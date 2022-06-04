Bollywood awards return to Abu Dhabi for the first time since pandemic began

ABU DHABI: Bollywood’s brightest stars will gather in Abu Dhabi on Saturday as the Indian Oscars return for the first time since the pandemic shuttered cinemas and turned audiences on to streaming.
Host Salman Khan and actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be among the A-listers at the International Indian Film Academy Awards celebrating the Hindi-language movie industry, the world’s most prolific.
The glitzy show follows a box office slump when movie-mad India was hit hard by COVID-19, with US streaming giants such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video rushing to fill the gap.
“I’m excited to perform at Abu Dhabi before a live audience. I’m sure it’ll be a fun show,” said actor Shahid Kapoor, who will dance at the first IIFA awards since 2019.
“I’m very nervous but I hope I can do my best,” Kapoor told reporters, wearing a pale blue suit with carefully coiffed hair.
Cinemas have made a robust recovery since restrictions were eased, with non-Hindi movies like ‘Pushpa,’ ‘KGF’ and ‘RRR’ from southern India making brisk business.
“Shershaah,” the biopic of a war hero killed in the 1999 Kargil conflict with Pakistan, leads the way with 12 nods, with “83” — the story of India’s 1983 cricket World Cup victory — nominated for nine awards.
Historical drama “Sardar Udham,” action pic “TanHajji: The Unsung Warrior” and “Thappad,” a drama tackling India’s problems with domestic violence, round out the best picture nominations.
Real-life intrigue is not far away. One performer will be actor Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested on drug charges in 2020 after her boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput, allegedly committed suicide.
Chakraborty needed clearance to travel to Abu Dhabi and is under conditions set by a Mumbai court including checking in at the Indian Embassy every day.
The show is also taking place as police probe the death of renowned Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, or “KK,” who died after a concert in Kolkata of a suspected heart attack this week. Media reports said there were injuries to his face and head.
Pumping music and scantily clad performers will be a change of scene for Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital which has been upgrading its image with imported attractions including Formula One.
The awards have been held at venues around the world including London, Madrid, Johannesburg and Singapore, reflecting Bollywood’s wide appeal and the sprawling Indian diaspora.
The Hindi-language film industry was worth $2.5 billion in 2019 and produces more movies than any other. India also releases hundreds of films in its 21 other official languages every year.
But pandemic lockdowns sent the industry into a tailspin, with multiplex chains suffering major losses and dozens of small cinemas going bust.
In a country where cinema visits are central to cultural life, India’s media and entertainment earnings slumped by a quarter to $18.7 billion in 2020, according to accounting firm EY.
The theater closures prompted a surge in subscriptions to streaming platforms with American services Netflix, Prime and Disney’s Hotstar tapping into a sharp growth in online audiences.
Some big-budget Indian films were released straight onto streaming platforms, such as comedy-drama “Gulabo Sitabo” starring Bollywood great Amitabh Bachchan, which went out on Amazon in May 2020.
However, cinemas have made a robust recovery since restrictions were eased, with non-Hindi movies like “Pushpa,” “KGF” and “RRR” from southern India making brisk business.
Night of Bangladeshi culture attracts 12,000-strong sell-out crowd to Jeddah’s Prince Majed Park
The evening, which was part of Jeddah Season 2022, included a DJ set along with a variety of shows, folk dancing, musical performances and other cultural events, attractions and activities
Updated 04 June 2022
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
JEDDAH: A night devoted to Bangladeshi culture attracted a sell-out crowd of more than 12,000 people to Jeddah’s Prince Majed Park on Friday, organizers said.
The evening began at 6 p.m. with a 60-minute DJ set and the entertainment continued until 12.15 a.m., featuring a number of shows, folk dancing displays and musical performances. The singers included Saleem and his band, Imran Khan and his band, Ishrat, and Jasmin Putul.
Putul told Arab News she was very grateful to the Saudi government, King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for providing this cultural platform for Bangladeshis during Jeddah Season. She thanked the authorities on behalf of all the talents who performed at the event.
