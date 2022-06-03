You are here

  • Home
  • Ukraine grants citizenship to top Russian journalist who denounced war
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Ukraine grants citizenship to top Russian journalist who denounced war

Ukraine grants citizenship to top Russian journalist who denounced war
Russian journalist Alexander Nevzorov and his wife were granted the Ukrainian citizenship after denouncing the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine. (Twitter)
Short Url

https://arab.news/m4dvx

Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters

Ukraine grants citizenship to top Russian journalist who denounced war

Ukraine grants citizenship to top Russian journalist who denounced war
  • Russia has been seeking the arrest of Nevzorov, accusing him of spreading false information
  • Nevzorov confirmed he had received Ukrainian citizenship in a statement on Telegram messenger
Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Ukraine has granted citizenship to prominent Russian journalist Alexander Nevzorov who fled Russia with his wife after denouncing the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine, a senior Ukrainian official said on Friday.
Russia has been seeking the arrest of Nevzorov, accusing him of spreading false information about what Moscow portrays as its “special military operation” in Ukraine. He and his wife fled Russia in March.
Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to the Ukrainian interior minister said the authorities in Kyiv had granted citizenship to Nevzorov and his wife Lydia.
Nevzorov confirmed he had received Ukrainian citizenship in a statement on Telegram messenger in which he said Russia’s war was a crime and Ukraine its victim.
“I take the side of the victim. And I am damn grateful to those tormented, desperate, bloodied people of Ukraine who allowed me to take my place among them,” he said.
Russia launched an investigation against Nevzorov, whose YouTube channel has over 1.8 million subscribers, after he reported that Russian forces had deliberately shelled a maternity hospital in the city of Mariupol.
Russia has denied the bombing accusing Ukraine of a “staged provocation.”
The investigation was launched after Russia in March passed a law that envisages jail terms of up to 15 years for intentionally spreading “fake” news about Russia’s military.
Last December, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law that simplified the acquisition of Ukrainian citizenship for Russians who are persecuted for political reasons in their own country.
The president’s office did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
Millions of people have been displaced and thousands killed in what Kyiv and the West say is a war of aggression and what Moscow describes as a campaign to disarm its southern neighbor and root out people it calls dangerous nationalists.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Alexander Nevzorov citizenship

Related

Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region calls for more weapons to defeat Russia
World
Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region calls for more weapons to defeat Russia
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine enters 100th day as fighting rages
World
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine enters 100th day as fighting rages

Twitter says waiting period for Musk’s deal has expired

Twitter says waiting period for Musk’s deal has expired
Updated 03 June 2022
Reuters

Twitter says waiting period for Musk’s deal has expired

Twitter says waiting period for Musk’s deal has expired
  • Completion of the deal is now subject to remaining customary closing conditions
  • The development comes as Musk said last month that the Twitter deal was "temporarily on hold"
Updated 03 June 2022
Reuters

DUBAI: Twitter Inc. said on Friday the waiting period under the HSR Act for Elon Musk’s $44-billion acquisition of the social media firm has expired.
Completion of the deal is now subject to remaining customary closing conditions, including approval by Twitter stockholders and the receipt of applicable regulatory approvals, Twitter said.
The HSR Act, or the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act, requires parties to report large transactions to both the Federal Trade Commission and the US Department of Justice Antitrust Division for review.
The development comes as Musk said last month that the Twitter deal was “temporarily on hold,” while he sought more information about the proportion of fake accounts on the platform.
Musk has secured funding for the deal, which includes $33.5 billion through equity financing and $13 billion through loans against Twitter.
Twitter’s shares rose about 2 percent to $40.62 in premarket trading.

