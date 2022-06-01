You are here

UN nuclear watchdog urged to rebuke Iran, a US, European draft shows
Atomic enrichment facilities can be seen at Natanz nuclear research center, some 300 kilometres south of the capital Tehran. (File/AFP)
Reuters

  • The move is likely to anger Iran and that in turn could damage prospects for rescuing the 2015 Iran nuclear deal
  • Iran would respond to any "unconstructive action" taken at next week's board meeting, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said
VIENNA: The United States, France, Britain and Germany are pushing for the UN nuclear watchdog’s Board of Governors to rebuke Iran for failing to answer longstanding questions on uranium traces at undeclared sites, a draft resolution seen by Reuters showed.
The move is likely to anger Iran, which generally bristles at such resolutions, and that in turn could damage prospects for rescuing the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. Indirect talks on that between Iran and the United States are already stalled.
Iran, which insists its nuclear program is peaceful while the West says it is moving closer to being able to build a bomb, would respond to any “unconstructive action” taken at next week’s board meeting, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.
Western powers had held off submitting a draft resolution to previous quarterly meetings of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s 35-nation board on this issue to avoid derailing talks. But those talks have not been held since March.
The issue has now come to a head since the IAEA told member states this week that Iran had not given it credible answers on the particles found at three mainly old but undeclared sites, although both sides agreed in March to revive discussions aimed at resolving such open issues by now.
The IAEA board “calls upon Iran to act on an urgent basis to fulfil its legal obligations and take up immediately the (IAEA) director general’s offer of further engagement to clarify and resolve all outstanding safeguards issues,” the draft text sent to IAEA member states and seen by Reuters on Wednesday said.
The text, dated Tuesday, did not say which countries drafted it. Two diplomats said it was the United States and the so-called E3, namely France, Britain and Germany.
The draft has yet to be formally submitted for the meeting which starts on Monday. Board members could adopt it unopposed or put it to a vote, but the draft is likely to be adjusted before it is submitted.
“We will naturally respond in a strong and appropriate manner to any unconstructive action” by the board, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said, according to the ministry’s Telegram channel.

Turkey breaks off high-level talks with Greece as rift grows

Turkey breaks off high-level talks with Greece as rift grows

  • Ankara resumed negotiations with Athens last year following a five-year break to address differences
  • “We broke off our high-level strategy council meetings with Greece,” Erdogan told a meeting of his party’s lawmakers in Ankara
ISTANBUL: Turkey will no longer hold high-level talks with neighboring Greece, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday amid rising tensions between the traditional rivals.
Ankara resumed negotiations with Athens last year following a five-year break to address differences over a range of issues such as mineral exploration in the eastern Mediterranean and rival claims in the Aegean Sea.
“We broke off our high-level strategy council meetings with Greece,” Erdogan told a meeting of his party’s lawmakers in Ankara, adding: “Don’t you learn any lessons from history? Don’t try to dance with Turkey.”
The talks had made little headway, but were a means for the two countries to air out their grievances without resorting to a potential armed standoff as had occurred as recently as two years ago.
Erdogan’s pivot on the talks appeared to have been triggered last week when he signaled his displeasure at comments made by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis during a trip to the US
Erdogan said Mitsotakis “no longer exists” for him after accusing the Greek leader of trying to block Turkey’s acquisition of F-16 fighter planes.
Erdogan also commented on Turkey’s objection to Sweden and Finland joining NATO. Ankara has complained the Nordic states harbor terror suspects and arm a group in Syria it accuses of being an extension of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK that has waged a 38-year insurgency inside Turkey.
“NATO is a security organization, not a support organization for terrorist organizations,” he said.
The US and EU have categorized the PKK as a terror group. However, its Syrian wing, the People’s Protection Units, or YPG, has played a leading role in the US-led fight against the Daesh group.
Erdogan said those who tried to legitimize the PKK with “letter tricks” were “deceiving themselves, not us.”
The president added that Turkey would not change its stance on the Swedish and Finnish NATO application without seeing “binding documents” demonstrating a hardened approach to those Ankara considers terrorists.
Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson told a news conference in Stockholm that she’s looking forward to “further constructive meetings” with Turkey to “sort out any issues or misunderstandings that there might be.”
Sweden has a significant Kurdish diaspora and most of Ankara’s complaints about support for “terrorists” seem directed there. Finland, meanwhile, has a Kurdish-speaking population of around 15,000.
Regarding a new cross-border military operation in Syria, Erdogan said Turkey was “entering a new phase” in its goal to create a 30-kilometer (19-mile) buffer zone south of the frontier.
The territory is controlled by a Syrian Kurdish administration and Ankara says it has been used to launch attacks on Turkey.
Erdogan singled out the towns of Tall Rifat and Manbij as targets Turkey will be “clearing of terrorists.” Both lie west of the Euphrates river while the main Kurdish-controlled region is to the east.

Saudi Arabia hosts Arab military exercises

Updated 01 June 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Saudi Arabia hosts Arab military exercises

Saudi Arabia hosts Arab military exercises
CAIRO: Egypt’s military has said it is carrying out joint naval and aerial exercises in Saudi Arabia.

