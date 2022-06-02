You are here

Militant attack on bus kills 3, wounds 21 in eastern Syria

Militant attack on bus kills 3, wounds 21 in eastern Syria
An attack scene targeting a bus transporting regime soldiers in January 2021 in Syria's eastern province of Deir el-Zour, where on Thursday militants attacked a civilian bus, killing three people and wounding 21.
AP

Militant attack on bus kills 3, wounds 21 in eastern Syria

Militant attack on bus kills 3, wounds 21 in eastern Syria
  The bus was attacked near a village in a desert area of the province of Deir el-Zour
  There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack
AP

DAMASCUS: Militants attacked a civilian bus in eastern Syria on Thursday, killing three people and wounding 21, Syrian state TV reported.
The TV said the bus was attacked near a village in a desert area of the province of Deir Ezzor, which borders Iraq. It did not say whether the bus was attacked with machine gun fire, a missile or a roadside bomb.
The report gave no further details and there was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack. Large parts of Deir Ezzor were once controlled by the extremist Daesh group, which in 2014 proclaimed a so-called “caliphate” in a third of both Iraq and Syria.
In the past, Syrian authorities have blamed such attacks on Daesh and its sleeper cells, which have been active in eastern and central Syria, despite Daesh militants losing areas they once controlled in 2019.

Israel holds military drills amid Iran tensions

Israel holds military drills amid Iran tensions
Israel holds military drills amid Iran tensions

Israel holds military drills amid Iran tensions
JERUSALEM: Dozens of Israeli fighter jets conducted exercises over the Mediterranean and warships held Red Sea drills this week, the army said Thursday, as it readies for different “scenarios” against Iran.
The two arch enemies have been locked in a shadow war that comes amid tensions over stalled efforts to revive a deal meant to ensure Iran is unable to develop a nuclear weapon.
Israel is staunchly opposed to the 2015 nuclear deal and has vowed to do whatever it takes to stop Iran from obtaining a nuclear bomb.
“We continuously are preparing and training for many scenarios including threats from Iran,” said an Israeli military statement on the exercises, part of which were conducted jointly with Cyprus.
“Dozens of Israeli Air Force fighter jets conducted aerial drills over the Mediterranean Sea to practice a long-range flight and striking distant targets,” it said in the statement issued on Wednesday.
It said aircraft had “simulated a long-range flight, aerial refueling and striking distant targets” during military exercises held on Tuesday.
The drills were conducted during the “Chariots of Fire” exercise which was supposed to have been held in May 2021 based on the scenario of a conflict with the Palestinians, but it was postponed by an 11-day war with Gaza’s Islamist rulers Hamas.
On Thursday, the Israeli military said personnel from “missile ship and submarine flotillas” had completed a “complex and lengthy training drill in the Red Sea.”
“This extended training drill simulated various scenarios, including achieving maritime superiority and maintaining freedom of manoeuvering in the area,” it quoted navy commander-in-chief David Saar Salama as saying.
The Iran nuclear deal has been hanging by a thread since 2018, when the United States under then-president Donald Trump withdrew from it unilaterally and imposed sanctions on the Islamic republic.
Iran, which denies seeking a nuclear weapon, has retaliated since 2019 by rolling back its nuclear commitments.
Talks on reviving the accord have stalled, and Iran warned on Wednesday of a response to any “unconstructive actions” taken by the UN atomic watchdog after the agency reported traces of nuclear material at undeclared sites in the Islamic republic.
Last week, the UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency said it estimated Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium had grown to more than 18 times the limit laid down in the accord.
Cyprus said it took part in part of the Israeli exercises, stressing they were not aimed against any third party.
Its defense ministry said the drills indicated “the excellent relations between the Republic of Cyprus and Israel in defense and security.”
The Cypriot foreign ministry said they were “based on fictitious scenarios” and “not targeted against any other country in the region.”
“This is the peak of one of the biggest and most extensive drills we’ve held in years,” Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz said Tuesday after a one-day visit to Cyprus.
The so-called “shadow war” between Israel and Iran has seen a spate of attacks on ships from both sides that they have blamed on each other.
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps seized two Greek-flagged oil tankers in Gulf waters on Friday, in a move condemned by Athens as “tantamount to acts of piracy.”
Nine Greeks and a Cypriot had been on board at the time. Iran said they were in “good health” and had not been arrested.
The ship seizures came days after Athens said it would deliver Iranian oil it had taken from a seized Russian ship to the United States.

One dead off Cyprus as more than 40 Syrian migrants arrive

One dead off Cyprus as more than 40 Syrian migrants arrive
AFP

One dead off Cyprus as more than 40 Syrian migrants arrive

One dead off Cyprus as more than 40 Syrian migrants arrive
  A group of 44 Syrians were found wandering in the Peyia area north of Paphos
  The migrants told police that a man on the boat they were travelling in had gone missing before they reached the shore
AFP

NICOSIA: Cypriot police said the body of a man was retrieved off the Mediterranean island’s western coast Thursday after newly arrived migrants said one among them had fallen overboard.
Police said a group of 44 Syrians — including two women and four children — were found wandering in the Peyia area north of Paphos.
The migrants told police that a man on the boat they were traveling in had gone missing before they reached the shore.
Authorities launched a rescue operation, and the body of a man was discovered in the waters.
A police official said the body was found after an extensive search using a helicopter, but it had yet to be formally identified.
The missing migrant was reported to be a 24-year-old Syrian.
Police believe the Syrians were smuggled from Turkey and dropped off pre-dawn before the boat departed.
Cyprus has complained that people smugglers have driven a huge rise in asylum seekers landing on its shores from Turkey in recent years.
The small EU state has lobbied Brussels to take action over the “disproportionate” numbers of asylum seekers it receives.
After being processed, the migrants who arrived on Thursday morning will be transferred to a reception center outside the capital Nicosia.

