Trade volume between Saudi Arabia and Spain over $3.5bn: Minister

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Spain have developed a bilateral trading volume worth over $3.5 billion annually, as both the countries continue to share strong business relationships, said Saudi Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb.

While speaking at the Saudi-Spanish Investment Forum in Riyadh on June 5, the minister stressed that the Kingdom can benefit from Spain’s expertise and experience in the tourism sector.

“There is a great opportunity in front of us and together we will seize it,” said the minister.

He also added that Saudi Arabia has now become one of the world’s most compelling places to invest.

The minister further noted there is the Saudi-Spanish Infrastructure Fund with a capital of $1 billion to finance infrastructure projects in the Kingdom.