Saudi Arabia revises up Q1 GDP to highest rate since 2011 on oil activities

Saudi Arabia revises up Q1 GDP to highest rate since 2011 on oil activities
Saudi oil rig drilling in the desert. Oil activities went up by 20% in Q2 (Shutterstock)
Updated 14 sec ago
Dayan Abou Tine

Saudi Arabia revises up Q1 GDP to highest rate since 2011 on oil activities

Saudi Arabia revises up Q1 GDP to highest rate since 2011 on oil activities
Updated 14 sec ago
Dayan Abou Tine

Saudi Arabia's gross domestic product growth has been revised up to 9.9 percent from 9.6 percent, according to a press release from the General Authority for Statistics, also known as GASTAT.

The growth is the highest since 2011 and is due to the high increase in oil activities, GASTAT said.

In the first quarter of 2022, year-on-year growth in the oil sector stood at 20.3 percent, while non-oil and government sectors rose by 3.7 percent and 2.4 percent respectively, according to the press release.

Non-oil growth

Quarter-on-quarter growth in the non-oil sector was revised down by 1.6 percentage points to 0.9 percent from the initial estimate of 2.5 percent, according to GASTAT data. 

In addition, the annual growth in the non-oil sector slowed from 5.1 percent and 6.3 percent in the fourth and third quarters of 2021, respectively, thereby marking a negative growth trend for non-oil activities over the past few quarters.

All economic activities recorded positive annual growth rates in the first quarter of 2022 with crude petroleum and natural gas activities achieving the highest growth of 20.7 percent, followed by petroleum refining activities by 17.3 percent.

Wholesale and retail trade, restaurants and hotels activities grew by 6.3 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2022.

On a quarterly basis, the seasonally adjusted real GDP was revised upward to 2.6 percent from the initial estimate of 2.2 percent.

In terms of contribution of economic activities to GDP at current prices, the non-oil oil sector came first with 40.4, followed by the oil and government sectors with 38.5 percent and 15.3 percent, respectively, data posted by GASTAT revealed.

The share contribution of the oil sector grew substantially from the low of 17.1 percent in the second quarter of 2020. 

Over the same period the respective shares of the non-oil and government sectors decreased from 53.8 and 24.6 percent, accordingly.

Wholesale and retail trade, restaurants and hotels came third contributing to the GDP with 8.4 percent.

According to a recent publication by the World Bank, oil output — the main driver of the Saudi Arabian economic recovery — is expected to grow to 13 percent in 2022 following the end of the production cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, in December 2022.

Consequently growth will accelerate to 7 percent in 2022, and then readjust to a more conservative rate of 3.8 percent and 3.0 percent in 2023 and 2024 respectively, according to the statement.

“While the majority of countries struggle from war-driven soaring oil prices, the world’s largest crude exporter has seen revenues soar on the back of $100 oil and rising production,” said Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan in a statement to Bloomberg at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

PIF-backed Saudi Jordanian Investment Fund aims to invest $3bn in Jordan

PIF-backed Saudi Jordanian Investment Fund aims to invest $3bn in Jordan
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

PIF-backed Saudi Jordanian Investment Fund aims to invest $3bn in Jordan

PIF-backed Saudi Jordanian Investment Fund aims to invest $3bn in Jordan
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Jordanian Investment Fund aims to invest $3 billion in Jordan, the CEO said in an interview with Al-Arabiya.

The organization was established by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which owns 92 percent of its share capital, along with 16 Jordanian banks, Omar Al-War added. 

He explained that the objectives of the fund, which was established in 2017, include investing in infrastructure and development projects in Jordan.

Most recently, the fund has signed an agreement with Jordan to invest $400 million in a healthcare facility in the country.

Saudi PIF shortlisted as bidder for stake in Starbucks Middle East — sources tell Reuters

Saudi PIF shortlisted as bidder for stake in Starbucks Middle East — sources tell Reuters
Updated 15 min 26 sec ago
Reuters

Saudi PIF shortlisted as bidder for stake in Starbucks Middle East — sources tell Reuters

Saudi PIF shortlisted as bidder for stake in Starbucks Middle East — sources tell Reuters
Updated 15 min 26 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, has been shortlisted to buy a stake in the Middle East, North Africa and central Asia Starbucks franchise held by Alshaya Group, two sources told Reuters.

Kuwait-based Alshaya Group, the region’s leading brand franchise owner, last year hired JPMorgan to sell a significant minority stake in the business. The sources said it could sell up to 30 percent, generating $4 billion-$5 billion.

The PIF, which manages over $600 billion of assets, Alshaya, and JPMorgan all declined to comment.

The Starbucks franchise in the region has several hundred outlets in 14 countries across the Middle East, Russia, and central Asia. Its stores in Russia are closed in line with Starbucks’ decision to suspend activity in the country after its invasion of Ukraine.

