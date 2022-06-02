Saudi foreign minister, Qatari counterpart discuss cooperation

RIYADH: Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Saudi Arabia’s minister of foreign affairs, and Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Wednesday discussed ways to support and enhance deep-rooted relations and cooperation to serve the two nations’ interests and achieve more stability and prosperity for their and peoples.
In a meeting held on the sidelines of the 152nd session of the Ministerial Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council, the pair discussed ways to support all means that contribute to the stability of the region and keeping international peace and security, exploring opportunities to enhance bilateral coordination in political, security and economic fields.
The ministers also exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments.
The ministerial council was held on Wednesday in Riyadh, where Prince Faisal said that the Gulf nations stand united on the issue of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
“Today we had two fruitful meetings with the Russian and Ukrainian ministers, during which we stated our unified stance regarding the Russian-Ukrainian crisis and its negative consequences, namely the food security of the affected countries and the world.”
Saudi ministry awarded World Summit on the Information Society Forum prize
Kingdom’s Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture receives WSIS’s 2022 Prize for E-Agriculture and E-Service
Success is result of many factors, including high technical standards in line with UN Sustainable Development Goals, and use of cutting-edge digital agricultural technology, says deputy minister
Updated 02 June 2022
Hebshi Al-Shammari
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture (MEWA) has been awarded the World Summit on the Information Society Forum’s 2022 Prize for E-Agriculture and E-Service, in recognition of services provided by the Naama Portal.
The ministry saw off global competition from 947 competitors during three phases of the award process to claim the prize.
Mansour Al-Mushaiti, the Kingdom’s deputy minister of environment, water and agriculture, told Arab News that the award, presented at the headquarters of the International Telecommunication Union in Geneva on Tuesday, was based on many factors, the foremost of which include “completing technical requirements and standards aligning with United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, constructing digital platforms and using cutting-edge digital agricultural technology.”
He stressed the importance of employing technology in multiple sectors, including agriculture, because it enables organizations to better monitor performance and provides ministry officials and external stakeholders with easy access to information, enabling the ministry to improve its services.
Al-Mushaiti also said that the award reflects the support of the Saudi leadership for digital transformation across all of the ministry’s services and for the use of scientific research, development and innovation to help achieve the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 development and diversification agenda.
The award is the second the ministry has received this year. Over the past four years, it has also improved its standing in the realms of e-government, digital agriculture and e-applications. The ministry’s goal is to provide beneficiaries with integrated and intelligent e-services that include qualitative data and new experiences.
Abdulhameed Aleliwi, director of MEWA's General Administration for Information Technology and Digital Transformation, accepted the award, which was presented by Houlin Zhao, secretary-general of the ITU, and representatives of WSIS Forum member states.
“This achievement reflects the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and the strategy of digital transformation of the ministry’s system through the unification of digital platforms and the promotion of benefiting from modern technologies,” said Aleliwi.
“It aims to improve service quality and the digital experience, providing qualitative and comprehensive data.”
The WSIS Forum is described as the world’s largest annual gathering of the information and communications technology for development sector.
Jeddah exhibition launched to support chronically ill patients
Bisat Al-Reeh is being staged as part of the Jeddah Season activities
Updated 02 June 2022
Nada Hameed
Jeddah: An exhibition was launched in Jeddah on Tuesday to support patients suffering from chronic illnesses, showing local products and homemade wares at Jeddah Superdome under the patronage of Princess Adela bint Abdullah.
Organized by the National Home Health Care Foundation with the support of the General Entertainment Authority, the 21st edition of “Bisat Al Reeh,” an annual non-profit exhibition, is being staged as part of the Jeddah Season activities.
Princess Adela, chairperson of the board of trustees of the foundation, told Arab News: “‘Bisat Al-Reeh’ exhibit is the main source of income for the foundation that supports needy patients in ten different cities in the Kingdom. We are very proud to have such a cultural and economic event with all these new brands and big brands joined together to support our goal.”
The latest edition witnessed the participation of more than 180 brands, including local homemade products such as home accessories, jewelry, elegant decorations, food products and other items inspired by the heritage of the Kingdom.
