Egypt’s Ezz Steel’s revenues rise 38% to reach $1bn

TASI edges up, Nomu down; Anaam Holding leads gainers: Closing bell

RIYADH: The Saudi main index, also known as TASI edged up on Sunday, while the parallel market Nomu closed lower.

At the closing bell on Sunday, TASI was up 0.40 percent. Nomu was down 1.30 percent at the end of today’s trading session.

Anaam International Holding Group rose 10 percent to lead the gainers.

Among the others ending the session in positive territory, Ash-Sharqiyah Development Co. was up 7.18 percent.

Amana Cooperative Insurance Co. led the fallers, as it was down 5.95 percent at the closing bell.

Aramco, the largest player in the Saudi oil market, was up 1.12 percent.

In the banking sector, Alinma Bank rose 0.67 percent, while Al Rajhi bank was up 0.52 percent.

In the food and beverage sector, Almarai Co. was up 2.71 percent.

Oil prices edged up on Sunday. As of 3.50 p.m Saudi time, Brent crude was priced at $119.72 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate was at $118.87 a barrel.