Macro Snapshot — Spain's May jobless claims fall to lowest since 2008; Ukraine raises key rate to 25 percent

Spain added 33,366 net jobs during the month, separate data from the Social Security Ministry showed. Reuters/File
Spain added 33,366 net jobs during the month, separate data from the Social Security Ministry showed. Reuters/File
Updated 14 sec ago
Farida El-Gazzar

RIYADH: Spain’s number of jobless claims dropped 3.29 percent in May reaching its lowest level since 2008. 

The number of people registering as jobless in Spain fell 3.29 percent in May from April, by 99,512 people, leaving 2.92 million people out of work, the lowest number since November 2008, when the financial crisis hit the country, Labour Ministry’s data showed on Thursday.

The total number of jobless had not dropped below three million people since December 2008.

Spain added 33,366 net jobs during the month, separate data from the Social Security Ministry showed. The number of formal jobs had already hit an all-time record in April.

Ukraine raises key rate 

Ukraine sharply hiked its main interest rate to 25 percent from 10 percent on Thursday, tightening monetary policy for the first time since the Russian invasion to tackle double digit inflation and protect incomes and savings during the war.

Ukraine had frozen its key interest rate at 10 percent following Russia’s invasion on Feb. 24 despite surging inflation, citing the high level of uncertainty and limited effect of monetary transmission in wartime.

US productivity tumbles

US worker productivity fell at its steepest pace since 1947 in the first quarter, while growth in unit labor costs accelerated, the government confirmed on Thursday, signs that strong wage gains will likely persist and contribute to inflation staying uncomfortably high for a while.

Nonfarm productivity, which measures hourly output per worker, tumbled at a 7.3 percent annualized rate last quarter, the deepest since the third quarter of 1947, the Labor Department said on Thursday. That was an upward revision to the 7.5 percent pace of decline estimated last month.

Productivity grew at a 6.3 percent rate in the fourth quarter.

Unit labor costs — the price of labor per single unit of output — accelerated at a 12.6 percent rate. That was revised up from the 11.6 percent growth pace reported in May and followed a 3.9 percent expansion rate in the October-December quarter.

Pakistan’s central bank reserves fall 

The State Bank of Pakistan said on Thursday that its liquid foreign exchange reserves had fallen by $366 million to $9.7 billion.

In the week to May 27, reserves decreased due to an external debt repayment, the bank said in a press release.

Total liquid foreign reserves stood at $15.7 billion, of which commercial banks held 6 billion.

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: Spain Pakistan Foreign reserves jobless claims labor

Personal finance loans drive Saudi finance companies' lending in Q1

Riyadh: In a likely boost to retail spending, more Saudis availed of personal finance loans during the first three months of 2022 as the Kingdom continues to recover from the after-effects of the pandemic.

According to the latest figures from the Saudi Central Bank, total loans provided by Saudi Arabia's finance companies grew 4.4 percent to SR71.1 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2022, from SR68.2 billion in the previous quarter. 

The growth came mainly from personal finance loans, which increased SR1.8 billion to hit SR16.3 billion at the end of the first quarter. It was supplemented by another increase of SR0.5 billion which banks classify as “other” loans.

The central bank data further revealed that real estate loans increased by 1.3 percent to SR26 billion in the first quarter compared to the last quarter of 2021. Out of these, the retail loans made up 85.4 percent at the end of the first quarter, compared to only 14.6 percent share of real estate loans for corporates.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, the real estate loans for corporates recorded a higher growth rate at 4.74 percent against 0.72 percent increase that was seen in retail loans.

As for the total non-retail lending by finance companies, it has increased by 3.9 percent totaling SR17.5 billion at the end of the first quarter. Over the same period, retail loans grew 4.5 percent to SR53.6 billion. Compared to the same quarter last year, retail lending by finance companies increased by 22 percent from SR43.9 billion.

Looking at the breakdown of non-retail loans by borrower sector, the construction industry constituted the highest share at 23 percent and totaled around SR4 billion in the first quarter.

The commerce sector came second with having 21.5 percent share, followed by the services sector which claimed 15.5 percent share in the first quarter.

As for the breakdown of non-retail borrowers by their size, the aggregate share of micro, small- and medium-size companies stood at 87 percent, with the remaining share contributed by other non-SME corporates.

Saudi finance companies and real estate refinance companies reported aggregated assets of SR70.3 billion ($18.75 billion) at the end of the first quarter of 2022.

These results include the Saudi Refinance Co. with its share of contribution standing at nearly a quarter of the total.

The finance companies’ assets increased by 5 percent from the end of the previous quarter and by 20.7 percent from the same quarter of 2021. The non-real estate finance companies constituted around 55 percent of the total assets at the end of Q1, while the companies specializing in real estate finance made up around 21 percent.

Net Income generated by all the finance companies increased from SR103 million in the last quarter to SR893 million in the first quarter of 2022. This means the net income grew nearly 39-fold quarter-on-quarter.

The surge was mainly attributed to an increase in net income of non-real estate finance companies from SR19 million in the fourth quarter of last year to SR776 million in the first quarter of 2022.

The data provided by the Central Bank did not specify the share of the Saudi Refinance Co. However, the growth in this company’s assets stands out compared to other groups.

