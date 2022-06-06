You are here

Saudi Arabia records highest daily COVID-19 cases in months

Saudi Arabia has so far administered almost 69 million vaccine doses. (Supplied)
Updated 06 June 2022
Rashid Hassan

  • There were 663 recoveries recorded on Monday, raising this total to 755,619, and there are a total of 102 critical cases
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Monday reported 967 new cases of COVID-19 to bring its total number of confirmed infections to 772,269, making it the highest number of daily cases reported in months.

The Ministry of Health reported 997 cases on Feb. 19, 2022.

Ministry figures showed that the highest number of Monday’s cases were recorded in Riyadh with 317, followed by Jeddah with 164, Dammam with 93, Makkah with 43, Madinah with 27, Taif and Dhahran with 26 each, and Abha with 24 cases.

The ministry reported two deaths.

There were 663 recoveries recorded on Monday, raising this total to 755,619, and there are a total of 102 critical cases.

Saudi Arabia has so far administered almost 69 million vaccine doses. It carried out more than 34,000 new tests in the past 24 hours.

The ministry said that Riyadh Health Affairs had carried out 3,553 inspection tours through 298 hospitals (52 private and 246 public), 332 healthcare centers, 1,449 medical complexes, and 1,474 pharmacies between May 28 to June 3 to ensure their compliance with COVID-19 precautionary measures.

Last month, it confirmed that no monkeypox cases had been detected in the Kingdom following reports of the virus spreading in Europe and North America.

Last week, the UAE's Ministry of Health announced three new cases of monkeypox, nearly a week after announcing its first case of the disease.

 

Topics: Coronavirus

Saudi indoor landscape designer captures nature in a jar

Some of Abdullah Suyan’s creations inspired by actual landscapes. (Supplied)
Updated 07 June 2022
AMEERA ABID

  • The most challenging part of creating terrariums is the imaginative concept that inspires the jar, says Abdullah Suyan
JEDDAH: Artist Abdullah Suyan has taken his love for nature to the next level by creating miniature terrariums in small glass containers.

House plants have several benefits, including improved air quality, heightened productivity, and better mental health. Suyan wants to bring these benefits to more people with his jarred terrariums, creating a functioning and thriving ecosystem in glass containers.

The terrariums are created with soil, wood, rocks and plants. The designer has created a mini version of a waterfall, a hanging green planet and pathways through dense forests. Other similar projects that Suyan has worked on include a fish aquarium with plants that served as food for the fish and a natural filter.

Suyan’s love for nature has always been deeply rooted in him: “I always enjoyed natural sceneries, ever since I was a child. I always wished that I could mimic these sceneries as a kid in my house or my workplace. When I grew up, I started researching on the topic and gained so much knowledge from different sources.”

The first miniature terrariums can be traced back to the 19th century. English botanist Dr. Nathaniel Bagshaw Ward created them in 1842. He accidentally created terrariums while monitoring the life cycle of caterpillars and moths in a closed jar filled with soil. Now they are commonly found in homes, adding a slice of nature to interior decoration.

I always enjoyed natural sceneries, ever since I was a child. I always wished that I could mimic these sceneries as a kid in my house or my workplace. When I grew up, I started researching on the topic and gained so much knowledge from different sources.

Abdullah Suyan, Artist

Suyan said that the process of creating terrariums has two major steps: Hardscape and softscape.

He described hardscaping as “the process that focuses on the placement of wood and rocks, hard components basically. While softscape is the process of planting. So, it deals with the soil, seeds and the plants themselves. The addition of plants gives aesthetic perfection to the landscape.”

The 28-year-old said he is still working to gain more knowledge about plants as he still has a long way to go to enhance his hobby.

Suyan said that the most challenging part of creating terrariums is the imaginative concept that inspires the jar.

“To do that, I look at real landscapes carefully, and after choosing the landscape, I look for the part that speaks to me and represents the essence of the scene. It is difficult for me because this part requires inspiration, calmness and focus.”

The process includes creating a similar environment that is found on a bigger scale. Suyan usually creates a layer that drains excess water before the first layer, which consists of volcanic stone or sand. There is then a level of agricultural soil. After the ground has been set, Suyan works with woods and rocks to mimic the landscape he is trying to recreate. The last step comprises growing and taking care of the plants.

