Trade volume between Saudi Arabia and Spain over $3.5bn: Minister

Trade volume between Saudi Arabia and Spain over $3.5bn: Minister
Saudi Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb spoke at the Saudi-Spanish Investment Forum in Riyadh on June 5. (Supplied/File)
Updated 17 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel - Nirmal Narayanan

Trade volume between Saudi Arabia and Spain over $3.5bn: Minister

Trade volume between Saudi Arabia and Spain over $3.5bn: Minister
Updated 17 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel - Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Spain have developed a bilateral trading volume worth over $3.5 billion annually, as both the countries continue to share strong business relationships, said Saudi Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb. 

While speaking at the Saudi-Spanish Investment Forum in Riyadh on June 5, the minister stressed that the Kingdom can benefit from Spain’s expertise and experience in the tourism sector. 

“There is a great opportunity in front of us and together we will seize it,” said the minister. 

He also added that Saudi Arabia has now become one of the world’s most compelling places to invest. 

The minister further noted there is the Saudi-Spanish Infrastructure Fund with a capital of $1 billion to finance infrastructure projects in the Kingdom. 

 

Topics: Saudi Spain tourism

The Global Diwan and Saudi Embassy in France host Saudi-French economic partnership seminar

The Global Diwan and Saudi Embassy in France host Saudi-French economic partnership seminar
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

The Global Diwan and Saudi Embassy in France host Saudi-French economic partnership seminar

The Global Diwan and Saudi Embassy in France host Saudi-French economic partnership seminar
  • Arab News en Francais was a media partner at the event in the Bristol Hotel
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

PARIS: High-ranking French officials, ambassadors, directors of major French companies and economic consultants attended a seminar entitled “Saudi-French economic cooperation, towards a strategic partnership,” which was organised by the France-based think tank the Global Diwan and Saudi Arabia’s embassy at the Bristol Hotel in Paris yesterday.

The seminar — in which Arab News en Francais was a Media partner — began with Eric Schell, the Global Diwan’s executive chairman, welcoming the audience, outlining the seminar and presenting its guest Nadhmi Al-Nasr, CEO of NEOM.

That was followed by a brief address by Saudi ambassador to France Fahd bin Maayouf Al-Ruwaily, where he spoke about the Kingdom’s comprehensive advancement in light of Saudi Vision 2030, the most important development projects, the growing cooperation between the Kingdom and France in various sectors and ways to strengthen it towards a strategic partnership.

Afterward, Al-Nasr presented a detailed review of the project’s foundations, its developmental goals and implementation steps, as well as an update on what has been completed and ways of cooperation and partnership with the French partners.

The seminar included a panel discussion moderated by Arab News senior correspondent Rawan Radwan, with the participation of Al-Nasr and directors of major French companies investing in the Kingdom.

The current economic and technical cooperation in the areas of investment between the two countries were reviewed, as well as the development of human resources, transfer of technology, energy and environment and future opportunities.

Topics: The Global Diwan Saudi Embassy in France Saudi Arabia

Commodities Update — Gold slips; grains fall; India has no plans to curb food export

Commodities Update — Gold slips; grains fall; India has no plans to curb food export
Updated 27 min 31 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Commodities Update — Gold slips; grains fall; India has no plans to curb food export

Commodities Update — Gold slips; grains fall; India has no plans to curb food export
Updated 27 min 31 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Gold prices fell on Friday, pressured by a stronger dollar and as better-than-expected US jobs data raised concerns of aggressive monetary policy tightening.

Spot gold fell 1 percent to $1,851 per ounce, after earlier falling to $1,846.4. US gold futures settled down 1.1 percent at $1,850.2. 

Wheat declines

US wheat and corn futures weakened on Friday as traders monitored diplomatic talks aimed at resuming shipments of Ukrainian grain stalled since Russia’s invasion, analysts said.

Soybean futures also declined as market participants booked profits before the weekend, brokers said.

Most-active wheat futures ended 18-1/4 cents lower at $10.40 a bushel at the Chicago Board of Trade. Corn settled down 3-1/4 cents at $7.27 a bushel, while soybeans dropped 31-1/2 cents to $16.97-3/4.

