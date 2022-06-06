You are here

  • Home
  • UAE May PMI rises on growth in new orders: S&P Global

UAE May PMI rises on growth in new orders: S&P Global

UAE May PMI rises on growth in new orders: S&P Global
Demand from foreign customers expanded, albeit at a softer rate compared to April (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jnfhs

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

UAE May PMI rises on growth in new orders: S&P Global

UAE May PMI rises on growth in new orders: S&P Global
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

The UAE Purchasing Managers’ Index rose from 54.6 in April to a five month high at 55.6 in May, according to S&P Global.

The overall headline index performance was in line with the rate of growth in output, the highest in 2022 so far.

Besides an increase in domestic demand, firms attributed the growth in output to increased marketing and renewed price discounting, which helped lift sales amid reports of tightened price competition. 

Demand from foreign customers also expanded, albeit at a softer rate compared to April.

There was a sharper increase in new work as client demand continued to strengthen, according to S&P Global.

The main headwind to the non-oil sector in May was inflation. 

“Companies are choosing to absorb extra costs, rather than pass them onto customers, but this is unlikely to continue indefinitely,” David Owen, an economist at S&P Global, pointed out. 

Despite enhanced economic conditions, stocks of purchases recorded only a marginal increase in May. 

The input price inflation was the strongest in three and a half years, pushing some of the firms to absorb costs instead of passing them on to the customers amid strong price competition.

Vendor performance improved in May, and the firms surveyed often found that suppliers were able to deliver more quickly when requested.

Businesses were struggling to keep up with demand, as backlogs of work rose at the sharpest rate for eight months.

Strengthening demand led to the fastest rate of job creation seen for seven months.

Topics: Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI)

Related

Egypt’s May PMI signals health of the non-oil private sector is still worsening: S&P Global
Business & Economy
Egypt’s May PMI signals health of the non-oil private sector is still worsening: S&P Global

Japan, UAE discuss stability in the global oil market

Japan, UAE discuss stability in the global oil market
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News Japan

Japan, UAE discuss stability in the global oil market

Japan, UAE discuss stability in the global oil market
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Japan Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Kihara Seiji met with Dr. Sultan Al-Jaber, the Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology of the United Arab Emirates, on Monday and expressed Japan’s appreciation for the UAE’s help in stabilizing the oil market.

Kihara expressed his gratitude for the stable supply of crude oil from the UAE and the participation of Japanese companies in the upstream development of crude oil, according to a statement from Japan’s Foreign Ministry. He said he looked forward to further cooperation and expressed hope for an increase in oil production. 

Al-Jaber, who is also Special Envoy to Japan and CEO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), expressed his intention to offer strong support to Japan, including efforts to stabilize the international crude oil market and to achieve decarbonization.

He added that the strategic partnership between Japan and the UAE is strong. Both sides agreed to continue to work closely together to further expand their cooperative relationship.

Ties will be strengthened as the two countries celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year.

Kihara expressed his condolences on the passing of the late President Khalifa. He added that Japan will work closely with the country’s new leader, Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, to maintain friendly relationships between the two countries.

This article was originally published on Arab News Japan

Topics: Japan UAE Oil

Related

Saudi Aramco awards construction deal to Japanese contractor JGC
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco awards construction deal to Japanese contractor JGC
Japanese PM holds talks with Saudi Arabia on oil supplies
Business & Economy
Japanese PM holds talks with Saudi Arabia on oil supplies

Jordan to provide 1 million job opportunities during the next 10 years

Jordan to provide 1 million job opportunities during the next 10 years
Updated 7 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

Jordan to provide 1 million job opportunities during the next 10 years

Jordan to provide 1 million job opportunities during the next 10 years
Updated 7 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Jordan will provide one million job opportunities during the next 10 years as part of its new vision for its national economy, according to Jordan News Agency. 

As Jordan is facing economic hardships deepened by the pandemic, it is seeking to strengthen engines of sustainable growth through empowering young people to become the “milestone” in the construction process. 

"We want a future in which we regain our leadership in education, advance our economy, increase the capabilities and effectiveness of our public sector, and thrive in our private sector,” King, Abdullah II, said. 

The new economic vision aims to overcome COVID-19 repercussions, address unemployment rates, generate job opportunities and attract new value-added investments. 

Topics: economy Jordan GCC Employment Investment

Related

SEC extends bid for power network linking Saudi Arabia and Jordan
Business & Economy
SEC extends bid for power network linking Saudi Arabia and Jordan
Egypt to host industrial partnership forum with UAE, Jordan
Middle-East
Egypt to host industrial partnership forum with UAE, Jordan

OPEC Fund devotes $1bn to global food security in wake of Ukraine war

OPEC Fund devotes $1bn to global food security in wake of Ukraine war
Updated 16 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

OPEC Fund devotes $1bn to global food security in wake of Ukraine war

OPEC Fund devotes $1bn to global food security in wake of Ukraine war
Updated 16 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries is set to pump $1 billion into food supply schemes to support nations affected by Russia’s war with Ukraine.

The new OPEC Fund Food Security Action Plan will assist in covering import costs of basic commodities such as seeds, grains and fertilizers, over the next three years, according to a statement.

It will also channel public and private secret loans and grants to countries hit hardest by the Ukraine war.

The new fund aims to build resilience in agriculture sectors of its partner countries and strengthen regional food value chains against global shocks.

