Egyptian sovereign fund plans to launch IPO fund with $4bn assets 

RIYADH: The Sovereign Fund of Egypt is planning to establish a $4 billion fund for asset offerings with the aim of speeding up the subscription process for companies, its CEO Ayman Soliman, told Al Arabiya.

"We have developed a list of assets that will be presented to investors in this portfolio, and we have surveyed the appetites of several partners," he added in the interview.

The CEO also said that a memorandum of understanding will be signed soon with Saudi Public Investment Fund to attract investments worth $10 billion into joint projects.

He pointed out that the PIF has a high appetite to enter into large investments within its pledge to pump $10 billion into Egypt.

It is noteworthy that the Saudi Cabinet ratified an agreement on PIF investments in Egypt worth $10 billion.

The Egyptian government and Saudi Arabia signed an agreement on March 30 concerning investments in Egypt, in the presence of Egypt's Prime Minister, Dr. Mostafa Madbouly.