Sattam Mannaa, the park’s media coordinator, confirmed that more than 12,000 had turned up to enjoy the Bangladeshi entertainment and cultural events. Some people reportedly were seen queuing outside the park, unable to get in because all the tickets had been handed out.
Visitor Mustafa Khan, a journalist from Pakistan, said the event was very good, adding: “I am very thankful to the Saudi government and authorities for providing us with this opportunity to get together and share cultures and views. We hope such events will continue in the future as well.
“And we really love (the Kingdom) the same as our own country. We love it from the bottom of our hearts. Saudi Arabia is the home of Islam. We love Saudi Arabia and always will.”
Mohammed Firoz, a Bangladeshi journalist, told Arab News that the Saudi government provides great opportunities for people from other countries who live in the Kingdom to showcase their national cultures and traditions.
“Every one today enjoyed Bangladeshi culture,” he said. “These people also enjoyed the (previous) Pakistani, Indian and Indonesian cultural programs. They will also enjoy the forthcoming Philippines cultural events. In fact, these are very successful events.”
Prince Majed Park is one of nine zones hosting events during the 2022 Jeddah Season, and the activities there are aimed at families in particular. The entertainment in the 84,000-square-meter park includes live shows, a special children’s play area, shops, a horror house experience, as well as the weekly nights focusing on the cultures of other nations.
At least 12,000 people visit the park, free of charge, every day, organizers said, but the number has exceeded 20,000 on some weekend days.
Across all its zones, this year’s Jeddah Season has attracted more than two million visitors so far, officials said, including thousands of international tourists.
‘Best season yet:’ Stars talk success of ‘Stranger Things 4’
Updated 35 min 59 sec ago
Raffi Boghosian
LOS ANGELES: Season four of Netflix series “Stranger Things” is this week’s hot topic.
Both new and returning cast members remember how the series turned pop culture upside down when it debuted as the service’s third most streamed show in 2016.
Now, with the series’ fifth season confirmed to be its finale, “Stranger Things” season four is setting the stage with new characters, new monsters and more secrets to be uncovered.
The characters are dealing with losses and find themselves separated, splitting the show’s focus between the familiar small town of Hawkins, sunny California and a remote Russian prison.
In an interview with Arab News, US actor Brett Gelman, who plays the role of a former investigative journalist Murray Bauman, said that season four is “the best season yet.”
“I think it’s the funniest and scariest season yet, and I think that (the audience) are going to be able to see a lot of their favorite characters develop in ways that they have never anticipated,” he added.
US actress Maya Hawke, who plays Robin Buckley in the show, credited the creators, actors and the art, makeup and hair departments for the show’s success.
“Everyone who makes it from the creators to the actors to the art department to hair and makeup are dorks. (There are) a lot of dorks and geeks and people who deeply, deeply love what they do,” Hawke told Arab News.
“If the people who come together to make it love what they’re doing, that’s great filmmaking and great storytelling,” she added.
Meanwhile, US actress Natalia Dyer believes that one of the best things about the show “is how they throw different characters together in different situations.”
“I think everybody’s characters grew a bit from that experience which is so fun to play,” Dyer explained.
With seven episodes already available and two more dropping this July, including a feature film length finale, fans have a lot to look forward to.
‘The Real Housewives of Dubai’: Entertaining, but a missed opportunity
Updated 03 June 2022
Hams Saleh
DUBAI: The first episode of the much-anticipated UAE-based franchise of Bravo’s “Real Housewives” is finally here.
The reality TV show stars six cast-members — British TV personality Caroline Stanbury, Kenyan model Chanel Ayan, US real estate director Caroline Brooks, Emirati businesswoman Sara Al-Madani, Jamaican fashion designer Lesa Milan and Lebanese-American entrepreneur Nina Ali.
In the first episode, the “self-made” women share glimpses of their lavish lives in the Middle Eastern city, from luxurious dinners to fancy parties.
