Saudi Arabia reports 652 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia reported 652 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, according to the Ministry of Health. As a result, the total number of cases in the Kingdom over the course of the pandemic grew to 771,302.
The authorities also confirmed one new COVID-19-related death, raising the total number of fatalities to 9,156.
Of the new infections, 228 were recorded in Riyadh, 129 in Jeddah, 87 in Dammam, 41 in Makkah and 28 in Madinah. Several other cities recorded fewer than 20 new cases each.
The ministry said that of the current cases, 93 were in critical condition.
The ministry also announced that 578 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom over the course of the pandemic to 754,956.
It said that 7,190 COVID-19 cases were still active, adding that 25,010 PCR tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number to nearly 43 million.
More than 66 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign began, with almost 25 million people fully vaccinated.