India says no plans for now to curb food exports

India has no plans to curb food exports for now, Piyush Goyal, the minister for commerce and industry, consumer affairs, food and public distribution, said on Friday, weeks after New Delhi banned private wheat exports.

“As of now we do not see the need to do it on any other commodity,” Goyal said answering a query whether the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was considering banning the export of food products such as rice.

India banned wheat exports on May 14, just days after New Delhi forecasted record shipments of 10 million tons this year, as a heat wave hit output and sent domestic prices to record highs. 

A few weeks later, India imposed restrictions on sugar exports for the first time in six years, by capping this season’s exports at 10 million tons, to prevent a surge in domestic prices, after mills sold a record volume on the world market.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: commodities Gold wheat sugar

Saudi National Health Insurance Center offers free insurance coverage to all citizens: Official

Saudi National Health Insurance Center offers free insurance coverage to all citizens: Official
Updated 37 min ago
Arab News

Saudi National Health Insurance Center offers free insurance coverage to all citizens: Official

Saudi National Health Insurance Center offers free insurance coverage to all citizens: Official
Updated 37 min ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's National Health Insurance Center will provide free insurance for those covered by government health services in the Kingdom, Al-Arabiya TV reported, quoting Mohammed Al-Abdulaali, spokesperson for the Ministry of Health.

Al-Abdulaali said that the health transformation and the decision recently issued is an important step within multiple stages to achieve full health transformation in the coming years.

The coverage also includes unemployed people affiliated with the unemployment insurance scheme Saned and others, he said.

“Providing services is an element, but regulation and supervision needs focus and funding, and therefore a channel that does this, to achieve the highest levels of health strategic goals in the Kingdom,” he said.

The Saudi Cabinet approved on June 2 the establishment of Health Holding Co. and the charter of the National Health Insurance Center, to raise the effectiveness of the health system, Saudi Press Agency quoted the Kingdom’s health minister as saying.

Topics: Saudi health insurance nationals Health

Saudi Paper signs $80m machine deal with Italian firm Toscotec 

Saudi Paper signs $80m machine deal with Italian firm Toscotec 
Updated 55 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Paper signs $80m machine deal with Italian firm Toscotec 

Saudi Paper signs $80m machine deal with Italian firm Toscotec 
Updated 55 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Paper Manufacturing Co. signed a SR300-million ($80 million) deal to purchase a tissue paper manufacturing machine for its fifth production line from Italian firm Toscotec.

Through the agreement, the company aims to expand its production capacity for raw tissue paper rolls from 130,000 tons to 190,000 tons, according to a bourse filing.

The company said the agreement will boost its market share as well as support exports to other countries and the Middle East as part of the 2030 plan.

Topics: saudi paper Italian machines Production

Pure Harvest acquires stake in Al Dahra BayWa JV to expand agricultural capacity   

Pure Harvest acquires stake in Al Dahra BayWa JV to expand agricultural capacity   
Updated 05 June 2022
Arab News

Pure Harvest acquires stake in Al Dahra BayWa JV to expand agricultural capacity   

Pure Harvest acquires stake in Al Dahra BayWa JV to expand agricultural capacity   
Updated 05 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi-based Pure Harvest Smart Farms, a regional innovator in sustainable agriculture, has acquired BayWa’s controlling interest in the Al Dahra BayWa joint venture, WAM reported.

The new joint venture is set to raise Pure Harvest Smart Farm’s total operating capacity under management to 22 hectares.

More capital will be allocated under this newly formed joint venture to elevate the farm’s capabilities and expand its production capacity to include new crops as it wants to serve a wider consumer base, WAM stated.

The three parties will continue to work together to enhance food security and food infrastructure projects both in the UAE and in new markets. This would involve developing more production assets, renewable energy infrastructure projects, and other investments.

“The project supports the objectives of the National Food Security Strategy as well as our mission of transforming the UAE into a global hub for innovation-driven food security and a leading exporter of sustainable agricultural solutions," Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment, quoted as saying in the WAM report.

Topics: pure harvest UAE Agriculture

