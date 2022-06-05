You are here

Saudi Arabia reports 565 new COVID-19 cases and 3 deaths

Saudi Arabia reports 565 new COVID-19 cases and 3 deaths
Saudi Arabia has administered more than 66 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to its citizens and expatriates. (AP photo)
Updated 10 sec ago
SPA

Saudi Arabia reports 565 new COVID-19 cases and 3 deaths

Saudi Arabia reports 565 new COVID-19 cases and 3 deaths
  • Total number of COVID-related deaths in the Kingdom rise to 9,155
Updated 10 sec ago
SPA

JEDDAH: The Saudi Ministry of Health reported 565 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kingdom on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases to 770,650 over the course of the pandemic, which started in December 2019.

The authorities also confirmed three new COVID-19-related deaths, raising the total number of fatalities to 9,155.

Of the new infections, 184 were recorded in Riyadh, 142 in Jeddah, 56 in Dammam, 37 in Makkah and 23 in Madinah. Several other cities recorded fewer than 20 new cases each.

The ministry also announced that 491 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 754,378.

More than 66 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign began, with almost 25 million people fully vaccinated. 

Topics: COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccines

New documentary highlights Saudi women’s success stories

New documentary highlights Saudi women’s success stories. (Supplied)
New documentary highlights Saudi women’s success stories. (Supplied)
Updated 04 June 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

New documentary highlights Saudi women’s success stories

New documentary highlights Saudi women’s success stories. (Supplied)
  • The documentary showcases the achievements that have been made in the field of empowering women in my country and how they had a great impact in facilitating their lives and their entry into the labor market
Updated 04 June 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: A new documentary is highlighting the success stories of Saudi women, who talk about their empowerment, opportunities, and ambitions under the leadership of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.  

“Ala Hadden Sawa,” from the Media Ministry, features women from major Saudi cities and rural areas.

In it, they share the details of their journey to empowerment and express their joy at the opportunities they now have. They discuss how they were able to achieve their dreams and ambitions, and how their social life has changed after being granted their rights.

The documentary’s content producer Waad Arif said the women were carefully chosen to represent different sections of society, and reflected how decisions to empower women had changed the lives of many, even down to the simplest things in their daily lives.

One of the goals of the documentary is to present unconventional footage that makes you live with the characters and feel their suffering, their sadness, their joy, pride, happiness and, ultimately, be inspired.

Waad Arif, Content producer of ‘Ala Hadden Sawa’ documentary.

She said these changes had made their lives safer, more stable, and helped them achieve their goals and dreams.

Arif told Arab News: “One of the goals of the documentary, produced under the guidance of the Kunooz initiative by the Government Communication Center at the Ministry of Media, is to present unconventional footage that makes you live with the characters and feel their suffering, their sadness, their joy, pride, happiness and, ultimately, be inspired. The heroines spoke with honesty, depth, and transparency to explain the impact of the (Kingdom’s) vision on their lives and how it contributed to enhancing the status of Saudi women.”

Dr. Nada Al-Busaili, who is one of the women featured, said the documentary aimed to highlight the tangible impact of Vision 2030, reforms, and empowerment on the lives of women and their families by presenting the stories of women who had faced different challenges in life and how these reforms had changed their lives.

She added that the women in the documentary were inspiring and that the viewer would be surprised by the strength, patience, and ambition of Saudi women.

“One woman was supporting her seven daughters and son alone. She was the sole breadwinner despite all the challenges she faced, such as the lack of transportation. Post-empowerment, she managed to open her own business. She was really amazing,” she told Arab News. “Viewers will also be taken aback by the ambition of a woman who lives in a rural, rugged area and has never been to the city; they will be in awe of how she managed to turn her home into a tourist destination that people come from everywhere to visit.”

Sarah Al-Malki said she was honored to be part of the documentary.

“It was a beautiful experience with a distinguished team. The documentary showcases the achievements that have been made in the field of empowering women in my country and how they had a great impact in facilitating their lives and their entry into the labor market in various vital sectors. It highlights how women became an active partner in the country’s development.”

She said the documentary was particularly special because it selected women from different Saudi regions. “I believe my contribution conveyed a message that I have always wanted to deliver to women from where I live, from the heights of the mountains at the farthest point on the borders of my dear country. I tell every woman that nothing is impossible when you have will and determination. No matter how great the challenges are, insistence on overcoming them will allow you to do so.

“Today, as the documentary shows, I am working on completing my own project in the field of tourism, specifically rural tourism. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to those who gave us the opportunity to deliver our message.”