Princess Adela said: “I always encourage Saudi brands to participate nonetheless, we are very proud to have other brands also participating (and) it gives them a chance to know each other … maybe develop business together and learn from each other.”
She added: “I would like to encourage society to come and visit us. This is a very good cause. It’s a humanitarian cause as it deals with patients with chronic diseases, and it helps different business people to showcase their efforts and know more about what is needed in our society.”
Local and international renowned charities and arts companies are also participating in the exhibition.
One of the highlights of this year’s exhibition is a set of collaborative and multi-faceted sculptures by a group of artists.
The piece, titled “Ana Juz’a” — which translates as “I am a part of” — allowed each of the artists to present their own artistic view through a three-dimensional model, with each element displayed at a different place within the exhibition venue.
Renad Al-Demh, one of the event volunteers, told Arab News: “The artwork is a collaboration with the foundation. The 28 artists are mostly Saudis and Arabs and one of them is from the US.”
The sculptures featured at the exhibition showcase humans, health, culture, beauty and life mottos.
Saudi calligraphic Ahmed Jeddawi, who showcased his conceptual artwork at the exhibition, said: “As a calligrapher and a lover of conceptual works, through this art, I wanted to shed light on the concept of health and emptiness and their importance as a blessing that many people may not recognize.”
He added: “I choose to symbolize it by writing and abstracting the letters of the word ‘health’ in Arabic.”
Some of the artworks evoked optimism and joy, some narrated stories of the Hijazi woman in the past, while others focused on representing Saudi folk dances such as contemporary cubist paintings of men performing with the flute, which is one of the most widely used wind instruments in the cities of Hijaz, often played during celebratory events.
Each artwork has a QR code which visitors scan to learn more about the piece.
Abeer Qabbani, head of the exhibition and vice president of the foundation, said that revenues will be used to support the programs and activities of the foundation.
Qabbani added that the funds will cater to different services pertaining to the medical, emotional, psychological and social wellbeing of those who suffer from chronic diseases, their families and their caretakers.
This year’s “Bisat Al-Reeh” exhibition is open for women only from Tuesday to Friday, with families welcome on Saturday from 4:30 p.m. to midnight every day.
The calligrapher of the Kaaba, Mukhtar Shaqdar, told Arab News that the Dust Ornament script first appeared in the 10th century and was derived from the Riasian script and has minuscule rounded letters
Updated 02 June 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
MAKKAH: The Dust Ornament script, or the “Qalam Al-Ghubar,” is known for its minuscule font.
The Arabic script, which is now extinct, was written in such a small font that it was difficult to see with a naked eye, and was used in correspondence through homing pigeons.
The calligrapher of the Kaaba, Mukhtar Shaqdar, told Arab News that the Dust Ornament script first appeared in the 10th century and was derived from the Riasian script and has minuscule rounded letters.
The script’s inventors also borrowed some of its characteristics from the Thuluth and Naskh scripts.
Shaqdar said that while the Naskh and Thuluth scripts have survived the test of time, the Qalam Al-Ghubar script disappeared quickly because it was difficult to read or write. Other surviving scripts from this period are Ruqa’a, Diwani and Kufic.
He revealed that some calligraphers have attempted to revive the Qalam Al-Ghubar script. Many scripts have disappeared over the centuries due to the existence of more efficient versions.
The scripts were previously named after their regions of origin, such as Hijazi, Makki, Madani and Kufic, and there were many similarities between them.
Scripts were later named according to their shapes and usage such as the Al-Diwani script, which got its name because it was used in diwans.
Calligrapher Uqla Al-Hamad said: “Dust script is similar to the Ta’liq and Shikstah — an Arabic script that was invented in Iran during the Safavid era in the 16th century. It is very small, so it was called Dust script.
“I have seen samples of it. It is certainly more like the neglected Ta’liq script and very fine. It is written with a pen similar to a clipped needle.”
Mohammed Al-Sharqawi said that the Dust script was used by the diwans to send data and action commands.
