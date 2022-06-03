You are here

Riyadh and Rome share similar views on peace, says Italian ambassador

Riyadh Mayor Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz attends the Italian National Day reception in Riyadh on Thursday night. (SPA)
Riyadh Mayor Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz attends the Italian National Day reception in Riyadh on Thursday night. (SPA)
Riyadh and Rome share similar views on peace, says Italian ambassador
Riyadh Mayor Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz with Italian ambassador Roberto Cantone at national day reception. (SPA)
Rashid Hassan

Riyadh and Rome share similar views on peace, says Italian ambassador

Riyadh Mayor Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz attends the Italian National Day reception in Riyadh on Thursday night. (SPA)
  • Embassy hosted National Day reception after two-year hiatus
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Italy and Saudi Arabia share a common belief to live in peace, the Italian ambassador to Saudi Arabia Roberto Cantone said as he commended the Kingdom for its stance on stability in the Middle East and the broader Mediterranean region.




Italian ambassador to Saudi Arabia Roberto Cantone speaking at National Day function. (AN photo by Rashid Hassan)

Speaking at the National Day reception that he hosted at the Italian embassy on Thursday night, Cantone said: “Italy and Saudi Arabia have been enjoying an outstanding level of engagement in various fields. Our two capitals keep similar views on many regional and international issues of common concern. Saudi and Italian institutions have the opportunity to work together on some extremely important international political, and economic projects during our consequent G20 presidency in 2020 and 2021.




Italian ambassador to Saudi Arabia Roberto Cantone speaking at National Day function. (AN photo by Rashid Hassan)

“Both founding members of the United Nations, Italy and Saudi Arabia share a common belief that the world must live in peace. In this regard, I would like to commend and congratulate Saudi Arabia on its international stance in the maintenance of stability in the Middle East, and in the broader Mediterranean, and for allowing its role in the appeasement of regional tensions.

“We believe that Saudi Arabia, in its new roles as a regional and international leader, can play a positive action in all contexts in which it can use its soft power for the cause of peace in the Middle East, in Europe, and globally.




Guests at Italian National Day reception. (AN photo by Rashid Hassan)

“I got great pleasure in welcoming you all tonight to celebrate the Italian National Day. Italy has been a democratic republic since June 2, 1946, when a national referendum created the Italian republic. We observe this day as the Italian National Day every year in Riyadh. We are meeting tonight after two years because of pandemic restrictions in the previous two years.

“Italian National Day in Riyadh, for me and my team, has an even more important meaning as we celebrate this year, the 90th anniversary of the relations between Italy and Saudi Arabia. On this occasion, we are honored to be joined by a delegation of the Italian Parliament here.”

On Tuesday, a delegation from the Italian Parliament led by MP Elena Morelli, chairperson of the Italian-Saudi Parliamentary Friendship Committee, and Senator Marco Pellegrini was received by Hanan Al-Ahmadi, assistant speaker of the Shoura Council in Riyadh.




Guests at Italian National Day reception. (AN photo by Rashi Hassan)

Al-Ahmadi emphasized the depth of bilateral relations between the two countries and stressed the importance of working to enhance the relationship between the Shoura Council and the Italian parliament to strengthen ties in politics, economics, commerce, culture, and tourism, among others.

Morelli also highlighted the recent cultural and social changes in the Kingdom resulting from the country’s Vision 2030 development and diversification program, along with its initiatives to promote tolerance, moderation and dialogue, and support international efforts to promote peace and stability and combat terrorism.

“They successfully completed on Thursday a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia that was aimed at strengthening further parliamentary ties between our countries,” said Cantone.

“In the framework of the anniversary, we are also working with the Ministry of Finance in the preparation of the Joint Commission between Italy and Saudi Arabia, which will be later this month, in order to take our economic cooperation toward more ambitious goals.”

Riyadh Mayor Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz attended the Italian National Day reception on behalf of Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar.

The event was also attended by members of the diplomatic corps and Saudi officials.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Italy Riyadh Rome

‘Attack on Titan’ virtual game thrills visitors at Jeddah Season

Visitors can play a virtual reality game simulating the anime adventure. (Supplied)
Visitors can play a virtual reality game simulating the anime adventure. (Supplied)
Updated 03 June 2022
Rahaf Jambi

‘Attack on Titan’ virtual game thrills visitors at Jeddah Season

Visitors can play a virtual reality game simulating the anime adventure. (Supplied)
  • Fans enjoy taking pictures with their favorite cardboard superhero cutout figures
Updated 03 June 2022
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: “Attack on Titan” fans are in for a treat at the Anime Village in City Walk, one of nine zones at Jeddah Season.

At the Anime Village, visitors will find an area dedicated to “Attack on Titan,” where they can play a virtual reality game simulating the anime adventure and cardboard cutout figures of the superheroes to take pictures with.  

“In the ‘Attack on Titan’ area, you will find the superheroes of the series like Eren, Levi, Mikasa, and many more characters. Fans come here to take pictures with their favorite superhero and play a virtual reality game that immerses them in the world of ‘Attack on Titan,’” Faris Al-Jehani, supervisor of the zone, said.  