Abdul Rahman Hassan Sandokji, the documentary’s director, told Arab News: “We presented a few examples of thousands of wonderful success stories of Saudi women under the support of wise leadership. We wanted to provide a platform for women to talk about the opportunities they now have. After working on this documentary, I am now convinced that we are heading toward a wonderful and promising future with the support of our wise government and the great efforts made by Saudi women.

“No matter how much we try to document the wonderful stories, we cannot do enough to highlight the true image of Saudi women. No matter how much we search and see stories of success, struggle, patience, striving, and diligence by Saudi women, there will certainly be more stories to be told. Every day we marvel at the great ambitions of Saudi women. Every day we are happier with women’s contribution to the development of this dear country.

“If we are to learn one thing from this documentary, it would be that Saudi women do not have the word ‘impossible’ in their dictionaries. No matter how difficult the circumstances are, they run on determination and their morale remains strong. They will try again and again until they reach their goals. The message behind the documentary is to show all Saudi women that we live under the great empowerment of our wise leadership that strongly supports their ambitions and freedom. We wanted to show women that opportunities are available for them to take advantage of and seek to achieve everything they dream of.

“I am happy to have contributed even a small part to shedding light on this precious category and on this golden era through this documentary. The team was wonderful, harmonious, and passionate. With the support of the Kunooz initiative, headed by Dr. Abdullah Al-Maghlouth and Abdullah Al-Ahmari, we were able to be part of this achievement.”

 

Topics: saudi women documentary

Who’s Who: Fahad Al-Jalajel, chairman of the board of directors at the Saudi Food and Drug Authority

Fahad Al-Jalajel
Fahad Al-Jalajel
Updated 04 June 2022
Arab News

Who’s Who: Fahad Al-Jalajel, chairman of the board of directors at the Saudi Food and Drug Authority

Fahad Al-Jalajel
Updated 04 June 2022
Arab News

Fahad Al-Jalajel was recently appointed chairman of the board of directors at the Saudi Food and Drug Authority following a royal decree.
He has been Saudi Arabia’s health minister since October 2021 and was deputy health minister from 2016.
He has been a member of the board of directors at the Saudi Red Crescent Authority since May 2017 and a member of the board of directors at the SFDA since July that same year.
He is a member of the executive council of the country’s medical cities, a council member at the Saudi General Authority for Competition from 2011 to 2018, and a member of the board of directors at Saudia from 2015 to 2017.
Al-Jalajel was a member of the board of directors at the Saudi Grains Authority from 2013 to 2017 and a member of the board of directors at the Human Resources Development Fund from 2011 to 2016.
He was a member of the board of directors at the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority (now the Ministry of Investment) from 2014 to 2016 and a member of the board of directors at the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization from 2012 to 2016.
Al-Jalajel was deputy minister for consumer protection at the Ministry of Commerce and Investment (now the Ministry of Commerce) from 2011 to 2016 and was also its chief information officer and ministerial adviser.
He was a member of the Riyadh Regional Council from 2010 to 2012 and a member of the board of directors at the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (now the Ministry of Tourism) from 2010 to 2012.
He was a member of the Saudi Energy Efficiency Program, a member of the board of directors at the Jeddah Urban Development Co., and an IT director at SAGIA.
He has a master’s degree in computer and information sciences from St. Joseph’s University in the US. He completed an executive program at MIT’s Sloan School of Management and has a bachelor’s degree in computer science from King Saud University.

 

Topics: Who's Who

Saudi Arabia chairs Gulf Working Group meeting for World Radiocommunication Conference 2023

Saudi Arabia chairs Gulf Working Group meeting for World Radiocommunication Conference 2023. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia chairs Gulf Working Group meeting for World Radiocommunication Conference 2023. (Supplied)
Updated 04 June 2022
SPA

Saudi Arabia chairs Gulf Working Group meeting for World Radiocommunication Conference 2023

Saudi Arabia chairs Gulf Working Group meeting for World Radiocommunication Conference 2023. (Supplied)
  • The meeting aims to unify positions on the terms of the works of the World Radiocommunication Conference 2023 in the International Telecommunication Union
Updated 04 June 2022
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia, represented by the Communications and Information Technology Commission, chaired the meeting of the Gulf Working Group to prepare for the work of the World Radiocommunication Conference 2023. The meeting was recently held in coordination with the Gulf Cooperation Council at the commission’s headquarters in Riyadh.
It was chaired by the director general of the commission’s frequency spectrum services, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Abdulqader.
The meeting aims to unify positions on the terms of the works of the World Radiocommunication Conference 2023 in the International Telecommunication Union. It discussed 82 contributions submitted by the GCC, in addition to many topics on coordinating the use of frequency bands for terrestrial and space radio services and working to enable innovative technologies.
This meeting is held periodically to review the radio regulations and international treaties that govern the uses of the frequency spectrum according to an agenda set by the International Telecommunication Union Council.