He explained that the script is like grains of dust, and its letters are hardly distinguished by the naked eye. It is also reported that the Ottoman Turks invented it to write small copies of the Holy Qur’an that were kept in gold or silver boxes.
A famous calligrapher who used the Dust Ornament script was Ibn Zamkhal Ismail bin Abdullah. Imam Al-Asqalani said that Ibn Zamkhal Ismail “was the miracle of his time in writing with the Dust script. He used to write Surat Al-Ikhlas on a grain of rice with clear writing that could be read in its entirety, despite the smallness of the grain of rice.”
Saudi health minister supervises Hajj season readiness
The visit was conducted to assess the readiness and preparations of the integrated health services
Updated 01 June 2022
Arab News
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Health Minister Fahad Al-Jalajel on Wednesday inspected several health facilities in the Makkah Health Cluster.
The visit was conducted to assess the readiness and preparations of the integrated health services. The minister also closely reviewed the progress of work in the sites that provide care to pilgrims ahead of the upcoming Hajj season.
Al-Jalajel was accompanied by the chairman of the advisory council of the Makkah Health Cluster, Dr. Adnan Al-Mazrooa, and the undersecretary, Dr. Hani Jokhdar.
Other officials include the acting CEO of the Makkah Health Cluster, Dr. Hatem Al-Omari, and the director general of health affairs in Makkah, Dr. Wael Mutair.
The tour included the health sectors in the Arafat area represented by East Arafat Hospital, Arafat General Hospital, Jabal Al-Rahma Hospital, Namira General Hospital and Arafat Health Center. The minister was presented with a detailed explanation of the departments in the centers and the services they provide, outlining the application of the health requirements and protocols approved by the ministry.
The minister then went to Mina and made an inspection tour of Mina Al-Wadi Hospital, Mina New Street Hospital, Mina Emergency Hospital, Mina Al-Jaser Hospital, in addition to Mina Health Centers 2 and 17, during which he was briefed on the level of services provided.
Al-Jalajel concluded his inspection tour by visiting King Abdullah Medical City (KMAC) in Makkah, during which he visited various departments — notably the emergency, cardiology, oncology and inpatient sections — and heard a detailed explanation on aspects of the specialized services provided by the medical city. He also met with the directors of the health cluster in Makkah and the holy sites.
After the tour, the minister held a meeting at KAMC headquarters with Al-Mazrooa and the leaders of the Health Cluster in Makkah where he was briefed on work mechanisms, current work focuses and the most prominent challenges faced by the medical staff.
Al-Jalajel urged the staff to raise capacity inside hospitals and reaffirmed their commitments to make all efforts to serve patients, beneficiaries and visitors to the Grand Mosque to improve health services.
Who’s Who: Dr. Zeger Degraeve, dean of KSA’s Prince Mohammed bin Salman College of Business and Entrepreneurship
Updated 02 June 2022
Arab News
Dr. Zeger Degraeve has been the dean of Prince Mohammed bin Salman College of Business and Entrepreneurship since October 2019.
Degraeve started his academic career as a professor of management science at the Katholieke Universiteit Leuven in Belgium, his home country, before joining London Business School in 1999.
Between March 2002 and August 2005, he worked as an associate dean of the executive Master of Business Administration and executive MBA global programs, and from August 2005 to August 2007 served as London Business School’s deputy dean (programs) and a member of the school’s management committee and board of governors.
He became dean of Melbourne Business School in November 2011, as well as co-dean of the faculty of business and economics at the University of Melbourne after successfully establishing an alliance between the Australian city’s two education institutions in May 2013.
Alongside his academic work, Degraeve has provided consultancy support in areas including operations management, logistics and supply chain management, environmental planning, and purchasing strategy involving clients such as the European Commission, Andersen Business Consulting, National Economic Research Associates, and McKinsey and Co.
Degraeve’s research has won him several awards, including the Association of European Operational Research Societies’ prize for best applied paper and the chairman’s award for the best applied contributed paper by the Institute for Operations Research and the Management Sciences.
After studying at the universities of Ghent and Leuven in Belgium, Degraeve gained a Ph.D. from the Graduate School of Business at the University of Chicago, now the Booth School of Business, in 1992.