You are here

  • Home
  • Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday
The main index, TASI, gained 1.31 percent to 12,821.96 (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2zdt5

Updated 07 June 2022
Arab News

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday
Updated 07 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s stock market closed higher on Monday for a third successive day after the Kingdom hiked prices for its crude sales in July.

The main index, TASI, gained 1.31 percent to 12,821.96 and the parallel market, Nomu, advanced 0.02 percent to 22,551.

Similarly, the Qatari index and Dubai's main index gained 1.3 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively. However, the Abu Dhabi index closed 0.7 percent lower.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index closed flat.

In the energy sector, Brent crude rose 0.72 percent to reach $120.37 per barrel, while WTI crude gained 0.71 percent to $119.34 per barrel as of 9:37 a.m. Saudi time.

Stock news

Allied Cooperative Insurance Group elected Yasser Al Jarallah as chairman and Fayez bin Saleh as vice chairman of the board.

Shareholders of Saudi Marketing Co., known as Farm Superstores, approved the board’s recommendation to not distribute cash dividends for 2021.

The Saudi Industrial Export Co. announced a decrease in its accumulated losses to 10.64 percent of capital, which is almost SR194 million ($52 million).

Abdullah Al Othaim Markets Co. added nine new branches in the first quarter, increasing its branch network by 7.31 percent.

Calendar

June 7, 2022

End of lock-up period for Public Investment Fund in Saudi Tadawul Group

June 9, 2022

Close of Saudi Real Estate Co.’s new shares subscription

Topics: Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Related

Saudi stocks rise, energy prices fall slightly: Closing bell
Business & Economy
Saudi stocks rise, energy prices fall slightly: Closing bell

Saudi East Pipes secures $133m Shariah-compliant financing for projects

Saudi East Pipes secures $133m Shariah-compliant financing for projects
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi East Pipes secures $133m Shariah-compliant financing for projects

Saudi East Pipes secures $133m Shariah-compliant financing for projects
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi East Pipes Integrated Co. for Industry has obtained Shariah-compliant financing worth SR500 million ($133 million) from Arab National Bank.

Proceeds will be used to “finance the working capital of one of the company’s projects,” the Dammam-based firm said in a bourse filing.

The company, which joined the Saudi stock exchange earlier this year, was established in 2010 and specializes in manufacturing steel pipes.

Ahead of the listing, the pipes manufacturer had raised SR504 million of proceeds from an initial public offering.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Shariah-compliant Financing

Saudi stocks drop despite 9.9% GDP growth in Q1: Closing bell

Saudi stocks drop despite 9.9% GDP growth in Q1: Closing bell
Updated 3 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi stocks drop despite 9.9% GDP growth in Q1: Closing bell

Saudi stocks drop despite 9.9% GDP growth in Q1: Closing bell
Updated 3 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi stocks fell on Tuesday, despite an above estimated 9.9 percent growth in gross domestic product in the first quarter, according to official data.

The main index, TASI, was down 1.2 percent to close at 12,662 and the parallel market, Nomu, dropped nearly 1 percent to 22,329.

TASI was weighed down by a 1.9 percent drop in its largest player in the banking sector, Al Rajhi Bank, as well as a 2.4 percent loss in Riyad Bank.

Oil giant Aramco also contributed to the fall with a decline of 1.22 percent, amid trading of almost 3.4 million shares.

Al Sagr Insurance added 5.3 percent to lead the gainers, while Saudi insurer Bupa Arabia recorded the biggest drop of 3 percent.

Among the top movers in today’s session, chemical major SABIC was down 1.5 percent, and Saudi Telecom Co., or stc, edged 0.2 percent lower.

Shares of Saudi Real Estate Co., known as AlAKARIA, lost 1.9 percent after the developer announced that the first two phases of Al Akaria Park had been fully reserved.

In energy trading, Brent crude reached $119.19 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate traded at $118.2 a barrel as of 3:32 p.m. Saudi time.

