Saudi Arabia, international community welcome Yemen truce extension

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia welcomed on Thursday a UN announcement on the renewal of a nationwide truce in Yemen for another two months.

Yemen’s warring parties agreed to extend a UN-brokered truce for two months under the same terms as the original deal that was due to expire on Thursday, the UN envoy to Yemen, Hans Grundberg, said.

“The Kingdom affirms its keenness to support all efforts made by the United Nations to reach a sustainable political solution to the Yemeni crisis, and to eliminate the suffering of the Yemeni people to support the humanitarian, economic and development situation, which will reflect on their security and stability,” the foreign ministry said.

The Kingdom appreciates the efforts of the UN envoy to Yemen which are in line with the Saudi initiative announced in March 2021 to end the Yemeni crisis by reaching a comprehensive political solution, the ministry added.

Grundberg said he will mediate talks between the legitimate government and the Houthis to solidify the new truce, and to eventually reach a political settlement to end the conflict.

US President Joe Biden also welcomed the extension of the truce and said Saudi Arabia had demonstrated “courageous leadership” by endorsing and implementing its terms.”

“The last two months in Yemen, thanks to the truce brokered in April, have been among the most peaceful periods since this terrible war began seven years ago,” Biden said in a statement.

Biden said Oman, Egypt and Jordan had played roles in enabling the truce process. “The United States will remain engaged in this process over the coming weeks and months” and is focused on deterring threats to its friends and partners, Biden added.