El-Sisi, European commissioner hold talks

El-Sisi, European commissioner hold talks
Mohammed Abu Zaid

El-Sisi, European commissioner hold talks

El-Sisi, European commissioner hold talks
  El-Sisi and Varhelyi discussed Egyptian-EU ties, Ukraine, Palestine, Libya, Ethiopia's Renaissance Dam
  El-Sisi stressed the importance of ending the presence of armed militias and extremist groups in Libya
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Oliver Varhelyi, European commissioner for neighborhood and enlargement, discussed the crises in Libya, Ukraine and Palestine, Ethiopia’s Renaissance Dam, and relations between Cairo and the EU.

The presidency said the meeting reviewed “various aspects of the relationship between Egypt and the EU, whether with regard to its political, economic and development dimensions.”

It added: “Satisfaction was expressed over the overall developments in institutional cooperation between the two sides, stressing the importance of continuing joint coordination and strengthening mutual dialogue in this regard, to strengthen the friendly relations between them in light of common interests and challenges.”

The meeting also dealt with the global economic repercussions of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, especially with regard to energy and food.

El-Sisi and Varhelyi discussed ways that Egypt and the EU could coordinate efforts to improve living conditions in the Gaza Strip.

They also agreed on the importance of expediting the holding of elections in Libya. El-Sisi stressed the importance of ending the presence of armed militias and extremist groups in Libya as they undermine the chances of achieving stability and peace.

He described the Renaissance Dam as an “existential issue for Egypt and its people” given its effect on regional water supplies.

He reiterated Cairo’s position that a binding, legal agreement is required on the rules for filling and operating the dam in accordance with international law.

Yemen warring parties agree to extend truce for two months: UN

Yemen warring parties agree to extend truce for two months: UN
Reuters

Yemen warring parties agree to extend truce for two months: UN

Yemen warring parties agree to extend truce for two months: UN
  "For the past two months, Yemenis have experienced the tangible benefits of the truce," Hans Grundberg said
  There had been intense efforts to salvage the deal which was threatened by stalled talks on reopening roads in disputed Taiz
Reuters

RIYADH: Yemen’s warring parties agreed to extend a UN-brokered truce for two months under the same terms as the original deal that was due to expire on Thursday, the UN envoy to Yemen said.
Delegations from the legitimate government and the Houthis are expected to return to the Jordanian capital Amman to continue talks, a Yemeni official said.
The truce had seen a halt to major military operations in Yemen and cross-border attacks in the seven-year war between the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen and the Iran-aligned Houthi group, and helped to ease a humanitarian crisis that has left millions hungry.
“For the past two months, Yemenis have experienced the tangible benefits of the truce,” United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg said in a statement.
The truce is the most significant step in years toward ending the conflict that has killed tens of thousands of people.
The renewed agreement will allow for fuel ships to continue to dock into Houthi-held Hodeidah port and some commercial flights from the airport in the capital Sanaa, which is controlled by the group.
There had been intense efforts to salvage the deal which was threatened by stalled talks on reopening roads in disputed Taiz, where Houthi troops have imposed a siege for years.
The United Nations is also seeking to start broader political discussions including on shoring up Yemen’s devastated economy, government revenues and public sector salaries.

No more Turkey: country in push to be known as 'Türkiye'

No more Turkey: country in push to be known as ‘Türkiye’
AP

No more Turkey: country in push to be known as ‘Türkiye’

No more Turkey: country in push to be known as ‘Türkiye’
  In December, Erdogan ordered the use of "Türkiye" to better represent Turkish culture and values
AP

ANKARA, Turkey: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has sent a letter to the United Nations formally requesting that his country be referred to as “Türkiye,” the state-run news agency reported. The move is seen as part of a push by Ankara to rebrand the country and dissociate its name from the bird, turkey, and some negative connotations that are associated with it.
Anadolu Agency said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, confirmed receipt of the letter late on Wednesday. The agency quoted Dujarric as saying that the name change had become effective “from the moment” the letter was received.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government has been pressing for the internationally recognized name Turkey to be changed to “Türkiye” (tur-key-YAY) as it is spelled and pronounced in Turkish. The country called itself “Türkiye” in 1923 after its declaration of independence.
In December, Erdogan ordered the use of “Türkiye” to better represent Turkish culture and values, including demanding that “Made in Türkiye” be used instead of “Made in Turkey” on exported products. Turkish ministries began using “Türkiye” in official documents.
Earlier this year, the government also released a promotional video as part of its attempts to change its name in English. The video shows tourists from across the world saying “Hello Türkiye” at famous destinations.
The Turkish presidency’s Directorate of Communications said it launched the campaign “to promote more effectively the use of ‘Türkiye’ as the country’s national and international name on international platforms.”
Turkey’s English-language state broadcaster TRT World has switched to using “Türkiye” although the word “Turkey” slips in by anchors still trying to get used to the change.
TRT World explained the decision in an article earlier this year, saying Googling “Turkey” brings up a “a muddled set of images, articles, and dictionary definitions that conflate the country with Meleagris – otherwise known as the turkey, a large bird native to North America – which is famous for being served on Christmas menus or Thanksgiving dinners.”
The network continued: “Flip through the Cambridge Dictionary and “turkey” is defined as “something that fails badly” or “a stupid or silly person.”
TRT World argued that Turks prefer their country to be called “Türkiye”, in “keeping with the country’s aims of determining how others should identify it.”