When compared to the first quarter of 2021, the net income of non-real estate finance companies almost doubled, to SR539 million, up 98 percent from SR271 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Topics: saudi central bank personal spending retail loans

Nasdaq to acquire sustainability software firm Metrio

RIYADH: Nasdaq Inc. has entered into an agreement to acquire Metrio, a Montreal-based company known for developing software relating to sustainability and environmental, social and governance, or ESG, issues, Nasdaq said in a statement. 

Nasdaq is planning to integrate Metrio’s ‘software as a service,' also known as SaaS, platform into its suite of ESG solutions. 

“Metrio’s platform is complementary to Nasdaq’s end-to-end suite of sustainability reporting solutions and will accelerate our ability to support corporate clients who are looking for improved reporting technology across all three pillars,” said Michael Bartels, senior vice president, IR & ESG Services at Nasdaq. 

Pierre-Alexandre Hurtubise chief operating officer and co-founder of Metrio said, “We are excited to be part of Nasdaq as we seek new opportunities to bring our solutions to a wider set of stakeholders and increase our impact.” 

In the course of years, Nasdaq has developed a range of ESG-focused technologies and solutions which include ESG advisory services for investor relations professionals, Puro.Earth, a carbon marketplace, and Nasdaq OneReport, an ESG workflow and reporting platform.

Topics: Nasdaq software ESG

US recognizes role of Saudi Arabia in achieving OPEC+ consensus: Statement

LONDON: The US recognizes the role of Saudi Arabia in achieving OPEC+ consensus and the positive contribution made by the UAE, Kuwait, and Iraq, the White House said in a statement on Thursday.

The OPEC oil cartel and allied producing countries including Russia will raise production by 648,000 barrels per day in July and August, offering modest relief for a global economy suffering from soaring energy prices and the resulting inflation.

The US welcomed the decision by OPEC+ nations to increase oil supplies as rising crude prices have pushed gasoline to a record high in the country. 

 

 

Topics: US Saudi Arabia OPEC+

China In-Focus: Beijing asks state-owned policy banks for $120bn for infrastructure projects

RIYADH: Beijing is asking state-owned policy banks to help the economy recover by funding infrastructure projects. Also, China announced goals to have the country’s grid source around 33 percent of its power from renewable energy by 2025. Additionally, China will take the needed measures to prevent domestic firms from being blacklisted in the US. Meanwhile, Amazon.com Inc. will shut its e-books store in China in 2023.

·      China is asking state-owned policy banks to help the economy in its recovery phase by funding infrastructure projects with as much as 800 billion yuan ($120 billion), Bloomberg reported. Such a move is set to ease a big chunk of infrastructure costs off the government which is already struggling from declining revenues.

·      China has announced that it targets that by 2025 its grid will source 33 percent of power from green sources, up from 28.8 percent in 2020, Reuters reported, citing the state’s planning agency. By 2025, the Asian country’s total renewable energy consumption is set to reach 1 billion ton of standard coal equivalent. This comes as the country aims to increase the share of non-fossil fuels in total energy use to 20 percent, according to the National Development and Reform Commission.

·      China is planning to take the necessary measures to shield local firms from being blacklisted in the US, Reuters reported, citing the country’s commerce ministry. This comes as the US has announced that it intends to add new Chinese companies to its blacklist over export sanction concerns.

·      American multinational technology company Amazon.com Inc. has announced that it will close its e-book store Kindle in China as of June 30, 2023, Bloomberg reported, citing an individual familiar with the matter. This comes as the firm has failed to compete amid domestic rivals in the country.

Topics: China banking economy Amazon

MENA Project Tracker: UK's Oil Plus wins 2 projects in Qatar worth $450,000

RIYADH: The UK’s Oil Plus has been awarded two major projects in Qatar. Also, UAE firm Arada has signed an agreement with the Sharjah Private Education Authority for future school designs. In addition, Spain’s Repsol is on track to resume oil drilling in Libya soon. Meanwhile, Qatar Rail will invite firms to bid for contracts to handle extensions for the Doha Metro Network.

·      UK-based independent consultancy in oil and gas field water management, Oil Plus, has announced that it has won two produced water-related projects in Qatar accumulating to $450,000 combined, MEED reported. The scope of work includes delivering a pre-front-end engineering, design oil, and water analysis to state-owned petroleum company QatarEnergy as well as a water injection study and systems optimization review for North Oil Co. 

·      UAE-based property development company Arada has signed an agreement with the Sharjah Private Education Authority to design and develop future schools in the emirate, Trade Arabia reported. Both parties will work together to design world-class schools that meet the contemporary and sustainable design standards set by both entities.

·      Spanish energy and petrochemical company Repsol has announced plans to resume drilling for oil in Libya starting the third quarter of 2022, MEED reported, citing a statement from Libya’s National Oil Corporation. This comes after the project came to a halt in November last year amid instability in the African country.

·      Qatar Rail is set to invite firms to bid for contracts to handle project management consultancy services for Doha Metro network extensions, MEED reported. This comes as Qatar aims to start new projects post the World Cup in an attempt to boost the Gulf country’s construction market.

Topics: project MENA Oil Qatar Rail water

