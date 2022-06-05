You are here

PIF-backed ROSHN to open 2,000 schools within its community, says top official

ROSHN is operating across the Kingdom by developing more than 200 million square meter of land and providing over 400,000 housing units. 
ROSHN is operating across the Kingdom by developing more than 200 million square meter of land and providing over 400,000 housing units. 
Taif Albalawi
Nirmal Narayanan

PIF-backed ROSHN to open 2,000 schools within its community, says top official

PIF-backed ROSHN to open 2,000 schools within its community, says top official
Taif Albalawi Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: The Public Investment Fund-backed Saudi developer  ROSHN will open more than 2,000 schools within its community, as it eyes to become the most trusted community developer in the Kingdom, said Abdulrahman Maghrabi, executive director, partnership of ROSHN. 

While speaking at the Saudi-Spanish Investment Forum in Riyadh on Sunday, Maghrabi revealed that ROSHN project will have all the necessary amenities including mosques, schools, commercial spaces, and retail facilities. 

He also added that ROSHN will plant over 100,000 trees within its community.

Maghrabi further noted that ROSHN is operating across the Kingdom by developing more than 200 million square meter of land and providing over 400,000 housing units. 

Talking about the Sedra, ROSHN’s first community, he revealed that the project is inspired by Salmani-style architecture. 

“It is spread across 20 million square meters providing more than 30,000 housing units to be occupied by more than 170,000 inhabitants,” said Maghrabi. 

Saudi Paper signs $80m machine deal with Italian firm Toscotec 

Saudi Paper signs $80m machine deal with Italian firm Toscotec 
Saudi Paper signs $80m machine deal with Italian firm Toscotec 

Saudi Paper signs $80m machine deal with Italian firm Toscotec 
RIYADH: The Saudi Paper Manufacturing Co. signed a SR300-million ($80 million) deal to purchase a tissue paper manufacturing machine for its fifth production line from Italian firm Toscotec.

Through the agreement, the company aims to expand its production capacity for raw tissue paper rolls from 130,000 tons to 190,000 tons, according to a bourse filing.

The company said the agreement will boost its market share as well as support exports to other countries and the Middle East as part of the 2030 plan.

Pure Harvest acquires stake in Al Dahra BayWa JV to expand agricultural capacity   

Pure Harvest acquires stake in Al Dahra BayWa JV to expand agricultural capacity   
Pure Harvest acquires stake in Al Dahra BayWa JV to expand agricultural capacity   

Pure Harvest acquires stake in Al Dahra BayWa JV to expand agricultural capacity   
RIYADH: Abu Dhabi-based Pure Harvest Smart Farms, a regional innovator in sustainable agriculture, has acquired BayWa’s controlling interest in the Al Dahra BayWa joint venture, WAM reported.

The new joint venture is set to raise Pure Harvest Smart Farm’s total operating capacity under management to 22 hectares.

More capital will be allocated under this newly formed joint venture to elevate the farm’s capabilities and expand its production capacity to include new crops as it wants to serve a wider consumer base, WAM stated.

The three parties will continue to work together to enhance food security and food infrastructure projects both in the UAE and in new markets. This would involve developing more production assets, renewable energy infrastructure projects, and other investments.

“The project supports the objectives of the National Food Security Strategy as well as our mission of transforming the UAE into a global hub for innovation-driven food security and a leading exporter of sustainable agricultural solutions," Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment, quoted as saying in the WAM report.

MENA Project Tracker: SEC extends date for bids submission for KSA-Jordan power network

MENA Project Tracker: SEC extends date for bids submission for KSA-Jordan power network
MENA Project Tracker: SEC extends date for bids submission for KSA-Jordan power network

MENA Project Tracker: SEC extends date for bids submission for KSA-Jordan power network
RIYADH: The Saudi Electricity Co. has extended the deadline for submission of contracts for the construction of the network linking Jordan and Saudi Arabia. Additionally, China’s Midea Group and air conditioning technology firm Taqeef are set to launch new smart cooling technology in the Middle East and North Africa region. The Saudi Power Procurement Co. has pushed the deadline for a major independent power project in the Kingdom. Meanwhile, UAE’s G42 Cloud and America’s Kyndryl are set to facilitate cloud adoption in the Middle East.

·      The Saudi Electricity Co. has extended the deadline for the contract to construct the electricity interconnection network linking Saudi Arabia and Jordan, MEED reported. Submission dates for the contract have been pushed two months to the end of July, from the end of May previously.

·      Chinese electrical appliance manufacturer Midea Group and leading air conditioning technology firm in the UAE, Taqeef, are collaborating to launch a new smart cooling technology to cater to the MENA region’s multifaceted infrastructure, Trade Arabia reported. Such a solution is expected to help owners and developers address resource efficiency in an attempt to reduce carbon emissions in line with net-zero goals.

·      Saudi Power Procurement Co., or SPPC, has pushed the deadline for bidders to submit contracts to construct the 3,600 MW Taiba independent power project, MEED reported. The tender closing date for the contract has been extended by four months to October. SPPC is contemplating the integration of decarbonizing measures to the gas-fired power generation plant, according to industry sources.

·      UAE-based artificial intelligence and cloud computing provider G42 Cloud has sealed a deal with American multinational information technology infrastructure services provider Kyndryl to accelerate the adoption of cloud in the UAE and the Middle East as a whole, Trade Arabia reported. While G42 is expected to manage the region’s cloud computing infrastructure, Kyndryl is anticipated to offer holistic and innovative solutions to businesses.

Trade volume between Saudi Arabia and Spain over $5bn: Minister

Trade volume between Saudi Arabia and Spain over $5bn: Minister
Trade volume between Saudi Arabia and Spain over $5bn: Minister

Trade volume between Saudi Arabia and Spain over $5bn: Minister
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Spain have developed a bilateral trading volume worth over $5 billion annually, as both the countries continue to share strong business relationships, said Saudi Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb. 

While speaking at the Saudi-Spanish Investment Forum in Riyadh on June 5, the minister stressed that the Kingdom can benefit from Spain’s expertise and experience in the tourism sector. 

“There is a great opportunity in front of us and together we will seize it,” said the minister. 

He also added that Saudi Arabia has now become one of the world’s most compelling places to invest. 

The minister further noted there is the Saudi-Spanish Infrastructure Fund with a capital of $1 billion to finance infrastructure projects in the Kingdom. 

 

Saudi Arabia to become one of the top 15 economies globally by 2030: Minister

Saudi Arabia to become one of the top 15 economies globally by 2030: Minister
Saudi Arabia to become one of the top 15 economies globally by 2030: Minister

Saudi Arabia to become one of the top 15 economies globally by 2030: Minister
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is aiming to become one of the top 15 economies globally by 2030, as the country focuses more on non-oil sectors including tourism, according to Abdulrahman Al-Fadley, Saudi minister of environment, water and agriculture. 

 While speaking at the Saudi Spanish Investment Forum in Riyadh on Sunday, the minister said that the Kingdom’s gross domestic product will become $1.3 trillion by the end of this decade. 

He added that Saudi Arabia and Spain have signed six agreements and memorandum of understanding in the defense, trade, and tourism sectors. 

The minister also said that the National Investment Strategy which was unveiled in October 2021 will triple the investment in the Kingdom by 2030. 

