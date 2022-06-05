You are here

Egypt’s Ezz Steel’s revenues rise 38% to reach $1bn

The company’s sales reached 18.64 billion Egyptian pounds ($1 billion) during that period, up from 13.4 billion Egyptian pounds in the same quarter last year.
The company's sales reached 18.64 billion Egyptian pounds ($1 billion) during that period, up from 13.4 billion Egyptian pounds in the same quarter last year.
RIYADH: Egypt’s largest steel company, Ezz Steel, saw its revenues rise by 38 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2022, according to CNBC Arabia. 

The company’s sales reached 18.64 billion Egyptian pounds ($1 billion) during that period, up from 13.4 billion Egyptian pounds in the same quarter last year.

Although gross profit has grown by over 60 percent year-on-year, net profit has seen a slight increase of 2.4 percent during the first quarter of 2022, compared to the same period last year. 

RIYADH: The Saudi main index, also known as TASI edged up on Sunday, while the parallel market Nomu closed lower.

At the closing bell on Sunday, TASI was up 0.40 percent. Nomu was down 1.30 percent at the end of today’s trading session.

Anaam International Holding Group rose 10 percent to lead the gainers.

Among the others ending the session in positive territory, Ash-Sharqiyah Development Co. was up 7.18 percent.

Amana Cooperative Insurance Co. led the fallers, as it was down 5.95 percent at the closing bell.

Aramco, the largest player in the Saudi oil market, was up 1.12 percent.

In the banking sector, Alinma Bank rose 0.67 percent, while Al Rajhi bank was up 0.52 percent.

In the food and beverage sector, Almarai Co. was up 2.71 percent.

Oil prices edged up on Sunday. As of 3.50 p.m Saudi time, Brent crude was priced at $119.72 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate was at $118.87 a barrel. 

Saudi Power Procurement Co. extends tender closing date for Taiba IPP contract to October

Saudi Power Procurement Co. extends tender closing date for Taiba IPP contract to October
RIYADH: Saudi Power Procurement Co., also known as SPPC, has extended the tender closing date for the contract to develop the 3,600MW Taiba independent power project in Saudi Arabia by four months to October, MEED reported.

SPPC could be considering integrating decarbonization measures into the planned gas-fired power generation plant, the first to be procured since 2016, industry sources told MEED. 

SPPC prequalified 10 potential lead developers in February, out of over two dozen firms that expressed interest in bidding for the contract in November. 

SPPC also prequalified 16 companies as eligible to bid as part of a consortium. 

The prequalified lead developers that can bid for the contract include Saudi Acwa Power, Abu Dhabi National Energy Co. known as Taqa, UAE’s Kahrabel and Qatar’s Nebras Power.

Prequalified lead developers also include France’s EDF, US General Electric, Japan’s Jera, the Kansai Electric Power Co. and Marubeni Corporation and Korea Electric Power Corporation.

The UAE-headquartered Cranmore Partners is the client’s financial adviser for the project.

Etisalat and Telecom Egypt sign agreements worth $912.5m

Etisalat and Telecom Egypt sign agreements worth $912.5m
RIYADH: Etisalat Egypt, a subsidiary of UAE’s Etisalat Group has signed commercial agreements with Telecom Egypt, worth 17 billion Egyptian pounds ($912.5 million) for a period of 10 years, in the areas of infrastructure, availability, and roaming services.

Etisalat Egypt also acquired 40 MHz of frequencies in the 2,600 bandwidth TDD technology at the end of 2020 for $325 million, Asharq reported.

Etisalat Egypt CEO Hazem Metwally said that his company intends to increase its investments in the country by 15 percent in 2022 due to the movement of the Egyptian pound exchange rate against the US dollar.

During the first quarter of this year, Etisalat Egypt said that it would invest between 5 to 5.5 billion Egyptian pounds in 2022 to develop the network and grow its business.

The competition in the telecom sector is intensifying amid the high rates of service penetration, with four mobile phone operators including Vodafone Egypt, Orange, Etisalat Egypt, and state-owned Telecom Egypt currently in operation in Egypt. 