The story of the anime revolves around the sudden appearance of titans that feed on humans, who have been living in cities surrounded by huge walls for a century.

I don’t watch the anime, but the experience of the virtual reality game was awesome.

Layan Al-Khalifa, Visitor

“It's a fascinating anime with a lot of fans. According to IMBD, three episodes of ‘Attack on Titan’ got a rating of 10/10, and the overall series is rated 9/10, making it one of the best anime series of all time,” Al-Jehani added.  

The virtual reality game simulates the experience of being a part of the Survey Corps, the military branch directly involved in combat against the titans.

“The virtual reality game has attracted visitors of all ages, ranging from 40-year-olds to children,” Al-Jehani said.  

Mohammed Eissa, an 8-year-old anime fan, said the game was fun. “In the game, I was chasing the titan while running and dodging obstacles, and this virtual reality game was my favorite at Anime Village.”

Yazan Abdulhameed, 11 years old, wished there were more games like this. “Eren is my favorite character, so I was thrilled to be part of the Survey Corps in the virtual reality game, and I beat the titan. The game is fantastic. You ride a horse that speeds up as you change the gear, and there is a button that makes the horse jump, and you survive the game by dodging the titan.”

Fifteen-year-old Layan Al-Khalifa said: “Honestly, I don’t watch the anime, but the experience of the virtual reality game was awesome. There is a lot of action in the game, and it’s a great addition to Jeddah Season. I also like the reasonable game price.”

“Attack on Titan” will be at the Anime Village until June 30.

Topics: Jeddah Season 2022 Attack on Titan Anime Village

Shubra Palace: An architectural marvel of Taif

Shubra Palace, which today houses Shubra Palace Museum, was begun in 1905 by Ali bin Abdullah bin Aoun Pasha. (Supplied)
Shubra Palace, which today houses Shubra Palace Museum, was begun in 1905 by Ali bin Abdullah bin Aoun Pasha. (Supplied)
Updated 03 June 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Shubra Palace: An architectural marvel of Taif

Shubra Palace, which today houses Shubra Palace Museum, was begun in 1905 by Ali bin Abdullah bin Aoun Pasha. (Supplied)
  • The museum has a Qur’an that dates back to the 7th century
Updated 03 June 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: Shubra Palace is a prominent historical landmark in Taif. The palace, which today houses Shubra Palace Museum, was begun in 1905 by Ali bin Abdullah bin Aoun Pasha and its construction was completed in 1907. Shubra Palace is one of the three palaces he built in Taif.

King Abdulaziz and King Faisal used to reside at the Shubra Palace whenever they visited Taif.

It was converted into a heritage regional museum, opening its doors to visitors in 1995.

FASTFACTS

• Dr. Latifa Al-Adwani, supervisor of the Center of Makkah History, told Arab News that Shubra Palace is one of the most important historical palaces in Taif.

• King Abdulaziz and King Faisal used to reside at the Shubra Palace whenever they visited Taif.

Dr. Latifa Al-Adwani, supervisor of the Center of Makkah History, told Arab News that Shubra Palace is one of the most important historical palaces in Taif. “It is located northeast of the old city of Taif and there are large orchards and fertile land around it.

“The architect of the palace overseeing its construction was Sulaiman Bey Al-Turki. He built it from the materials available in Taif such as stones from the Sakara, Misr, and Al-Qaim mountains, and locally sourced juniper wood.”

Al-Adwani said it was a very beautiful construction. “It consists of four floors in the main building, in addition to a cellar and upper roof.  The palace is unique with elevated pillars to give privacy to the people who lived at the palace.”

She said: “Shubra Palace has been transformed into a regional museum in Taif, where many archaeological, historical and heritage collections are displayed alongside Islamic antiquities and manuscripts and writing tools.”

The museum has a Qur’an that dates back to the 7th century. It also houses as a number of weapons, historical rifles and Hijazi clothing.

The stable located on the west side of the Diwan has been transformed into an open museum displaying a number of heritage pieces, in addition to eating and drinking pots and tools to mill grains.

The palace is undergoing renovations to safeguard its historical and artistic details. “We hope that it will soon be opened to visitors after the completion of these works,” she said.

 

Topics: Shubra Palace Taif

OIC chief calls to ensure economic recovery in member states

Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha. (REUTERS)
Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha. (REUTERS)
Updated 03 June 2022
Arab News

OIC chief calls to ensure economic recovery in member states

Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha. (REUTERS)
  • Taha called for enhanced cooperation to ensure inclusive and resilient economic recovery of OIC member states
Updated 03 June 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: The secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Hissein Brahim Taha emphasized the importance of coordinated and inclusive economic recovery strategies in member states amid the ongoing social and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the damage from international conflicts.

Taha was speaking at the opening session of the 47th annual meeting of the Islamic Development Bank Group, which is being held in the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Sharm El-Sheikh until June 4.