The PIF is among the bidders that have made it to the next round as the sale process nears its final stages, the source said.

Several private equity bidders were also in the race, including CVC Capital Partners and Brookfield, but it was not immediately clear if they had been shortlisted.

Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala Investment Co. and Abu Dhabi state holding fund ADQ are no longer in the race, the two sources said. Mubadala declined to comment, while ADQ did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The deal would widen the investor base of a business privately held by the Alshaya family since 1999, one of the sources said.

Some of the Middle East’s biggest privately-owned companies are warming to the idea of bringing in outside investors through listings or strategic stake sales.

Saudi Arabia has seen a spate of listings in recent years as the Kingdom encourages more family-owned companies to float in a bid to deepen its capital markets under reforms aimed at reducing reliance on oil revenues.

The second source said funds raised could be used toward other businesses Alshaya owns, and that the valuation of the company is attractive, making the sale of a stake compelling.

The privately held Alshaya Group says it is the oldest company in Kuwait, first registered in 1890. It runs franchises including H&M, Mothercare, Debenhams, American Eagle Outfitters and Victoria’s Secret.

UAE In-Focus: Nasdaq Dubai welcomes two Sukuk issuances; Airlink and Emirates announce codeshare partnership

UAE In-Focus: Nasdaq Dubai welcomes two Sukuk issuances; Airlink and Emirates announce codeshare partnership
Updated 24 min 37 sec ago
Dana Alomar

UAE In-Focus: Nasdaq Dubai welcomes two Sukuk issuances; Airlink and Emirates announce codeshare partnership

UAE In-Focus: Nasdaq Dubai welcomes two Sukuk issuances; Airlink and Emirates announce codeshare partnership
Updated 24 min 37 sec ago
Dana Alomar

DUBAI: Nasdaq Dubai announced on Monday the listing of two Sukuk issuances by the Government of Indonesia valued at 11.9 billion dirhams ($3.25 billion), according to Emirates News Agency WAM. 

Two tranches consist of 6.4 billion dirhams in five-year Trust Certificates with a 4.40 percent yield and 5.5 billion dirhams in 10-year Trust Certificates with a 4.70 percent yield.

Indonesia’s government has been one of the largest issuers of Sukuk on Nasdaq Dubai, and the new listings increased the total amount of Sukuk listed on Nasdaq Dubai to 80.8 billion dirhams, the statement added. 

Dubai has emerged as one of the largest Sukuk listing centers in the world, with a total listed value of 297 billion dirhams, the statement concluded.

Airlink and Emirates activate codeshare partnership

Emirates and Airlink have officially activated a codeshare agreement, which will provide customers with a single booking reference across eight domestic South African cities. This will be provided via the airline’s gateways in Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban. 

Emirates customers can now book additional destinations from Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban, including eight places from Johannesburg, five other from Cape Town and one point from Durban, according to a press release issued by Dubai Media Office. 

Travelers can book their itineraries on Emirates' website, with travel agents as well as online travel agents, it added

Mawani extends bid deadline for Dammam city's King Abdulaziz Port upgrade works

Mawani extends bid deadline for Dammam city’s King Abdulaziz Port upgrade works
Updated 29 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

Mawani extends bid deadline for Dammam city’s King Abdulaziz Port upgrade works

Mawani extends bid deadline for Dammam city’s King Abdulaziz Port upgrade works
Updated 29 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

DAMMAM: The Saudi Ports Authority, also known as Mawani, has extended the bid deadline by a week to June 14 for the main works package to upgrade Terminals 1 and 2 of King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam city. 

The initial deadline to submit the bid was May 10, and it was later extended to May 31 and June 7, according to a MEED report.

The main works package in Terminal 1 includes repairing and refurbishing berths with a length of 480 meters, quay paving and renovation of buildings. 

The second container terminal will undergo expansion which involves the construction of a 225-meter-long quay wall with a draft of 16 meters, along with infrastructure work. 

According to the MEED report, some of the contractors who have sent their bids include Saudi Arabia’s Ansab General Contracting, China Harbor Engineering Co., and Saudi Arabia’s Huta Marina. 

Some of the other contractors involved with the tender are Saudi Arabian-Belgium consortium Al-Bawani/Besix, Saudi-Greece consortium Archirodon Saudi Arabia, and Austria-German consortium Strabag/Dywidag. 

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange's market cap hits $545bn

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange’s market cap hits $545bn
Updated 36 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange’s market cap hits $545bn

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange’s market cap hits $545bn
Updated 36 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange achieved a milestone as it recorded a market capitalization of 2 trillion dirham ($545 billion).

The value has doubled following ADX strategy to increase trading and liquidity through listing incentives, fee reductions, and innovative products, according to the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office.

