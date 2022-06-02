You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia, international community welcome Yemen truce extension

Saudi Arabia, international community welcome Yemen truce extension

Saudi Arabia, international community welcome Yemen truce extension
Yemeni soldiers stand guard before a poster showing the chairman of the Presidential Council Rashad Al-Alimi, while on guard duty during a demonstration. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wdrtt

Updated 4 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia, international community welcome Yemen truce extension

Saudi Arabia, international community welcome Yemen truce extension
Updated 4 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia welcomed on Thursday a UN announcement on the renewal of a nationwide truce in Yemen for another two months.

Yemen’s warring parties agreed to extend a UN-brokered truce for two months under the same terms as the original deal that was due to expire on Thursday, the UN envoy to Yemen, Hans Grundberg, said.

“The Kingdom affirms its keenness to support all efforts made by the United Nations to reach a sustainable political solution to the Yemeni crisis, and to eliminate  the suffering of the Yemeni people to support the humanitarian, economic and development situation, which will reflect on their security and stability,” the foreign ministry said.

The Kingdom appreciates the efforts of the UN envoy to Yemen which are in line with the Saudi initiative announced in March 2021 to end the Yemeni crisis by reaching a comprehensive political solution, the ministry added.

Grundberg said he will mediate talks between the legitimate government and the Houthis to solidify the new truce, and to eventually reach a political settlement to end the conflict.

US President Joe Biden also welcomed the extension of the truce and said Saudi Arabia had demonstrated “courageous leadership” by endorsing and implementing its terms.”

“The last two months in Yemen, thanks to the truce brokered in April, have been among the most peaceful periods since this terrible war began seven years ago,” Biden said in a statement.

Biden said Oman, Egypt and Jordan had played roles in enabling the truce process. “The United States will remain engaged in this process over the coming weeks and months” and is focused on deterring threats to its friends and partners, Biden added.

Topics: Yemen Truce US President Joe Biden

Related

Yemen warring parties agree to extend truce for two months: UN
Middle-East
Yemen warring parties agree to extend truce for two months: UN
Attacks on education staff, facilities surge in Palestine, Syria and Yemen, says Human Rights Watch
Middle-East
Attacks on education staff, facilities surge in Palestine, Syria and Yemen, says Human Rights Watch

Iraqi activists suffering in ‘environment of fear’: UN

Iraqi activists suffering in ‘environment of fear’: UN
Updated 2 min 45 sec ago
AFP

Iraqi activists suffering in ‘environment of fear’: UN

Iraqi activists suffering in ‘environment of fear’: UN
  • The United Nations warned of the deadly threats that activists face
  • The report was compiled by the UN's Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights and the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq
Updated 2 min 45 sec ago
AFP

BAGHDAD: Assassinations, bomb attacks and threats: in Iraq an “environment of fear and intimidation” targeting activists and protesters has put a stranglehold on freedom of expression, the UN mission warned Thursday.
In a report documenting 26 incidents since May 2021 that it said were “aimed at suppressing dissent and criticism carried out by ‘unidentified armed elements’,” the United Nations warned of the deadly threats that activists face.
Among the 26 cases investigated, they include “one targeted killing, three attempted targeted killings, five violent assaults, one house raid, 14 attacks using improvised explosive devices (and) one abduction,” the report read.
It refers to the “persistent impunity with respect to targeted attacks against protesters” as well as against people “seeking accountability for these attacks, and activists and critics espousing views critical of armed elements and affiliated political actors.”
The report, focusing on the period of May 2021 to May 2022 and based on 27 interviews including with judicial officials in the capital Baghdad and southern Iraq, was compiled by the UN’s Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) and the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).
The report notes, however, that “significant progress” has been made in providing compensation to the families of those killed during the bloody anti-government protests that rocked the country for months from late 2019.
More than 500 families have so far received compensation of some $7,000 dollars each, it said.
The demonstrations were sparked by rampant corruption, a lack of job opportunities and poor living conditions.
Nearly 600 people were killed and tens of thousands injured when the authorities cracked down on the protests. Dozens of activists and protesters were targeted in assassinations or attempted killings.
While the violence against protesters was never claimed, many critics accuse powerful pro-Iranian armed factions.
“Information indicates that individuals detained and convicted for these incidents may belong to well-known armed elements operating outside state control,” the UN report said.
The consequence, the UN warns, is that it “propagates an environment of fear and intimidation that continues to severely restrict the enjoyment of the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.”
The report also looked at fallout from the fatal July 2020 shooting of security adviser and researcher Hisham Al-Hashemi, and the trial of a policeman for his murder.
After repeated delays, the trial has again been postponed — this time with no new start-date — “due to the ‘inability of bringing the defendant to the court’,” the report added.

