You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: Field Guide to Coastal Wildflowers of Britain, Ireland and Northwest Europe

What We Are Reading Today: Field Guide to Coastal Wildflowers of Britain, Ireland and Northwest Europe

What We Are Reading Today: Field Guide to Coastal Wildflowers of Britain, Ireland and Northwest Europe
Short Url

https://arab.news/rsjt6

Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Field Guide to Coastal Wildflowers of Britain, Ireland and Northwest Europe

What We Are Reading Today: Field Guide to Coastal Wildflowers of Britain, Ireland and Northwest Europe
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

Authors: Paul Sterry and Andrew Cleave

The rugged and beautiful coastal regions of Britain and Ireland are among the crowning glories of these islands. Few visitors can fail to marvel at the stunning sight of Cornwall’s clifftops resplendent with flowering Thrift, or be struck by the resilience of plants that thrive on the inhospitable shingle beaches of Dungeness on the coast of Kent.

This field guide covers more than 600 species of wildflowers and other coastal flora found in Britain and Ireland, and coastal mainland Northwest Europe. Detailed species accounts describe wildflowers, grasses, sedges and rushes that occur on the coast or in abundance within sight of the sea.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: Zero to Birth: How the Human Brain Is Built
What We Are Reading Today: Becoming Great Universities
books
What We Are Reading Today: Becoming Great Universities

What We Are Reading Today: Zero to Birth: How the Human Brain Is Built

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 05 June 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Zero to Birth: How the Human Brain Is Built

Photo/Supplied
Updated 05 June 2022
Arab News

Author: William A. Harris

By the time a baby is born, its brain is equipped with billions of intricately crafted neurons wired together through trillions of interconnections to form a compact and breathtakingly efficient supercomputer. Zero to Birth takes you on an extraordinary journey to the very edge of creation, from the moment of an egg’s fertilization through each step of a human brain’s development in the womb—and even a little beyond.
As pioneering experimental neurobiologist W. A. Harris guides you through the process of how the brain is built, he takes up
the biggest questions that scientists have asked about the developing brain, describing many of the thrilling discoveries that were foundational to our current understanding.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Becoming Great Universities
books
What We Are Reading Today: Becoming Great Universities
What We Are Reading Today: Utopophobia by David Estlund
books
What We Are Reading Today: Utopophobia by David Estlund

What We Are Reading Today: Becoming Great Universities

What We Are Reading Today: Becoming Great Universities
Updated 04 June 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Becoming Great Universities

What We Are Reading Today: Becoming Great Universities
Updated 04 June 2022
Arab News

Authors: Richard J. Light and Allison Jegla

Becoming Great Universities highlights 10 core challenges that all colleges and universities face and offers practical steps that everyone on campus—from presidents to first-year undergraduates—can take to enhance student life and learning.
This incisive book, written in a friendly and engaging style, draws on conversations with presidents, deans, and staff at hundreds of campuses across the country as well as scores of in-depth interviews with students and faculty.
They offer concrete ways to facilitate constructive interactions among students from different backgrounds, create opportunities for lifelong learning and engagement, and inspire students to think globally.

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Utopophobia by David Estlund
books
What We Are Reading Today: Utopophobia by David Estlund
What We Are Reading Today: Writing on the Job by Martha B. Coven
books
What We Are Reading Today: Writing on the Job by Martha B. Coven

What We Are Reading Today: Utopophobia by David Estlund

What We Are Reading Today: Utopophobia by David Estlund
Updated 02 June 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Utopophobia by David Estlund

What We Are Reading Today: Utopophobia by David Estlund
Updated 02 June 2022
Arab News

Throughout the history of political philosophy and politics, there has been continual debate about the roles of idealism versus realism. For contemporary political philosophy, this debate manifests in notions of ideal theory versus non-ideal theory.

Non-ideal thinkers shift their focus from theorizing about full social justice, asking instead which feasible institutional and political changes would make a society more just. Ideal thinkers, on the other hand, question whether full justice is a standard that any society is likely ever to satisfy.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Writing on the Job by Martha B. Coven
books
What We Are Reading Today: Writing on the Job by Martha B. Coven
What We Are Reading Today: Behind Deep Blue
books
What We Are Reading Today: Behind Deep Blue

What We Are Reading Today: Writing on the Job by Martha B. Coven

What We Are Reading Today: Writing on the Job by Martha B. Coven
Updated 01 June 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Writing on the Job by Martha B. Coven

What We Are Reading Today: Writing on the Job by Martha B. Coven
Updated 01 June 2022
Arab News

Writing is an essential skill in today’s workplace. From messaging platforms and social media to traditional forms of communication like memos and reports, we rely on words more than ever. Given how much reading we do on mobile devices, being able to write succinctly is critical to success. Writing on the Job is an incisive guide to clear and effective writing for professionals.

Martha Coven begins with the basics, explaining how to develop a professional style, get started on a piece of writing, create a first draft, and edit it into a strong final product. She then offers practical advice on more than a dozen forms of writing, from emails and slide
decks to proposals and cover letters. Along the way, Coven provides a wealth of concrete examples and simple templates that make the concepts easy to understand and apply.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Behind Deep Blue
books
What We Are Reading Today: Behind Deep Blue
What We Are Reading Today: What the Ermine Saw by Eden Collinsworth
books
What We Are Reading Today: What the Ermine Saw by Eden Collinsworth

What We Are Reading Today: Behind Deep Blue

What We Are Reading Today: Behind Deep Blue
Updated 31 May 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Behind Deep Blue

What We Are Reading Today: Behind Deep Blue
Updated 31 May 2022
Arab News

Author: Feng-hsiung Hsu

On May 11, 1997, millions worldwide heard news of a stunning victory, as a machine defeated the defending world chess champion, Garry Kasparov.

Behind Deep Blue tells the inside story of the quest to create the mother of all chess machines and what happened at the two historic Deep Blue vs. Kasparov matches.

Feng-hsiung Hsu, the system architect of Deep Blue, reveals how a modest student project started at Carnegie Mellon in 1985 led to the production of a multimillion-dollar supercomputer.

Hsu discusses the setbacks, tensions, and rivalries in the race to develop the ultimate chess machine, and the wild controversies that culminated in the final triumph over the world’s greatest human player.
 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: What the Ermine Saw by Eden Collinsworth
books
What We Are Reading Today: What the Ermine Saw by Eden Collinsworth
What We Are Reading Today: Porcelain by Suzzanne L. Marchand
books
What We Are Reading Today: Porcelain by Suzzanne L. Marchand

Latest updates

Iranian dissident journalist Moradi ‘abducted’ in Turkey
The killing of Masoud Molavi Vardanjani in 2019 ‘was clearly a hostile act that was met with a response.’ (Reuters)
Saudi Arabia denounces statements made by Indian official insulting Prophet Muhammed
Saudi Arabia denounces statements made by Indian official insulting Prophet Muhammed
What We Are Reading Today: Field Guide to Coastal Wildflowers of Britain, Ireland and Northwest Europe
What We Are Reading Today: Field Guide to Coastal Wildflowers of Britain, Ireland and Northwest Europe
Philippines’ Marcos says he will continue vlogging as president
Philippines’ Marcos says he will continue vlogging as president
Palestinian farmers sound alarm over foot-and-mouth outbreak
Mohammed Basheer tours his farm in the village of Wadi Al-Faraa after major foot-and-mouth outbreak hit West Bank. (AFP)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.