Topics: Twitter Elon Musk

Related

Philippines grants license to Elon Musk’s satellite services
World
Philippines grants license to Elon Musk’s satellite services
Elon Musk says Twitter purchase will not go ahead without clarity on spam accounts
Media
Elon Musk says Twitter purchase will not go ahead without clarity on spam accounts

Sky News Arabia Academy announces new courses

Sky News Arabia Academy announces new courses
Updated 02 June 2022
Arab News

Sky News Arabia Academy announces new courses

Sky News Arabia Academy announces new courses
  • New lineup includes graphic design, promo producing, creative directing, and more
Updated 02 June 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: The Sky News Arabia Academy announced a new course schedule on Wednesday that includes a selection of new courses alongside its most popular training programs and workshops.

The academy’s most popular courses, according to a press release, include TV presenting, mobile journalism, video editing and digital and social media. The new courses, which are focused on creativity, include graphic design, motion graphic design, promo producing, creative directing and art directing.

The academy was established last year with the aim of preparing young people to succeed in the digital era. The course lineup has been designed to cater to career starters, as well as established professionals looking to refine their skills in areas including public speaking and media training.

“Media training is essential in all organizations and every sector of trade and the economy,” Nart Bouran, CEO of International Media Investments and Sky News Arabia, said in the press release. “We live in a digital world that moves quickly, so keeping ahead of digital trends and innovations is critical in order to compete.”

The Sky News Arabia Academy has trained more than 350 people from across the MENA region to date and hosted workshops and training courses led by Arab media professionals including Chantel Saliba, Ramza Zakharia and Nadim Koteich.

The academy has also trained executives from more than 40 governmental and private organizations.

Mahra Al Yaqoobi, head of the Sky News Arabia Academy, said in the release: “As a leader in the media sector, we recognize the importance of nurturing media skills, and we are committed to shaping the future of media and empowering talent, as well as strengthening other sectors, by equipping professionals with the media and digital skills they need to thrive.”

Topics: Sky News Arabia

Related

Sky News Arabia launches new Arabic-language digital platform
Media
Sky News Arabia launches new Arabic-language digital platform
Sky News Arabia introducing ‘region’s first VR news studio’
Media
Sky News Arabia introducing ‘region’s first VR news studio’

Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg to leave the company

Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg to leave the company
Updated 02 June 2022
Arab News

Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg to leave the company

Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg to leave the company
  • Sandberg plans to focus on her foundation and philanthropic work
Updated 02 June 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Sheryl Sandberg, chief operating officer of Facebook's parent company Meta, has announced that she will step down from her role later this year.

She will, however, continue to be a board member. Sandberg joined Facebook in 2008 as CEO and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg’s right hand and has been instrumental in turning the company into one of the most influential and powerful organizations in the world.

“I’m going to miss running this company with Sheryl. But I’m glad that she’ll continue to serve on our board of directors so we can benefit from her wisdom and experience even after she transitions out of her day-to-day management role in the coming months,” Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post.

He added that he was not planning to replace Sandberg’s role. “Meta has reached the point where it makes sense for our product and business groups to be more closely integrated, rather than having all the business and operations functions organized separately from our products.”

Javier Olivan, Meta’s chief growth officer, will take over as COO but his scope of work will be different from Sandberg’s. “It will be a more traditional COO role where Javi will be focused internally and operationally, building on his strong track record of making our execution more efficient and rigorous,” said Zuckerberg.

Sandberg, too, announced her departure in a Facebook post. She expressed the joy and pride she felt working at Meta but added: “The debate around social media has changed beyond recognition since those early days. To say it hasn’t always been easy is an understatement. But it should be hard. The products we make have a huge impact, so we have the responsibility to build them in a way that protects privacy and keeps people safe.”

Commenting on her plans, she said: “Fourteen years later, it is time for me to write the next chapter of my life. I am not entirely sure what the future will bring — I have learned no one ever is. But I know it will include focusing more on my foundation and philanthropic work, which is more important to me than ever given how critical this moment is for women.”