Suyan believes that these landscapes triumph over other interior decorations for one simple reason: “Because it is natural and it has life, which makes them so much more beautiful to look at.”

Topics: Saudi artists Abdullah Suyan

Jeddah Season 2022: Weekly Souk Al-Sabt brings local businesses, artists to Art Promenade

Jeddah Season’s Saturday market allows children and young people to try pottery, painting and various arts and crafts. (AN photo
Updated 07 June 2022
Rahaf Jambi

  • Jeddah Season’s Saturday market allows children and young people to try pottery, painting and various arts and crafts at affordable prices
  • Fashion designer Lujain Serrie, owner of creative.ell, and five young female artists, known as Waz Gallery, are grateful for the opportunity to showcase their work
JEDDAH: Art Promenade, one of the nine zones of Jeddah Season, is now organizing Souk Al-Sabt every Saturday to allow artists and other creatives to showcase their work.

Local businesses are urged to participate by selling their handcrafted goods, designs and even homemade food, allowing visitors to experience these products beyond the confines of the digital world.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Fashion designer Lujain Serrie, owner of creative.ell, and five young female artists, known as Waz Gallery, are grateful for the opportunity to showcase their work.

• The Art Promenade is a beachfront avenue in Jeddah that features carnivals, live performances, and roaming acts, as well as art installations, restaurants, cafés, and a retail district.

Interested individuals can apply through the Matloob platform, which lists opportunities available at all the Saudi Seasons events.

(AN photo by Rahaf Jambi)

Lujain Serrie, a fashion designer and owner of creative.ell, created a sketchbook that works as a guide for aspiring designers, containing silhouettes and the names of fabrics.

“As a fashion designer who creates her (own) products, Souk Al-Sabt has been good exposure for me to showcase my work, especially because it’s at the weekend and people come to visit the Art Promenade,” Serrie told Arab News.

Wejdan Falata, a sales executive for Hobby World, joined Souk Al-Sabt to engage families in art and crafts.

Art Promenade, one of the Jeddah Season zones, brought Souk Al-Sabt activity, a market that happens every Saturday. (AN photo by Rahaf Jambi)

“We sell art and crafts, but we decided to join the Saturday market because many people and kids don’t know that they have a passion for art and crafts, so they can come here and try pottery or paintings at affordable prices, and they can also get art supplies from us,” Falata said.

Falata believes that Souk Al-Sabt is an opportunity to discover small businesses and engage families in various activities. “Everyone who passes by our booth has given us a positive reaction and shown an interest in arts and crafts.

“I think the Art Promenade is suitable for this kind of activity (Souk Al-Sabt) because it’s on the beachfront and a lot of visitors come here to visit restaurants, shop, and watch live performances.”

(AN photo by Rahaf Jambi)

A talented group of five young females, known as Waz Gallery, are showcasing their paintings on accessories such as wallets and handbags. “Each one of us has a different style in drawing, either abstract, anime, or realism, and we all worked together and made Waz Gallery. We participated in Jeddah Season, and prior to that in Riyadh Season,” said one of the artists.

The Art Promenade is a beachfront avenue in Jeddah that features carnivals, live performances, and roaming acts, as well as art installations, restaurants, cafés, and a retail district.

Souk Al-Sabt will take place every Saturday until the end of Jeddah Season.

 

Topics: Jeddah Season 2022 Souk Al-Sabt Jeddah Art Promenade Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia lifts travel suspension to Indonesia

Updated 07 June 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia lifts travel suspension to Indonesia

  • The interior ministry said that the decision follows the monitoring of the COVID-19 pandemic situation, and is based on the reports of relevant health authorities
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Monday lifted citizens’ direct and indirect travel to Indonesia, the Ministry of Interior announced.

The ministry said that the decision follows the monitoring of the COVID-19 pandemic situation, and is based on the reports of relevant health authorities.

On July 12, 2021, Saudi citizens were banned from traveling to Indonesia over COVID-19 concerns.

The pandemic that was first discovered in 2019 has wreaked havoc around the globe. The World Health Organization has recorded over 529 million cases worldwide and more than 6 million deaths.

