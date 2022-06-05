You are here

SEC extends bid for power network linking Saudi Arabia and Jordan
Saudi Electricity Co. issued the request for proposals for the contract in February with March 1 as the initial submission date.
RIYADH: Saudi Electricity Co. has extended the tender closing date for the contract to build an electricity interconnection network between Saudi Arabia and Jordan by two months to the end of July, MEED reported.

At least three teams are understood to have been qualified to bid for the contract, it added.

Saudi Electricity Co. issued the request for proposals for the contract in February with March 1 as the initial submission date, which was later extended to May end and now to end July.

The proposed power link is projected to exchange an estimated 500 MW of electricity between the two countries daily, which is expected to increase to 1,000 MW subsequently. 

The project includes the construction of a high-voltage direct current converter station, a 400-kilovolt gas-insulated switchgear substation, and a 400-kilovolt overhead transmission line.

The project comes as a result of a memorandum of understanding signed between the energy ministers of both countries in August 2020 to boost electricity cooperation between the nations.

SEC and Jordan’s National Electric Power Co. will prepare and implement the detailed project agreements within the MoU framework, MEED said.

Saudi Energy Minister Abdul Aziz bin Salman had said that the project would “enhance the regional market for electricity trade”.

Saudi Arabia has already participated in a similar project, with Iraq and GCC Interconnection link. 

In December, the Kingdom awarded contracts worth $1.8 billion to build an HVDC network that will enable the daily exchange of up to 3,000MW of electricity between Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Purchasing Managers’ Index remained unchanged from April at 55.7, according to a press release from S&P Global.

The headline index figure signaled a marked expansion in activity and new orders in Saudi non-oil businesses, with lingering concerns that inflation could obstruct demand in global and domestic markets.

New business rose at a slightly quicker pace than in April, as demand started to pick up with a recovering post-pandemic economy, according to the press release.

“The continued strength of the domestic non-oil economy encouraged firms to pass through higher input costs to their customers in May, with the latest PMI data indicating another solid increase in selling prices due to greater fuel, material and transport costs,” it added, citing David Owen, an economist at the firm.

The increase in prices was also accompanied by a rise in input costs at the second quickest pace in a year and a half — aside from the uptick in March related to the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

This is triggered by the global inflationary measures, which was reflected by higher fuel, material and freight prices. 

Constrained supply posed another limitation to supplier performance improvement, as backlogs of work at non-oil companies during May increased, marking the first incomplete business since COVID-19 pandemic began.

As such, employment numbers also showed a slight increase for the second straight month, according to the report.

“Reflecting these risks, the outlook for future activity remained notably weak, with just 11 percent of respondents signaling expectations of a rise in output by May 2023, less than half the survey’s long-run trend,” Owen pointed out.

RIYADH: Egypt’s largest steel company, Ezz Steel, saw its revenues rise by 38 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2022, according to CNBC Arabia. 

The company’s sales reached 18.64 billion Egyptian pounds ($1 billion) during that period, up from 13.4 billion Egyptian pounds in the same quarter last year.

Although gross profit has grown by over 60 percent year-on-year, net profit has seen a slight increase of 2.4 percent during the first quarter of 2022, compared to the same period last year. 

RIYADH: The Saudi main index, also known as TASI edged up on Sunday, while the parallel market Nomu closed lower.

At the closing bell on Sunday, TASI was up 0.40 percent. Nomu was down 1.30 percent at the end of today’s trading session.

Anaam International Holding Group rose 10 percent to lead the gainers.

Among the others ending the session in positive territory, Ash-Sharqiyah Development Co. was up 7.18 percent.

Amana Cooperative Insurance Co. led the fallers, as it was down 5.95 percent at the closing bell.

Aramco, the largest player in the Saudi oil market, was up 1.12 percent.

In the banking sector, Alinma Bank rose 0.67 percent, while Al Rajhi bank was up 0.52 percent.

In the food and beverage sector, Almarai Co. was up 2.71 percent.

Oil prices edged up on Sunday. As of 3.50 p.m Saudi time, Brent crude was priced at $119.72 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate was at $118.87 a barrel. 

RIYADH: Saudi Power Procurement Co., also known as SPPC, has extended the tender closing date for the contract to develop the 3,600MW Taiba independent power project in Saudi Arabia by four months to October, MEED reported.

SPPC could be considering integrating decarbonization measures into the planned gas-fired power generation plant, the first to be procured since 2016, industry sources told MEED. 

SPPC prequalified 10 potential lead developers in February, out of over two dozen firms that expressed interest in bidding for the contract in November. 

SPPC also prequalified 16 companies as eligible to bid as part of a consortium. 

The prequalified lead developers that can bid for the contract include Saudi Acwa Power, Abu Dhabi National Energy Co. known as Taqa, UAE’s Kahrabel and Qatar’s Nebras Power.

Prequalified lead developers also include France’s EDF, US General Electric, Japan’s Jera, the Kansai Electric Power Co. and Marubeni Corporation and Korea Electric Power Corporation.

The UAE-headquartered Cranmore Partners is the client’s financial adviser for the project.

RIYADH: Etisalat Egypt, a subsidiary of UAE’s Etisalat Group has signed commercial agreements with Telecom Egypt, worth 17 billion Egyptian pounds ($912.5 million) for a period of 10 years, in the areas of infrastructure, availability, and roaming services.

Etisalat Egypt also acquired 40 MHz of frequencies in the 2,600 bandwidth TDD technology at the end of 2020 for $325 million, Asharq reported.

Etisalat Egypt CEO Hazem Metwally said that his company intends to increase its investments in the country by 15 percent in 2022 due to the movement of the Egyptian pound exchange rate against the US dollar.

During the first quarter of this year, Etisalat Egypt said that it would invest between 5 to 5.5 billion Egyptian pounds in 2022 to develop the network and grow its business.

The competition in the telecom sector is intensifying amid the high rates of service penetration, with four mobile phone operators including Vodafone Egypt, Orange, Etisalat Egypt, and state-owned Telecom Egypt currently in operation in Egypt. 

The average price of a mobile minute in Egypt is the cheapest in the Middle East.

The exchange rate of the Egyptian pound has fallen by about 15 percent since the first rate hike this year, last March. The Central Bank of Egypt has raised interest rates by 300 basis points since the beginning of the year in an attempt to absorb inflationary pressures in the markets.