Topics: Iraq activists protestors UN

Related

UK to deport 30 Kurdish refugees to Iraq on ‘high threat’ charter flight
World
UK to deport 30 Kurdish refugees to Iraq on ‘high threat’ charter flight
Members of Iraqi federal police are seen with military vehicles in a street in Baghdad, Iraq. (REUTERS file photo)
Middle-East
Rockets fired at Iraq military base with foreign troops

Militant attack on bus kills 3, wounds 21 in eastern Syria

Militant attack on bus kills 3, wounds 21 in eastern Syria
Updated 02 June 2022
AP

Militant attack on bus kills 3, wounds 21 in eastern Syria

Militant attack on bus kills 3, wounds 21 in eastern Syria
  • The bus was attacked near a village in a desert area of the province of Deir el-Zour
  • There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack
Updated 02 June 2022
AP

DAMASCUS: Militants attacked a civilian bus in eastern Syria on Thursday, killing three people and wounding 21, Syrian state TV reported.
The TV said the bus was attacked near a village in a desert area of the province of Deir Ezzor, which borders Iraq. It did not say whether the bus was attacked with machine gun fire, a missile or a roadside bomb.
The report gave no further details and there was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack. Large parts of Deir Ezzor were once controlled by the extremist Daesh group, which in 2014 proclaimed a so-called “caliphate” in a third of both Iraq and Syria.
In the past, Syrian authorities have blamed such attacks on Daesh and its sleeper cells, which have been active in eastern and central Syria, despite Daesh militants losing areas they once controlled in 2019.

Topics: Syria Militants Bus attack

Related

Car bomb hits near Russian base in northeast Syria
Middle-East
Car bomb hits near Russian base in northeast Syria
US-backed SDF warn against new Turkish offensive in Syria
Middle-East
US-backed SDF warn against new Turkish offensive in Syria

Israel holds military drills amid Iran tensions

Israel holds military drills amid Iran tensions
Updated 02 June 2022
AFP

Israel holds military drills amid Iran tensions

Israel holds military drills amid Iran tensions
  • Israel is staunchly opposed to the 2015 nuclear deal and has vowed to do whatever it takes to stop Iran from obtaining a nuclear bomb
  • "We continuously are preparing and training for many scenarios including threats from Iran," said an Israeli military statement
Updated 02 June 2022
AFP

JERUSALEM: Dozens of Israeli fighter jets conducted exercises over the Mediterranean and warships held Red Sea drills this week, the army said Thursday, as it readies for different “scenarios” against Iran.
The two arch enemies have been locked in a shadow war that comes amid tensions over stalled efforts to revive a deal meant to ensure Iran is unable to develop a nuclear weapon.
Israel is staunchly opposed to the 2015 nuclear deal and has vowed to do whatever it takes to stop Iran from obtaining a nuclear bomb.
“We continuously are preparing and training for many scenarios including threats from Iran,” said an Israeli military statement on the exercises, part of which were conducted jointly with Cyprus.
“Dozens of Israeli Air Force fighter jets conducted aerial drills over the Mediterranean Sea to practice a long-range flight and striking distant targets,” it said in the statement issued on Wednesday.
It said aircraft had “simulated a long-range flight, aerial refueling and striking distant targets” during military exercises held on Tuesday.
The drills were conducted during the “Chariots of Fire” exercise which was supposed to have been held in May 2021 based on the scenario of a conflict with the Palestinians, but it was postponed by an 11-day war with Gaza’s Islamist rulers Hamas.
On Thursday, the Israeli military said personnel from “missile ship and submarine flotillas” had completed a “complex and lengthy training drill in the Red Sea.”
“This extended training drill simulated various scenarios, including achieving maritime superiority and maintaining freedom of manoeuvering in the area,” it quoted navy commander-in-chief David Saar Salama as saying.
The Iran nuclear deal has been hanging by a thread since 2018, when the United States under then-president Donald Trump withdrew from it unilaterally and imposed sanctions on the Islamic republic.
Iran, which denies seeking a nuclear weapon, has retaliated since 2019 by rolling back its nuclear commitments.
Talks on reviving the accord have stalled, and Iran warned on Wednesday of a response to any “unconstructive actions” taken by the UN atomic watchdog after the agency reported traces of nuclear material at undeclared sites in the Islamic republic.
Last week, the UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency said it estimated Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium had grown to more than 18 times the limit laid down in the accord.
Cyprus said it took part in part of the Israeli exercises, stressing they were not aimed against any third party.
Its defense ministry said the drills indicated “the excellent relations between the Republic of Cyprus and Israel in defense and security.”
The Cypriot foreign ministry said they were “based on fictitious scenarios” and “not targeted against any other country in the region.”
“This is the peak of one of the biggest and most extensive drills we’ve held in years,” Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz said Tuesday after a one-day visit to Cyprus.
The so-called “shadow war” between Israel and Iran has seen a spate of attacks on ships from both sides that they have blamed on each other.
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps seized two Greek-flagged oil tankers in Gulf waters on Friday, in a move condemned by Athens as “tantamount to acts of piracy.”
Nine Greeks and a Cypriot had been on board at the time. Iran said they were in “good health” and had not been arrested.
The ship seizures came days after Athens said it would deliver Iranian oil it had taken from a seized Russian ship to the United States.