Topics: COVID-19 Saudi Arabia Indonesia Travel ban

Hajj ministry opens electronic registration for pilgrims from Europe, America, and Australia

Updated 06 June 2022
Arab News

Hajj ministry opens electronic registration for pilgrims from Europe, America, and Australia

  • Portal allows visas to be issued electronically
  • Hajj pilgrims from Europe, America, and Australia can register directly at: www.motawif.com.sa
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has developed a portal through which pilgrims from Europe, America, and Australia can register electronically for Hajj 2022, Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

The portal features various package options, support services, and a multi-lingual communication center that is open around the clock.

It also allows visas to be issued electronically, and pilgrims who desire to perform Hajj can register directly at: www.motawif.com.sa.

This year, Hajj pilgrims must be under 65 years old and fully vaccinated against COVID-19. They must also present a negative PCR test that was taken before departing for the Kingdom. Priority will be given to those who have not previously performed Hajj.

The portal is part of the ministry’s strategy to develop the digital experiences of pilgrims.

“These efforts aim to facilitate the procedures and provide competitive prices for pilgrims from these countries,” the ministry said.

Topics: Hajj 2022 Saudi Arabia US Europe Australia

Nobel laureates and experts urge joint action on world’s socio-economic problems

Nobel laureates and experts urge joint action on world’s socio-economic problems. (SPA)
Updated 06 June 2022
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Nobel laureates and experts urge joint action on world’s socio-economic problems

  • Shoura Council member Maha Al-Senan: ‘Today, we can understand individuals from different cultures and realize that we are alike. Our problems are alike, our cases are alike.’
  • The rapid production of COVID-19 vaccines to tackle the pandemic proves that people can work together, said Karen Hallberg, 2019 L'Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science laureate
ALULA: Nobel laureates and experts gathered at a major conference here have urged the world’s leaders, organizations, and individuals, to work together to solve the planet’s pressing socio-economic and health challenges, much like they did around the COVID-19 pandemic.

The appeal was made during a panel discussion titled “Uniting the World: Is a Common Cause What We Miss?” on Sunday, at the 2022 Hegra Conference of Nobel Laureates & Friends.

The gathering brings together Nobel laureates of peace, economics, literature, physics, chemistry, physiology and medicine, with social and political leaders, to discuss the world’s leading social problems and offer solutions to improve the state of humanity.

The discussion was held at Maraya Concert Hall in AlUla and included Maha Al-Senan, Shoura Council member; Prof. Karen Hallberg, 2019 L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science laureate; and Prof. Mohan Munasinghe, 2007 Nobel Peace Prize laureate.

During the discussion, Al-Senan said that in a changing world individual communication has become effective and should be used to strengthen joint action on the world’s challenges. “We must take this into consideration. Today, we can understand individuals from different cultures and realize that we are alike. Our problems are alike, our cases are alike,” she told Arab News.

FASTFACT

The gathering brings together Nobel laureates of peace, economics, literature, physics, chemistry, physiology and medicine, with social and political leaders on key issues.

“I think in this era ... we should speak from one person to another, from one nation as individuals to others to make ourselves more visible, to show that we have common interests,” she said.

“We have common problems (so) that if we have a way to deal with this problem, we can share that knowledge with others instead of always going through governments. This is a trend that’s happening, it’s already there. As researchers, we have to study that, not always to focus on impact and actions of governments only,” she added.

Al-Senan used the Kingdom as an example, and said that in the past, people thought Saudi Arabia was a closed nation and that its, “people were not welcoming. They think about what is happening today, dealing with individuals face to face either through tourists, people who are coming to work in the Kingdom, or through social platforms … nations have known Saudi Arabia through the individuals,” she said.

“And now they have a different perspective about our nation, about our society. Now people are seeing us in a different manner,” she added.

Hallberg referred to the COVID-19 vaccine as an example of collective responsibility and the world working together against the pandemic.

“Worldwide, the scientists could very quickly reach a vaccine and this was fundamental to really overcome the virus and the pandemic,” she told Arab News.

Kholoud Al-Manea, destination management manager at the Royal Commission for AlUla, said region has always been a crossroads of civilization where people have gathered to share their intellectual knowledge, solutions and ideas.

“The main objective of this event ... is to create decisive outcomes that will (become) tangible initiatives that we will be implementing in the next 14 months in AlUla,” she said.

Topics: Hegra Conference of Nobel Laureates AlUla UNESCO

