Riyadh and Rome share similar views on peace, says Italian ambassador

RIYADH: Italy and Saudi Arabia share a common belief to live in peace, the Italian ambassador to Saudi Arabia Roberto Cantone said as he commended the Kingdom for its stance on stability in the Middle East and the broader Mediterranean region.







Speaking at the National Day reception that he hosted at the Italian embassy on Thursday night, Cantone said: “Italy and Saudi Arabia have been enjoying an outstanding level of engagement in various fields. Our two capitals keep similar views on many regional and international issues of common concern. Saudi and Italian institutions have the opportunity to work together on some extremely important international political, and economic projects during our consequent G20 presidency in 2020 and 2021.







“Both founding members of the United Nations, Italy and Saudi Arabia share a common belief that the world must live in peace. In this regard, I would like to commend and congratulate Saudi Arabia on its international stance in the maintenance of stability in the Middle East, and in the broader Mediterranean, and for allowing its role in the appeasement of regional tensions.

“We believe that Saudi Arabia, in its new roles as a regional and international leader, can play a positive action in all contexts in which it can use its soft power for the cause of peace in the Middle East, in Europe, and globally.







“I got great pleasure in welcoming you all tonight to celebrate the Italian National Day. Italy has been a democratic republic since June 2, 1946, when a national referendum created the Italian republic. We observe this day as the Italian National Day every year in Riyadh. We are meeting tonight after two years because of pandemic restrictions in the previous two years.

“Italian National Day in Riyadh, for me and my team, has an even more important meaning as we celebrate this year, the 90th anniversary of the relations between Italy and Saudi Arabia. On this occasion, we are honored to be joined by a delegation of the Italian Parliament here.”

On Tuesday, a delegation from the Italian Parliament led by MP Elena Morelli, chairperson of the Italian-Saudi Parliamentary Friendship Committee, and Senator Marco Pellegrini was received by Hanan Al-Ahmadi, assistant speaker of the Shoura Council in Riyadh.







Al-Ahmadi emphasized the depth of bilateral relations between the two countries and stressed the importance of working to enhance the relationship between the Shoura Council and the Italian parliament to strengthen ties in politics, economics, commerce, culture, and tourism, among others.

Morelli also highlighted the recent cultural and social changes in the Kingdom resulting from the country’s Vision 2030 development and diversification program, along with its initiatives to promote tolerance, moderation and dialogue, and support international efforts to promote peace and stability and combat terrorism.

“They successfully completed on Thursday a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia that was aimed at strengthening further parliamentary ties between our countries,” said Cantone.

“In the framework of the anniversary, we are also working with the Ministry of Finance in the preparation of the Joint Commission between Italy and Saudi Arabia, which will be later this month, in order to take our economic cooperation toward more ambitious goals.”

Riyadh Mayor Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz attended the Italian National Day reception on behalf of Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar.

The event was also attended by members of the diplomatic corps and Saudi officials.