Topics: Meta Sheryl Sandberg

Related

Sheryl Sandberg’s book heads to the big screen
Offbeat
Sheryl Sandberg’s book heads to the big screen
Meta launches first Mideast Spark AR Challenge
Media
Meta launches first Mideast Spark AR Challenge

‘We are bold around our mission and will continue investing,’ says Snap executive

‘We are bold around our mission and will continue investing,’ says Snap executive
Updated 02 June 2022
Zaira Lakhpatwala

‘We are bold around our mission and will continue investing,’ says Snap executive

‘We are bold around our mission and will continue investing,’ says Snap executive
  • Abdulla Alhammadi, regional business lead at Snap, talks camera and commerce in the digital world
Updated 02 June 2022
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: Snap held its annual Snap Partner Summit in April this year, where the company announced a host of new features and technologies for brands, creators and developers, as well as a camera drone called Pixy.

Arab News spoke to Abdulla Alhammadi, regional business lead at Snap to learn about the new announcements and their regional impact.

“We have moved from desktop to laptop to mobile and everybody’s asking what’s the next thing,” he said. While the answer isn’t clear yet, Snap is betting that in the new world, the camera will play a big role and augmented reality (AR) will be the bridge between the digital and real-world, he said.

This year’s virtual summit was held under the theme of “back to reality,” alluding to the company’s vision of combining AR with the real world. “We have been on a mission of showing how AR can deliver utility …  We took significant steps to show what that means, particularly for retail,” Alhammadi said.

Since January 2021, more than 250 million Snapchat users have engaged with AR shopping Lenses at least 5 billion times. They also rank Snapchat the No. 1 platform for sharing shopping moments.

In the MENA region too, shopping via AR is gaining popularity, resulting in Snap launching what it claims to be the first AR-led virtual mall in the MENA region, featuring leading brands such as L’Oreal, IKEA, Namshi, and Samsung.

Last year, Ramadan campaigns for retailers running an AR lens on Snapchat delivered a 4.3 times higher average purchase value compared to other formats. 

The shopping experience on Snapchat used to use single articles of clothing, which was a novel experience but an impractical one. The new tools allow retailers to display all their products through interactive lenses, including a new kind of shopping lens for trying on outfits, powered by its AR image processing technology, and Dress Up, a dedicated fashion space in Lens Explorer that allows users to browse and share new looks.

The company is in talks with retailers in the region to begin work using the new technologies with early partners including e-commerce companies such as noon and Amazon and luxury brands such as Cartier and Dior.

Taking the camera and AR’s utility to the next level, Snap also announced the launch of a camera drone, Pixy. It is only available for purchase in the US and France and there are no plans for its launch in other countries. 

The limited availability of Pixy is the company’s way of testing the product. “We want to continue testing, globally, on a large scale to understand how humans interact with these different functions before launching globally,” said Alhammadi.

This year, Snapchat’s monthly addressable reach in the MENA region grew by 33 percent year-on-year with the app garnering more than 75 million unique users. Still, earlier this month Snap’s shares dropped by 30 percent following CEO Evan Spiegel’s letter to employees announcing that the company will miss its targets for revenue and adjusted earnings this quarter. He also said that Snap will slow hiring until the end of the year to manage expenses.

Alhammadi, however, isn’t concerned. “The recent economic situation is tough on everybody. But Snap is positioned in a way where we are confident that we can go through this without compromising on where we want to invest.” 

FAST FACTS

• In the UAE and KSA, interacting with products that have AR experiences leads to a 94 percent higher conversion rate.

• On average, 80 percent of consumers in the UAE and KSA expect and desire to use AR as a practical “tool” in their everyday lives.

• Over 85 percent of MENA daily users interact with Lenses every day.

• During Ramadan 2021, Snapchat users in Saudi Arabia viewed AR Lenses more than 90 billion times.

Regionally, at least, the company has no plans of slowing down. “2022 is an investment year for us,” Alhammadi said.

A significant part of that investment will go into Snap’s new space in the Saudi capital, Riyadh. “It will be our first creator studio in the region and serve as a space to nurture our extensive community of creators,” he said.

Snap will also launch a series of programs to address the different communities — including developers, creators and media partners — and enable them to interact with each other as well as with Snap’s global community.

Alhammadi added: “We are bold around our mission and will continue investing.”