The episode begins with a disclaimer that states: “The views, information or opinions expressed in this show belong solely to the individuals displayed and do not represent those of Emirati society as a whole.”
“The relevant authorities are not responsible and do not verify the accuracy of the information contained in the show. The primary purpose of this series is to entertain.”
This is wise considering the backlash the show has faced in recent weeks, with Emirati social media personalities stepping up to say the show does not represent homegrown values.
And they could be right — extravagance, luxury and drama are all that you should expect from the show. However, isn’t that what the franchise is all about? Whatever the case, it’s sure to kick up a storm online in the coming hours and days.
The series, which airs every Wednesday on Bravo and on OSN in the region, reflects stereotypical views of Dubai: The desert, the gold, the fancy cars, luxurious yachts and “gold diggers.”
Despite the one-sided portrayal of life in Dubai, viewers should be reminded that the aim of the show – much like it’s US-based sister shows — is not to represent real Emirati housewives (in fact, Al-Madani is the only Emirati on the show). It is for entertainment purposes and fans who expect a healthy dose of drama, and on that note it delivers. In addition, it’s rather refreshing to see on-screen recognition of the many, many nationalities that call Dubai home.
However, one would expect to learn more about the city’s culture and traditions through women living in the country, whether expats or locals.
Despite endearing shots of Al-Madani speaking to her children almost exclusively in Arabic and her proclaimed desire to preserve local traditions — she says “I have to keep doing it because I love our culture” — there is very little that shows off the best of what Dubai’s community — whether local or expat — has to offer.
Although set in the UAE, it is catered to Western audiences and does revive an Orientalist approach that one would have hoped to be rid of in this day and age. At one point the editors even mistake the Palm Jumeirah for the inland area of Jumeirah — something eagle eyed viewers will catch in a heartbeat.
As touched on before, one hugely positive point is that the cast members come from different origins, which represents that vast diversity in the country.
“I have met people from countries I have never even thought in my entire life I would meet,” says Ayan at the beginning of the episode, which, to be fair, is how many expats feel living in the cultural melting pot that is Dubai.
Unravelling origins of the red carpet in anticipation of the Saudi Film Festival
Updated 02 June 2022
Jasmine Bager
DHAHRAN: Nothing quite captures the anticipation of a glamorous evening like the rolling out of a long strip of velvety red carpet.
And movie fans in Saudi Arabia are in for such a treat after it was confirmed that the Saudi Film Festival, being staged at the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra), will see stars saunter down a scarlet strip, as opposed to the lavender carpet that other high-profile events in the Kingdom tend to favor.
But what are the origins of the red carpet?
In the age of live streamed award shows, the eye-popping red carpet has morphed into being a main event in its own right. It is universally understood that those walking down a red carpet are celebrities of note, usually dressed to the nines.
First rolled out 100 years ago, the earliest-known red carpet in the world of cinema was unfurled at the Hollywood premiere of the 1922 film “Robin Hood” at the Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles.
Why is the red carpet, red?
Senior curator at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, Sonnet Stanfill, told BBC Culture: “Red as a color has long been associated with prestige, royalty, and aristocracy. Scarlet was among the most prized dyes as it was the most difficult to make and the most expensive.”
The natural dye, named carmine, is still made by crushing the dried bodies of small female scale insects. Native to tropical and subtropical South and North America, these little parasites were also used by the Aztec and Maya people in the 15th century to naturally dye fabrics.
While actors and filmmakers are encouraged to express themselves by wearing classical or couture silhouettes, many opt for off-the-runway looks or avant-garde garments. Casual or urban attire is typically frowned upon.
Six months ago, Saudi Arabia rolled out the red carpet for the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, and soon it will appear on the opposite coast, for the Saudi Film Festival at Ithra, in Dhahran.
Award-winning Saudi fashion designer Hatem Alakeel knows the scene well. He has been dressing local and international stars for almost 18 years, most notably for the Saudi Cup.
