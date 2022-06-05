PIF-backed ROSHN to open 2,000 schools within its community, says top official

RIYADH: The Public Investment Fund-backed Saudi developer ROSHN will open more than 2,000 schools within its community, as it eyes to become the most trusted community developer in the Kingdom, said Abdulrahman Maghrabi, executive director, partnership of ROSHN.

While speaking at the Saudi-Spanish Investment Forum in Riyadh on Sunday, Maghrabi revealed that ROSHN project will have all the necessary amenities including mosques, schools, commercial spaces, and retail facilities.

He also added that ROSHN will plant over 100,000 trees within its community.

Maghrabi further noted that ROSHN is operating across the Kingdom by developing more than 200 million square meter of land and providing over 400,000 housing units.

Talking about the Sedra, ROSHN’s first community, he revealed that the project is inspired by Salmani-style architecture.

“It is spread across 20 million square meters providing more than 30,000 housing units to be occupied by more than 170,000 inhabitants,” said Maghrabi.