Drawing on the experiences of the OIC and its relevant institutions, including the IDB Group, in supporting national development efforts, Taha called for enhanced cooperation to ensure inclusive and resilient economic recovery of OIC member states.

He highlighted the need to support the most affected and vulnerable parts of society, increase support for the 22 least-developed OIC member states, boost the capacity in some selected OIC member states to produce vaccines, and develop a program to support rural farmers, who grow the bulk of the food in most OIC member states.

In the face of a looming global food crisis, the secretary-general urged member states to implement the OIC decisions on establishing food reserves and rolling out OIC programs on strategic food commodities such as wheat, rice, and cassava.

Taha drew attention to the need to mobilize additional funds for the Islamic Solidarity Fund for Development to fund its expansion of activities for alleviating poverty and improving social services and infrastructures in OIC member states.

Topics: Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)

IDB Group president meets Egyptian minister in Sharm El-Sheikh

Dr. Mohammed Sulaiman Al-Jasser meets with Dr. Hala El-Said in Sharm El-Sheikh. (Supplied)
Dr. Mohammed Sulaiman Al-Jasser meets with Dr. Hala El-Said in Sharm El-Sheikh. (Supplied)
Updated 03 June 2022
Arab News

IDB Group president meets Egyptian minister in Sharm El-Sheikh

Dr. Mohammed Sulaiman Al-Jasser meets with Dr. Hala El-Said in Sharm El-Sheikh. (Supplied)
  • Egyptian minister expressed Egypt’s interest in the success of the private sector business forum, which will take place during the IDB annual conference
Updated 03 June 2022
Arab News

CAIRO: The president of the Islamic Development Bank Group, Dr. Mohammed Sulaiman Al-Jasser, met Egypt’s Minister of Planning and Economic Development Dr. Hala El-Said in Sharm El-Sheikh.
Their meeting was on the sidelines of the group’s 47th annual meeting, which is being held under the patronage of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in the Red Sea resort until June 4.
El-Said, who is also the chair of the group’s board of governors, said: “These meetings would be an opportunity to deepen relations between member states and expand areas of joint cooperation.”
She expressed Egypt’s interest in the success of the private sector business forum, which will take place during the IDB annual conference. It will include representatives from significant corporations and the business community at the local, regional, and worldwide levels.
This was consistent with the Egyptian government’s goal of strengthening ties with the business sector, said El-Said.
Al-Jasser thanked Egypt for hosting the IDB annual meeting and praised the organization for its excellent performance and facilities provided to attendees.

Topics: Islamic Development Bank (IDB) Egypt

Diriyah, Jewel of the Kingdom: Amal Al-Gosaibi — a rising star at the DGDA

Amal Al-Gosabi
Amal Al-Gosabi
Updated 03 June 2022
Arab News

Diriyah, Jewel of the Kingdom: Amal Al-Gosaibi — a rising star at the DGDA

Amal Al-Gosabi
  • She developed a services tracker for all services issued from the Development Permitting Department — internal for the DGDA and external for other governmental entities and service providers
Updated 03 June 2022
Arab News

Amal Al-Gosabi has been working across the gigaproject building permits as a building permit senior officer at the Diriyah Gate Development Authority since July 2020.

At the DGDA, she issued Wadi Hanifa form-based code design approval certificates for all plots located in the DGDA’s supervisory area. She also reviewed design submissions in reference to the Wadi Hanifa FBC and developed FBC design review checklists for all transects located in the DGDA supervisory area, including farms and residential and commercial areas.

Al-Gosabi led design studio sessions with consultants to review their designs in reference to the Wadi Hanifa FBC. She also led awareness sessions for citizens to explain the Wadi Hanifa FBC before the official code launch.

She developed a services tracker for all services issued from the Development Permitting Department — internal for the DGDA and external for other governmental entities and service providers.

Al-Gosaibi also analyzed all gaps in the FBC for future development and issued building permits for Diriyah Gate projects.

Prior to her current position, Al-Gosaibi worked as an architect at the East Consulting Engineering Center between 2019 and 2020 where she designed elevations for a residential district.

She also oversaw the new business development that was occurring in the company from portfolio updates to bid document formatting and designed new elevations for the NEOM construction village.

Al-Gosaibi prepared requests for proposals for high-profile companies located in the Kingdom who are also managing giga-projects.

She attained her bachelor’s degree in architectural engineering from Al-Faisal University in 2017 and became a graduate architect at SSH between 2018 and 2019, where she played a key role in the concept design team in Riyadh.

At SSH, Al-Gosaibi prepared and submitted RFPs and bid documents and was part of the concept design team in Riyadh for the AlUla masterplan project.

She was a lead architect in the Diriyah Equestrian Village, which took part in Diriyah Season in December 2019. She designed the entertainment village, developed the full concept and supervised the construction and implementation of the village.

In 2016, she was an engineer intern at ARKITECTONICA, where she designed the interior and exterior of a 250-meter-square residential house and the interior of a residential apartment duplex.

 

Topics: Diriyah Jewel of the Kingdom