 

Topics: OPEC Ukraine Ukraine War

Related

OPEC+ words contrast with Saudi action of raising oil prices: Russell
Business & Economy
OPEC+ words contrast with Saudi action of raising oil prices: Russell
US welcomes OPEC+ move to boost oil supply, recognizes Saudi role in achieving consensus
Business & Economy
US welcomes OPEC+ move to boost oil supply, recognizes Saudi role in achieving consensus

Egypt In-Focus: Food sector accounts for 24.5% of GDP; World Bank on track to approve $2.48bn loan

Egypt In-Focus: Food sector accounts for 24.5% of GDP; World Bank on track to approve $2.48bn loan
Updated 26 min 6 sec ago
REEM WALID 

Egypt In-Focus: Food sector accounts for 24.5% of GDP; World Bank on track to approve $2.48bn loan

Egypt In-Focus: Food sector accounts for 24.5% of GDP; World Bank on track to approve $2.48bn loan
Updated 26 min 6 sec ago
REEM WALID 

RIYADH: Egypt’s food sector recorded steady growth in the past seven years. The World Bank is on track to approve a major loan for the North African country. The volume of domestic consumption of rebar hit a significant amount in the first quarter of 2022. Meanwhile, the government has resorted to the issuance of sovereign sukuk to diversify financial resources and tools.

·      Egypt’s food industrial sector represents 24.5 percent of the country’s total gross domestic product, local newspaper Egypt Today reported, citing Ashraf El Gazairly, head of the Chamber of Good Industries in the Federation of Egyptian Industries. When it comes to exports, the food industrial sector represents 14 percent of the total export sector. This comes as the sector has been witnessing steady development for the past seven years as the number of firms increased to 17,000, up from 4,000 previously.

·      The World Bank is on track to approve the $2.48 billion loan which Egypt has been negotiating, local newspaper Youm 7 reported, citing Mirza Hassan, dean of the board of executive directors and executive director of the World Bank. The North African country has applied for the loan as part of nine programs it has submitted to the World Bank within the framework of cooperation between Egypt and the World Bank.

·      The volume of local consumption of steel rebar hit 2.1 million during the first quarter of 2022, local newspaper Youm 7 reported. This figure reflects a 38 percent surge when compared to the corresponding period a year earlier which stood at 1.5 million tons.

·      Egypt’s government resorted to the issuance of sovereign sukuk in an attempt to lure new segments of domestic and foreign investors who are interested in doing business the Islamic way, local newspaper Egypt Today reported, citing Finance Minister Mohamed Maait. This measure was taken in order to diversify the country’s resources and tools.

Topics: Egypt Food sector World Bank Sukuk

Related

Egypt In-Focus: Trade exchange with Jordan stands at $500 m; industrial sector to account for 15% of GDP in 2024
Business & Economy
Egypt In-Focus: Trade exchange with Jordan stands at $500 m; industrial sector to account for 15% of GDP in 2024

Impact Oil & Gas prepares to sell stake in Namibian offshore block: sources

Impact Oil & Gas prepares to sell stake in Namibian offshore block: sources
Updated 26 min 48 sec ago
Reuters

Impact Oil & Gas prepares to sell stake in Namibian offshore block: sources

Impact Oil & Gas prepares to sell stake in Namibian offshore block: sources
Updated 26 min 48 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Impact Oil & Gas is considering selling its 20 percent stake in a large block in deep water off the coast of Namibia where TotalEnergies made a significant oil discovery this year, four industry sources told Reuters.

Impact, which is privately owned and focused on exploration in Africa, has hired investment bank Jefferies to prepare a sale process for its stake in Block 2913B, which is estimated to be worth $500 million to $1 billion, the sources said.

TotalEnergies, which operates the field, said in February it made the discovery in the Venus-X1 well, the second offshore find this year in the southern African country which hopes to become the continent’s newest oil producer.

Impact Oil & Gas, whose investors include Toronto-listed Africa Oil and South Africa-based Hosken Consolidated Investments, said it did not comment on media speculation.

“We are currently looking forward to participating in the Venus appraisal program later this year,” a company spokesperson said in a statement.
Jefferies declined to comment.

The discovery comes at a crucial moment for global energy markets as oil and gas prices rocketed after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, leading many Western governments to ban Russian oil imports.

TotalEnergies Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne said last month that the company had moved forward the field’s appraisal drilling schedule to August after which the partners will have a better idea of its size, development potential and costs.

Impact is currently in talks with investors to raise up to $100 million to fund the appraisal, the sources said.

But at the same time, the company is preparing to launch the sale process for its stake and has already held early discussions with several potential buyers, the sources said.

TotalEnergies holds a 40 percent working interest in Block 2913B alongside QatarEnergy with 30 percent, Impact Oil & Gas on 20 percent and Namibian state-owned oil company NAMCOR with 10 percent.

Topics: economy Oil Oil drilling TotalEnergies

Related

OPEC+ words contrast with Saudi action of raising oil prices: Russell
Business & Economy
OPEC+ words contrast with Saudi action of raising oil prices: Russell
Saudi Arabia raises oil prices more than expected as Asia recovers: Bloomberg
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia raises oil prices more than expected as Asia recovers: Bloomberg

Latest updates

UAE May PMI rises on growth in new orders: S&P Global
UAE May PMI rises on growth in new orders: S&P Global
Japan, UAE discuss stability in the global oil market
Japan, UAE discuss stability in the global oil market
Jordan to provide 1 million job opportunities during the next 10 years
Jordan to provide 1 million job opportunities during the next 10 years
Iranian pensioners protest against high living costs — reports
Iranian pensioners protest against high living costs — reports
OPEC Fund devotes $1bn to global food security in wake of Ukraine war
OPEC Fund devotes $1bn to global food security in wake of Ukraine war

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.