He told Arab News: “Saudi Arabia is a country that understands fashion — we’re not trying to mimic any other culture. I think that red carpets such as the (upcoming) Saudi Film Festival really reiterates the fact that we are ready to show what we are made of.
“Now that we have our own red carpet, it’s time to celebrate our own creatives, the amazing gems that we have locally. I really think that the history of the red carpet was always very frustrating for me because I always thought that red carpets were synonymous with Dubai, Los Angeles, New York, or anywhere else but Saudi, and now, it has become synonymous with Saudi Arabia,” he said.
In 2021, the Ministry of Culture switched the color of its official ceremonial carpets from the flamboyant red to a lavender hue for official ceremonies. This swatch switch was in line with Vision 2030 to better celebrate the nation’s identity.
The ministry’s website stated that the gentler color was chosen because, “lavender is associated with blossoming wildflowers that carpet the Kingdom’s desert landscapes in the spring and is a symbol of Saudi generosity.”
However, it seems the Saudi Film Festival will honor cinematic traditions and invite its celebrity guests to pose up a storm on a red carpet — and it is set to be a glittering, rose-tinted evening.
Sounds of the summer: Make travel plans with music in mind
Updated 02 June 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: After two-years of COVID-related cancellations, live music is back with a bang. Here’s where music lovers should travel to over the summer.
Glastonbury
Where: Somerset, England
When: June 22-26
What: Fifty-two years on from its debut (although it didn’t become an annual event until the 1980s), Glastonbury remains one of the biggest draws on the international festival circuit — not just for the 200,000 or so people who attend, but for the artists themselves. The festival retains a strong link to its hippie-era roots and attendees can often be as entertaining as the onstage activities. This year is a prime example of the wide net the festival casts, covering a dizzying array of genres and generations, with over 3,000 performers across 12 stages. Paul McCartney will become the festival’s oldest-ever headliner, while Billie Eilish will become its youngest. Kendrick Lamar is the other main-stage headline act.
Other must-see acts: Sam Fender, Lorde, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Haim, Diana Ross, Elbow, Wolf Alice, Herbie Hancock, Megan Thee Stallion, St. Vincent, Idles, Foals, Pet Shop Boys.
Roskilde
Where: Roskilde, Denmark
When: June 25 – July 2
What: Scandinavia’s largest festival has many similarities to Glastonbury; it debuted just a year later and shares many of the same ideological roots, promising “music, arts, activism, camps and freedom” — a remit it takes seriously. It’s also a multi-genre event with artists that appeal to a huge age range with an emphasis on indie/alternative acts but happily includes mainstream pop artists too. It does offer a more diverse international lineup than many US or UK festivals too, like Brazilian pop icon Anitta this year. Even though it officially runs for eight days, the big names perform over the last four nights. Headliners are US rap star Post Malone; UK pop diva Dua Lipa; former Odd Future luminary Tyler, The Creator; and arguably the most influential rock band of the 2000s, The Strokes.
Other must-see acts: Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Megan Thee Stallion, St. Vincent, Haim, Biffy Clyro, Arlo Parks, Chvrches.
Mad Cool Festival
Where: Madrid
When: July 6-10
What: This sprawling five-day festival in the Spanish capital pretty much guarantees a killer lineup every year. It doesn’t often book pure mainstream-pop acts, instead focusing on rock and electronica, with a heavy emphasis on alternative acts that perform long into the night. Headliners this year are Metallica, Imagine Dragons, Muse, Kings of Leon, and Jack White and there are some old-school throwbacks to whet the appetite of older indie fans, including the seminal Boston band Pixies. Away from the main stage, there’s “The Loop” featuring some of the best electronic music producers and hip-hop acts in the world, including Four Tet, Nina Kraviz, Flume, and SFDK.
Other must-see acts: Twenty-One Pilots, Placebo, The Killers, Stormzy, Queens of the Stone Age, Florence + The Machine, Nathy Peluso, Sam Fender, Royal Blood, Leon Bridges, Phoebe Bridgers, Deftones, Chvrches, Yungblud, Wolf Alice, Editors, Two Door Cinema Club.
