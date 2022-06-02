You are here

India In-Focus — Shares rise on boost from Reliance; Small amount of wheat moves out after ban
The NSE Nifty 50 index settled up 0.64 percent at 16,628 and the S&P BSE Sensex closed 0.79 percent higher at 55,818.11.
Updated 02 June 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

MUMBAI: Indian shares ended higher on Thursday on the back of gains in Reliance Industries and technology stocks, with investor sentiment getting a boost from a pullback in crude oil prices.

After struggling for direction for most of the session, the NSE Nifty 50 index settled up 0.64 percent at 16,628 and the S&P BSE Sensex closed 0.79 percent higher at 55,818.11.

Reliance Industries, India’s most valuable company, led gains in Mumbai trading to add 3.5 percent. The conglomerate said on Wednesday that Reliance Brands and Italy’s Plastic Legno SPA have formed a venture to buy a 40 percent stake in Plastic Legno SPA’s toy manufacturing business in India.

India allows small amount of wheat to move out after ban

India has allowed wheat shipments of 469,202 tons since banning most exports last month, but at least 1.7 million tons are lying at ports and could be damaged by looming monsoon rains, government and industry officials told Reuters.

Shipments that have been allowed moved mainly to Bangladesh, the Philippines, Tanzania and Malaysia, said a senior government official, who also stated the total quantity.

The ban pulled Indian wheat exports down to 1.13 million tons in May from a record 1.46 million tons in April, the official said, declining to be named.

India, the world’s second-biggest wheat producer, imposed a general ban on exports on May 14 as a scorching heat wave curtailed output and pushed domestic prices to record highs.

Exceptions were allowed, for shipments backed by letters of credit that had already been issued, and those to countries that requested supplies to meet their food security needs.

But even after the departure of some wheat, at least 1.7 million tons remained piled up at various ports, three dealers with global trading firms told Reuters.

(With input from Reuters) 

Saudi Cabinet approves establishment of Health Holding Co.

Saudi Cabinet approves establishment of Health Holding Co.
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Cabinet approves establishment of Health Holding Co.

Saudi Cabinet approves establishment of Health Holding Co.
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet has approved the establishment of Health Holding Co. and charter of the National Health Insurance Center.

The decision will raise the effectiveness of the health system, Saudi Press Agency quoted the Kingdom’s health minister as saying.

Fahd Al-Jalajel indicated that the decision will help the ministry’s in its plans to transform the Kingdom’s health sector.
The ministry’s strategy aims at promoting community health, prevention, early detection of diseases and health risks, and raising the level of quality and efficiency of services. 

Topics: Saudi cabinet Health Ministry Health sector

Egypt’s Suez Canal expects $3.5bn in revenues in H1 

Egypt’s Suez Canal expects $3.5bn in revenues in H1 
Updated 58 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt’s Suez Canal expects $3.5bn in revenues in H1 

Egypt’s Suez Canal expects $3.5bn in revenues in H1 
Updated 58 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt’s Suez Canal is expecting to achieve $3.5 billion in revenues during the first half of 2022, the chairman of the authority, Osama Rabie, said in an interview with Asharq.

Revenues from the canal have increased by around 23 percent in May 2022, compared to the year earlier, to reach $657 million, Asharq reported.

Rabie attributed the high revenues to the growth of the global economy, the continued recovery of global trade, pricing policy and the Canal’s fee rise. 

Topics: Egypt economy suez canal

Novartis signs deal to help Saudi Arabia expand its biopharma capabilities 

Novartis signs deal to help Saudi Arabia expand its biopharma capabilities 
Updated 02 June 2022
Arab News

Novartis signs deal to help Saudi Arabia expand its biopharma capabilities 

Novartis signs deal to help Saudi Arabia expand its biopharma capabilities 
Updated 02 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Investment has signed an initial agreement with Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis to expand the Kingdom’s biopharmaceutical capabilities. 

As per the agreement, the parties will work to expand local investment activities in areas of cell and gene therapy, transfer of technologies and clinical research development, according to a statement. 

In addition to next-generation therapies in an effort to reduce the burden of treatment on Saudi Arabia’s national healthcare budget. 

The parties aim to build local talent and capabilities as they aspire to reach 75 percent Saudization. 

“As the Kingdom continues to diversify its economy through Vision 2030, our National Investment Strategy has made the Kingdom a stable and competitive destination, as doing business has become quicker, easier, and less costly than ever before, because of policy and regulatory reforms,” said Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih. 

Novartis’ total contribution to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product is expected to reach $857 million by 2024 amid the firm’s rapid expansion in the Kingdom. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia PHARMA Healthcare

IsDB approves $176m for development projects in 4 countries

IsDB approves $176m for development projects in 4 countries
Updated 02 June 2022
Arab News

IsDB approves $176m for development projects in 4 countries

IsDB approves $176m for development projects in 4 countries
Updated 02 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Islamic Development Bank has approved $176 million for food security, health, transport and water and sanitation projects in four member countries.

The countries include Guinea Bissau, Togo, Benin and Cameroon, according to a statement. 

“Fighting poverty has always been at the core of our partnerships & engagements with our member countries. We need novel, socially responsible solutions to fight poverty and promote shared prosperity,” chairman Muhammed Al-Jasser said. 

This happens during the bank’s 346th session of its board of executive directors at Lamborghini International Congress Center in Sharm-El Sheikh in Egypt.

 

Topics: IsDB Development Finance

Council of Saudi Chambers takes steps to bolster KSA’s trade ties with Brazil

Council of Saudi Chambers takes steps to bolster KSA’s trade ties with Brazil
Updated 02 June 2022
Arab News

Council of Saudi Chambers takes steps to bolster KSA’s trade ties with Brazil

Council of Saudi Chambers takes steps to bolster KSA’s trade ties with Brazil
Updated 02 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Council of Saudi Chambers has announced the formation of the Saudi side in the Saudi-Brazilian Business Council and the nomination of its executive committee members.

The committee will be headed by Mishaal bin Hathleen and his two deputies, Waad Abu Nayan and Badr Al-Busais, according to the Saudi Press Agency. 

Work to support the council with the Saudi businessmen who specialize in food security, air and sea logistics sector, energy, industry and defense, is currently under progress, said Tariq Al-Haidari, vice chairman of CSC. 

As the volume of trade between Saudi Arabia and Brazil increased 56 percent in 2021, compared to the year earlier, the council aims to strengthen its economic relations with the South American state, he added. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Brazil trade CSC