 

Topics: Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC) GCC World Radiocommunication Conference 2023

Saudi space agency training program ready for liftoff

(Twitter @saudispace)
(Twitter @saudispace)
Updated 04 June 2022
SPA

Saudi space agency training program ready for liftoff

(Twitter @saudispace)
  • The meetings focused on bilateral cooperation in spacecraft launch services, building partnerships to contribute to the growth of the space tourism sector, and developing the sector’s role in achieving the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030
Updated 04 June 2022
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Space Commission will launch a major training initiative aimed at new graduates seeking careers in the space sector.

As part of the Madar program, theoretical and practical courses will be offered to 1,000 male and female trainees from various scientific specialties.

The initiative is part of the SSC’s efforts to develop national capabilities and skills in the space sector.

SSC Chairman Abdullah Al-Swaha recently held talks with heads of US space companies on the exchange of expertise and technologies, as well as enhancing joint capabilities in the sector.

The meetings focused on bilateral cooperation in spacecraft launch services, building partnerships to contribute to the growth of the space tourism sector, and developing the sector’s role in achieving the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

The SSC training program includes three main tracks.

A “specialized space orbit” track consists of two sub-tracks, the “satellite” track and the “public space” track, which will be presented over five weeks each.

Short training courses as part of a “knowledge orbit” track will last for five days, while the “alpha orbit” track to prepare future trainers will last for up to two weeks.

The program targets new graduates, and those interested in careers in the space sector.

Topics: Saudi Space Agency

Saudi Arabia welcomes first foreign Hajj pilgrims since COVID-19 pandemic hit

The Indonesian pilgrims were presented flowers, dates and Zamzam water bottles upon arrival. (Twitter: @SPAregions)
The Indonesian pilgrims were presented flowers, dates and Zamzam water bottles upon arrival. (Twitter: @SPAregions)
Updated 04 June 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia welcomes first foreign Hajj pilgrims since COVID-19 pandemic hit

The Indonesian pilgrims were presented flowers, dates and Zamzam water bottles upon arrival. (Twitter: @SPAregions)
  • Registration is now open for local pilgrims, citizens and residents wishing to perform Hajj this year
Updated 04 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia welcomed foreign Hajj pilgrims to Islam’s second holiest city on Saturday, the first since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country.

The pilgrims, who arrived at Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah from Indonesia, were presented flowers, dates and Zamzam water bottles upon arrival.
The flight, carrying 358 pilgrims, was received by Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Bijawe, undersecretary of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah for visit affairs, the Indonesian ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Dr. Abdulaziz Ahmed, and a number of officials.
Saudi authorities previously implemented tight restrictions on the religious ritual to ensure the health and safety of all worshippers against the coronavirus.

HIGHLIGHT

The flight, carrying 358 pilgrims, was received by Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Bijawe, undersecretary of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah for visit affairs, the Indonesian ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Dr. Abdulaziz Ahmed, and a number of officials.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said that registration for local pilgrims, citizens and residents wishing to perform Hajj this year continues until Saturday, June 11.
Applicants must be no older than 65 and must have a valid residency permit. The ministry said that priority will be given to those who have not previously performed Hajj and are fully immunized as per their status on the Tawakkalna app.
To perform Hajj this year, citizens and residents are required to have received three doses of COVID-19 vaccine.
The ministry said that registration can be completed through the Eatmarna application, which allows pilgrims to review all available packages, or online at https://localhaj.haj.gov.sa. Pilgrims can create a list of preferred packages, choose from them, add companions and ensure that all their data, such as immunization status, is correct and their requirements met. 
This year’s Hajj season will accommodate 1 million pilgrims, while ensuring people’s safety amid the continuing presence of COVID-19, and quality of services, according to Hajj and Umrah Minister Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah.
“We know that there are many requirements to perform Hajj for this year,” he said, “but the safety of pilgrims and their safe return to their countries remain our priorities.
“In addition, we were keen on using the Hajj technologies, including the pilgrims’ smart ID, which we will keep implementing this year to render the transport of the visitors of Allah easier and to ensure their fast arrival to their locations and tents whether in Mina or Arafat.”

Topics: hajj Saudi Arabia

