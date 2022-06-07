You are here

  • Home
  • UAE In-Focus: Nasdaq Dubai welcomes two Sukuk issuances; Airlink and Emirates announce codeshare; First free-zone market

UAE In-Focus: Nasdaq Dubai welcomes two Sukuk issuances; Airlink and Emirates announce codeshare; First free-zone market

UAE In-Focus: Nasdaq Dubai welcomes two Sukuk issuances; Airlink and Emirates announce codeshare; First free-zone market
Nasdaq Dubai announced on Monday the listing of two Sukuk issuances by the Government of Indonesia valued at 11.9 billion dirhams ($3.25 billion). (Supplied/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bfdyb

Updated 16 sec ago
Dana Alomar

UAE In-Focus: Nasdaq Dubai welcomes two Sukuk issuances; Airlink and Emirates announce codeshare; First free-zone market

UAE In-Focus: Nasdaq Dubai welcomes two Sukuk issuances; Airlink and Emirates announce codeshare; First free-zone market
Updated 16 sec ago
Dana Alomar

DUBAI: Nasdaq Dubai announced on Monday the listing of two Sukuk issuances by the Government of Indonesia valued at 11.9 billion dirhams ($3.25 billion), according to Emirates News Agency WAM. 

Two tranches consist of 6.4 billion dirhams in five-year Trust Certificates with a 4.40 percent yield and 5.5 billion dirhams in 10-year Trust Certificates with a 4.70 percent yield.

Indonesia’s government has been one of the largest issuers of Sukuk on Nasdaq Dubai, and the new listings increased the total amount of Sukuk listed on Nasdaq Dubai to 80.8 billion dirhams, the statement added. 

Dubai has emerged as one of the largest Sukuk listing centers in the world, with a total listed value of 297 billion dirhams, the statement concluded.

Airlink and Emirates activate codeshare partnership

Emirates and Airlink have officially activated a codeshare agreement, which will provide customers with a single booking reference across eight domestic South African cities. This will be provided via the airline’s gateways in Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban. 

Emirates customers can now book additional destinations from Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban, including eight places from Johannesburg, five other from Cape Town and one point from Durban, according to a press release issued by Dubai Media Office. 

Travelers can book their itineraries on Emirates' website, with travel agents as well as online travel agents, it added. 

Dubai’s first free-zone market to open soon

A free market that will see customs fees waived on goods is set to open in Dubai.

Yiwu, located in Jebel Ali Free Zone, will be the Middle East's first smart free-zone market serving retail and wholesale industries.

The market has been established in partnership with China Commodity City Group and DP World with an investment of 600 million dirhams ($163 million).

As part of the project, goods can be moved directly from the airfield or quayside into storage areas without incurring additional customs fees, according to a press release.

Yiwu Market offers 100 percent foreign ownership, 100 percent foreign repatriation of capital and profits, and no re-export tariffs, it added.

Chief Operating Officer of Parks and Zones at DP World UAE Ahmad Al Haddad said: “Jafza has helped traders maximize opportunities by giving them access to 60 percent of the world’s GDP (gross domestic product) through air, sea, and road transport.”

The services offered are secure payment portals for electronic transactions, inventory management, custom declarations, and hassle-free cargo gate clearance.

Topics: UAE Dubai Nasdaq Emirates

Related

UAE In-Focus: Dubai Chambers and Citi sign agreement; $544m Dubai road improvement project begins
Business & Economy
UAE In-Focus: Dubai Chambers and Citi sign agreement; $544m Dubai road improvement project begins
UAE In-Focus: Eutelsat collaborates with DEWA; DFM brings listed companies to London for roadshow
Business & Economy
UAE In-Focus: Eutelsat collaborates with DEWA; DFM brings listed companies to London for roadshow

Sadara begins feedstock supply using new pipelines connecting PlasChem Park

Sadara begins feedstock supply using new pipelines connecting PlasChem Park
Updated 5 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

Sadara begins feedstock supply using new pipelines connecting PlasChem Park

Sadara begins feedstock supply using new pipelines connecting PlasChem Park
Updated 5 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Sadara Chemical Co., the downstream joint venture of Saudi Aramco and Dow Chemical, has begun the operations of feedstock pipelines that will transport ethylene oxide and propylene oxide to PlasChem Park, according to a MEEd report.

PlasChem is an industrial complex set up in Jubail Second Industrial City, dedicated to downstream chemical and conversion industries. 

“This is a major step in the development of PlasChem Park, which provides business tenants with easy access to one of our distinguished feedstocks,” said Sadara CEO Faisal AlFaqeer.

He added: “The facilities envisioned for PlasChem Park are vital for the future of the Kingdom’s petrochemicals industry.”

It was Saudi Aramco and Dow Chemical that completed the construction of this pipeline in September.

The pipeline to transport ethylene oxide is 6.8 kilometers long, while the propylene oxide pipeline measures 6.2 kilometers.

Topics: Oil downstream PIPELINES Meed

PIF-backed Saudi Jordanian Investment Fund aims to invest $3bn in Jordan

PIF-backed Saudi Jordanian Investment Fund aims to invest $3bn in Jordan
Updated 28 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

PIF-backed Saudi Jordanian Investment Fund aims to invest $3bn in Jordan

PIF-backed Saudi Jordanian Investment Fund aims to invest $3bn in Jordan
Updated 28 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Jordanian Investment Fund aims to invest $3 billion in Jordan, the CEO said in an interview with Al-Arabiya.

The organization was established by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which owns 92 percent of its share capital, along with 16 Jordanian banks, Omar Al-War added. 

He explained that the objectives of the fund, which was established in 2017, include investing in infrastructure and development projects in Jordan.