The average price of a mobile minute in Egypt is the cheapest in the Middle East.

The exchange rate of the Egyptian pound has fallen by about 15 percent since the first rate hike this year, last March. The Central Bank of Egypt has raised interest rates by 300 basis points since the beginning of the year in an attempt to absorb inflationary pressures in the markets.

India In-Focus — Xiaomi India appoints new general manager; tech firms criticize Indian cybersecurity rules

India In-Focus — Xiaomi India appoints new general manager; tech firms criticize Indian cybersecurity rules
MUMBAI: A bout of late selling in automakers and banks knocked India’s blue-chip stock indexes off four-week highs and into negative territory on Friday, although strength in information technology shares and Reliance Industries helped limit the decline.

The NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.26 percent lower at 16,584.3, while the S&P BSE Sensex slipped 0.09 percent to 55,769.23. The indexes still clocked their third straight week of advances with gains of around 1.5 percent each.

Shares of Reliance Industries, India’s most valuable company, climbed 2 percent and were among the biggest boosts to the indexes.

Shares of UltraTech Cement slid 5.5 percent after the company said it would spend $1.66 billion to boost capacity as it looks to stave off competition from the sector’s newest entrant Adani Group.

Xiaomi India names new GM

The Indian unit of Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp. said on Friday it has appointed founding member Alvin Tse as its general manager, a change of guard as the company faces government scrutiny over its business practices.

Tse, a British national who was also the former general manager of Xiaomi Indonesia, has helped the company expand into many global markets, Xiaomi India said.

The organizational rejig will also have Anuj Sharma rejoin the company as the chief marketing officer.

The development comes nearly two months after India’s federal financial-crime fighting agency summoned former Xiaomi India head Manu Kumar Jain in an investigation on whether the company’s business practices conformed with Indian foreign exchange laws, two sources had told Reuters.

India cyber rules criticized

Indian cybersecurity rules due to come into force later this month will create an “environment of fear rather than trust,” a body representing top tech companies has warned the government, calling for a one-year delay before the rules take effect.

The Internet and Mobile Association of India, also known as IAMAI, which represents firms including Facebook, Google and Reliance, wrote this week to India’s Information Technology Ministry criticizing a directive on cybersecurity set out in April.

Among other changes, the directive from the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team requires tech companies to report data breaches within six hours of noticing such incidents and to maintain IT and communications logs for six months.

In the letter seen by Reuters, IAMAI proposed to extend the six-hour window, noting the global standard for reporting cyber-security incidents is generally 72 hours.

CERT, which comes under the IT ministry, has also asked cloud service providers such as Amazon and virtual private network companies to retain names of their customers and IP addresses for at least five years, even after they stop using the company’s services.

 

(With input from Reuters)

AD Ports awards Kizad gas network project to Al-Nasr Contracting: MEED

AD Ports awards Kizad gas network project to Al-Nasr Contracting: MEED
RIYADH: AD Ports Group has selected local firm Al-Nasr Contracting Co. to perform engineering, procurement and construction work for the second phase of the gas distribution network at Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi, also known as Kizad.

The contract was awarded on May 18, and its job value is estimated to be over $35 million, MEED reported citing sources.

AD Ports Group aims to install high-pressure and low-pressure gas transmission lines across the nine industrial clusters (KP1-9) of Kizad Area A, spanning about 51 square kilometers.

AD Ports Group issued the tender for the project in late January.

The scope of the work includes modifications and upgrades to both the launcher and receiver area of the main gas station.

Al-Nasr Contracting Co. is also executing EPC on the estimated $25 million first phase of the Kizad gas distribution network project, and work is close to completion, according to regional projects tracker MEED Projects.

UAE’s Galfar Engineering & Contracting Emirates, Robt Stone Middle East and Tecton Engineering & Construction also submitted bids for the Kizad gas distribution network’s second phase by the deadline of 13 April.
 