Topics: saudi stocks oil prices Banking shares TASI NOMU

Related

TASI edges up, Nomu down; Anaam Holding leads gainers: Closing bell
Business & Economy
TASI edges up, Nomu down; Anaam Holding leads gainers: Closing bell

Egyptian IT firm Benya plans to raise $150m for Africa expansion

Egyptian IT firm Benya plans to raise $150m for Africa expansion
Updated 56 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

Egyptian IT firm Benya plans to raise $150m for Africa expansion

Egyptian IT firm Benya plans to raise $150m for Africa expansion
Updated 56 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt’s Benya Group is looking to increase its capital by $150 million through a private placement during the ongoing quarter, CEO Ahmed Mekky told CNBC Arabia.

The move from the information technology provider is a step toward expansion in Africa.

Mekky added there will be another capital increase at the beginning of next year, in addition to two initial public offerings in Egypt and a foreign market.

Topics: Egypt IT ICT IPO Investment Capital expansion

Related

Egyptian IT firm Benya to establish investment arm in Saudi Arabia by the end of 2022
Business & Economy
Egyptian IT firm Benya to establish investment arm in Saudi Arabia by the end of 2022

Saudi Aramco promotes two key persons in push to grow trading units

Saudi Aramco promotes two key persons in push to grow trading units
Updated 07 June 2022
Arab News

Saudi Aramco promotes two key persons in push to grow trading units

Saudi Aramco promotes two key persons in push to grow trading units
Updated 07 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco has promoted two executives to new posts in a push to grow its trading units, according to a Bloomberg report. 

The report stated that Ibrahim Al-Buainain who was serving the company as the head of trading has been promoted as its new vice president for trading, sales and supply planning. 

Aramco also promoted Mohammed Al-Mulhim who was the deputy of Al-Buainain as the new CEO of Aramco Trading Co. 

The decision to promote these two trading executives came at a time when international oil futures jumped above $120 a barrel following Saudi Arabia’s decision to hike crude prices for July. 

According to the Bloomberg report, this shift comes as a part of Aramco’s plans to consider an initial public offering for its trading units. Aramco, however, has not commented on any IPO plans yet. 

Topics: Saudi Aramco trading Appointment

Related

Aramco CEO warns of global oil crunch due to lack of investment
Business & Economy
Aramco CEO warns of global oil crunch due to lack of investment
Saudi Aramco shows interest in buying Valvoline's commercial unit: sources
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco shows interest in buying Valvoline's commercial unit: sources

Sadara begins feedstock supply using new pipelines connecting PlasChem Park

Sadara begins feedstock supply using new pipelines connecting PlasChem Park
Updated 07 June 2022
Arab News

Sadara begins feedstock supply using new pipelines connecting PlasChem Park

Sadara begins feedstock supply using new pipelines connecting PlasChem Park
Updated 07 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Sadara Chemical Co., the downstream joint venture of Saudi Aramco and Dow Chemical, has begun the operations of feedstock pipelines that will transport ethylene oxide and propylene oxide to PlasChem Park, according to a MEEd report.

PlasChem is an industrial complex set up in Jubail Second Industrial City, dedicated to downstream chemical and conversion industries. 

“This is a major step in the development of PlasChem Park, which provides business tenants with easy access to one of our distinguished feedstocks,” said Sadara CEO Faisal AlFaqeer.

He added: “The facilities envisioned for PlasChem Park are vital for the future of the Kingdom’s petrochemicals industry.”

It was Saudi Aramco and Dow Chemical that completed the construction of this pipeline in September.

The pipeline to transport ethylene oxide is 6.8 kilometers long, while the propylene oxide pipeline measures 6.2 kilometers.

Topics: Oil downstream PIPELINES Meed

Latest updates

Saudi East Pipes secures $133m Shariah-compliant financing for projects
Saudi East Pipes secures $133m Shariah-compliant financing for projects
Russia holding 600 Ukrainians at Kherson, Kyiv says
Russia holding 600 Ukrainians at Kherson, Kyiv says
Saudi stocks drop despite 9.9% GDP growth in Q1: Closing bell
Saudi stocks drop despite 9.9% GDP growth in Q1: Closing bell
Two people dead after shooting in German supermarket — police
Two people dead after shooting in German supermarket — police
‘Ashkal’: Cannes’ Tunisian title is unnerving but a little bizarre
‘Ashkal’: Cannes’ Tunisian title is unnerving but a little bizarre

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.