoe Energy Systems — a technology-driven flare mitigation provider—  raised in April, according to a statement.

Crusoe will open an office in Oman to help deploy power generators and mining equipment to capture gas at well sites, CEO of Crusoe Chase Lochmiller said. 

“We’ve always felt it was important for us to have a presence in the MENA region,” given its share of global flaring, Lochmiller said. “Having the buy-in from nations that are actively trying to solve the flaring issues is what we are looking for.”

Topics: Oman CRYPTO gas flaring

China In-Focus: Corporate loan activity plunges 58%; HSBC to invest $448m

China In-Focus: Corporate loan activity plunges 58%; HSBC to invest $448m
Updated 15 min 36 sec ago
Reem Walid

China In-Focus: Corporate loan activity plunges 58%; HSBC to invest $448m

China In-Focus: Corporate loan activity plunges 58%; HSBC to invest $448m
Updated 15 min 36 sec ago
Reem Walid

RIYADH: Corporate loan activity in China has dropped 58 percent so far this year, according to deals in all currencies. In another development, HSBC announced that it intends to invest as much as $448 million in its Chinese operations. Meanwhile Hong Kong’s shares fell amid uncertainty regarding China’s economy.

·      Syndicated and club loans by Chinese firms dropped 58 percent so far this year to reach $45.6 billion, reflecting the slowest annual start in seven years, Bloomberg reported, citing compiled data of deals in all currencies. This comes as the COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions have been hindering deal cycles, according to Hong Kong-based loan bankers.

·      British multinational universal bank and financial services holding company HSBC has announced that it will inject over 3 billion yuan ($448 million) in its Chinese business, Reuters reported, citing CEO Noel Quinn. This comes following a request from HSBC’s largest investor Chinese insurance firm Ping An to explore opportunities to bolster returns.

·      Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index slipped 0.6 percent on Wednesday while the Hang Sang Tech Index, or HSTECH, fell 1.1 percent, Reuters reported. This comes as worries about China’s economy linger even after COVID-19 related restrictions eased off. 

Topics: China loans banking HSBC stocks Hong Kong

Engie to use Google’s experimental technology to boost wind power efficiency

Engie to use Google’s experimental technology to boost wind power efficiency
Updated 17 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

Engie to use Google’s experimental technology to boost wind power efficiency

Engie to use Google’s experimental technology to boost wind power efficiency
Updated 17 min 57 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: French power company Engie is set to use an experimental technology developed by Google to boost the efficiency and power of wind farms, according to a Bloomberg report. 

The search engine giant is selling the new service through its cloud division, which holds tools for managing energy usage and reducing emissions.

Engie will be the first customer to use Google’s technology and the pilot program will begin in the firm’s wind portfolio in Germany. 

Upon successful completion of the test, Engie aims to expand it across Europe. 

The financial terms of this transaction are still kept under the wraps. 

In 2019, Google said that its advanced technology would help energy providers schedule inputs into energy grids ahead of time with more accuracy to combat some of the unpredictability of power through wind. 

Google also claimed that early tests proved to have improved the value of wind energy by 20 percent. 

Topics: Google Engie Wind Power

Majid Al Futtaim, Binance announce partnership to unlock Web3 capabilities for customers

Majid Al Futtaim, Binance announce partnership to unlock Web3 capabilities for customers
Updated 45 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

Majid Al Futtaim, Binance announce partnership to unlock Web3 capabilities for customers

Majid Al Futtaim, Binance announce partnership to unlock Web3 capabilities for customers
Updated 45 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Dubai-based Majid Al Futtaim group has signed a strategic partnership with Binance, the largest crypto exchange, to enable it to harness Web3 technologies.

Web3 is an idea for a new iteration of the World Wide Web based on blockchain technology, which incorporates concepts such as decentralization and token-based economics.

The agreement will see a number of blockchain projects, including the listing of non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, on the Binance marketplace, and the creation of a digital wallet infrastructure to hold virtual assets from multiple platforms.

In addition to the integration of Binance Pay, it will allow customers to purchase with virtual assets at Majid Al Futtaim’s various destinations in line with appropriate laws and regulations.

“We are delighted to be partnering with global Web3 leader, Binance on the new frontiers of customer engagement and experience and look forward to working in tandem to evolve the third generation of web technology, develop strong capabilities and deliver innovation and world-class omnichannel experiences to our customers,” Alain Bejjani, CEO at Majid Al Futtaim said. 

Changpeng Zhao, CEO and co-founder of Binance added: “Through partnerships like these, we will see the innovative use-cases that come to define the next digital era emerge, and Majid Al Futtaim is positioned to become a trailblazer in bridging the gap between physical and Web3 experiences.”

Topics: Majid Al Futtaim Group (MAF) Binance

MENA project tracker: Plastics park to be developed in Oman
MENA project tracker: Plastics park to be developed in Oman
Spate of killings drives minority Kashmiri Hindus to seek relocation
Spate of killings drives minority Kashmiri Hindus to seek relocation
Sri Lanka inflation hits new record as food, fuel shortages continue
Sri Lanka inflation hits new record as food, fuel shortages continue
Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu to establish $1bn rubber tires factory
Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu to establish $1bn rubber tires factory
Oman backs US crypto firm to cut natural gas flaring
Oman backs US crypto firm to cut natural gas flaring