Most recently, the fund has signed an agreement with Jordan to invest $400 million in a healthcare facility in the country.

Topics: Saudi Jordanian Investment Fund Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) Jordan

Saudi PIF shortlisted as bidder for stake in Starbucks Middle East — sources tell Reuters

Saudi PIF shortlisted as bidder for stake in Starbucks Middle East — sources tell Reuters
Updated 43 min 22 sec ago
Reuters

Saudi PIF shortlisted as bidder for stake in Starbucks Middle East — sources tell Reuters

Saudi PIF shortlisted as bidder for stake in Starbucks Middle East — sources tell Reuters
Updated 43 min 22 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, has been shortlisted to buy a stake in the Middle East, North Africa and central Asia Starbucks franchise held by Alshaya Group, two sources told Reuters.

Kuwait-based Alshaya Group, the region’s leading brand franchise owner, last year hired JPMorgan to sell a significant minority stake in the business. The sources said it could sell up to 30 percent, generating $4 billion-$5 billion.

The PIF, which manages over $600 billion of assets, Alshaya, and JPMorgan all declined to comment.

The Starbucks franchise in the region has several hundred outlets in 14 countries across the Middle East, Russia, and central Asia. Its stores in Russia are closed in line with Starbucks’ decision to suspend activity in the country after its invasion of Ukraine.

The PIF is among the bidders that have made it to the next round as the sale process nears its final stages, the source said.

Several private equity bidders were also in the race, including CVC Capital Partners and Brookfield, but it was not immediately clear if they had been shortlisted.

Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala Investment Co. and Abu Dhabi state holding fund ADQ are no longer in the race, the two sources said. Mubadala declined to comment, while ADQ did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The deal would widen the investor base of a business privately held by the Alshaya family since 1999, one of the sources said.

Some of the Middle East’s biggest privately-owned companies are warming to the idea of bringing in outside investors through listings or strategic stake sales.

Saudi Arabia has seen a spate of listings in recent years as the Kingdom encourages more family-owned companies to float in a bid to deepen its capital markets under reforms aimed at reducing reliance on oil revenues.

The second source said funds raised could be used toward other businesses Alshaya owns, and that the valuation of the company is attractive, making the sale of a stake compelling.

The privately held Alshaya Group says it is the oldest company in Kuwait, first registered in 1890. It runs franchises including H&M, Mothercare, Debenhams, American Eagle Outfitters and Victoria’s Secret.

Topics: Starbucks Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF)

Related

First Starbucks Drive-Thru run by Saudi women opens in EP
Corporate News
First Starbucks Drive-Thru run by Saudi women opens in EP
Commodities Update — Gold dips; Copper rebounds; Starbucks misses China sales estimates
Business & Economy
Commodities Update — Gold dips; Copper rebounds; Starbucks misses China sales estimates

Mawani extends bid deadline for Dammam city’s King Abdulaziz Port upgrade works

Mawani extends bid deadline for Dammam city’s King Abdulaziz Port upgrade works
Updated 57 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

Mawani extends bid deadline for Dammam city’s King Abdulaziz Port upgrade works

Mawani extends bid deadline for Dammam city’s King Abdulaziz Port upgrade works
Updated 57 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

DAMMAM: The Saudi Ports Authority, also known as Mawani, has extended the bid deadline by a week to June 14 for the main works package to upgrade Terminals 1 and 2 of King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam city. 

The initial deadline to submit the bid was May 10, and it was later extended to May 31 and June 7, according to a MEED report.

The main works package in Terminal 1 includes repairing and refurbishing berths with a length of 480 meters, quay paving and renovation of buildings. 

The second container terminal will undergo expansion which involves the construction of a 225-meter-long quay wall with a draft of 16 meters, along with infrastructure work. 

According to the MEED report, some of the contractors who have sent their bids include Saudi Arabia’s Ansab General Contracting, China Harbor Engineering Co., and Saudi Arabia’s Huta Marina. 

Some of the other contractors involved with the tender are Saudi Arabian-Belgium consortium Al-Bawani/Besix, Saudi-Greece consortium Archirodon Saudi Arabia, and Austria-German consortium Strabag/Dywidag. 

Topics: King Abdullah Port Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani)

Related

Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah port tops CPPI list of 370 global ports after record throughput graphic
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah port tops CPPI list of 370 global ports after record throughput

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange’s market cap hits $545bn

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange’s market cap hits $545bn
Updated 07 June 2022
Arab News

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange’s market cap hits $545bn

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange’s market cap hits $545bn
Updated 07 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange achieved a milestone as it recorded a market capitalization of 2 trillion dirham ($545 billion).

The value has doubled following ADX strategy to increase trading and liquidity through listing incentives, fee reductions, and innovative products, according to the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office.

Topics: ADX Market cap

Related

ADX lists first green bonds worth $700m
Business & Economy
ADX lists first green bonds worth $700m

Latest updates

Poland, Belarus accused of ‘severe ill-treatment’ of asylum-seekers at border
Poland, Belarus accused of ‘severe ill-treatment’ of asylum-seekers at border
Sadara begins feedstock supply using new pipelines connecting PlasChem Park
Sadara begins feedstock supply using new pipelines connecting PlasChem Park
Afghan interpreter in tearful reunion with British soldiers he saved from Taliban
Afghan interpreter in tearful reunion with British soldiers he saved from Taliban
‘Costa Brava, Lebanon’ to debut in North America
‘Costa Brava, Lebanon’ to debut in North America
French Algerian model Loli Bahia lands her first Chanel campaign
French Algerian model Loli Bahia lands her first Chanel campaign

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.