Topics: Israel Iran nuclear Military drill

Related

US, Israeli officials to coordinate to prevent Iran from getting nuclear weapons: White House
Middle-East
US, Israeli officials to coordinate to prevent Iran from getting nuclear weapons: White House
Israel simulates long-range air strikes over Mediterranean
Middle-East
Israel simulates long-range air strikes over Mediterranean

One dead off Cyprus as more than 40 Syrian migrants arrive

One dead off Cyprus as more than 40 Syrian migrants arrive
Updated 02 June 2022
AFP

One dead off Cyprus as more than 40 Syrian migrants arrive

One dead off Cyprus as more than 40 Syrian migrants arrive
  • A group of 44 Syrians were found wandering in the Peyia area north of Paphos
  • The migrants told police that a man on the boat they were travelling in had gone missing before they reached the shore
Updated 02 June 2022
AFP

NICOSIA: Cypriot police said the body of a man was retrieved off the Mediterranean island’s western coast Thursday after newly arrived migrants said one among them had fallen overboard.
Police said a group of 44 Syrians — including two women and four children — were found wandering in the Peyia area north of Paphos.
The migrants told police that a man on the boat they were traveling in had gone missing before they reached the shore.
Authorities launched a rescue operation, and the body of a man was discovered in the waters.
A police official said the body was found after an extensive search using a helicopter, but it had yet to be formally identified.
The missing migrant was reported to be a 24-year-old Syrian.
Police believe the Syrians were smuggled from Turkey and dropped off pre-dawn before the boat departed.
Cyprus has complained that people smugglers have driven a huge rise in asylum seekers landing on its shores from Turkey in recent years.
The small EU state has lobbied Brussels to take action over the “disproportionate” numbers of asylum seekers it receives.
After being processed, the migrants who arrived on Thursday morning will be transferred to a reception center outside the capital Nicosia.

Topics: Cyprus Syrian migrants

Related

Iraqi migrants shot amid people-smuggling gang fight in France
World
Iraqi migrants shot amid people-smuggling gang fight in France
Europe ‘silent’ on ‘deplorable conditions’ for migrants in Libya: NGO chief
Middle-East
Europe ‘silent’ on ‘deplorable conditions’ for migrants in Libya: NGO chief

El-Sisi, European commissioner hold talks

El-Sisi, European commissioner hold talks
Updated 02 June 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

El-Sisi, European commissioner hold talks

El-Sisi, European commissioner hold talks
  • El-Sisi and Varhelyi discussed Egyptian-EU ties, Ukraine, Palestine, Libya, Ethiopia’s Renaissance Dam
  • El-Sisi stressed the importance of ending the presence of armed militias and extremist groups in Libya
Updated 02 June 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Oliver Varhelyi, European commissioner for neighborhood and enlargement, discussed the crises in Libya, Ukraine and Palestine, Ethiopia’s Renaissance Dam, and relations between Cairo and the EU.

The presidency said the meeting reviewed “various aspects of the relationship between Egypt and the EU, whether with regard to its political, economic and development dimensions.”

It added: “Satisfaction was expressed over the overall developments in institutional cooperation between the two sides, stressing the importance of continuing joint coordination and strengthening mutual dialogue in this regard, to strengthen the friendly relations between them in light of common interests and challenges.”

The meeting also dealt with the global economic repercussions of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, especially with regard to energy and food.

El-Sisi and Varhelyi discussed ways that Egypt and the EU could coordinate efforts to improve living conditions in the Gaza Strip.

They also agreed on the importance of expediting the holding of elections in Libya. El-Sisi stressed the importance of ending the presence of armed militias and extremist groups in Libya as they undermine the chances of achieving stability and peace.

He described the Renaissance Dam as an “existential issue for Egypt and its people” given its effect on regional water supplies.

He reiterated Cairo’s position that a binding, legal agreement is required on the rules for filling and operating the dam in accordance with international law.

Topics: Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi Oliver Varhelyi European Union (EU)

Related

Special El-Sisi, US national security adviser hold talks
Middle-East
El-Sisi, US national security adviser hold talks
The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) on the Blue Nile River, Benishangul-Gumuz Region, Ethiopia. (AFP/File Photo)
Middle-East
Egypt appeals to UNSC after Ethiopia starts Renaissance Dam operations

Latest updates

Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg to leave the company
Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg to leave the company
Iraqi activists suffering in ‘environment of fear’: UN
Iraqi activists suffering in ‘environment of fear’: UN
‘We are bold around our mission and will continue investing,’ says Snap executive
‘We are bold around our mission and will continue investing,’ says Snap executive
Egypt’s Suez Canal expects $3.5bn in revenues in H1 
Egypt’s Suez Canal expects $3.5bn in revenues in H1 
Novartis signs deal to help Saudi Arabia expand its biopharma capabilities 
Novartis signs deal to help Saudi Arabia expand its biopharma capabilities 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.