Topics: Snap Inc. Snap Partner Summit augmented reality

Related

Snap launches dynamic travel adverts
Media
Snap launches dynamic travel adverts

Snap launches dynamic travel adverts

Snap launches dynamic travel adverts
Updated 02 June 2022
Arab News

Snap launches dynamic travel adverts

Snap launches dynamic travel adverts
  • Etihad used dynamic travel ads to reduce its cost per flight search by four times
  • Booking.com leveraged dynamic travel ads to pull images directly from its product catalog
Updated 02 June 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Snap Inc. has announced the launch of dynamic travel ads, a new ad product for advertisers in the travel industry, in time for the summer travel season.

The new product is specially designed and positioned to attract travel and tourism advertisers including hotels, airlines and online travel agencies.

Dynamic travel ads allow advertisers to automatically create a variety of ads based on their product catalogs, which can contain thousands of products. The most relevant ads are then shown to users based on Snap’s internal system.

“We launched dynamic travel ads to help travel and tourism advertisers drive scalable performance and increase automation by showcasing their unique propositions to the market, cross-selling and upselling their product range,” said Rasha El Ghoussaini, head of Industry — Luxury, Auto, Tech and Travel at Snap Inc.

The new product offers three unique benefits: advanced audience targeting based on a user’s travel intent; locally relevant campaign delivery to serve ads based on popularity, leveraging Snapchat’s visitation data; and a customized catalog setup that is built to meet the needs of travel advertisers, with relevant product feed attributes that are specific to these businesses.

Eighty-two percent of Snapchat users in the Middle East and North Africa region have taken a vacation in the last year, and 20 percent are more likely to say that seeing/hearing an advertisement influences their choice of travel destination, according to a GlobalWebIndex study.

“With travel demand seeing a continued strong recovery in Q1 2022, we were of course keen to capitalize by converting existing customers and, importantly, acquiring new ones. However, the marketplace for air travel remains highly competitive so ensuring relevance is key,” said Phil Dodwell, marketing media lead at Etihad, one of the first brands to use the new product.

He added: “By using Snapchat Dynamic Ads, we were able to maximize relevance by matching customers to specific destinations, dramatically improving performance metrics across the booking funnel in the process. The prospecting solution, in particular, is currently the best-in-class catalog solution for dynamic travel ads on social, and we are extremely pleased with the results we have been able to achieve.”

Since launching the beta version last year, Snap has seen strong adoption and performance from early test partners. Etihad used dynamic travel ads to reduce its cost per flight search by four times and drive a 307 percent increase in return on ad spend with a 76 percent decrease in cost per purchase compared to its non-dynamic campaigns.

Booking.com leveraged dynamic travel ads to pull images directly from its product catalog and serve locally relevant listings based on previously viewed products. The campaign resulted in a 20 percent lower cost per purchase than other US advertisers.

Dynamic travel ads are now available globally to all Snap travel advertisers.

Topics: Snap Inc. Rasha El Ghoussaini dynamic travel adverts Booking.com Etihad

Related

Snapchat users across the region will now have access to flagship daily shows and exclusives from MBC Group channels and Al Arabiya. (Supplied)
Media
MBC Media Solutions and Snap Inc. partner to bring MBC content to Snapchat
Snap Inc. appoints head of UAE operations
Media
Snap Inc. appoints head of UAE operations

Latest updates

Ukraine grants citizenship to top Russian journalist who denounced war
Ukraine grants citizenship to top Russian journalist who denounced war
KSrelief donates dates to thousands of Yemenis
KSrelief donates dates to thousands of Yemenis
British man wanted over $1.7bn Denmark tax fraud case arrested in Dubai
British man wanted over $1.7bn Denmark tax fraud case arrested in Dubai
Eddie Howe keen to cast an eye over talented Newcastle United youngster Elliot Anderson
Eddie Howe keen to cast an eye over talented Newcastle United youngster Elliot Anderson
Pro-Arab political representation not likely grow in Michigan’s midterm elections, experts predict
Pro-Arab political representation not likely grow in Michigan’s midterm elections, experts predict

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.