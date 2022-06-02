ADNOC acquires three additional new-build LNG vessels

ABU DHABI: ADNOC Logistics and Services, also known as ADNOC L&S, has decided to purchase three additional newly built liquefied natural gas vessels, as it plans to respond to the growing demand, according to news agency WAM.

Each of these vessels will have a capacity of 175,000 cubic meters, and they will have additional capacity when compared to the firm's current fleet which have a capacity of 137,000 cubic meters.

Earlier, in April, the Abu Dhabi-based business had announced that it will purchase two LNG vessels, which brings the total number of LNG vessels ordered to five.

These vessels are scheduled for delivery in 2025 and 2026.

“Our company is an active player in the evolving global energy landscape, where natural gas and LNG are playing an increasingly important role. Our strategic acquisition of five state-of-the-art LNG vessels will support our existing LNG business as well as its significant growth plans,” said Abdulkareem Al-Masabi, CEO of ADNOC L&S.