The Red Wave-5 naval training in the Red Sea includes the forces of Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Djibouti, Sudan and Yemen.

The Faisal-12 aerial exercises involve the Egyptian and Saudi air forces.

Israel simulates long-range air strikes over Mediterranean

Updated 01 June 2022
AP

Israel simulates long-range air strikes over Mediterranean

Israel simulates long-range air strikes over Mediterranean
  • Air force drill part of a larger, month-long military exercise, which included combat simulations in Cyprus earlier this week
JERUSALEM: The Israeli military said Wednesday that dozens of its aircraft conducted a drill simulating airstrikes on long-range targets, a thinly veiled reference to a possible attack on regional rival Iran.
The army said the exercise took place a day earlier over the Mediterranean and “involved long-range flight, aerial refueling and striking distant targets.” It provided no additional information.
The announcement came as negotiators representing world powers and Iran have held months of talks in a bid to hash out a new agreement to rein in Tehran’s nuclear program, four years after a deal struck in 2015 collapsed after the Trump administration unilaterally withdrew.
Israel considers Iran its greatest threat and was staunchly opposed to the 2015 JCPOA accords signed by Iran and world powers, saying it didn’t have enough safeguards to keep Iran from developing a weapons capability or address other Iranian military threats in the region. It has said it opposes a return to a new nuclear agreement.
Iran has long insisted that its nuclear program is solely for peaceful purposes.
Israel is widely believed to be the only nuclear-armed state in the Middle East, but has never publicly acknowledged having such weapons.
Tuesday’s air force drill took place as part of a larger, month-long military exercise, which included combat simulations in Cyprus earlier this week.

Iran slams French, German ‘interference’ in Greek ships seizure

Updated 01 June 2022
AFP

Iran slams French, German ‘interference’ in Greek ships seizure

Iran slams French, German ‘interference’ in Greek ships seizure
  • German and French foreign ministries condemned the seizure as a violation of international law
  • The Revolutionary Guards had said it seized the tankers ‘due to violations’
TEHRAN: Iran on Wednesday slammed “inappropriate interference” by Germany and France following their condemnation of Tehran for its seizure last week of two Greek-flagged oil tankers in Gulf waters.
“Such inappropriate interference in the independent judicial processes of our country will not help resolve the issues,” Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a statement.
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards seized the Greek tankers in the Gulf on Friday, days after Athens confirmed it would deliver Iranian oil it had seized from a Russian tanker to Washington.
The German and French foreign ministries, in separate statements, condemned the seizure as a violation of international law, and called on Iran to immediately release the ships and their crews.
Berlin considered Iran’s action “an unjustifiable interference in commercial shipping and therefore constitute a severe violation of international regulations.”
Paris stressed its “commitment to the rules of international law protecting the freedom of navigation and maritime safety” and called on Iran “to immediately cease its actions that contravene these rules.”
Khatibzadeh rejected “the issuance of such one-sided and unjustifiable statements.”
He added that France and Germany “are protesting against the legal measures taken in Iran while remaining silent in the face of the illegal seizure of the Iranian-flagged ship by the Greek authorities and the unloading of its cargo.”
The Revolutionary Guards — the ideological arm of Iran’s military — had said it seized the tankers “due to violations,” without elaborating further.
Greece has condemned Tehran’s detention of the two ships as “tantamount to acts of piracy” and warned its citizens not to travel to Iran.
One of the tankers had been sailing in international waters, while the second was near the Iranian coast when it was seized, it added.
Nine Greeks are among the crews, the Greek foreign ministry said, without specifying the number of other sailors on board.
Iran said Saturday the crews of two tankers were in “good health” and not under arrest.

Mayor visits elderly Syrian woman after unprovoked attack by Turkish man 

Updated 01 June 2022
Arab News

Mayor visits elderly Syrian woman after unprovoked attack by Turkish man 

Mayor visits elderly Syrian woman after unprovoked attack by Turkish man 
DUBAI: An elderly Syrian woman seen in a video being kicked in the face by a Turkish man in the southern Turkish city of Gaziantep has been visited by the city’s mayor following the assault. 

Earlier, news reports said a Turkish man had been arrested after assaulting the 70-year-old Syrian woman after the viscous attack was captured on camera and the video footage went viral.

In the video the woman, identified as Leila Mohammed, 70, is seen sitting on a bench while a number of men speaking Turkish approach her. One of them brutally kicks her in the face, causing her to scream in pain and cover her eye with one hand. The man was arrested later and identified as Sakir Cakir, 39. 

The incident triggered a wave of solidarity, with messages to the Syrian woman and ones calling on the Turkish authorities to take action against the aggressor.  

Hashtags like #SakirCakirTutuklansin (Arrest Sakir Cakir) trended in Turkish to show solidarity with Leila, with many Syrians and Turkish social media users posting photos of themselves covering one eye, just like her.  

The mayor of Gaziantep province, Davut Gul, on Tuesday shared photos of his visit to the elderly woman on Twitter, saying in Turkish: “We stand with the oppressed against the oppressor.” 

The mayor confirmed that the aggressor was arrested.

Turkey hosts more than 3.6 million Syrians, the largest population of Syrians displaced by the conflict that started in 2011.