Ultra Europe
Where: Split, Croatia
When: July 8-10
What: One for EDM lovers, this glitzy three-day outdoor festival with multiple venues is an offshoot of Miami’s Ultra Music Festival that began in 2013 and attracts tens of thousands of revelers to the beautiful city on the Adriatic Sea. Headliners this year include Armin Van Buuren, DJ Snake, Martin Garrix, Steve Aoki, Tiësto, Richie Hawtin, Nina Kraviz, Marshmello, Above & Beyond, and more.
Other must-see acts: Joseph Capriati, Marco Carola, Hardwell, Amelie Lens, Alesso, Vini Vici, Frank Walker.
Baalbeck International Festival
Where: Baalbeck, Lebanon
When: July
What: The summer months might close down events in the Gulf, but you can still get your music fix in the region, thanks to this long-running (the first event took place in 1955) festival in Lebanon’s Beqaa Valley, where artists get to perform in the stunning surrounds of an ancient Roman Acropolis and the audience is treated to an eclectic mix of classical, dance, theater, opera, jazz, modern-day world music and some great indie acts from the Arab world. Few details have been released by the organizers for this year’s event, apart from the tagline: “We Are Alive.” We do know that Arabic pop-rock outfit Adonis and flamenco guitarist José Quevedo Bolita will perform.
Pitchfork
Where: Chicago
When: July 15-17
What: This is the festival you need to go to if you want to impress your fellow audience members at one of the other big-name festivals in two years’ time, when you’ll be able to say, “Oh yeah. I saw them before they were famous.” Aside from big-name headliners and some old-school icons, the festival features some of the best up-and-coming talent in the alternative music scene, from across practically all genres. This year’s headliners are The National, Mitski, and The Roots.
Other must-see acts: Spiritualized, Japanese Breakfast, Parquet Courts, Low, Noname, Earl Sweatshirt, Toro y Moi, BadBadNotGood, Lucy Dacus, Cate Le Bon.
Rolling Loud Miami
Where: Miami, Florida
When: July 22-24
What: There are four Rolling Loud festivals this summer: Toronto, New York, Portugal and Miami. The latter is the pick of the bunch. Rolling Loud bills itself as the “world’s largest hip-hop festival,” so if you’re looking for a wild mix of genres, this isn’t the event for you. If you’re a rap fan, though, with headliners Ye (or whatever Kanye’s calling himself by late July), Future and Kendrick Lamar and an impressive supporting cast, this has everything you need for a great weekend.
Other must-see acts: Lil Baby, Playboy Carti, Lil Uzi Vert, Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, Kodak Black, Ski Mask the Slump God
Lollapalooza
Where: Grant Park, Chicago
When: July 28-31
What: Founded in 1991 by Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Farrell as a traveling festival primarily geared towards alt-rock fans, Lollapalooza is now held annually over four days in Chicago and has broadened its remit to include electronica, hip-hop, soul, and pop, in addition to its guitar-driven origins. This year’s headliners are Metallica, Dua Lipa, J. Cole and Green Day. Jane’s Addiction will also make an appearance.
Other must-see acts: Lil Baby, Jazmine Sullivan, Manchester Orchestra, Machine Gun Kelly, Glass Animals, Kygo, Doja Cat, Charlie XCX, Tove Lo, Sam Fender
Primavera Sound LA
Where: Los Angeles
When: September 16-18
What: Primavera Sound originated in Barcelona and has built a reputation for booking stellar lineups of trending acts and established stars across a range of genres, with a focus on diversity and gender equality. This will be its first US version (plans to launch Stateside in 2020 were stymied by you-know-what) and it looks every bit as brilliant as its Spanish parent-festival. Headliners are Arctic Monkeys, Lorde and Nine Inch Nails.
Other must-see acts: Clairo, Stereolab, Faye Webster, Shygirl, Kim Gordon, Drain Gang, Low, King Krule, Jeff Mills