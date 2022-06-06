Saudi Ministry of Investment witnesses 101 deals, $4bn in expected investments

You are here

The most significant announcement was the launch of Lucid's manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia (Shutterstock)
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Investment oversaw the signing of 101 investment deals during the first quarter, exceeding $4 billion in expected investment.

A total of 57 out of the 101 deals announced investment amounts, which will generate 5,816 new jobs within the region, according to a Ministry of Investment’s report.

Deals in the entrepreneurial space led the quarter, but the most significant announcement was the launch of Lucid's manufacturing facility in the Kingdom, the report added.

RIYADH: The Sovereign Fund of Egypt is planning to establish a $4 billion fund for asset offerings with the aim of speeding up the subscription process for companies, its CEO Ayman Soliman, told Al Arabiya.

"We have developed a list of assets that will be presented to investors in this portfolio, and we have surveyed the appetites of several partners," he added in the interview.

The CEO also said that a memorandum of understanding will be signed soon with Saudi Public Investment Fund to attract investments worth $10 billion into joint projects.

He pointed out that the PIF has a high appetite to enter into large investments within its pledge to pump $10 billion into Egypt.

It is noteworthy that the Saudi Cabinet ratified an agreement on PIF  investments in Egypt worth $10 billion.

The Egyptian government and Saudi Arabia signed an agreement on March 30 concerning investments in Egypt, in the presence of Egypt's Prime Minister, Dr. Mostafa Madbouly.

The UAE Purchasing Managers’ Index rose from 54.6 in April to a five month high at 55.6 in May, according to S&P Global.

The overall headline index performance was in line with the rate of growth in output, the highest in 2022 so far.

Besides an increase in domestic demand, firms attributed the growth in output to increased marketing and renewed price discounting, which helped lift sales amid reports of tightened price competition. 

Demand from foreign customers also expanded, albeit at a softer rate compared to April.

There was a sharper increase in new work as client demand continued to strengthen, according to S&P Global.

The main headwind to the non-oil sector in May was inflation. 

“Companies are choosing to absorb extra costs, rather than pass them onto customers, but this is unlikely to continue indefinitely,” David Owen, an economist at S&P Global, pointed out. 

Despite enhanced economic conditions, stocks of purchases recorded only a marginal increase in May. 

The input price inflation was the strongest in three and a half years, pushing some of the firms to absorb costs instead of passing them on to the customers amid strong price competition.

Vendor performance improved in May, and the firms surveyed often found that suppliers were able to deliver more quickly when requested.

Businesses were struggling to keep up with demand, as backlogs of work rose at the sharpest rate for eight months.

Strengthening demand led to the fastest rate of job creation seen for seven months.

TOKYO: Japan Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Kihara Seiji met with Dr. Sultan Al-Jaber, the Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology of the United Arab Emirates, on Monday and expressed Japan’s appreciation for the UAE’s help in stabilizing the oil market.

Kihara expressed his gratitude for the stable supply of crude oil from the UAE and the participation of Japanese companies in the upstream development of crude oil, according to a statement from Japan’s Foreign Ministry. He said he looked forward to further cooperation and expressed hope for an increase in oil production. 

Al-Jaber, who is also Special Envoy to Japan and CEO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), expressed his intention to offer strong support to Japan, including efforts to stabilize the international crude oil market and to achieve decarbonization.

He added that the strategic partnership between Japan and the UAE is strong. Both sides agreed to continue to work closely together to further expand their cooperative relationship.

Ties will be strengthened as the two countries celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year.

Kihara expressed his condolences on the passing of the late President Khalifa. He added that Japan will work closely with the country’s new leader, Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, to maintain friendly relationships between the two countries.

This article was originally published on Arab News Japan

RIYADH: Jordan will provide one million job opportunities during the next 10 years as part of its new vision for its national economy, according to Jordan News Agency. 

As Jordan is facing economic hardships deepened by the pandemic, it is seeking to strengthen engines of sustainable growth through empowering young people to become the “milestone” in the construction process. 

"We want a future in which we regain our leadership in education, advance our economy, increase the capabilities and effectiveness of our public sector, and thrive in our private sector,” King, Abdullah II, said. 

The new economic vision aims to overcome COVID-19 repercussions, address unemployment rates, generate job opportunities and attract new value-added investments. 

RIYADH: The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries is set to pump $1 billion into food supply schemes to support nations affected by Russia’s war with Ukraine.

The new OPEC Fund Food Security Action Plan will assist in covering import costs of basic commodities such as seeds, grains and fertilizers, over the next three years, according to a statement.

It will also channel public and private secret loans and grants to countries hit hardest by the Ukraine war.

The new fund aims to build resilience in agriculture sectors of its partner countries and strengthen regional food value chains against global shocks.

 

